“Seems Like She Used It To Dry Her Feet And Hands”: Woman Is Furious After She Realizes What A Bidet Really Is
33points
3 hours ago

“Seems Like She Used It To Dry Her Feet And Hands”: Woman Is Furious After She Realizes What A Bidet Really Is

Miglė Miliūtė and
Gabija Palšytė

Different customs require adjusting to. Moving to a new country or even visiting it can present certain things or situations people haven’t had the chance to encounter yet.

Redditor u/Equal-Dinner told the AITA community about the time a guest at her house was introduced to a bidet. The visitor wasn’t familiar with the custom of washing yourself after using the bathroom, which is why she was shocked to learn that after using it for other purposes. Scroll down to find the full story in the OP’s own words below.

Using a bidet is customary in numerous countries around the world

Image credits: AtlasComposer (not the actual photo)

This guest wasn’t familiar with what a bidet is or what it’s used for

Image credits: nd3000 (not the actual photo)

Image credits: voronaman111 (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Equal-Dinner

Redditors shared their thoughts in the comments and agreed that the OP wasn’t a jerk in this situation

Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
1 hour ago

Can't see how OP is an AH. But undoubtedly a CLEAN AH.

6
6points
reply
Gabriele Alfredo Pini
Gabriele Alfredo Pini
Community Member
1 hour ago

I don't understand the problem of washing the feet in the bidet... I clean my bidet after using it and it is way more clean than most public surfaces we touch normally, or most smartphones

4
4points
reply
Ample Aardvark
Ample Aardvark
Community Member
44 minutes ago

I've washed/soaked my feet on my own bidet several times because I know I clean it properly, but wouldn't if it's in someone else's home or a hotel. Shower cubicles are probably dirtier!

1
1point
reply
sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
1 hour ago

How about asking before using anything besides the toilette and sink in a bathroom?

2
2points
reply
