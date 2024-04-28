We've compiled a selection of the most hilarious, irritating, and vexing pics of boyfriends and husbands coming across the messes that their girlfriends or wives made. Some of them include nasty habits – others are just fun quirks. But the bottom line is this: we can all be messy and weird, and the best way to approach it is probably with a healthy dose of humor.

When we think about stereotypes, girls are supposed to be the clean ones. In our collective minds, women are cleaning and tidying up in the house and urging their significant others to do the same. In reality, we can be as messy and gross as the guys. It's exhausting to keep a pristine home, so we dabble in the occasional weaponized incompetence , too.

#1 The Way My Wife Cuts Tomatoes Share icon

#2 This Was My Wife's "Trash Pile" From Destemming The Strawberries Share icon

#3 My Girlfriend's Kitchen, Everyone Share icon

In addition to being inaccurate, stereotypes about which gender is tidier don't benefit either of them. Then one group are slobs, and the other has to face constant pressure to be 'the clean ones.' Is there any evidence to support the claims that either men or women are cleaner? A 2012 study found that men's office desks tend to be "consistently more contaminated." Other research in the past has also suggested that men wash their hands and brush their teeth less than women do. And that's especially true when it comes to using the bathroom. A 2013 study revealed that only 77% of men whom the researchers observed at the Michigan State University campus washed their hands after using the bathroom.

#4 My Girlfriend Throws Her Daily Contact Lenses Behind The Headboard Of Our Bed Share icon

#5 My Wife Leaves Her Used Floss There For The Next Day Share icon

#6 Wife Didn't Want Anything From The Burger King, So I Got Home, Went To The Bathroom, And Came Back To This Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

What were the numbers for women? Considerably better. 93% of women washed their hands after a visit to the bathroom. Out of those who washed their hands, 50% of men used soap, compared to 78% of women. And here's the bad news for all: only 5% of all people the researchers observed washed their hands long enough to kill all germs. Another interesting phenomenon comes to light when we look at what cleanliness factors people say are important to them. Interestingly, both men and women (98%) agree that washing their hands after using the toilet is important. But only 84% of men believe this habit is very important, while the percentage for women is much higher – 91%.

#7 This Is How My Wife Leaves A Dish After Taking It Out Of The Oven And Walking Away. We Have Children And A Dog Share icon

#8 This Is How My Wife Deals With Avocados Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 The Way That My Girlfriend Eats A Pizza Share icon

The same trend follows throughout the rest of the poll. More women than men believe that changing undergarments and clothes and washing hands after using public transportation are crucial behaviors. The same goes for habits like sanitizing mobile devices, living spaces, and work spaces: only about a third of men find these practices to be important.

#10 How My Fiancee Eats McNuggets Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 The New Jar Of Nutella My Girlfriend Tried To Heat In The Microwave Share icon

#12 My Wife Puts Her Hairballs Anywhere But The Trash Can Share icon

However, just because women say that cleaner spaces and personal hygiene matter to them greatly doesn't mean that they are, in fact, tidier or that they have better personal hygiene. Susan Michie, health psychology professor and director of the Centre for Behavior Change at the Department of Clinical, Educational, and Health Psychology at University College London, believes that such behaviors are socially programmed, not genetic. "Women are more focused on care than men – childcare, household care, personal care," she explained.

#13 Every Time My Girlfriend Gets Drunk Share icon

#14 My Partner Put My Laptop In The Freezer Cause It Was Overheating Share icon

#15 I've Watched My Partner Pick Her Nose While She Drives But Never Made The Connection Of Where She Wipes Her Snot Until I Drove Her Car Share icon

The researcher who conducted the Michigan State University campus study, Carl Borchgrevink, suggested that men washed their hands less because they believe fearing germs is emasculating. "We did talk to some of [the men] and ask, 'Why didn't [you] wash your hands?' And they would look at us indignantly and say, 'I'm clean, I don't need to wash my hands.' They had a sense of invincibility." ADVERTISEMENT

#16 I Think I Married A Sociopath. The Way My Wife Uses Her Magnesium Supplements Share icon

#17 My Lunatic Wife Cuts Bananas In Half And Just Leaves The Top Share icon

#18 How My Girlfriend Doesn't Zip The Resealable Bag Closed And Puts The Bag Upside Down Share icon

Men and women also perceive their messy surroundings differently. In a 2012 UCLA study, mothers and fathers did video tours of their homes with researchers who observed their levels of the stress hormone cortisol. They found that the mothers felt more stressed in cluttered environments, and the fathers remained psychologically unaffected.

