We all have our quirks, oddities, and character flaws. It’s what makes all of us so unique and lovable! And it’s not like anyone’s ‘perfect’ anyway—every single one of us on Earth has our fair share of habits that (secretly) annoy the people closest to us. Whether that’s stacking the plates in the dishwasher ‘wrong’ or keeping an army of cups and bottles at the ready on our desks and nightstands.

Sometimes, people need to find a place to vent, so they go online to share photos of the things that their wives and girlfriends do that are irritating yet also endearing. Bored Panda collected some of the funniest and most relatable examples for a bit of lighthearted humor. Scroll down to check them out. Oh, and keep in mind that all of these examples could easily apply to husbands and boyfriends, too!

#1

My Wife's Bedside Table

My Wife's Bedside Table

Spanky_McJiggles Report

Mine does that with cups and glasses in the living room.

#2

My Wife Insists That All The Bottles Be Placed On The Edge Of The Bathtub. And Every Day I Accidentally Drop Them

My Wife Insists That All The Bottles Be Placed On The Edge Of The Bathtub. And Every Day I Accidentally Drop Them

briandk Report

kristysickles avatar
kristina law
kristina law
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think this might be the tiniest tub I've ever seen lol it is pretty cute though

#3

My Wife Decided To Save Money And Cut Our Dog's Hair Herself

My Wife Decided To Save Money And Cut Our Dog's Hair Herself

rakufman Report

The Institute for Family Studies reports that nearly half (49%) of all American couples with kindergarten-age children argue over chores and responsibilities. Couples who argued about chores the most were less likely to be happy with the more physical aspects of their relationships.

Meanwhile, the Institute states that other major sources of arguments included money (43% of respondents admitted this was a sore subject), children (41%), being too tired for sex (38%), and how leisure time is spent (33%). Rarer topics for arguments included the in-laws (29%), showing affection (22%), religion (10%), drinking (8%), and other women or men (just 4%).
#4

My Wife Never Finishes Her Coffee

My Wife Never Finishes Her Coffee

Obvious-Swimming-332 Report

#5

The Way My Wife Opens The Bread

The Way My Wife Opens The Bread

reddit.com Report

#6

This Is How My Wife Cuts Herself A Brownie

This Is How My Wife Cuts Herself A Brownie

new_vr Report

Meanwhile, Investopedia states that money disagreements, along with arguments about sex, consistently rank as the top two reasons married couples fight. “In both cases, one member of the pair just can't seem to get enough of what they view as a scarce commodity.”

The solution? More open and constructive conversations, as well as setting some ground rules for how both partners should behave. Meanwhile, like most areas of life, honesty really is the best antidote for resentment.
#7

The Way My Wife Leaves The Egg Shells In The Carton Instead Of Throwing Them Into The Trash

The Way My Wife Leaves The Egg Shells In The Carton Instead Of Throwing Them Into The Trash

RemarkableRyan Report

#8

How My Wife Leaves Her Plate In The Dishwasher

How My Wife Leaves Her Plate In The Dishwasher

Rollerama99 Report

#9

My Girlfriend Complains That I Always Want To Buy The Same Shoes, Meanwhile

My Girlfriend Complains That I Always Want To Buy The Same Shoes, Meanwhile

reddit.com Report

A bit of objectivity and a dash of empathy can work wonders for any relationship. Before you start criticizing others, it might not be such a horrible idea to reflect on your own habits and quirks.

Are you the type of person who never watches movies and TV shows in fullscreen mode? Do you poke fun at others for doing the same things you’re guilty of?

Do you leave your clothes strewn about the entire home? Are you overly messy or obsessed with neatness?
#10

How My Wife Puts Up The Vacuum

How My Wife Puts Up The Vacuum

reddit.com Report

#11

My Wife Puts Leftover Pistachio Shells Back In With The Uneaten Pistachios

My Wife Puts Leftover Pistachio Shells Back In With The Uneaten Pistachios

bmhorn81 Report

#12

Instead Of Using A Knife To Cut Butter My Wife Sometimes Mashes It Off With Her Fingers

Instead Of Using A Knife To Cut Butter My Wife Sometimes Mashes It Off With Her Fingers

anonshade64 Report

The odds are that if you sit down with your partner and have an open and honest discussion about each other’s habits, you’ll find that you have a lot of things to work on.

