ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a lot we don’t know about people until we spend more time with them. There are a ton of surprising things you can learn about the folks you care about—and human beings in general—when you see how they behave when they let their guard down. It turns out all of us have lots in common, something many of us probably already suspected.

In a viral discussion on the popular r/AskMen online group, men revealed all of the things that they didn’t know about women before they started going out. Their answers were incredibly honest and a great antidote for anyone who’s prone to putting others on a pedestal while dating. Scroll down to read these internet users’ personal experiences.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

31 Men Share What They Didn’t Know About Women Before Being In A Relationship I learned how much I like being a man. I mean, having a period sounds terrible. Childbirth is something I’m glad I’ll never experience

ragingliberty , Sora Shimazaki (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
liuba-vercellabaglione avatar
LilliVB
LilliVB
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes ago, I was talking and teaching to my kid (9yo, boy) about women's anatomy and physiology, so reproductive female organs, menstrual cycle, childbirth and everything. He got really curious about childbirth, so he asked pointed questions about the entire process, how it is possible for a woman to push out a child that was in their belly, what happened to the vagina, etc etc. When I finished my explanation, he looked me in the eyes and dead serious he told me he was happy that he was a male.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#2

I’ll add something I don’t see that I didn’t understand:

Childhood trauma.

I understand that this can happen to men, but the number of women I’ve had serious relationships with who ended up struggling with severe trauma when they were younger has been eye-opening.

It dictates parts of the relationship you don’t even realize. Certain things you do can set off triggers that you may have never been aware of. You can end up doing damage to someone who you deeply care about by accident. It could be a simple touch when trying to initiate and without appropriate definitions or communication it can be really devastating.

Then, you begin to piece things together:

“Oh, now I get why she used sex to get my attention.”

“Oh, now I understand why this person has no interest in sex”

It’s just something that’s really personal and difficult. Something people don’t realize they’ve dealt with. And then they need to battle through it and try to heal themselves.

It’s just something I didn’t ever deal with as a guy and I’m both selfishly thankful I’m a man and heartbroken these things happen.

swordsman917 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#3

31 Men Share What They Didn’t Know About Women Before Being In A Relationship That taking the pill really is a wild ride and can seriously impact some girls' behavior and wellbeing.

AEnesidem , cottonbro studio (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST

Like it or not, most of us have a public persona (or a few), as well as a private one. We behave slightly differently depending on who we’re interacting with. So we might act one way at the office. We’re someone slightly different in front of our friends. We probably wouldn’t speak to our parents the way we did with our pals or coworkers. And we’re someone else entirely when we’re trying to impress someone.

However, slowly, we let our guard down around people. It takes time and trust to do so, but we let them in. If they’re special enough, we show them what we’re like when we’re alone, without any pretense.
#4

31 Men Share What They Didn’t Know About Women Before Being In A Relationship - That they often feel obligated to do stuff they don’t want to do by their family, friends and just random people and they feel really guilty if they don’t do those things.

- That they feel a lot of pressure to look and act certain ways. Getting dressed can be really overwhelming sometimes.

- That they are often so critical of themselves that you’d be shocked to hear their inner voice.

- That the shower can never be hot enough.

- That they need way more sleep than us.

- That they care a lot about detail and want to share that detail with you when they debrief the day.

- That they have an insatiable appetite for being held, cuddled, and snuggled.

- That giving them regular orgasms is great for their mood and the relationship in general.

- That a fridge full of food will be somehow calming to them despite the grocery bill being soul crushing to you.

- That their feet are always various levels of cold ranging from corpse-dug-up-from-snowdrift cold to deep-sea-tuna-on-ice cold.

- That the facts of a situation will be interpreted in different ways depending on their feelings at the time.

- That they strangely stay friends with other women who are lowkey mean to them.

- That they remember every f****d up thing you’ve ever done or said.

- That taking the pill can really mess with them.

- That it isn’t enough just to do things for them because they ask you to. You need to want to do it without them having to ask. That’s how they know you care.

