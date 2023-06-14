“Seems Like She Used It To Dry Her Feet And Hands”: Woman Is Furious After She Realizes What A Bidet Really Is
Different customs require adjusting to. Moving to a new country or even visiting it can present certain things or situations people haven’t had the chance to encounter yet.
Redditor u/Equal-Dinner told the AITA community about the time a guest at her house was introduced to a bidet. The visitor wasn’t familiar with the custom of washing yourself after using the bathroom, which is why she was shocked to learn that after using it for other purposes. Scroll down to find the full story in the OP’s own words below.
Using a bidet is customary in numerous countries around the world
This guest wasn’t familiar with what a bidet is or what it’s used for
Can't see how OP is an AH. But undoubtedly a CLEAN AH.
I don't understand the problem of washing the feet in the bidet... I clean my bidet after using it and it is way more clean than most public surfaces we touch normally, or most smartphones
I've washed/soaked my feet on my own bidet several times because I know I clean it properly, but wouldn't if it's in someone else's home or a hotel. Shower cubicles are probably dirtier!
How about asking before using anything besides the toilette and sink in a bathroom?