Being part of a happy and healthy relationship means supporting each other no matter what, but also being transparent about things that bug you, and helping one another grow and improve. This is different from trying to ‘fix’ someone. We can grow as individuals, but there is nothing in us that is objectively in need of ‘fixing.’

#13

Got Some Chicken Nuggets, Went For A Piss And My Girlfriend Greeted Me With This

Got Some Chicken Nuggets, Went For A Piss And My Girlfriend Greeted Me With This

epiccookiejar Report

#14

How My Fiance Opened The Bag Of Milk

How My Fiance Opened The Bag Of Milk

dilberry Report

ceecee_2 avatar
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They tried flogging milk in bags here in the UK. Didn't last long.

#15

My Fiancée Was In Charge Of Getting My Back

My Fiancée Was In Charge Of Getting My Back

ijalajtheelephant Report

missidontgetit avatar
Littlemiss
Littlemiss
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ouch! Damn just drop her. If she can't do a decent job and you're injured as a result this person doesn't care.

This sort of openness is unavoidable if you’re in a relationship for the long run. If you genuinely love your significant other, you owe it to them not to keep your frustrations roiling inside of you. And they owe you the same level of honesty.

Naturally, how you say something is just as important as what you say. There are moments when you need to be direct, but you shouldn’t be overly blunt, blurting out a bunch of hurtful things.
#16

My Wife Always Puts The Butter In The Fridge Like This

My Wife Always Puts The Butter In The Fridge Like This

_superpurple Report

#17

Wife Took My Car Yesterday

Wife Took My Car Yesterday

txc115 Report

#18

GF Accidentally Spilled Hot Wax On Ps5

GF Accidentally Spilled Hot Wax On Ps5

AppleJerk69 Report

Try to phrase your thoughts in a way that you know your partner will be receptive to. For instance, if they tend to get defensive, you could be more delicate and diplomatic. Use lots of ‘I’ statements about how you feel when they behave a certain way, all while avoiding any direct judgments or dredging up any past arguments.

On the flip side, if you know that your significant other prefers directness or is awful at picking up on subtle hints, try matching their level of communication. You can still be friendly even when you’re firm.
#19

Asked My Wife If She Could Take Down The Lights On The Christmas Tree While I Was At Work. This Is What I Came Back To

Asked My Wife If She Could Take Down The Lights On The Christmas Tree While I Was At Work. This Is What I Came Back To

AddExternal Report

#20

My GF Takes Off The Shampoo And Conditioner Labels Off The Bottle

My GF Takes Off The Shampoo And Conditioner Labels Off The Bottle

iTzChriso Report

eli_riauka avatar
A Very Glittery Moth Indeed
A Very Glittery Moth Indeed
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

(Idk why I keep on saying this sort of thing) shampoo and conditioner look different and have different textures (as far as I know, at least most of the time)

#21

My Girlfriend Never Watches Movies Or Shows In Full Screen

My Girlfriend Never Watches Movies Or Shows In Full Screen

broboblob Report

Just because you’re discussing your relationship issues aloud doesn’t mean that you don’t love each other. We’d argue that it’s quite the opposite. Avoiding any sort of conflict means that any resentment you have keeps building up inside you until it finally rushes out.

Meanwhile, if you’re genuinely unhappy in your relationship, you should at least try to work things out. One of the worst things you can do is stay with your partner while feeling deeply unhappy and keeping such important feelings to yourself.
#22

My Girlfriend Always Puts Drinks In The Garbage

My Girlfriend Always Puts Drinks In The Garbage

bosom-fondler Report

#23

Wife Nibbles All The Salt From The Pretzels Like Some Kind Of Deranged Gerbil And Leaves The Half Soggy Leftovers On The Bedside Table

Wife Nibbles All The Salt From The Pretzels Like Some Kind Of Deranged Gerbil And Leaves The Half Soggy Leftovers On The Bedside Table

The-goobie Report

#24

How My GF Cuts This Cake, Get Out Of My Kitchen

How My GF Cuts This Cake, Get Out Of My Kitchen

scroobius_ Report

xterminal avatar
Robert Beveridge
Robert Beveridge
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't see the problem tbh. We would never fight over the edge (and all-important corner) pieces!