#19 My Girlfriend Leaves The Bath Tub Running Slightly 24/7, 365 Because Her Cat Likes To Stick His Paws In It Share icon

#20 My Wife Doesn't Get All The Ice Out Of One Tray Before Using Another Share icon

#21 My Wife Putting This Peanut Butter In The Trash Because "It's Empty" Share icon

The mothers used words like "mess," "not fun," and "very chaotic" when describing their homes. The fathers, on the other hand, didn't mention the messy environments at all. "Fathers in their home tours would walk in the same rooms their wives had come through and often made no mention whatsoever of the messiness and were unaffected psychologically," UCLA professor of anthropology, Jeanne Arnold, said. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 My Wife Just Throws Her Kitchen Scraps In The Sink Instead Of The Trash Can Because "The Disposal Can Handle It." The Sink Disposal Is Not A Trash Can, Right? Share icon

#23 My Partner Insists That The Scrub Mommy Is A Washcloth, And This Is How She Stores It Share icon

#24 How My Wife Puts Away The Cutlery Share icon

But that doesn't mean that men don't notice the mess. In 2019, researchers showed participants photographs of messy rooms. They found that "men and women respondents do not differ in their perceptions of how messy a room is or how urgent it is to clean it up."

#25 My Wife Doesn't Throw Her Trash Away Before Putting Her Dish In The Sink, So I Often End Up With This Share icon

#26 My Wife Only Takes A Few Bites Of An Apple And "Saves The Rest For Later" Share icon

#27 My Wife Insists This Is Normal Share icon

However, the respondents did care about to whom the messy room belonged. Upon hearing that a woman lives in the clean room, the participants judged it as less clean than when a man lived there. They also thought that guests would judge the woman more and that she would feel uncomfortable having people over. And it was here that the main difference presented itself: we hold women to a higher standard of cleanliness than men. ADVERTISEMENT

#28 The Way My Wife Opens Things Share icon

#29 My Wife Keeps Using My iPad As Her Coaster Share icon

#30 My Wife Never Finishes A Bottle Of Shampoo Or Body Wash Before Buying A New Kind And Leaving The Old Ones Share icon

It's also worth mentioning that the conclusions of the study played into the stereotype that men are lazy slobs. Respondents said that if the messy room belonged to a man, he was less responsible and hardworking. Yet participants didn't think that visitors would judge the man. "There's no expected social consequence to that," one of the researchers, Sarah Thébaud, said. "It's that 'Boys will be boys' thing."

#31 I Went To The Bathroom And Came Back To Find That My Girlfriend Had Taken A Bite Out Of My Burrito Share icon

#32 Happily Obliged When My Wife Said She Would Mow The Grass Share icon

#33 How My Partner Leaves The Sugar After Making Coffee Share icon

#34 How My Girlfriend Has Her Car Every Time She Visits Share icon

#35 My Wife Leaves The Lights On For No Reason Share icon

#36 My Wife Washed My New Pair Of Jeans So I Could Wear Them Today. She Also Threw In Her Big And Fuzzy Blanket Share icon

#37 My Fiancee, Ladies And Gentlemen Share icon

#38 My Wife Kept Threatening To Throw Away My Favorite Pair Of Yard Work Shorts. Today I Found Them Like This Share icon

#39 This Is What My Wife Does To Muffins Share icon

#40 "It's Always So Cold In Our House. Our Furnace Sucks." -Wife In January 2020 When It's -32°C Share icon

#41 How My Wife Loads The Dishwasher Share icon

#42 Check Before Buying Groceries Share icon My wife never checks if we have something or not before going to the grocery store or, even worse, ordering online. Case in point: about 7 cream cheeses. Varieties are nice, but we'll never use them up without bagels 3 meals a day. It's not really a money thing, but I just hate wasting food.

