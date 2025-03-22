ADVERTISEMENT

When you were kids, what houses did you dream of growing up in, Pandas? Did Tony Stark's mansion with its futuristic gadgets and sleek design seem like the perfect place to live? Or did the Pink Palace Apartment from Coraline look way more to your taste? If you've always been a fan of old houses, this list might be just for you.

We searched the Internet for the most fascinating finds that people discovered in their old houses. Contrary to popular belief, it's not just ghosts and ghouls that reside in houses built in centuries past. Sometimes, new owners might find authentic pieces of history!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Was Advised To Post Here The Authentic Tiles I Found In My Newly Purchased House. The Wooden Floor Is Also Original

Vintage patterned tiles discovered in an old house, revealing historic artifacts.

The house is from the 30’s. Both have been pretty well preserved as they were covered. There some dust as well because we had just removed the new floor.

SSBBFF Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
el_bali avatar
Mari
Mari
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nice! Our house is from the 20's and has a similar floor.Unfortunally our floor was too much damaged.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Collection Of Reference Seeds Found In My Grandad’s Attic

    Collection of historical seed samples from Dominion of Canada, Department of Agriculture.

    HungryBanana07 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    25points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    moiradrake avatar
    BoredLittleLeafSheep
    BoredLittleLeafSheep
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My husband harvests and stores seeds, avidly! He would be drooling over this find if I showed him this!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    Before It Was Torn Down, My Wife Preserved A Section Of Her Late Grandmother's 100+ Year-Old House, And Framed All The Layers Of Wallpaper

    Vintage wallpaper collage, showcasing various floral and geometric patterns from past eras, found in an old house.

    ZippoS Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Buying an old house can be fascinating for more reasons than just the possibility that you'll come across an interesting find in the attic. In fact, current trends are all about old character houses. Just like with everything millennial-related, the new generation is rejecting the modern millennial-gray houses, which, according to them, lack character.

    There's a whole subgenre of videos on TikTok about shaming millennial house flippers turning vintage, charming houses into 'sad beige.' In one such video, creator @everyones.junk.drawer points to how realtors covered up and painted over a whimsical and authentic clinker brick chimney. "They see something charming or that has character and say: 'Nope! Cover it up.'"

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Engagement Ring Found In My Grandparents Safe

    A vintage ring in a heart-shaped box, a fascinating artifact from the past found in an old house.

    I’m not sure how old it is, but it was a cool find. My grandparents moved into a nursing home and assisted living. Going through their stuff before we auction the house and items. Ignore the nails, I didn’t have much time to redo them.

    RIPMYPOOPCHUTE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lotta1_ avatar
    pineapple87
    pineapple87
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Would have paid zero attention to the nails had they not been mentioned

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Photo Found In The Walls Of Our 1912 Build. Then vs. Now

    Old house artifacts juxtaposed with modern decor, showing an interior view with vintage and contemporary elements.

    badsneakers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    The Ceilings On My House From The 1890's

    Vintage ceiling mural with geometric design discovered in an old house.

    Drive7hru Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Why are people getting so mad? It's because new owners buy fixer-uppers and take most of their charm away. They cover the hardwood floors, paint over colorful, original wallpaper, or rip out and replace vintage tiling with off-white floors that give off the vibe of an asylum more than that of a modern house.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Katie Way writes for Vice that these "modernizing an old Victorian house" renovations are "the nouveau-McMansion chic." These houses are often characterized by "shades of beige and gray, brushed silver fixtures, a 'clean,' monotonous look." Basically, something you'd probably see on HGTV.
    #7

    I Found This Old Lightbulb In My Grandparents’ House Finished In 1902 And It Still Works

    A vintage light bulb glows warmly in a rustic room, representing interesting artifacts from the past.

    gap343 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    My Great Grandmother Kept A News Paper Of When America Landed On The Moon. Just Found It Today

    Old newspaper headline on moon landing from July 20, 1969, found in an old house.

