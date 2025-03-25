79 Vintage Items That Are Still Worth Quite A Bit Of Money
Part of the fun of visiting a thrift store or just some random garage sale is that feeling of random chance. Sure, ninety percent of the items are unusable, but every now and then, you can stumble upon something legitimately interesting, or even better, deeply valuable.
We’ve gathered some examples of old objects, appliances and even toys that can still be worth a fortune. Some images are purely illustrative and don’t actually depict the real items. So get comfortable as you scroll through, look through your old things if you think there is a chance it’s actually valuable, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts to the comments below.
This post may include affiliate links.
Lamp Bases
Vintage lamp bases, especially those made of Tiffany glass, Art Deco metal, or mid-century ceramics, can sell for $100 to over $5,000. An authentic Tiffany Studios base can fetch six figures! Fun fact: Some antique lamp bases were designed with hidden compartments, originally used for storing matches or small trinkets.
Pez Dispensers
Vintage PEZ dispensers can be surprisingly valuable, with rare ones selling for $100 to over $25,000. The 1982 Astronaut B dispenser is one of the rarest, fetching thousands at auction. Fun fact: Some early PEZ dispensers didn’t have character heads—just a simple design meant for adults as a breath mint dispenser!
Handmade Quilts
Vintage handmade quilts, especially those from the 19th and early 20th centuries, can sell for $200 to over $5,000. Quilts with intricate patterns, rare fabrics, or historical significance fetch the highest prices. Fun fact: Some antique quilts were made from old clothing or feed sacks, turning everyday scraps into beautiful, one-of-a-kind heirlooms!
Yearly new phone rollouts and frequent software updates have all gotten us used to the idea that new things are desirable simply by virtue of being new. This also creates an inverse mechanism, where old things tend to be seen as inferior simply by virtue of being old.
For example, if you were to see someone actually working on a typewriter at an office, you’d think, at best, they were weird eccentrics. After all, this technology is over a hundred years old at this point. However, as it turns out, there are some professionals that actually find them to be very useful. This can be personal preferences, however, one advantage of analogue technology is that, as it turns out, it’s a lot more secure than anything that can connect to the internet.
Depression-Era Glass Tableware
Depression-era glass tableware, made in the 1920s–1940s, can be worth $20 to over $5,000, depending on rarity and color. Pink, green, and cobalt blue pieces are especially valuable. Fun fact: This glass was originally cheap and often given away in cereal boxes or at gas stations—now, collectors are willing to pay big bucks for it!
Vintage Comics
Vintage comics, especially first appearances of iconic characters, can sell for $100 to over $1 million. Action Comics #1 (Superman’s debut) sold for $3.2 million! Fun fact: Comics were once seen as disposable entertainment, which is why well-preserved copies are so rare—and valuable—today.
Lionel Train Sets
Vintage Lionel train sets, especially pre-1960s models in good condition, can sell for $100 to over $15,000. A rare Lionel Standard Gauge Blue Comet set sold for $250,000! Fun fact: Lionel trains were so popular in the 1950s that they accounted for two-thirds of all toy trains sold in the U.S.
This goes way beyond typewriters, a lot of modern technology does connect to the internet one way or another. Fridges with software updates that break the ice machine, lights that rely on Google servers. This is often referred to as the “Internet of Things” which at first seemed wonderfully sci-fi, but can actually be a pain.
Old Perfume Bottles
Vintage perfume bottles, especially those from luxury brands like Chanel, Lalique, and Guerlain, can sell for $10 to over $10,000. Rare, hand-blown glass designs are the most valuable. Fun fact: Some antique bottles are worth more empty than full, as collectors prize the craftsmanship over the scent!
Vintage Polly Pocket Sets
Vintage *Polly Pocket* sets from the late ‘80s and ‘90s can sell for $10 to over $15,000, depending on rarity. The 1992 Polly Pocket Magical Mansion is one of the most valuable, fetching over $2,500 sealed. Fun fact: Early sets were tiny enough to fit in a pocket—hence the name!