A core part of discussing these minor and major relationship challenges with your partner is just that—discussing it. Nobody enjoys lengthy monologues or being preached at. You can show that you respect each other by actively listening to truly understand each other’s perspectives.

That way, you can look for compromises that genuinely work, instead of one side being browbeaten into submission. A good rule of thumb is that if you’re waiting for your turn to speak, instead of putting yourself in the other person’s shoes, you’re doing it wrong.

#25

The Space My Wife Gives Me To Sleep On Our Queen Size Bed

The Space My Wife Gives Me To Sleep On Our Queen Size Bed

BrokeMilitary Report

#26

The Knife My Girlfriend Insists Is Enough For The Kitchen

The Knife My Girlfriend Insists Is Enough For The Kitchen

Yejus Report

#27

The Way My Girlfriend “Changed” The Toilet Paper Roll Today. How Do I Tell Her She Needs To Move Out?

The Way My Girlfriend “Changed” The Toilet Paper Roll Today. How Do I Tell Her She Needs To Move Out?

cozyfuton Report

waihi avatar
My O My
My O My
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm with your wife here. There clearly is some left on the old roll. Use that first

Let’s not be naive, of course, it’s uncomfortable telling someone you care about that you think they’re messy, inconsiderate, or just gosh darn wrong on a cosmic scale. However, until we find a way to read minds, there are no alternatives to finding that smidgen of courage to speak up.

It’s better for everyone. It’s quite likely that your partner never noticed their irritating habits in the first place! And they might even tell you all about yours. Win-win!
#28

My Wife Keeps Buying New Pairs Of Ear Buds After Consistently Losing Only The Left One

My Wife Keeps Buying New Pairs Of Ear Buds After Consistently Losing Only The Left One

DonnyLumbergh Report

#29

My Wife When Shoveling

My Wife When Shoveling

allH3vean Report

#30

How My Wife Takes Eggs From The Fridge, While Complaining That We’re Running Out Of Room

How My Wife Takes Eggs From The Fridge, While Complaining That We’re Running Out Of Room

flyzapper Report

What are the most irritating habits your significant others have, dear readers? Which behaviors do you find endearing despite all the inner turmoil they’ve caused you? How do you bring up discussions about them?

If you had to be brutally honest with yourselves, what are the things you personally do that you think others find frustrating? We can’t wait to hear all about your experiences—the funnier, the better. Scroll down to the comments section at the very bottom of this list to tell your fellow Pandas all about them.
#31

When The Wife Cooks Salt Potatoes

When The Wife Cooks Salt Potatoes

Salt-Fee-9543 Report

#32

My Girlfriend Never Finishes Her Drinks But Keeps Buying New Ones Anyways

My Girlfriend Never Finishes Her Drinks But Keeps Buying New Ones Anyways

BotaramReal Report

#33

How My Wife Wears Shoes

How My Wife Wears Shoes

Affectionate_Tear302 Report

#34

When The Perfume You Bought Your Wife For Christmas Ends Up In The Toilet As “Air Freshener”

When The Perfume You Bought Your Wife For Christmas Ends Up In The Toilet As “Air Freshener”

baxterrocky Report

#35

My Girlfriend's Desktop

My Girlfriend's Desktop

shishiblututh Report

#36

My GF Doesn’t Mind Watching TV Like This

My GF Doesn’t Mind Watching TV Like This

Dirtydirty89 Report

#37

Moved In With My Girlfriend. She Says There’s Not Enough Closet Space For Me

Moved In With My Girlfriend. She Says There’s Not Enough Closet Space For Me

Megawiemer Report

kerstinbillfraser avatar
YakFactory
YakFactory
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How many pairs of similar black shoes does anyone need? Buy one good pair at a time, enjoy them, then replace them with another pair.

