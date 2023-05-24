We reached out to Samantha Scroggin , the founder of the very witty 'Walking Outside in Slippers' parenting blog, to hear her thoughts on navigating chores and neatness at home, as well as just how important it is to look for compromises. Read on to see what she told us!

No matter how ‘perfect’ your relationship is, no matter if you have the patience of a literal saint, there will come a moment in time when your partner is going to make you feel utterly exasperated. And it might be down to something small that they do at home. Something that frustrates you beyond all measure.

#1 My Husband Has Been Sticking These Rollers In Places I Can't Reach To Annoy Me. It's Working

Though there are exceptions, broadly speaking, women spend far more time doing housework than men, even in the West. This happens even in egalitarian marriages where women earn as much or even more than their husbands. “Even as financial contributions have become more equal in marriages, the way couples divide their time between paid work and home life remains unbalanced,” the Pew Research Center notes. “Husbands in egalitarian marriages spend about 3.5 hours more per week on leisure activities than wives do. Wives in these marriages spend roughly 2 hours more per week on caregiving than husbands do and about 2.5 hours more on housework.”

#2 I Went Grocery Shopping, And My Husband Put Everything Away. It's A Blue Box, So It Must Be A Pasta

#3 My Husband, Everyone

Bored Panda wanted to learn about tackling the topic of neatness in a marriage. Parenting blogger Samantha, from 'Walking Outside in Slippers,' was kind enough to shine the spotlight on the importance of compromise. "Neatness is a scalding-hot topic in my happy 14-year marriage. My husband is not very tidy, to say the least, and neither am I. Except next to him I'm the queen of clean," she opened up to us. "He loves to leave his laundry in messy piles next to his side of the bed. I can't stand it and am always asking him to please clean up after himself. My husband makes a little effort sometimes to try to make me happy, but not nearly enough in my opinion," she said.

#4 I Was Looking Forward To Having Mini-Muffins For Breakfast This Morning, And This Is What I Found. He Ate The Top And Left This For Me

#5 My Husband Keeps Opening New Jars Of Jam Before He Finishes The Other Ones

#6 How My Husband Wrote The Date That He Opened This Orange Juice

"I've had to accept that if being a bit of a slob is my husband's worst trait, I'm a lucky wife. I think the bigger relationship lesson is about compromise and letting some things go. On both sides." Meanwhile, we were also curious about what couples can do to divide the household chores up in a fairer way. "My husband is not much for cleaning the house, so I made the decision to hire a house cleaning service that comes every two weeks," the founder of 'Walking Outside in Slippers' told Bored Panda how she solves this issue. "We both work full-time and are busy with the kids, and I'm not about to bear the brunt of all the cleaning. Fortunately, housecleaning is an expense we can budget for. I know that's not possible for everyone," she said. "That said, he does do all the cooking in our house while I pick up between housecleaning visits. So once again, compromise is so important in a relationship."

#7 I Found My Husband's Stash Of Empty Wrappers

#8 My Fiance Refuses To Finish A Bottle Of Coke Before Opening Another One

#9 I Love My Husband. I Love Cheese. Brian, What The Hell?

Most of the photos in this list focus on either a chronic lack of neatness or a deep desire to avoid doing household chores. Of course, whether or not a person is tidy or the opposite will depend on their character, how they were raised, and what they value the most in life. Someone whose parents expected them to pick up after themselves and to look after their siblings, for example, might be more used to doing chores, consistently, and without grumbling. Meanwhile, someone who was coddled their entire life might not actually know how to do basic things like cook for themselves, do the laundry, and keep the entire house in order. They simply don’t have the skills or the habits. Or the truth might be something more grounded: they don't clean because they really hate cleaning. And many of us have at least one chore that we hate (e.g. vacuuming) and some that we don't mind doing (e.g. washing the dishes).

#10 My Boyfriend Tried To Wash A Pillow

#11 I Think My Husband Was Tired This Morning Because That Is The Dog Food And Not Coffee Beans

#12 I'm Very Patiently Waiting For My Fiance To Wake Up So I Can Find Out Why There Is A Bite Mark In The Butter

A person’s character, attitude, and values have a lot to do with how they treat their environment, too. Someone who’s completely focused on work or lost in a massive passion project might forget to wash the dishes, take out the trash, or eat. Or they might simply not be aware that their habits are causing a lot of tension at home. Their Trembling Tower of Trash might seem an obvious issue to a bystander, but this isn’t always the case for someone who’s spending their entire time in the same place. Meanwhile, an individual who knows that it’s important to balance personal goals with family life will carve out the time to help out with mundane tasks—even if they detest doing them. Being in a relationship and raising a family means being part of a team and taking on responsibilities that aren’t always pleasant but help keep everything running (semi) smoothly.

#13 This Is How My Boyfriend Packed Up A Moving Box With Kitchen Stuff While I Was At Work

#14 When My Husband Gets Mad At Me, He Puts Things Where I Can't Reach Them And He Also Hides My Step Ladder

#15 My Family Members Think Towels Will Dry Like This Or On The Floor

Life is full of these unpleasant grinds, both big and small, and they are unavoidable unless you happen to be extremely well-off and pay people to do, well, absolutely every menial task for you. However, you can look at the situation in a more practical way even without being a millionaire. You could, for instance, hire a cleaning service every few weeks to help out with the housework. You could also hire someone to clean the pool and mow the lawn. Every couple needs to determine for themselves where they might want to save on time and energy, rather than money.