Advertising Clocks
Vintage advertising clocks, especially those from the early 1900s to the 1960s, can sell for $100 to over $10,000, depending on brand and rarity. Coca-Cola and beer brand clocks are highly collectible. Fun fact: Some old clocks doubled as light-up signs, making them both functional and eye-catching for businesses!
Imagine the company that maintains the servers that your physical device needs to run goes under. It becomes a lot easier to understand why people might actually like old, “simple” things. Older items from the 1950s and 1960s are valuable and desired because they carry a blend of nostalgia, craftsmanship, and cultural significance that modern products often lack. For many collectors and enthusiasts, these items are more than just objects, they represent a window into a different era, one associated with post-war optimism, mid-century design, and a period of rapid social and technological change.
Collectible Stamps
Collectible stamps, especially rare or misprinted ones, can sell for $50 to over $2 million. The 1918 Inverted Jenny, with an upside-down airplane, once sold for $2 million! Fun fact: Some early stamps were hand-cut from sheets, making well-centered examples much rarer and more valuable.
Vintage Luggage
Vintage luggage, especially luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Hartmann, and Goyard, can sell for $200 to over $22,000. Fun fact: Some old suitcases have hidden compartments designed for secret storage during long voyages.
Vintage Cameras
Vintage cameras, especially rare models from Leica, Hasselblad, and Polaroid, can sell for $100 to over $200,000. A 1923 Leica 0-Series camera sold for $2.97 million! Fun fact: Some old cameras, like the Polaroid SX-70, are still in demand because modern photographers love their unique retro aesthetic.
Whether it’s vintage furniture, clothing, cars, or household appliances, items from this time evoke a sense of history and individuality that mass-produced modern goods struggle to replicate. One reason these items are so sought after is their quality. In the mid-20th century, products were often built to last.
Taylor Swift Autographed Cds
Taylor Swift autographed CDs, particularly rare or vintage editions, can fetch anywhere from $100 to upwards of $10,000. For example, a rare, early promotional signed CD could command a very high price. Fun fact: The "Eras Tour" and her re-recorded albums have significantly increased demand and thus, the value of her signed memorabilia.
Rare Pyrex
Rare Pyrex dishes, especially vintage patterns from the 1950s–1970s, can sell for $50 to over $500 per piece. Coveted designs like Lucky in Love and Pink Daisy fetch top dollar. Fun fact: Some Pyrex pieces were promotional items, meaning only a limited number were made—making them even more valuable today!
Furby Toys
Vintage Furby toys from the late ‘90s and early 2000s can sell for $50 to over $1,000, with rare editions fetching even more. The 1998 Bejeweled Furby is one of the most valuable, selling for $100,000+. Fun fact: Some early Furbies were banned by the NSA over fears they could "record" conversations—though they never actually could!
Solid wood furniture, durable metals, and thoughtful design made everyday household items both functional and aesthetically pleasing. Unlike today’s throwaway culture, where things are replaced rather than repaired, items from the 50s and 60s reflect a time when durability was a priority. Many collectors appreciate that these older goods not only look stylish but also continue to work decades later.
Sneakers
Vintage sneakers, especially limited editions or rare collaborations, can sell for $200 to thousands of dollars. The 1972 Nike "moon shoes" has sold for $350,000! Fun fact: A pair of worn Nike Air Ships from Michael Jordan’s rookie season auctioned for $1.47 million, making them the most expensive sneakers ever sold.
Jadeite
Jadeite, the rarest and most valuable type of jade, can sell for $100 to over $1 million, depending on quality and origin. A jadeite necklace once sold for $27.4 million! Fun fact: The most prized jadeite is an intense, almost glowing green, known as “Imperial Jade,” highly sought after in China and beyond.
Old Radios And Stereos
Vintage radios and stereos, especially tube radios from the 1920s–1950s or high-end turntables from the ‘70s, can be worth $100 to over $15,000. Brands like Zenith, Marantz, and McIntosh are highly collectible. Fun fact: Some old radios were designed to double as furniture, blending seamlessly into living rooms with wooden cabinets and decorative dials!