    captaincook- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Cleaning Surprise. Love When My Century Home Rewards Me For Giving Her A Deep Clean… Found This Underneath A Radiator Today

    Hand holding a decorative artifact egg with intricate patterns in front of a wooden background.

    meripalko Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    There's a reason why millennials like their interior and architecture to be clean and minimalistic. As designer Katelyn De Spain of Makehouse Design Studio explained to Apartment Therapy, they are, too, rejecting what they grew up with. "The neutral grays emerged as a way to counterbalance the ruddy browns and overly warm beiges that dominated home interiors in the early 2000s," she said.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Dinosaur Bone Found In The Basement Of My Friend’s 15th Century House In North-Eastern France

    Old house artifacts, including fossils and stone fragments, found in a basement.

    what_to_be Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Victorian Wallpaper, Found In A Broom Closet, 1880s/1890s House, Kensington Market, Toronto

    Old wallpaper with colorful birds and leaves, an artifact found in a house, showcasing intricate vintage design.

    A_G_Wynne Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Renovating My 1850s Farmhouse And Found A Surprise

    Hidden artifacts in old house reveal a secret shelf behind the fireplace, showcasing intriguing past discoveries.

    I’m an electrician and carpenter so I was updating the knob and tube when I found some original trim behind one of the device boxes.
    SECRET CLOSET! Unfortunately the most valuable thing found is the extra storage space. Still a win for today!

    Jakeria77 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The best example of the houses millennials grew up in and are now desperate to rebel against is Tony and Carmela Soprano's home: Tuscan villa-inspired golden brown countertops, terracotta lamps, and even some golden accents, which today, no doubt, many would deem to be tacky.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Our New To Us House Has A Secret Panic Room That Wasn't Included In The Listing! Built In 1978 And I Love This Place!

    Hidden basement room and mysterious artifacts found in an old house.

    gundam2017 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    Removed An Old Nasty Drop Ceiling From A Home Built In 1840 And Found This Hiding Above

    Ornate ceiling medallion with intricate patterns found in an old house, showcasing historical artifacts.

    Michellehas2ls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Just Bought Our First Home (1909) And Found This Under The Carpet

    Intricate wooden floor pattern in an old house, showcasing historical artifacts and craftsmanship.

    l33zy4r33zy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    richardiachetta avatar
    Richard Iachetta
    Richard Iachetta
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I sure hope you had that beautiful floor refinished. Dated or not that type of craftmanship never goes out of style

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Yet even therapists are defending millennials' taste in homes. Jennifer Chappell Marsh, LMFT, explains that we have to look at the "sad beige gray" trend through the lens of what that generation went and still is going through. They experienced two major economic crises, climate anxiety, student loan debt, and a housing crisis. "An uncluttered house done up in palatable, neutral tones can provide a sense of stability and control," Marsh told HuffPost.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Anyone Know Where It Looks Like These Originate From? In My Friends Very Old Mansion. The Previous Traveled Around And Collected These From Diff Countries

    Ornate vintage lamps and bell found in an old house, showcasing interesting artifacts from the past.

    cheesethechameleon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Heavy Metal Cone With Some Sort Of Measuring Markings On It, Has Threads On The Inside

    Person holding a rusted historical artifact with a pointed metal top and rough base on a wooden floor background.

    Found while cleaning out an old house. It looks like it was maybe buried based on the state of the bottom half. It is entirely metal. I didn’t get a picture of the threads but they seem to start where it’s not rusted/decayed.

    nitro479
    Looks like an artillery shell detonator. Set it down gently and notify the authorities. Cue the EOD bot.

    IGN_Aizawaa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Found This Old Watch In My Grandma's Attic. It Looks Pretty Special, Anyone Able To Identify It?

    Ornate vintage watch with intricate detailing found in an old house.

    I've found very similar looking watches online around the 1920's. There are two markings, one seems to read 156 and the other maybe E 791.