#38

Under A Tight Deadline, I Had To Stop Everything To Post My Wife's Dinner

Under A Tight Deadline, I Had To Stop Everything To Post My Wife's Dinner

Roscoe_P_Trolltrain Report

ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone cooked food in a pot with something purple I see. Purple stuff like a sweet potato can sometimes result in some rather grey looking water.

#39

When Your Wife Forgets To Close The Pepper Lid

When Your Wife Forgets To Close The Pepper Lid

baan1994 Report

rkrause avatar
Rebekah Krause
Rebekah Krause
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am confused about what happened here. Do you take off the lid of the pepper to use it? If so, how is that a problem? And if it’s one of those spices things with a pour versus a shaker, how is she at fault you didn’t make sure it was the one you wanted?

#40

What My Wife Throws Away After Making A Sandwich For Our 2 Year Old

What My Wife Throws Away After Making A Sandwich For Our 2 Year Old

turtlejam10 Report

#41

Where My Wife Put The Eggs When She Did Her Quarterly Kitchen Tidy Up

Where My Wife Put The Eggs When She Did Her Quarterly Kitchen Tidy Up

Sovietjitsu Report

#42

Wife Throws Out Whole Loaf Of Bread After Dinner

Wife Throws Out Whole Loaf Of Bread After Dinner

JustOneMorePuff Report

#43

How My GF Puts Her Gum Back

How My GF Puts Her Gum Back

ttvdagamer4321 Report

#44

The Way My Girlfriend Squeeze Mayo Tubes

The Way My Girlfriend Squeeze Mayo Tubes

Chriand Report

#45

This Is How My Girlfriend Replaces The Trash Bag In The Bathroom Almost Every Time

This Is How My Girlfriend Replaces The Trash Bag In The Bathroom Almost Every Time

YoTeach68 Report

#46

Wife Used My Extension Cord

Wife Used My Extension Cord

ZookeepergameOk5132 Report

#47

My Wife Hung A Nice Picture And A Small Shelf While I Was On Duty; Now My Eye Is Twitching

My Wife Hung A Nice Picture And A Small Shelf While I Was On Duty; Now My Eye Is Twitching

reddit.com Report

#48

My Girlfriend Was Wondering Why Her Vacuum Was Not Working Anymore

My Girlfriend Was Wondering Why Her Vacuum Was Not Working Anymore

johnfaber Report

ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In a house where every occupant has a long mane, regular de-fluffing of the hoover is something we work on keeping on top of.

#49

My Girlfriend Leaves One Single Ice Cube. Every Single Time

My Girlfriend Leaves One Single Ice Cube. Every Single Time

candyflip93 Report

#50

Bought A Brand New Engagement Ring For My Girlfriend / Fiancé Just For Her To Buy A Fake One And Tell Me The One I Got Her Wasn’t Big Enough And She Wanted Something More Noticeable

Bought A Brand New Engagement Ring For My Girlfriend / Fiancé Just For Her To Buy A Fake One And Tell Me The One I Got Her Wasn’t Big Enough And She Wanted Something More Noticeable

National_Search_537 Report

#51

How My Wife Winds Up Cords

How My Wife Winds Up Cords

ricochet511 Report

#52

How My Girlfriend ‘Handled’ A Spider, And Is Too Scared To Clean It Up

How My Girlfriend ‘Handled’ A Spider, And Is Too Scared To Clean It Up

nomadwannabe Report

#53

My Wife Doesn't Throw Away Leftover Sauces And Condiments. She Says, 'I Might Need Them, And They're So Cute

My Wife Doesn't Throw Away Leftover Sauces And Condiments. She Says, 'I Might Need Them, And They're So Cute

the_beeve Report

jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Done worry about it. In time they will exit by their own accord.

