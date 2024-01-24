The travel expert also shared that years ago he had the unique opportunity to stay in a hostel in a favela in Rio de Janeiro. “Favelas are shanty towns that have a reputation for being very dangerous, as they are usually controlled by drug cartels, and this reputation is well deserved as it's not unusual for residents to be openly carrying assault rifles, or for shootouts to occur on the streets,” King explained.

“Let's just say that my stay there was a week I'll never forget. I don't advise it unless you know what you're doing or are with someone who does, which was the case for me and why I'm alive to tell this tale,” the traveler noted. “I can't imagine many guides advising you to stay in a favela (did I mention they're really dangerous?), and I only went on my adventure because a Brazilian friend had recommended and arranged this adventure. I definitely thought I was going to die in the first 24 hours, but I'm so glad I got to experience it, and not dying was good too.”