    Gehii Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Essentially, when buying a house today in America, you can either choose a modern one, or a home with character. Home&Texture has gone over the pros and cons of buying both and suggests that choosing a timeless character house with history connects its occupants to the past, while modern houses offer contemporary aesthetics and convenience.
    #19

    Antique Games We Found In The Attic Today. They All Look To Be Around 1920’s

    Vintage board games "Cat and Mice" and "The Game of Parcheesi" found in an old house.

    Found these in the attic today while getting some renovations done. Some have all the game pieces, so may still be in a bag/box that I have to finish going through.

    No idea of value, happy to learn anything about them that you all may know.

    Flimsy_Situation_506 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Nerve Gas Grenade At The Family Cottage (Circa 1920). Details In The Comments

    Vintage Red Comet fire extinguisher with red liquid, mounted on a wall; an intriguing artifact from the past.

    Our family’s 1920 cottage has had this extinguisher on the wall for decades. According to some Googling:

    “In 1900, the Red Comet fire extinguisher was a glass sphere filled with CTC, or Carbon tetrachloride. Early Red Comets used salt-water, but CTC was more effective. Firefighters hurled the Red Comet at the base of a fire to extinguish the flames.

    Carbon tetrachloride was suitable for liquid and electrical fires and the extinguishers were fitted to motor vehicles. Carbon tetrachloride extinguishers were withdrawn in the 1950s because of the chemical's toxicity. Exposure to high concentrations caused damage the nervous system and internal organs. Additionally, when used on a fire, the heat converted CTC to phosgene gas, formerly used as a chemical weapon.”

    At least there’s no asbestos in the place…

    S7RIP3YG00S3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Jewellery Found Inside A Wall In A Victorian House

    Intricate antique locket with chain from an old house, showcasing historical artifacts.

    Tomato_Tomat0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    A modern home comes with some financial perks. It's likely to be more efficient than an old house and require less maintenance through the years. Modern houses also come with technological advances, such as smart home improvements, making daily life more convenient. And, for those who like clean contemporary aesthetics, the sleek minimalistic look could be perfect.
    #22

    Window Lottery

    Old house reveals vintage stained glass windows above a white fireplace.

    I've been doing some restoration and playing lots of wall chicken and window lottery. I didn't have a lot of hope for the bricked over windows.

    forgetfuljones79 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    When You Discover A Beautiful Murano Glass Grape Lamp In The Attic

    Vintage grape lamp lit and unlit on a wooden table showing intricate details.

    We've been living in my grandparent's house for 8 years and I'm STILL discovering treasures!!

    BFarr14 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Pre Great Depression Columbia Grafonola, Supposedly 1 Of 2 In The World, Sister Might Be In The White House

    Antique phonograph and cabinet with ornate designs found in an old house, showcasing historical artifacts.

    I recently uncovered an antique Columbia grafonola in my late grandmother's garage. The item was originally owned by my great-great grandfather Jacob E. Pierce. He used to be a wealthy newspaper owner in Huntsville, Alabama before the Great Depression and owned the locally infamous wedding cake mansion.

    The item stands at about 3 ft. tall and features textured floral designs, a vinyl rack, a built-in speaker/horn, and elaborately carved wooden legs, two of which have broken off.

    During the economic crisis, my great aunt took the grafonola. Upon her death, my grandma ended up with it in the late 90s and brought it down to Florida. Now that my grandmother has passed, I now have it.

    These are the facts as I know them, what I don't know is, if it really is 1 of 2 in the world and if it's sister was ever in the White House, it's only hearsay passed down from my grandma, to my uncle, to me.

    From the research I've done, I've come up empty handed. I can't find an archive detailing all of the antiques in the White House. That being said, I can't find any other grafonolas of the same model. If nothing else, that means it's either pretty rare or a really nice commission.

    Is the family legend true?

    What should I do about this antique given its less than pristine condition?