Another factor is the unique style of the era. Mid-century modern design, with its clean lines, bold colors, and futuristic shapes, remains timeless. Vintage clothing from the 50s and 60s reflects a time when fashion emphasized elegance and individuality, while cars from this period are prized for their distinct styling and character. Owning a piece from this time feels special—it stands out, tells a story, and offers a personal connection to the past.
Star Wars LEGO
Vintage Star Wars LEGO sets, especially rare or discontinued ones, can sell for $100 to over $20,000. The 2007 Millennium Falcon (Ultimate Collector’s Edition) is one of the most valuable, fetching over $15,000 sealed. Fun fact: Some rare minifigures, like the 2003 Cloud City Boba Fett, can sell alone for $2,000+!
Vintage Home Appliances
Vintage home appliances, like 1950s toasters, refrigerators, and stand mixers, can sell for $100 to over $30,000, depending on rarity and brand. Retro-colored appliances, like pastel blues and pinks, are especially desirable. Fun fact: Some old blenders and mixers were built so well that they still work perfectly after 50+ years!
Vintage Typewriters
Vintage typewriters, especially rare models from brands like Underwood, Royal, and Hermes, can sell for $100 to over $1,000+. A 1950s Sholes and Glidden once sold for $110,000! Fun fact: Tom Hanks is a well-known typewriter collector and owns over 250 machines.
For some, the desire to own vintage items is deeply tied to sentimentality. People who grew up in the 50s and 60s or heard stories from their parents and grandparents see these objects as a way to preserve memories. Even those who weren’t alive during that time romanticize the era through movies, music, and pop culture, seeing vintage items as a way to experience a piece of the past.
Cookie Jars
Vintage cookie jars, especially those from the 1940s–1970s by brands like McCoy, Hull, and Shawnee, can sell for $50 to over $3,500. A rare McCoy Mammy jar once sold for $6,000! Fun fact: Some cookie jars were promotional items for brands like Planters and Pillsbury, making them even more collectible today.
Antique Musical Instruments
Antique musical instruments, especially rare violins, guitars, and pianos, can sell for $500 to millions of dollars. Fun fact: Some vintage guitars, like the 1959 Gibson Les Paul, are so sought after that musicians and collectors will pay six figures for one in good condition.
Baseball Cards
Baseball cards, especially vintage or rookie editions, can sell for $100 to over $5 million. Fun fact: Early baseball cards were once included in cigarette packs as stiffeners to protect the packaging.
Ultimately, the value of these older items isn’t just about rarity, it’s about the emotional and cultural meaning they carry. Whether it’s a vintage radio playing old records or a classic car parked in the driveway, these items represent something personal and enduring, reminding people of a time when style, quality, and craftsmanship went hand in hand.
Nail Polish
Vintage nail polish, especially limited-edition shades from luxury brands like Chanel and Revlon, can sell for $50 to hundreds of dollars. A rare bottle of Chanel’s “Ciel de Nuit” sold for $1,000! Fun fact: Some collectors hunt for discontinued colors, especially celebrity collaborations and unique shades no longer in production.
Arcade Games
Vintage arcade games, especially classic cabinets from the 1970s–1990s like Pac-Man or Donkey Kong, can sell for $500 to over $5,000+. A rare Computer Space machine, the first arcade video game, sold for $100,000! Fun fact: Working machines with original artwork and parts are the most valuable to collectors.
Kitsch Pictures
Kitsch pictures, once dismissed as tacky, are now hot collectibles. Works by artists like Vladimir Tretchikoff and J.H. Lynch can sell for $100 to over $4,000. A rare Tretchikoff "Chinese Girl" print sold for $2,500! Fun fact: These bold, moody portraits were mass-produced but are now beloved for their retro charm and mid-century aesthetic.