#54

My Wife Keeps Telling Me Our Current Teatowels Are Fine And We Don't Need New Ones

My Wife Keeps Telling Me Our Current Teatowels Are Fine And We Don't Need New Ones

Nommag1 Report

#55

How My Partner Leaves The Toilet When She Is Finished

How My Partner Leaves The Toilet When She Is Finished

sjdh2837 Report

raffen avatar
Raffe Raffen
Raffe Raffen
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What's the purpose of this? Airing out the toilet bowl? There are allready small gaps under the seat when it's closed

#56

GF Always Lights A Candle Near Dried Leaves

GF Always Lights A Candle Near Dried Leaves

Legitimate-Rock5663 Report

#57

This Is The Toilet Paper My Wife Chooses To Buy (We Are Not Very Poor)

This Is The Toilet Paper My Wife Chooses To Buy (We Are Not Very Poor)

dbenzev Report

raffen avatar
Raffe Raffen
Raffe Raffen
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am convinced cheap toilet paper ends up being more expensive. Toilet paper this thin has a soaking capacity of one drop liquid per mile of paper

#58

Girlfriend Decided That After Being Done Grating Cheese, It Would Be A Good Idea To Just Take A Bite Out Of A Block Of Cheese

Girlfriend Decided That After Being Done Grating Cheese, It Would Be A Good Idea To Just Take A Bite Out Of A Block Of Cheese

lau17041 Report

xterminal avatar
Robert Beveridge
Robert Beveridge
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ngl, done that, but if I don't live alone I'll finish the block, not leave a bitten-off piece behind...ffs

#59

GF Found The Engagement Ring A Week Before I Was Going To Propose

GF Found The Engagement Ring A Week Before I Was Going To Propose

4N6and4D6 Report

#60

You’re Going To Love This Thing

You’re Going To Love This Thing

deroiamusic Report

#61

This Is How My New GF Makes Toast

This Is How My New GF Makes Toast

Effective_Highway215 Report

#62

My Wife Says You Can Use These Swiffer Pads More Than 2 Times And I Think That’s Gross What Do You Guys Think?

My Wife Says You Can Use These Swiffer Pads More Than 2 Times And I Think That’s Gross What Do You Guys Think?

Microtonicwave Report

xterminal avatar
Robert Beveridge
Robert Beveridge
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think that one needs changed, but "more than 2 times"? Multiply that by five, or get yourself a mop that won't allow you to generate that much waste.

#63

Fiance Is Constantly Leaving Things In Her Driver's Side Footwell

Fiance Is Constantly Leaving Things In Her Driver's Side Footwell

MaineCowboy Report

#64

My Wife Is A Monster And Takes Pills From Blister Packs Completely At Random

My Wife Is A Monster And Takes Pills From Blister Packs Completely At Random

steals-from-kids Report

#65

My Dog's Vet Put Him On A Restricted Diet Because He's Older. My Wife Keeps Giving Him Meat And Sneaking It Into The Food I Make For Him

My Dog's Vet Put Him On A Restricted Diet Because He's Older. My Wife Keeps Giving Him Meat And Sneaking It Into The Food I Make For Him

Yosho2k Report

#66

My GF Ate Only The Chocolate Chip Pieces And Left The Rest Of The Cookies Behind

My GF Ate Only The Chocolate Chip Pieces And Left The Rest Of The Cookies Behind

Dimitrisan Report

#67

My Wife Is A Monster

My Wife Is A Monster

Randorii Report

#68

My Girlfriend Insists On Having Only The Screen Door Open For 30 Minutes At A Time Every Morning To “Air The Apartment Out”, Even When It’s 30 Degrees Outside

My Girlfriend Insists On Having Only The Screen Door Open For 30 Minutes At A Time Every Morning To “Air The Apartment Out”, Even When It’s 30 Degrees Outside

Adammot Report

#69

Nothing Sticks When I Use It But Every Time My Wife Cooks She Does This

Nothing Sticks When I Use It But Every Time My Wife Cooks She Does This

Bobbaman77 Report

#70

My Wife’s Computer Screen

My Wife’s Computer Screen

echtav Report

#71

My Wife Didn’t Wait For Me To Sand The Spackle Before She Painted

My Wife Didn’t Wait For Me To Sand The Spackle Before She Painted

Itothesky Report

#72

Wife Opening Her New Mouse Packaging

Wife Opening Her New Mouse Packaging

Oswarez Report

#73

Pretty Sure My GF Is Trolling Me

Pretty Sure My GF Is Trolling Me

macmadman Report

#74

My GF: "I Couldn't Fit It In Freezer." I Hereby Apologize To The Whole French Nation