    ContactFlyer25 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    An old house is certainly rich in history and one-of-a-kind charm, but it has its cons. Many old houses have limited amenities, such as central heating or insulation. Because of their age, they also tend to be less energy efficient. That's also why they might need repairs more often. After many years, after all, some things just don't work how they used to.
    #25

    Decent Floor Lottery. Appalachian Log Home Built In 1864. We Found This Old Linoleum Under Carpet And On Top Of The Original Wide Plank Floors

    Vintage floral carpet discovered under couch in old house, showcasing unique artifacts from the past.

    bearpondholler Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Found Old Crystal Glasses In The Attic Of My New Old House

    Vintage wooden cabinet displaying glassware, found in an old house, highlighting artifacts from the past.

    duckduckpass Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Was Replacing My Vanity And Found This Gem Behind The Wall

    Hidden bathroom discovered behind a wall, showcasing an interesting artifact from the past in an old house.

    jacove Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Modern house haters say that they can feel cookie-cutter, sterile, and devoid of personality. And what old houses lack in efficiency, they certainly make up for with their authentic charm. Things like creaks in floorboards and brick walls can add a unique sense of style, and, as the years have already proven, much of the design features stand the test of time, remaining visually appealing even after a long time.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Does Anyone Have Any Idea What This Tiny Door That Leads To The Outside Would Be Used For (House Built In 1950)

    Small mysterious door in an old house wall, possibly hiding historical artifacts from the past.

    tectuma
    Could be for leprechauns or gnomes... I still would not leave any food out.

    Same-Gear-4978
    Not sure if milk doors were still a thing in the 50s, but potentially that?

    sugar-magnolia
    it leads to John Malkovichs brain

    Equal_Comedian9222 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Found A Box In The Rafters In The Garage… Thought I Found A Safe, But I Ended Up With Even Better. Now I Have To Get A Player For These. I’m Dying To See What’s On Them

    Old artifacts found in a house include vintage film reels labeled "Vacation 1948" in a wooden box.

    Downtown-Growth-8766 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    An Opening In The Bottom Floor Of An 1850s Home In Charleston, Sc

    Hidden trapdoor discovered in old house floor, revealing a secret compartment underneath.

    bikematt7109 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    What do you think about old houses, Pandas? Do you think their quirky aesthetics and authentic design details are worth the disadvantages? After going through this list, I certainly think so! If you liked these fascinating finds, be sure to check out previous articles about even more things that people have found in their old homes here and here!

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    My House Has Portraits In The Crawl Space From The Original Owners In 1960 That Have Never Been Moved

    Old artifacts found in a dusty attic, featuring framed vintage portraits leaning against a wall.

    11-110011 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Crying Caulk/Plaster Girl Here With News

    Person uncovering interesting artifacts beneath tile floor in an old house bathroom, using a tool with gloves on.

    Crying happy tears today because:
    WE WON THE FLOOR LOTTERY! Pulled up the ugly, cracked tile in the bathroom and found the original hex tile in great condition underneath 😭😭😭. I’m ecstatic!

    DenverLilly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Hello, Just Bought A House Built In 1900. The Fireplace Was Boarded Up And Upon Removing The Board This Is What We Found. Anyone Have Any Ideas Or Info? Would Love To Find Some History Out Or Maybe How Much This Is Even Worth

    Vintage artifacts found in an old house, featuring an ornate wooden fireplace with intricate carvings.

    jgriffi13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Circa 1792 - Before And After Fireplace Reno

    Hidden fireplace discovered in old house during renovation, an intriguing artifact from the past.

    bat007007 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Found Hand Painted Folk Art On Stairs When I Removed Carpet

    Old house staircase with vintage floral designs on worn steps.

    I removed the old carpet and 8 gazillion staples and nails. Every other riser has hand painted PA Dutch folk art. I'm going to see if I can get down to nice wood on the treads and touch up the painted risers.