Old Cereal Boxes
Vintage cereal boxes, especially limited editions or those featuring famous mascots, can sell for $50 to over $1,000. A 1960s Quisp or Cocoa Puffs box in good condition is a collector’s dream. Fun fact: An unopened 1971 Franken Berry box once sold for $11,000—proving even breakfast nostalgia has a price!
Playing Cards
Vintage playing cards, especially limited editions or decks from the 19th and early 20th centuries, can sell for $50 to over $14,000. Rare casino decks and promotional sets fetch top prices. Fun fact: Some old decks had square corners, as rounded edges only became standard to prevent wear and tear!
Old Glass Bottles
Vintage glass bottles, especially those from the 1800s to early 1900s, can sell for $50 to over $6,000+. Rare colors like cobalt blue and emerald green are the most valuable. Fun fact: Some antique bottles have embossed logos or misspellings, making them even more desirable to collectors!
Early Computers And Consoles
Early computers and gaming consoles can sell for $500 to over $70,000, depending on rarity. An original 1976 Apple-1 computer once sold for $905,000! Fun fact: The first PlayStation prototype was actually a failed collaboration between Sony and Nintendo!
First Edition Books
First edition books, especially rare or signed copies, can sell for $100 to over $70,000. A first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone once sold for $471,000! Fun fact: Small printing errors in first editions can make them even more valuable to collectors.
Fine China
Fine china, especially antique brands like Meissen, Wedgwood, or Royal Doulton, can sell for $100 to over $1,600 per plate. A rare Ming Dynasty porcelain bowl once sold for $37.7 million! Fun fact: The blue-and-white porcelain style, popular for centuries, was inspired by designs from the Tang Dynasty.
Turntables
Vintage turntables, especially high-end models from brands like Technics, Thorens, and Garrard, can sell for $200 to over $1000+. A rare Technics SP-10 MK3 can fetch $15,000+! Fun fact: Some old turntables were built with wooden or marble bases to reduce vibrations and improve sound quality.
Vintage Handbags
Vintage handbags, especially from luxury brands like Hermès, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton, can sell for $500 to over $50,000+. A rare Hermès Himalaya Birkin sold for $500,000! Fun fact: The value of some designer bags increases over time, making them not just fashion statements but investment pieces.
Old Cookbooks
Old cookbooks, especially first editions from iconic chefs like Julia Child or Betty Crocker, can sell for $50 to over $5,000. A first-edition Mastering the Art of French Cooking sold for $2,000! Fun fact: Handwritten notes or recipes inside can sometimes increase a cookbook’s value, especially if penned by a famous chef.
Rocking Chair
Vintage rocking chairs, especially hand-carved or designer pieces from the 1800s and early 1900s, can sell for $100 to over $5,000. A rare Shaker rocking chair once sold for $8,500! Fun fact: Rocking chairs made by famous craftsmen, like Sam Maloof, are highly collectible and can be worth a fortune.
Vintage Sewing Machines
Vintage sewing machines, especially early Singer, Pfaff, or Bernina models, can sell for $100 to over $5,000. A rare Singer Featherweight 222K sold for $3,500! Fun fact: Machines with ornate gold detailing or original wooden cases are the most sought after by collectors and crafters alike.
Autographs
Autographs, especially from historical figures, celebrities, or sports legends, can sell for $25 to over $700,000+. A signed George Washington document sold for $9.8 million! Fun fact: The most valuable autographs are on rare items like letters, contracts, or personal notes—especially if they include a unique message.
Antique Maps
Antique maps, especially hand-drawn or early printed ones from the 15th–19th century, can sell for $100 to over $250,000+. A rare 1507 Waldseemüller map sold for $10 million! Fun fact: Maps with historical errors, like early ones showing California as an island, are highly sought after by collectors.
Hot Wheels
Rare Hot Wheels cars, especially Redline-era models (1968–1977) or limited editions, can sell for $1 to over $175,000. A 1969 "Pink Rear-Loading Beach Bomb" sold for $175,000! Fun fact: Unopened cars in original packaging, factory errors, or rare color variations are the most valuable to collectors.
