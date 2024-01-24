47 Photos Of Fascinating Places You Might Have Never Seen BeforeInterview With Expert
Planet Earth has a circumference of 24,901 miles and a diameter of 7,926 miles. There are up to 11 major biomes that can be found around the globe and millions of different species inhabiting the planet. So no matter how much of the world we think we’re familiar with, there’s always going to be more out there to explore.
Below, you’ll find photos of fascinating locations around the world that you might have never heard of before, as well as some unique perspectives of famous places. From gorgeous cliffs in Ireland to aerial photos of tulips in Holland, enjoy scrolling through these hidden gems, and keep reading to find a conversation with Travel Writer and Content Creator King Siu!
Vilnius Has Put Up A Statue That Offers A “Portal” To The Polish City Of Lublin, Allowing People To See Each Other In Real Time
To learn more about exploring off the beaten path from an expert, we reached out to Travel Writer and Content Creator King Siu, who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda about some of the most unique places he’s ever traveled to.
“I've always been fascinated by Stonehenge and the Pyramids of Giza, especially because of all the mystery that surrounds them, so those are famous unique destinations that I've been lucky enough to visit that still give me chills when I think about them,” King shared.
The Golden Rays Of The Sunset Entered The Cave At Just The Right Angle To Light Up This Section Of Ice, Making It Look Like Amber
The Eruption Of The Fagradalsfjall Volcano,iceland
“More recently, I visited the underground city of Kaymakli in the Cappadocia region of Turkiye,” he continued. “If you're not familiar with it, it's an underground city that once had a population of about 5,000 and consists of many levels of natural and excavated cave networks. It was so surreal to be there exploring miles of underground caves where people lived out their entire lives many centuries before.”
“The forests in New Zealand also took my breath away, and anyone who has seen the Lord of the Rings movies will know what I'm talking about,” King added.
Mosaics Of A Roman Villa Were Found Under A Vineyard In Negrar, Italy
A Magnificent View Of Cliffs Of Moher, Ireland
A Roman Sea Side Swimming Pool
The travel expert also shared that years ago he had the unique opportunity to stay in a hostel in a favela in Rio de Janeiro. “Favelas are shanty towns that have a reputation for being very dangerous, as they are usually controlled by drug cartels, and this reputation is well deserved as it's not unusual for residents to be openly carrying assault rifles, or for shootouts to occur on the streets,” King explained.
“Let's just say that my stay there was a week I'll never forget. I don't advise it unless you know what you're doing or are with someone who does, which was the case for me and why I'm alive to tell this tale,” the traveler noted. “I can't imagine many guides advising you to stay in a favela (did I mention they're really dangerous?), and I only went on my adventure because a Brazilian friend had recommended and arranged this adventure. I definitely thought I was going to die in the first 24 hours, but I'm so glad I got to experience it, and not dying was good too.”
A Strange Black House In The Middle Of The Town
This Pool Full Of Crystals In Nettlebed Cave, New Zealand. It’s Hundreds Of Metres Below The Ground, Far Beyond Where Natural Light Has Ever Penetrated
A Literal Boulder House In Portugal
King also noted that unique spots don't always have to be larger than life or historical, they can be anything that you find interesting. “Harry Potter fans might want to visit Platform 9 3/4 at Kings Cross Station in London,” he told Bored Panda. “I visited the narrowest street in the world - Rue du Chat-qui-Pêche - in Paris and found it a fun experience because I made it my own with a silly photo shoot. My love of McDonald's drew me to the largest McDonald's in the world in Orlando, Florida, and I had a delicious time.”
But King still hasn’t seen everything he would like to. “A couple of places that are high on my list to visit someday are Chernobyl, which many may know as the site of the worst nuclear power plant disaster in history or a recent HBO series; and a destination that'll interest anyone who has a desire to be creeped out during their travels - La Isla de las Muñecas or The Island of the Dolls,” he shared. “This island just south of Mexico City is just that, an island full of abandoned dolls. I'll leave it to you to Google it and creep yourself out.”
This Is A Real Picture Taken By Photographer Keinichi Ohno. It's A Single Photo Of A Bird Standing At The Edge Of Some Water With A Wall And Its Reflection Creating A Fascinating Optical Illusion
The “Black Crack” Along Utah’s White Rim Trail, A Natural Fissure In The Rock A Few Feet Wide And Deep Enough To Kill You
The View From The Istanbul University Library
King says he’s a big supporter of “just going wherever your heart takes you and not worrying about whether it's a popular or desirable destination.”
“You probably already realized that earlier when I listed a trip to the world's biggest McDonald's as a highlight in my travels,” he added with a laugh.