    This is in my old restored Barn outside Philadelphia. It was built in the 1740s and converted into a house some time in the 1940s.

    There are at least 4 layers of paint on the treads. But the steps are really beat up. If I can't get down to good bare wood, I may paint them again. I tried citrus strip, you can see areas on the bottom two steps. Took a lot to get to that, not ideal. I ordered a craftsman IR paint remover. Just waiting for it to ship. I'm the meantime I am using carbide scraper on the stringers and will paint those up with a matching ivory color.

    The folk art isn't really my style, but it's beautiful and someone really took a lot of time and care to paint it. I feel I owe it to the house to try to restore it and put it on display. It will be the first thing you see when you walk into my house.

    Am I crazy? Do you like it? Any advice on the approach if I'm not heading in the right direction? If I have to paint the treads, thoughts on color? I'll also paint ( or maybe wallpaper) the walls. I welcome design thoughts on that too.

    StrangePresent7430 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Renovating A 100 Year Old House, Found What Looks Like A Samurai Sword Under A Section Of The House That Had A Dirt Floor. The Sheath Is Metal On The Outside And Wood Inside. Still Sharp And Heavy

    Old sword discovered in a wooden shed, showcasing an interesting artifact from the past.

    BriCins Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Found This Old Ouija Board In The Attic Of My 100+ Year Old House

    Vintage Ouija board artifact with planchette and box on a wooden table.

    geewhizliz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    My 1921 House Never Ceases To Surprise Me. I Found This Painting While Finally Cleaning Out The Attic To Re-Insulate It

    Vintage painting depicting a mountain scene with a rainbow, discovered in an old house, framed in a wicker-bordered frame.

    Notable other attic finds from previous owners: some lovely mountain dew green carpet, a shotgun bullet press, and a functioning 10" CRT.

    templeofdank Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    This Set Of Ball And Claws Found In The Attic Of A 19th Century Pagan Farmstead In Vermont

    Vintage artifacts: three glass orbs held by wooden hands on a rustic table.

    rawdaddykrawdaddy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Wallpaper Piece My Wife Kept From Our 1890s Farmhouse Remodel

    Framed historical artwork depicting a horse riding scene, found in an old house.

    Wooden-Cancel-6838 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    I Should Never Have Opened The Attic

    Vintage baby carriage found in an old attic, an interesting artifact from the past with historical charm.

    jkmayne Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Found Some Jars Of Coins In A Stone Wall In My Basement

    Old artifacts found in a house: a jar with rolled coins and a vintage silver coin on display.

    Found these coins in a Michigan basement (stone wall), when I was remodeling my 1890’s farmhouse. The newest coins are from 1941. I counted 174 brand new 50 cent coins. Next day I went back to digging and another Jar popped out of the wall. This one had 10, $5 gold coins, 2, $2 1/2 coins, and one $1 coin. My pictures aren’t the best, and I might send some of better ones off for grading. Any idea what they are worth? (eBay prices are all over the place)

    devildog762 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    136 Year Old Note Found On A Shingle When My Parents Renovated Their House

    Old wooden artifact with faded handwritten text, displayed in a dark wooden frame.

    Text: “I was discharged from work on this house by McBride the Bulldog for being drunk only once, when he is drunk all the time. Carpenter Smith, Plymouth March 27, 1888”

    GlitteringWeird3670 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Old Glass Water Jug Full Of Pennies I Found At My Grandparents House

    Large glass jar filled with coins, representing interesting artifacts found in old houses.

    zhmorrow13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    holschrk avatar
    Bec
    Bec
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It can be fun to go through and find valuable ones

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #45

    I Just Found A Wall Of Whiskey Bottles From 1914-15

    Old liquor bottles uncovered in a house wall, showcasing fascinating artifacts from the past.

    fork_yeah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Love The Wall We Found In Our 1892 Norwegian Farm House

    Hidden door artifact discovered behind a wall during house renovation.