Disney Memorabilia
Old Disney memorabilia can be worth hundreds to thousands depending on rarity. Original Mickey Mouse toys from the 1930s, vintage park maps, or unopened VHS tapes like Beauty and the Beast (Black Diamond edition) can fetch big money. Fun fact: A rare 1959 Disneyland ticket book once sold for over $4,000 at auction!
Collectors' Board Games
Vintage board games, especially first editions or rare sets, can be worth $100 to over $5,000. A 1933 Monopoly set once sold for $146,500! Games with misprints, limited releases, or unique pieces are especially valuable. Fun fact: Some early Scrabble sets were handmade, with wooden tiles stamped individually!
IKEA Furniture
Vintage IKEA furniture, especially mid-century designs from the 1950s–1980s, can sell for $500 to over $10,000. Pieces like the Clam Chair and Vilbert Chair are highly sought after. Fun fact: Some early IKEA designs were flat-packed not just for affordability, but to fit in founder Ingvar Kamprad’s tiny car!
Old Postcards
Old postcards, especially those from the early 1900s or featuring rare locations, can sell for $50 to over $1,000. A 1903 Penny Peanuts postcard once sold for $10,000! Fun fact: Some postcards were used as propaganda during wartime, making them both historic artifacts and valuable collectibles today.
Vintage Fisher-Price Toys
Vintage Fisher-Price toys, especially wooden pull toys and Little People playsets from the 1930s–1980s, can sell for $50 to over $1,500. The 1960s Play Family Farm is highly collectible. Fun fact: Some early Fisher-Price toys were hand-painted, making each one slightly unique!
Vintage Jewelry
Vintage jewelry, especially pieces made from gold, platinum, or featuring rare gemstones, can sell for $100 to millions of dollars. Art Deco and Victorian-era designs are highly sought after. Fun fact: Some antique jewelry has hidden compartments, originally used for storing perfume, love notes, or even poison!
Vinyl Records
Vinyl records, especially first pressings and rare releases, can sell for $50 to over $3,000. The Beatles’ White Album with serial number 0000001 sold for $790,000! Fun fact: Some records contain hidden messages etched into the runout groove, known as "dead wax" inscriptions.
Vhs Tapes
VHS tapes, especially sealed first releases of classic movies or rare horror films, can sell for $50 to over $10,000. A factory-sealed Back to the Future VHS sold for $75,000! Fun fact: Collectors look for original price stickers and shrink wrap with watermarks, as resealed tapes lose most of their value.
Rare Coins
Rare coins, especially those with minting errors or limited production, can sell for $100 to millions of dollars. A 1933 Double Eagle gold coin sold for $18.9 million! Fun fact: Some valuable coins, like the 1943 copper penny, were made by mistake and are worth a fortune today.
Men's Watches
Men’s watches, especially vintage models from Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Omega, can sell for $500 to hundreds thousands of dollars. A Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime sold for $31 million! Fun fact: Some vintage watches gain value due to unique details like misprints, rare dial colors, or celebrity ownership.
Crayola Crayons
Vintage Crayola crayons, especially rare tins and discontinued colors, can sell for $50 to over $1,500. A 1958 Crayola No. 64 box with a built-in sharpener sold for $300! Fun fact: Retired colors like Maize and Raw Umber are highly collectible, as Crayola occasionally removes shades to make room for new ones.
Antique Rug
Antique rugs, especially handwoven Persian, Turkish, or Oriental designs, can sell for $500 to over $150,000. A rare 17th-century Persian rug once sold for $33.7 million! Fun fact: Older rugs often have slight imperfections because they were made by hand, and these quirks can actually increase their value.
Barbies
Vintage Barbies, especially early editions from the 1950s–1970s, can sell for $100 to over $25,000+. A 1959 No. 1 Barbie in mint condition sold for $27,450! Fun fact: The first Barbie had holes in her feet for a stand, making those versions more valuable to collectors today.