My GF: "I Couldn't Fit It In Freezer." I Hereby Apologize To The Whole French Nation

Ravers Report

#75

My Girlfriend Moved In

My Girlfriend Moved In

spankpeggysfeet Report

#76

Told My Wife My Cat Doesn't Need Expensive Toys. Cat Proves My Point

Told My Wife My Cat Doesn't Need Expensive Toys. Cat Proves My Point

Azeriass Report

#77

My Wife Won’t Let Me Throw Out Our Used 1 Candle Because One Day Our Three Year Old Will Be Ten And We Can Use It Again

My Wife Won’t Let Me Throw Out Our Used 1 Candle Because One Day Our Three Year Old Will Be Ten And We Can Use It Again

thebigL33811 Report

#78

How My GF Handles Her Change

How My GF Handles Her Change

ItsTheCornDog Report

#79

Invited My GF To A Cook Out To Meet My Family... This Happens Pretty Much Every Time We Make Plans

Invited My GF To A Cook Out To Meet My Family... This Happens Pretty Much Every Time We Make Plans

She's known about this for over a month now. The last two messages are half an hour apart. She's supposed to be over at noon and its currently 10.

gabbyrose1010 Report

trent-m-perry avatar
Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel this is intentional if it does in fact happen "pretty much every time"

#80

Jail

Jail

rayvolpe Report

#81

My Wife When She Cooks. It 100% Mildly Annoys Me. Maybe I’m The Bad Guy

My Wife When She Cooks. It 100% Mildly Annoys Me. Maybe I’m The Bad Guy

totemx Report

trent-m-perry avatar
Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That the small pot on the large eye, or the fact that it isn't center on the eye?

#82

When Gaming, My Wife Uses Her Keyboard With Crossed Arms

When Gaming, My Wife Uses Her Keyboard With Crossed Arms

alexzhivil Report

generally_happy avatar
similarly
similarly
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I used to have a computer gamepad that would probably solve a problem like that.

#83

My Wife Left Our Pressure Cooker On A Hot Burner

My Wife Left Our Pressure Cooker On A Hot Burner

Kind-Claim8827 Report

#84

How My Partner Eats Pringles. Shakes The Tub To Crush Them Then Put Them Into A Bowl To Eat With A Spoon

How My Partner Eats Pringles. Shakes The Tub To Crush Them Then Put Them Into A Bowl To Eat With A Spoon

drempire Report

#85

My Wife Eats Ice Cream With A Fork. I’m Very Emotional Rn

My Wife Eats Ice Cream With A Fork. I’m Very Emotional Rn

Grundle__Puncher Report

#86

Wife Doesn’t Trust Me With Our Tupperware Anymore. Spaghetti Lunch In Ziploc

Wife Doesn’t Trust Me With Our Tupperware Anymore. Spaghetti Lunch In Ziploc

aRoofer Report

trent-m-perry avatar
Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want to know why they aren't trusted with tupperware anymore

#87

Where My Soundbar’s Remote Ended Up After Wife Shook A Cloth Outside Of A Condo Window

Where My Soundbar’s Remote Ended Up After Wife Shook A Cloth Outside Of A Condo Window

GtheCi Report

#88

This Is Actually Super Icky… All The Sauce And Juice Will Be All Over Your Hands

This Is Actually Super Icky… All The Sauce And Juice Will Be All Over Your Hands

themouseyouknow Report

#89

Wife Doesn't Get Why This Lid Position Annoys Me

Wife Doesn't Get Why This Lid Position Annoys Me

SomethingSpecialMayb Report

#90

Artist Rendering Of How Much Space My Wife Leaves Me In Bed. Approx 5000 Square Inches Of A Possible 6080. She's The Ghengis Khan Of The King Mattress

Artist Rendering Of How Much Space My Wife Leaves Me In Bed. Approx 5000 Square Inches Of A Possible 6080. She's The Ghengis Khan Of The King Mattress

Therealfern1 Report