#16 Pettiness Level 100,000,00. My Husband Was Angry This Morning, So He Decided He Was Only Making His Half Of The Bed

#17 I Brought Home A Couple Of Groceries. I Asked My Husband If He Could Put The Pizza Rolls In The Freezer. This Is What I Found

#18 I Asked My Boyfriend To Put Some Toilet Paper In The Bathroom

Now here’s the core issue: people aren’t mind-readers. Nor is everyone an expert at picking up subtle hints and reading their partner’s tone and body language. Your partner might think that it’s obvious that they’re mad at you for failing to clear out the garage, again, just like you’ve been promising to do for the past six months. However, to you, things might not be so clear. This is why constant communication is so essential to a healthy and happy relationship. Ideally, you want to be as non-confrontational as possible while also not ignoring the problem: focus on the issue at hand, don’t be overly aggressive, and try to look for a solution instead of showing off how right you are (and how wrong your partner is). Remember—you’re a team. And you don’t want to end up in a massive argument that spans days or even weeks just because they like to stack the toilet paper up really high in the bathroom.

#19 I Picked Up A Fancy Cake For My Husband On Our Anniversary

#20 I Asked My Husband To Buy Some Cheap Plastic Drinking Cups So That We Wouldn't Break Them. This Is What He Bought. And No, We Don't Have Kids

#21 My Boyfriend Made Croissants This Way

According to ‘Glamour,’ couples should avoid blaming their partners. Saying how you feel instead of attacking them won’t get them all defensive. “If you lead with accusation or blame, they won't hear what you want them to hear. They're going to feel at fault and you won't get through,” explains New York-based couples psychotherapist Meg Batterson.

#22 My Husband Is The Driest Texter

#23 This Is How My Boyfriend Cuts An Avocado

#24 My Husband Somehow Managed To Put His Cup Upside Down When Making Coffee This Morning

At the same time, both sides should avoid name-calling and attacking each other’s character. Bringing up old issues or unrelated problems is also going to add fuel to the fire, instead of helping you look for a compromise that’ll actually satisfy both of you. It helps to think about the argument from an outsider's perspective and to try and see the humor in discussing each other's (lack) of neatness.

#25 My Soon-To-Be Ex-Husband Has Been Taking Advantage Of Local Food Banks "Just Because He Can," He Says But Ends Up Tossing Much Of It Out Because It Goes Bad He (and I) can easily afford to buy food. I can’t tell you how disgusting and wasteful this is.



#26 I Tore My Rotator Cuff, So My Husband Told Me He Would Finish The Interior Painting Downstairs Instead Of Me. Now He Says He's Done

#27 I Found My Boyfriend's Glass Bottles In The Freezer Like This

Something else that’s important is making the effort to genuinely listen to your partner’s side of things, no matter what side of the argument you fall on. You need to show that you understand where they’re coming from and put yourself in their shoes (which may or may not be muddy and strewn about in the hall, and why you’re having the conversation in the first place).

#28 I've Just Done My Business And Saw That "Someone" Left This. Yes, I'm Posting This, To Personally Call Out My Boyfriend

#29 My Husband Tried To Do The Laundry

#30 My Husband Put A Plastic Cutting Board In The Oven

#31 My Husband Carries Doughnuts Vertically, And They Become Like This

#32 Husband Attempted To Put The Silverware Away

#33 My Husband Refuses To Learn How To Cook, So He Made Himself Boiled Eggs And Naan Bread For Dinner

#34 I Woke Up To This. My Husband Told Me Last Night "Not To Worry" About The New Shelving Unit. I Wasn't But I Should Have Been

#35 I've Been Trying To Tell My Husband That Our Oven Runs Hot And He Should Cook Things At A Lower Temperature For Less Time. He Just Doesn't Believe Me

#36 The Way My Husband Unpacked The Book Boxes

#37 The Way My Husband Cut This Pie

#38 I Asked My Husband To Hang The Mirror Above My Dresser

#39 My Wife Asked Me To Put All The Toilet Paper We Bought In The Basket. So I Did This

#40 I Asked My Husband To Seal An Envelope For Mailing

#41 I Get Mad At My Boyfriend That He Finishes Everything In The House Without Buying A Replacement. Here's His Solution

#42 The Way My Husband Opened The Cheese

#43 My Husband Insists This Is Normal

#44 I Came Home To A Smokey Apartment And A Boyfriend Asleep On The Couch. Not Even Sure What These Were

#45 I Came To The Kitchen To Find Out That My Boyfriend Hung The Towel Like This

#46 The Way My Husband Stacks Up His Used Coffee Spoons And Won't Put Them In The Dishwasher

#47 My Husband Asks Me To Wrap My Own Christmas Gifts Every Year

#48 My Husband's Version Of "The Kitchen Is Clean"

#49 So I Let My Husband Cook Dinner Last Night. I Found This While Cleaning Up This Morning

#50 This Is What Happens When I Leave My Boyfriend Alone To Clean His Tools. Someone Remind Me, To Never Eat Dinner At His Place Again

#51 I Found One Of My Makeup Brushes In My Husband's Workshop

#52 This Is How My Husband Puts The Dishes Away

#53 Instead Of Putting A Bag In The Trash, My Husband Puts It On The Counter For Me

#54 My Boyfriend "Washed The Dishes" And Left The Sink Like This

#55 I Bought My Husband This Expensive Knife For Christmas. He Put The Knife Into The Dishwasher

#56 I Asked My Husband To Make Sure The Kitchen Counter Was Clean

#57 How My Boyfriend Folds Socks Versus How They Should Be Folded

#58 My Boyfriend And His Buddy Somehow Snapped A Solid Ceramic Pestle In Half. Both Claims To Have No Idea How It Happened