Rotary Phones
Vintage rotary phones, especially rare colors like pink, turquoise, or red, can sell for $50 to over $2000. A Western Electric 302 in cherry red sold for $2,000! Fun fact: Some collectors love restoring rotary phones for modern use, proving that old-school dialing still has charm.
Vintage Porcelain Dolls
Vintage porcelain dolls, especially hand-painted ones from the 1800s and early 1900s, can sell for $100 to over $10,000. A rare German Kämmer & Reinhardt doll sold for $400,000! Fun fact: Dolls with bisque porcelain faces are the most valuable, especially those with original clothing and glass eyes.
Boy Scout Memorabilia
Vintage Boy Scout memorabilia—especially early uniforms, badges, and rare patches—can sell for $50 to thousands of dollars. A 1910s Silver Beaver Award or first-edition handbook can fetch top dollar. Fun fact: Some early Boy Scout patches were hand-stitched, making each one slightly unique and highly desirable to collectors!
Vintage Lunchboxes
Vintage lunchboxes, especially metal ones from the 1950s–1980s, can sell for $100 to over $10,000. A 1954 Superman lunchbox once sold for $13,000! Fun fact: The first character lunchbox, featuring Hopalong Cassidy in 1950, started the collectible craze that continues today.
Little People Cabbage Patch Kids
Little People Cabbage Patch Kids, the original handmade dolls by Xavier Roberts in the late ‘70s, can sell for $500 to over $9,000+. The rarest, with original birth certificates and signatures, fetch top prices. Fun fact: Before mass production, these dolls were individually hand-stitched and adopted, not sold, making each one unique!
Ceramic Christmas Trees
Ceramic Christmas trees, especially vintage ones from the 1960s–1980s by brands like Atlantic Mold and Holland Mold, can sell for $50 to over $500. A rare green Atlantic Mold tree with multicolor lights sold for $700! Fun fact: These trees were often handmade in ceramics classes, making each one slightly unique.
Walkmans
Vintage Walkmans, especially early Sony models from the late 1970s and 1980s, can sell for $100 to over $5,000 (on average). A sealed Sony TPS-L2, the first-ever Walkman, sold for $3,500! Fun fact: The original Walkman had two headphone jacks so friends could listen together—perfect for ‘80s mixtape nostalgia.
Beanie Babies
Vintage Beanie Babies, especially rare ones with errors or limited production runs, can sell for $100 to over $900,000 (for a rare princess Diana one). Fun fact: The most valuable Beanie Babies often have misprints on their tags, like extra spaces or misspelled words, making them highly sought after.
Old Yearbooks
Old yearbooks, especially those featuring early photos of celebrities, politicians, or historical figures, can sell for $50 to over $12,000. A high school yearbook signed by James Dean sold for $10,500! Fun fact: Even unsigned yearbooks from prestigious schools or historical events can be valuable to collectors and historians.
In-N-Out Burger Coins
In-N-Out Burger coins are collectible tokens that can be redeemed for a free burger. Some rare versions, like vintage gold or silver coins given to VIPs, can sell for $200–$800+. Fun fact: These coins aren’t officially sold—they’re usually gifted by the company, making them even more sought after by collectors!
Tamagotchis
Vintage Tamagotchis, especially rare editions from the ‘90s, can sell for $50 to over $3,000. Limited releases like the Yasashii Tamagotchi or special anniversary versions are highly sought after. Fun fact: The rarest Tamagotchi, the 1997 white-and-red Devilgotchi, has sold for over $4,000 at auction!
McDonald's Happy Meal Toys
Vintage McDonald's Happy Meal toys, especially limited editions from the ‘80s and ‘90s, can be worth $50 to over $1,500. Sets like the 1979 McFurby or Changeables are highly collectible. Fun fact: A full set of Ty Teenie Beanie Babies from 1997 once sold for over $2,500!
My Little Pony Figures
Vintage My Little Pony figures from the 1980s and ‘90s can sell for $50 to over $1,500, depending on rarity and condition. The rare 1983 Rapunzel pony has sold for over $3,000! Fun fact: Some ponies were only released in certain countries, making them highly sought after by collectors worldwide.
