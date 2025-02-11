“My Marriage Seems To Be Over”: Guy Cheats On Wife For 6 Years, Finds Out Her Secret
Cheating can take many forms: there’s physical infidelity or emotional infidelity, then there’s one-time things and premeditated cheating. It’s hard to say which combination is the most hurtful, but some people say that the best revenge is to give the cheater a taste of their own medicine.
This cheating saga comes to you from the guy who got exactly that. The man spent six years being unfaithful to his wife but pulled a surprised Pikachu face when he found out that his wife had been doing the same thing. The man shared his story online looking for some comfort, yet faced incessant roasting and little support.
A man was having an affair and started regretting it when his wife was close to finding out
Right before the whole thing imploded, he ranted about how important his family is to him
Yet people had little sympathy for the cheater: “Typical cake eater”
Surprisingly, others showed some support and seemed to justify his actions
After some time, the guy’s wife dropped a bomb he wasn’t expecting
People had little sympathy this time: “You’re both getting your itches scratched”
After the final update, it seems there was no happy ending for the guy after all
And most commenters thought he got what he deserved
Pretty sickening to read some of these opinions from fellow cheaters, such absolutely twisted logic. So calm talking about utterly destroying people they love. I just want to call out the "just like that" (from his last update) in particular. No dude, she didn't lose her feelings for you just like that. It happened over the months or years that she knew you were cheating on her, that you didn't after all love her with your whole heart. You crushed her and you kept crushing her and her loss of feelings for you was the only possible result.
Wow he cheated for 6 years, but is shocked beyond belief that his wife (who probably knew) started her own affair. Now he's angry, hurt and surprised? What a loser, you reap what you sew douchcanoe. All those b.s comments saying don't tell her, she doesn't need to know about your affair pffff.