    SiljeM91 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Bought A House And Found A Vintage Safe In The Garage. Locked, No Key

    Old Salamander safe found in a house, showcasing historical metalwork and vintage design.

    Supertracto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Today We Found All Of This Stuff In An Old Power Box In My House—it Turns Out The Previous Owner Tapped The Phone Line To Listen To His Wife’s Calls. All Of The Cassettes Are Filled With Phone Conversations Called From My Houses Landline ~20 Years Ago

    Vintage audio artifacts from the past, including cassette tapes and a Realistic tape recorder, found in an old house.

    wazowski_kachowski Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    We Found A 7th Grade Scorecard From 1917 In Our Wall!

    Old school report card from the past found in an old house, featuring grades and details from Our Lady of Good Counsel Academy.

    The electrician found the scorecard hidden in our attic wall.
    The scorecard lists little Catherine Klinkerfues’ (born 1906) grades monthly from September 1917 to February 1918 but the last signature from her mother was in December 1917, which makes me think that the little girl hid her scorecard from her mom in January 1918 and eventually shoved it into the wall after receiving her February grades to avoid scolding for her poor performance :)
    Catherine probably lived in this house with her widowed mom Katherine, half-brother (from her bio dad’s previous marriage) and her step-dad Arthur something (I can’t make sense of the signature in the scorecard).
    Her dad George died the same year she was born in.e. 1906.

    motheroflittleneb Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Buying A 140 Year Old Home, Contents Included. I’ve Found 7 Of These Trunks So Far

    Artifacts found in old house: vintage chests and a box of colorful Christmas ornaments.

    JLearie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Wall Lottery!

    Old house renovation reveals covered door hidden behind striped wallpaper.

    Woobediewoopwoop Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    How Do I Restore A 1930 Gas Fireplace Insert Found In My Basement?

    Antique metal fireplace with ornate design found in an old house.

    VindDifferential Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    I’m Helping To Renovate An Old House In Detroit, And When We Pulled Up The Floor We Found That Previous Owners Had Used 1940s Ww2 Era Newspapers To Pad The Flooring

    Old newspapers found under linoleum in an old house during renovation, revealing historical artifacts.

    nood4spood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Suprise After Opening Wall. My 1914 Home I Opened A Wall To Move Some Plumbing And This Is What I Found

    Old house artifact: vintage "Raleigh" advertisement discovered behind wall during renovation.

    Supreme_Leader_30 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seems to be a cigarette advert - plain or cork tipped, I think. https://www.ebay.com/itm/144987939747

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #55

    Won The Ceiling Lottery

    Vintage ceiling tiles in an old house kitchen with floral wallpaper and wooden cabinets, showcasing artifacts from the past.

    This is the feature I’m most excited about in my new home! It’s a little damaged in the corners because of the radiator pipe but overall it’s so much better than the drop ceiling. Sadly I did lose the flooring lotto - the planks (under plywood, under vinyl, under carpet) are too thin to serve as an actual floor.

    icekink Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    Door Lotto

    Antique door discovered in an old house, showcasing vintage craftsmanship and design.

    This door casing made no sense and we had a feeling there might something hidden! Bought this 1860s house about two months ago now and still finding fun surprises.

    Current_Cost_1597 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Hidden Staircase

    Hidden wooden staircase discovered behind a wall in an old house.

    We decided to do swap old tub and surround for a new, nicer, tub and surround. Nothing fancy, but the old one had to come out. There were stairs behind the tub! I have no idea why these were walled off since the front stairs are in location that cost a window and 2 closets. These stairs make so much more sense. We knew there were pipes in the wall. But the stairs were a complete surprise. I wish I could keep them but that would wreck the budget. Maybe next time we remodel I can open them up from the other side.

    sotiredwontquit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Found In An Unfinished Basement Of An Old Home. Looks Like A Coin But It's Hollow And Opens Up. Possibly It Was A Coin Lighter

    Antique artifact from the past, a copper Napoleon III coin, shown alongside a US dollar bill on a marble surface.