Early Apple Products
Early Apple products, like the original 1976 Apple-1 computer, can sell for $10,000 to over $500,000. Even old iPods and early Mac models fetch high prices. Fun fact: An Apple-1, hand-built by Steve Wozniak, once sold for $905,000, making it one of the most valuable vintage computers ever!
Collectors' Cards
Collectors' cards, like vintage sports, Pokémon, and Magic: The Gathering cards, can sell for $100 to over $1 million. Fun fact: Some Pokémon cards, like the Pikachu Illustrator, are so rare that only a handful exist worldwide.
Vintage Tin Signs
Vintage tin signs, especially those advertising soda, gas stations, or tobacco from the early 1900s–1960s, can sell for $100 to over $100,000+. A rare Coca-Cola sign once fetched $55,000! Fun fact: Some signs were made with porcelain enamel, making them more durable—and much more valuable to collectors today.
Band T-Shirts
Vintage band T-shirts, especially from the ‘70s–‘90s, can sell for $100 to over $10,000. A rare Metallica 1987 Damage Inc. shirt once sold for $7,000! Fun fact: The most valuable shirts are often from small print runs, bootleg designs, or early concert merch that was never officially re-released.
Original Fiestaware
Original Fiestaware, especially pieces from the 1930s–1950s in rare colors like Radioactive Red and Medium Green, can sell for $50 to over $350 per dish. A rare Medium Green Fiestaware disk pitcher sold for $8,000! Fun fact: Early red Fiestaware contained uranium, making it slightly radioactive—though not dangerous to use today.
Christmas Ornaments
Vintage Christmas ornaments, especially hand-blown glass or mid-century designs from brands like Shiny Brite, can sell for $50 to over $800 per piece. A rare 1910s Kugel ornament sold for $18,000! Fun fact: Ornaments featuring nostalgic characters, like early Disney designs, are highly collectible and can fetch top dollar.
Lenox Spice Village Set
The Lenox Spice Village Set, a charming collection of ceramic spice houses from the 1980s and 1990s, can sell for $200 to over $1,000+ if complete. A full 24-piece set in mint condition has sold for $1,500+! Fun fact: Each tiny house represents a different spice, making this set both collectible and a nostalgic kitchen display piece.
Vintage Denim
Vintage denim, especially Levi’s from the early 1900s, can sell for $500 to over $20,000. A pair of 1880s Levi’s was once auctioned for $87,000! Fun fact: Some miners' jeans from the Old West were found in abandoned mine shafts—perfectly preserved thanks to the dry conditions.
Old Magazines
Old magazines, especially first issues or those featuring historic events, can sell for $50 to over $5,000 (on average). A 1963 Life magazine covering JFK’s assassination sold for $6,000! Fun fact: Some vintage magazines with ads for now-defunct products are prized by collectors for their nostalgic value.
Sporting Events Posters & Ticket Stubs
Vintage sporting event posters and ticket stubs, especially from historic games like the Olympics, Super Bowl, or World Series, can sell for $100 to over $1,000,000. Fun fact: Stubs from canceled events, like unplayed Super Bowl I tickets, are rare and highly valuable.
Duck Decoys
Vintage duck decoys, especially hand-carved wooden ones from the early 1900s, can sell for $100 to over $500,000. A 1910s pintail drake by Elmer Crowell sold for $1.13 million! Fun fact: Originally made for hunting, some decoys are now considered fine folk art and displayed in museums.
Old Video Games
Old video games, especially sealed or rare editions, can sell for $100 to over $30,000+. A sealed copy of Super Mario 64 sold for $1.56 million! Fun fact: Some forgotten cartridges, like Stadium Events for the NES, became valuable simply because so few copies were ever sold.
I collect Barbies, but not for the monetary value. I just like them and grew up with them.
I collect Barbies, but not for the monetary value. I just like them and grew up with them.