TheGameForFools , RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
shorerocks avatar
Sven Horlemann
Sven Horlemann
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, too many of them are spot on. And made me giggle. I am sure, there will be an equally fun list about (us) men.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

31 Men Share What They Didn’t Know About Women Before Being In A Relationship How much toilet paper they consume. When I was living alone an 8 pack of toilet paper lasted me like a year. Once she moved in I was buying at least an 8 pack a month. You've been warned.

iconoclast63 , Jessica Lewis thepaintedsquare (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

31 Men Share What They Didn’t Know About Women Before Being In A Relationship How much they shed

No-Strawberry-5541 , faungg's photos (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
melaniediane avatar
CanadianDimes
CanadianDimes
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think the appearance of shedding more really only applies to people (of any gender) with long hair because it’s more noticeable with longer hair. We probably all shed mostly the same amount (unless you have no hair at all), it just isn’t as obvious with short hair.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

That raw image of what we’re like when nobody’s around can gently shock people, even if they behave similarly in their own private lives. This reaction can be at least partly explained by the expectations that people place on their partners when they first start dating.

They might start idealizing them and putting them on a pedestal. Focusing on other people’s positive qualities can be a good thing, but it can be very unhealthy if you completely ignore their negative aspects as well. If you hype yourself up over dating someone, you’re not doing yourself any favors.
#7

31 Men Share What They Didn’t Know About Women Before Being In A Relationship Evidently, you're not supposed to put bras in the dryer. They turn into shrinky d***s. And bras are expensive to replace.

NickTesla2018 , Castorly Stock (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
hannahtaylor_2 avatar
DarkViolet
DarkViolet
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hell hath no fury like a woman whose favorite over-the-shoulder boulder-holder has been decimated by the washer/dryer.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

31 Men Share What They Didn’t Know About Women Before Being In A Relationship how long it takes to put on makeup, shower, and get ready to do anything

DM-Me-Your-Feet- , Thirdman (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
zgutrnrkqijpbykmpl avatar
ZGutr
ZGutr
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm lucky then. Wife (and daughters) don't own any makeup at all

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

31 Men Share What They Didn’t Know About Women Before Being In A Relationship That when they vent, the solution is sometimes just to listen

anon , Antoni Shkraba (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
zgutrnrkqijpbykmpl avatar
ZGutr
ZGutr
Community Member
38 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've heard a woman say "my man will always try to fix or solve things for me and usually even before i finish. I don't need his help, just his ear"

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

For one, you’re setting yourself up for disappointment because you will eventually realize that they’re not a ‘perfect’ partner or human being (nobody is). On the flip side, you’re also adding a ton of pressure on your date to behave a certain way. It can be very frustrating when you feel forced to live up to someone’s impossibly high expectations. It’s good to have standards, but keep your expectations somewhat realistic!

Meanwhile, if you want to learn more about your partner, there is no better alternative than open and honest communication. You won’t form a deep connection with them if you’re not willing to talk about the mundane stuff and their quirks, not just exciting global topics and other people.
#10

31 Men Share What They Didn’t Know About Women Before Being In A Relationship They can also be slobs and (while the human body and bodily processes aren't gross) they can be just as gross as men.

usernamescifi , Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

31 Men Share What They Didn’t Know About Women Before Being In A Relationship The insane cost of feminine hygiene products or makeup. I wonder about the numbers because the production costs can’t be that high.

Also why don’t women’s clothes sizes make any sense at all? It doesn’t seem standardized or rational within a given store/brand let alone across brands on the same clothing type.

I can buy a polo or tee shirt in my size and most of the ones I like, regardless of brand or store, fit me pretty well and about the same.

I had no idea women’s clothing had so much variation.

JCP76 , Polina Zimmerman (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
arranrichards avatar
Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i am a guy but i think the price of feminine hygiene products are ridiculous they should be much lower price if not free especially for those who cant afford them

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

31 Men Share What They Didn’t Know About Women Before Being In A Relationship Y’all like crime shows too damn much it makes me nervous

XxMJBROWNIIxX , Anastasia Shuraeva (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

The key to good communication is learning to listen to what the other person is telling you. If you’re simply waiting for your turn to speak, you’re doing something wrong.