“The biggest advantages of visiting less famous places is that you won't have to compete with crowds to enjoy your destination, it'll be more affordable, and it won't be so commercialized that it loses that thing that made it unique in the first place,” the expert noted.
An Aerial View On Tulip Fields, Netherland
Italian Town Of Portofino
Soccer Pitch In Greenland
However, King says travelers should keep in mind when visiting less popular spots that the destination may not be as organized or convenient. “There may not be restrooms, water, or food readily available,” he noted. “Transportation may not be easy to arrange, and it might not even be accessible by roads. The area may present dangers which can include people looking to harm you, structures being unsafe, or natural elements that might require extra care. Wherever you go, whether it's popular or not, do your research to ensure you enjoy it safely. That way, you can have fun when you're there instead of spending all your time scanning for signs of danger.”
There’s Cities, There’s Metropolises, And Then There’s Tokyo
Bird's Eye View Of Venice
Despite being popular on in high season overrun by visitors, Venice still is one of the most charming cities I know. Visit it in October. Weather is still nice then, less people. And when it gets dark most of the daytrippers will be gone. There are plenty of wonderful restaurants just around the corner from all the popular spots. There's great food and it's fun to walk without a plan and just to get lost in the streets and alleys of Venice.
Entrance To A Furniture Store My Dad And Stepmom Checked Out Today
If you’re searching for unique destinations to visit yourself, King recommends asking your more adventurous friends for suggestions and finding travelers with similar interests as you on social media to find inspiration.
“Some of my favorite sites to look to for unique travel inspiration are: Atlas Obscura, Unusual Traveler, Untapped Cities, Spotted by Locals, and Hidden Europe. Of course, you can always turn to Google or ChatGPT for recommendations too,” King shared.
No Idea That There Was Another Larger Mountain Behind The Sign
This Is What Sunset Looks Like From Space
Say Hello To America's Newest National Park, New River Gorge National Park, Wv!
“For those who are more extraverted, don't be shy to ask the locals wherever you are for their recommendations, they're often all too happy to share,” the travel expert added. “If my friend and I hadn't done that during our visit to Rio de Janeiro, we would never have known to hike up to the mountain peak of Morro Dois Irmãos at dawn for one of the most spectacular sunrises I've ever seen!”
My Airbnb Was An Entire House Built Inside A Barn
Aerial Picture Of An Uncontacted Amazon Tribe
Photo Of A Residential Subdivision In Dubai, United Arab Emirates
“Unique travel experiences don't have to happen in a faraway land. Travel can get expensive, so it's not always easy to get to the unique place of your dreams. That's why I encourage you to also look for unique experiences closer to home while you're planning your trips,” King shared. “Every city has something unique and amazing. Perhaps it's a building with a secret, an unusual tree, or maybe it's just a street with an unfortunate name. Sometimes unique spots are well documented, and sometimes they're just waiting for someone with a keen eye to discover them.”
If you’d like to hear more travel tips and inspiration for your next journey, be sure to visit King’s YouTube channel Travel, Eat, Drink!
Trying To Redirect The Lava, 14th January 2024 Grindavík Iceland
And the drivers saved their equipment running back to it between two lava flows when the equipment was starting to get closed in by the lava!! Hardcore dedication!!
Sphinx, Back View
Night View Of Yokohama City, Japan
The View From The Top Of The World, Mount Everest
This Breathtaking View In Granada, Spain
Iceland View
Great View Of The Great Pyramid
Hiker Witnesses St Helens Blow Up From Mt Adams In 1980
Tianducheng, China Has A Parisian Landscape
Bird's Eye View Of Amsterdam
Aerial View Of The Pyramids Of Egypt
View Of The Statue Of Liberty From Sunset Park, Brooklyn
This Amazing View In Cappadocia, Turkey
A Town In Norway Surrounded By Mountains Uses Three Giant Mirrors To Get A Little Bit Of Sunlight For Six Otherwise Dark Months Of The Year
The Place Where Julius Caesar Was Murdered Is Now A Sanctuary For Cats
Chicago Skyline Visible From Nearly 50 Miles Away In Indiana Dunes Sunset
Iceland Hvitserkur
Before And After Of The Excavation Of The Ancient Greek Stadium
Ft Lauderdale Airport As Of 11am 4/13/23
This Is How Ancient Greece Really Looked Like. Here's A Reconstruction Of Curetes Street In Ancient Ephesus
Aerial View Of Holland’s Tulip Fields
Top View Of The Pyramid Of Khafre In Egypt
Eco House Merisi, A Hotel In Georgia With Amazing Views Throughout Seasons