    NeverBenFamous Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Racks Or Hangers. Above An Old Kitchen Range In 18th House In Canterbury UK. Around 3ft High And 4ft Across In Total

    Vintage wooden wall brackets in an old house, showing intricate design and craftsmanship.

    Reasonable_Effort882 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #60

    A Box Of Heavy Metal Chunks. It Was At The Bottom Of A Deceased Hoarders Basement

    Old metal box filled with vintage artifacts found in a house.

    It looks like someone was melting scrap lead or tin in a large spoon, likely cast iron, and letting it cool in the spoon.

    javi0119 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Bought A House And Found A Bag In The Loft With Photo Albums Hidden Inside. Digitised Everything (The Oldest Dated Item Is From The 1870s) - A Rather Interesting Glimpse Into An Unknown Family Over The Years. Spot The Cat, Dogs, Morris Dancer, Proud Labourer, Chickens And Badass Clothing

    Artifacts found in an old house: vintage suitcase, antique photos, and memorabilia collection.

    Mfombe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Found Some Victorian Transferware Tiles Hidden Behind Several Layers Of Paint On An Old Fireplace (Scotland)

    Antique fireplace with intricate tile design discovered in an old house.

    I would love to know the part number of these without taking them off and looking on the rear side. My Google lens results aren’t returning the correct type although I am getting a rough indication of date.

    Also, I think it would be wonderful to have a transfer wear sub on Reddit if anybody fancies setting one up. I can imagine these tiles can be very addictive to collectors .

    samcornwell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Newspapers From 1938 Found Under Some Old Flooring In My Attic

    Old newspaper comic "Hoop Skirts Are Back" and vintage Portland Sunday Telegram magazine cover.

    TrekkieChan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    I Found Someone's Secret Stash While Renovating My Basement

    Three vintage whiskey bottles found in an old house, dusty and labeled Imperial, William Penn, and Bourbon.

    Desidiosus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Look What I Found Hiding Behind A Wall In My Kitchen. The Sign Was Logo Towards The Wall And Must Of Been A Heat Shield For A Stove Way Back. So Cool To Find This And It’s From 1936

    Vintage Coca-Cola sign discovered in an old house, advertising haircuts and shaves at 25¢ and 15¢ respectively.

    SaltyKauaisurferdude Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Found On The Basement Door Of 1800s Lodging House

    Old painted door with cowboy and cactus artwork, found in an old house.

    Fancy_Pickle_8164 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Found A Dry Sink In My 1807 Home. We Just Got This House. As I Was Cleaning Out The Bottom Cabinet I Realized There Is A Sink Under That Strangely Shaped Cover On Top

    Old house artifact, a hidden wooden countertop revealing a sink beneath, surrounded by various kitchen items.

    greatbigredog Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Me And My Wife Found This In A Home Built In 1954 That We Were Touring. It’s The Amp For A Built-In Stereo

    Vintage artifact featuring a retro intercom system mounted in a wooden panel, found in an old house.

    shakybusters Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Keys My Brother Found In The Basement Of A Very Old House That Used To Be A Hotel. The House Is From The 1800s

    Rusted set of old keys on a wooden surface, discovered in a house, showcasing interesting artifacts from the past.

    carry_on Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Found Mural In 1890 Townhouse (Harrisburg Pa)

    Aged wall mural found in an old house, depicting a serene countryside scene with trees and houses by the water.

    Had renovations done on a townhouse in downtown Harrisburg Pennsylvania this summer- when they removed a false wall with ductwork we found this mural painted into the plaster. Looking for any insight/tips on restoration or preservation or any idea on how to find out who may have painted it. Local arts/historical associations said it was definitely a commissioned piece, that it may run all the way up the stairwell. The whole thing is in relatively good shape for its age/lack of preservation!

    Theheech Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!