For some more surprising things that men learned about women only after they got into relationships, check out Bored Panda’s previous feature.
#13

31 Men Share What They Didn’t Know About Women Before Being In A Relationship How often I am wrong about basically everything.

jimjimbobim , cottonbro studio (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
jay_47 avatar
Jay
Jay
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reminder that this may be funny to joke about but is fundementally toxic.

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

31 Men Share What They Didn’t Know About Women Before Being In A Relationship Hair, hair everywhere.

Jack_Marsta , Towfiqu barbhuiya (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

31 Men Share What They Didn’t Know About Women Before Being In A Relationship The amount of hair bands that will appear out of nowhere. They multiply all over the place!

Alert-Athlete , Suman Sreedharan (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

31 Men Share What They Didn’t Know About Women Before Being In A Relationship Fake eyelashes.
I’m an idiot

NIN-pig , RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

31 Men Share What They Didn’t Know About Women Before Being In A Relationship The smell of period blood and it can fall out in clots.

Havib3 , Sora Shimazaki (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#18

That they can fart, and if they're sitting the right way, it travels forward, up through their labia, and comes out the front side.


This took me a long time to get over learning.

DefinitelyNotMazer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

I had no idea many women slather on moisturizer over most of their body after every single shower. Still pretty mind blowing tbh.

SmokeySFW Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

31 Men Share What They Didn’t Know About Women Before Being In A Relationship They always want to be doing something. If they’re not they’re making plans for what we’re gunna be doing.

RedSonGamble , Jess Bailey Designs (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

The white gooy stuff that stains their underwear

_JohnJacob Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

31 Men Share What They Didn’t Know About Women Before Being In A Relationship How much what dream they had that night changes their entire day.

thatVisitingHasher , Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
shorerocks avatar
Sven Horlemann
Sven Horlemann
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, I am married 33 years, and the dreams my wife has (and remembers) are astounding. And crazy. And fun listen to. I cannot compete, I admit.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

How much they get “hollered at.” Not sure if it’s universal but def seems to be the case in a big city.

TJ9678 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

I had no idea what a pain periods and the cramping and the mood swings were until I married a girl who had a bad week every single month and then menopause….omg! I’m glad I’m a guy.

figsslave Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

They set alarms for birth control.

FreshHawaii Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

31 Men Share What They Didn’t Know About Women Before Being In A Relationship How sentimental they are. Buying flowers is an odd exercise to me since I don’t *get* it, but my partner’s been moved to tears multiple times because of it.

JM1210 , Viktoria Slowikowska (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
jay_47 avatar
Jay
Jay
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think this just varies by personality. Lots of men love being given flowers, and lots of women don't get it either

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
#27

A women urinates with the power of a water cannon

_Bellerophontes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
juniorcj82 avatar
JuniorCJ82
JuniorCJ82
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not all the time, just when we've been forced to or choose to hold it.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#28

31 Men Share What They Didn’t Know About Women Before Being In A Relationship
How sacred their space is to them. In my apartment I couldn't care less where you put things as long as it makes sense. Hell, I don't even have a set place for where everything goes, and often decide to put things where they make sense at the time I'm putting them away.

But in a woman's apartment, God forbid you put a brush in the comb-drawer.

Scrufftar , Pixabay (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
popapach avatar
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It really depends. I have female friends that are very messy and male friends that their home is like ready for an editorial in a magazine. Mine is in the middle.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
#29

I remember being shocked that my first girlfriend *also* enjoyed me touching her boobs.

BlitzburghBrian Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Moustaches

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

How damn gross they're. Its like having a pet. Hair everywhere, weird shedding in the bathroom. Tampons... so many tampons... farts 10x then anything you can imagine... the nail picking... eyelashes hidden like spiders...

It's a damn horror story and I love it.

InsaneInTheRAMdrain Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!