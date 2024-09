There’s even a subreddit, r/donttellmetheodds , where people share incredible moments like these that appear to break all the rules of probability. Scroll down to see some of their best posts, and don’t miss out our chat with Márton Balázs, a probability professor at the University of Bristol, who sheds light on why these coincidences might not be as rare as they seem.

Think winning the lottery is a once-in-a-lifetime event? Well, one man won it 14 times! Or how about being struck by lightning not once, but seven times—and living to tell the tale? Yep, that happened to Roy Cleveland Sullivan.

We’ve all been amazed by stories that seem to defy logic—things so rare, they feel impossible.

#1 Unexpected Reunion Share icon

#2 Lightning Hit Photographed At The Right Moment, By Debbie P Share icon

#3 Our Family Photo Taken With A Disposable Camera On July 4th, 2001 In Bishop, CA. We’ll Never Get A Better Christmas Card Share icon

#4 A Fish Jumps Right In Front Of The Camera And Creates Funny Picture Share icon

#5 Snorkeller Finds Lost Wedding Ring Wrapped Around A Mullet Fish Off Of Norfolk Island Share icon

#6 In Palermo (Italy), A Citizen Went To The Police Station To Return A Credit Card Found On The Street. Within Minutes The Policemen Were Able To Trace The Identity Of The Card Holder: Harrison Ford Share icon

#7 Tree Split, Fell, And Straddled A Car Share icon

#8 This Picture Of A Blackbird Catching A Ride On An Osprey’s Stick In Michigan By Jocelyn Anderson Share icon

#9 Kummakivi Is A 500 000 Kg Rock In Finland That Has Been Balancing On Top Of Another Rock For 11 000 Years Share icon

#10 My Egg Perfectly Inverted Itself Share icon

#11 Lightning Struck A Vent And Traveled Up Into A Toilet During A Thunderstorm Share icon

#12 Photographer Prasenjeet Yadav Gets One In A Lifetime Shot Of Meteor By Accident Share icon

#13 Perfectly Placed Web Share icon

#14 Dude Meets Keanu Reeves 3 Years Apart, But Keanu Wears The Same Shirt Share icon

#15 Thought I Was Out Of Tums Share icon

#16 3 Generation Of Twins Share icon

#17 They Fit Together Perfectly Share icon

#18 Rainbow Deflects Lightning Share icon

#19 Actor Sean Astin Photo Bombing Me In ‘93 At D.c. Inaugural Ball And Again 26 Yrs Later At Disneyland Share icon

#20 I Captured This Shot Of A Sandhill Crane At The Exat Moment It Was Perpendicular To Me, So You Can See Straight Through Its Nostrils Share icon

#21 Was Eating Orange Slices Until I Found Half Yellow And Half Orange Ones. Very Cool Share icon

#22 Conjoined Eggs Share icon

#23 Glasses Falling While Mountain Climbing, Getting Clicked At The Exact Moment Share icon

#24 Someone Parked Underground With Their Sunroof Open And A Pipe Burst Above Them Share icon

#25 Bird Nearly Pooped On My Niece Share icon

#26 How This Pilot’s Plane Took A Hit Share icon

#27 Grand Rapids, Mich.–Ben Carpenter Got The Ride Of A Lifetime When His Electric Wheelchair Became Lodged In The Grille Of A Semi-Trailer And Was Accidentally Pushed Down A Highway For Several Kilometres At About 80 Km/H And Survived Uninjured Share icon

#28 Truck Goes Over Bridge, Is Saved By Safety Chains Hooked Up To RV Share icon

#29 Stray Bullet Hit My Door Handle Share icon

#30 Almost Died This Morning On The Highway. Bounced From The Left Lane Up In The Air And Impaled My Windshield Share icon

#31 This Sign Post Was Launched Into The Side Of My Apartment After A Drunk Driving Accident On My Street Share icon

#32 This Is William West And William West And They Are The Reason Fingerprints Were Created To Find Criminals Because They Were Not Related At All, Shared The Same Exact Name And Looked Identical To One Another Share icon

#33 Found A Dog Toy That Is A Less-Spooky-Version Of My Husband’s Tattoo Share icon

#34 A Customer Managed To Grab This Plush In Our Claw Machine Today, And This Is What Happened When It Went To Drop Down The Shoot Share icon

#35 Dragonfly Ate A Mosquito That Was About To Bite Share icon

#36 I’ll Never Kick A Ball Higher In My Life Share icon

#37 Bird Flew At Precisely The Right Height And Velocity To Successfully [poop] Inside My Car Through My Open Window While I Sat In Line At A Drive Thru. Almost A Bullseye On The Trip Button Share icon

#38 Looks Like He Is Breathing Fire On A Sunset Share icon

#39 Was Swiping At The Dispensary When I Looked Up And Saw The Girl I Was About To Swipe On Share icon

#40 Pigeon Perfectly Photobombs GF Share icon

#41 Coworker Pointed Out My Gloves Have Stitch Graphic In The Exact Same Spot I Actually Have Stitches Share icon

#42 Luckily For The People In The Truck, Their Search For A Lawyer Is Over Before It Began Share icon

#43 Soldier Survives After 15,000 Ft Fall As Parachute Fails To Open Correctly In Us Share icon

#44 The Man Who Angered Thor Share icon

#45 Getting A Speeding Ticket On Your Towed Car Share icon

#46 It's The Only Logical Explanation Share icon

#47 In 1943, Ball Turret Gunner Alan Magee’s B-17 Bomber Was Hit By Flak And Began To Spin Out Of Control. He Fell Over Four Miles Without A Parachute Before Crashing Through The Glass Roof Of A Railroad Station. He Survived The Fall And Lived To Age 84 Share icon

#48 I Got Summoned To State And Federal Jury Duty On The Same Day Share icon

#49 Eagles On The Seattle Waterfront Share icon

#50 Don't Ask How, I Don't Know Share icon

#51 What A Day To Be Drafted Into WWI Share icon

#52 These Horrible Injuries Are One Heck Of A Coincidence Share icon

#53 Well, He Didn't Share icon

#54 There's A Very Small Chance That A Roll Cloud Can Turn Into A Spherical Cloud, This One Was Observed In Japan 2016 Share icon

#55 Perfect Ladder Dollar Bill! Share icon

#56 My Dad Running Into Jerry Springer At The Airport & Then Running Into Each Other At A Verizon Store The Next Day (Pre-Covid) Share icon

