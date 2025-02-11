Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“My Marriage Seems To Be Over”: Guy Cheats On Wife For 6 Years, Finds Out Her Secret
“My Marriage Seems To Be Over”: Guy Cheats On Wife For 6 Years, Finds Out Her Secret

Cheating can take many forms: there’s physical infidelity or emotional infidelity, then there’s one-time things and premeditated cheating. It’s hard to say which combination is the most hurtful, but some people say that the best revenge is to give the cheater a taste of their own medicine.

This cheating saga comes to you from the guy who got exactly that. The man spent six years being unfaithful to his wife but pulled a surprised Pikachu face when he found out that his wife had been doing the same thing. The man shared his story online looking for some comfort, yet faced incessant roasting and little support.

RELATED:

    A man was having an affair and started regretting it when his wife was close to finding out

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Right before the whole thing imploded, he ranted about how important his family is to him

    Image credits:  Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Miserable_Ad_7975

    Yet people had little sympathy for the cheater: “Typical cake eater”

    Surprisingly, others showed some support and seemed to justify his actions

    After some time, the guy’s wife dropped a bomb he wasn’t expecting

    Image credits: Miserable_Ad_7975

    People had little sympathy this time: “You’re both getting your itches scratched”

    After the final update, it seems there was no happy ending for the guy after all

    Image credits: Miserable_Ad_7975

    And most commenters thought he got what he deserved

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Pretty sickening to read some of these opinions from fellow cheaters, such absolutely twisted logic. So calm talking about utterly destroying people they love. I just want to call out the "just like that" (from his last update) in particular. No dude, she didn't lose her feelings for you just like that. It happened over the months or years that she knew you were cheating on her, that you didn't after all love her with your whole heart. You crushed her and you kept crushing her and her loss of feelings for you was the only possible result.

    Wow he cheated for 6 years, but is shocked beyond belief that his wife (who probably knew) started her own affair. Now he's angry, hurt and surprised? What a loser, you reap what you sew douchcanoe. All those b.s comments saying don't tell her, she doesn't need to know about your affair pffff.