#43 Where My Girlfriend Left Her Cup Of Water Share icon

#44 My Wife Uses The Mustard Once And Then Buys A New Bottle Share icon

#45 My Wife: "I Always Check The Lint Trap." Every Time I Check The Lint Trap, I Find It Like This Share icon

#46 Things My Wife Leaves In The Fridge Share icon

#47 The Way My Wife "Slices" An Avocado Share icon

#48 The Way My Wife Stored A Birthday Cake In The Refrigerator Share icon

#49 My Girlfriend Rips My Socks That Have Visible Holes In Them To Force Me To Buy New Ones Share icon

#50 This Represents A Single Week Of Mugs And Glasses That My Wife Leaves In Our Bathroom. I Clean All Of These Every Week, And They Are Back The Next. Anyone Else Feel My Pain? Share icon

#51 My Wife Spits Her Seed Shells Into The Door Handle Of Our Car Share icon

#52 My Wife And Kids Find This Perfectly Normal And Acceptable Share icon

#53 My Wife Never Fully Screws The Lids Back Onto Anything Share icon

#54 My Girlfriend Refuses To Eat The "Crust" Of A Pancake Share icon

#55 My Wife Never Replaces The Roll. This Is The Closest She Will Get Share icon

#56 How My Wife Throws Away Boxes Share icon

#57 Every Time I Use My Wife's Vehicle. Every. Single. Time Share icon

#58 My Wife Leaves The Empty Candy Wrappers In The Bowl Of Candy As She Eats Them Share icon

#59 My Girlfriend Opens New Water Bottles Without Finishing The Others First. Send Help, Please Share icon

#60 The Way My Wife Changes The Toilet Paper Roll Share icon

#61 Fiancee Wanted An Iced Latte Share icon

#62 The Way My Wife Eats Cinnamon Rolls Share icon

#63 This Is How My Girlfriend Eats A Cheesecake Share icon

#64 My Girlfriend Will Cut Off The Stuffed Crust And Leave The Rest For Someone Else Share icon

#65 My Girlfriend Only Eats The First Bite Of Cookies Because "It's The Best Bite" Share icon

#66 My Wife’s Idea Of Sharing A Croissant. She Only Likes The Shell Share icon

#67 My Partner Never Finishes The Juices We Buy. She Thinks Once The Liquid Hits This Point, It's No Longer Safe To Drink Share icon

#68 My Wife, After She "Cleans" The Dishes Share icon

#69 How My Girlfriend Eats Frosted Cake Share icon

#70 I Asked My Wife To Keep The Oven On Low For The Burgers. She Put It On Low, Broil, And Forgot To Take The Plastic Cover Off Share icon

#71 My Wife Had An Idea, So She Made Me Keep This Area White While Painting. Turns Out, She Had No Further Plans For This Share icon

#72 Wife Asked Me To Put Some Gas In Her Car Before She Drives To Work Tomorrow Share icon

#73 The Way My Girlfriend Puts Away The Groceries Share icon

#74 My Girlfriend Said She Would Be Ready In 5 Minutes Share icon

#75 My Wife Eats Apples From The Bottom Including The Core Share icon

#76 No Honey, The Dish That The Costco Roast Chicken Is In, Is Not Oven-Safe Share icon

#77 Asked My Wife To Cut My Hair Share icon

#78 My Wife Dropped Peanut Butter Toast On The Floor. That Was 24 Hours Ago Share icon

#79 The Way My Girlfriend Places Her Laptop Share icon

#80 I Let Girlfriend Take A Sip Of My Energy Drink Share icon

#81 Girlfriend Lit A Candle Under The TV Share icon

#82 My Wife Constantly Does This. She Stops Wanting Her Drink Around This Point And Says, "You Finish It" Share icon

#83 The Way My Wife Cuts And Leaves Bananas Share icon

#84 I Recently Got My Girlfriend A Lamp With A Built-In Wireless Charger, Because She Always Misplaces Her Charging Cable Before Bed. Soon After She Got A Pop Socket Share icon

#85 My Wife Never Finishes Water Bottles. Just Always Grabs A New One. Hours Ago I Just Cleaned Up A Ton Of Her Leftover Ones Share icon

#86 Every Week My Wife Buys 2 Bananas, And Every Week I Throw Them Out Share icon