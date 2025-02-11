“My Marriage Seems To Be Over”: Guy Cheats On Wife For 6 Years, Finds Out Her Secret

ADVERTISEMENT

Cheating can take many forms: there’s physical infidelity or emotional infidelity, then there’s one-time things and premeditated cheating. It’s hard to say which combination is the most hurtful, but some people say that the best revenge is to give the cheater a taste of their own medicine.

This cheating saga comes to you from the guy who got exactly that. The man spent six years being unfaithful to his wife but pulled a surprised Pikachu face when he found out that his wife had been doing the same thing. The man shared his story online looking for some comfort, yet faced incessant roasting and little support.

A man was having an affair and started regretting it when his wife was close to finding out

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Right before the whole thing imploded, he ranted about how important his family is to him

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Miserable_Ad_7975

Yet people had little sympathy for the cheater: “Typical cake eater”

Surprisingly, others showed some support and seemed to justify his actions

After some time, the guy’s wife dropped a bomb he wasn’t expecting

Image credits: Miserable_Ad_7975

People had little sympathy this time: “You’re both getting your itches scratched”

After the final update, it seems there was no happy ending for the guy after all

Image credits: Miserable_Ad_7975

And most commenters thought he got what he deserved

