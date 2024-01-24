ADVERTISEMENT

Moving into a new place can be beyond exciting. Especially if it’s your first home. You get to pick the furniture, assign the rooms, and plan decorations. There’s a reason we say, “Home is where the heart is” – we want to love our home and for it to be a safe haven after a long and exhausting day.

But what about the times you find some strange-looking items left by the previous tenants or owners? It can definitely sour the homemaking experience. From creepy dolls, clowns, ritualistic symbols, and a generally eerie atmosphere – the dwellers from this list have found all sorts of unsettling

Found This In The Storage Area Of The House We Bought 2 Years Ago

I was grabbing our coolers out of storage for the summer and found this above the garage. The table in the middle has a conch shell, a jar with a bundle of sage, and a vase of ashes. If anyone knows what this is please let me know…

The Alchemist
It the Norse Vegvisir symbol. "It itself means something like “way finder”; it is Vegr (way) and Visir (shower). It is an eight-pointed shape, with each point having a unique design. The "vegvísir" or "Viking Compass" aids navigation, ensuring one doesn't lose their way." It's for general protection and guidance. Being concerned about this is like being concerned about St Christopher.

Typewriter Made Of Teeth

Candace
AirBnB's have the weirdest s**t, so this is my usual advice: GET TF OUT OF THERE! edit: spelling

These Bare Footprints Outside My Living Room Window

These Bare Footprints Outside My Living Room Window

Weren't there when we got home. Were there a couple of hours later. They clearly led up to the living room window, where we had been sitting and watching TV. Week 2 in our new home. Also, only the right foot.

Bear_189 Report

Just Bought A House, Then Found This In A Wall In Our Master Bedroom Bathroom. Why, Just Why

Friend Bought A House With A Doll In It. They Refuse To Remove It

Tobias Reaper
please tell me you mean the person refuses to move and not the doll

This Shelf In The Closet Of Our New Home Was An Upside-Down, Wooden Ouija Board

StPaul9
Ouija board, still a trademark of Parker Brothers, purveyors of fine toys. It's not ghosts, it's you tricking yourself when using it.

I Recently Moved Into A New House. Today Was A Nice Day, So I Decided To Open The Window

My Friend Went To Visit A House For Rental, This Is What He Found In The Garden

whineygingercat
Everyone knows a house is not a home till you have a pet cemetary in the backyard

So This Was In The Backyard Of My New Place

Multa Nocte
I believe this is at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' house.

I Just Moved Into A Place And The Garage Light Was Busted, So I Looked For A New Bulb In One Of The Cabinets

We Found This Mask Under Our Bedroom Floor. Now What?

My husband was pulling out the floorboards and found this mask.

It's very much a funeral mask, no doubt, It's a plaster cast and I'm sure the person must have been no longer alive (or at least unconscious) because one of the eyelids was very slightly open when the imprint of the face was made.

It's a middle-aged woman, it looks like she had no eyebrows but no other distinctive signs. Nothing is written on the cast, there's only a little hook at the back that looks like the mask could be mounted on a wall.

The house I live in is a classic Victorian house that was converted into flats a while ago. I don't know how it ended up under the floor. There wasn't anything specific next to it, only gravel and soil. The whole thing is very mysterious.

I don't know what to do with it. Would it be bad luck to sell it? I don't know how else to dispose of it. I'm not too keen on keeping it in the flat, it's super super creepy.

sofacushionfort
L’Inconnue de la Seine, a common curio long ago. https://cpreducatorsinc.com/cpr-doll-face/#:~:text=Peter%20Safar%20and%20Asmund%20Laerdal,kissed%20face”%20of%20all%20time.

Stayed At A Friend's House Whose Mom Collects Dolls And Has A Room Just For Them

First Day In New Home

Found These In My New House

Jesse
Wisdom teeth most likely. I still have mine, they're in a jar in the bathroom closet

I Bought A 200-Year-Old Flat And Found A Hidden Door Under The Stairs

So my flat is a "basement flat". There has been no mention of anything underneath me, verbally or on the deeds. We were curious about storage under the stairs and decided to take a look.

There’s A Mirror Screwed Into The Ceiling Above The Toilet In My Airbnb

What A Lovely Start To Our Vacation

There's A House In My Attic

Finally went back up to get some good pictures. Just as creepy as I remember. They also left a toilet still working in the basement. 
There is a hole leading to another attic but I can't get a ladder up there, unless I bring the ladder I used to enter the attic. But I really don't wanna close off my only escape route.

My Husband Was Working In The Crawlspace Of Our 1901 Home And Almost Crawled Into This Uncovered Well

Stuff I found in my Victorian home/yard: A separate opening somewhere in the crawlspace (it’s a huge crawlspace); Old shower for the miners (it works); The stand with all the 50s stuff in; Painting left in the attic; All of the pieces that were cut off the legs for some reason.

My House Doesn't Turn 100 For Five More Years, And I Don't Have A Creepy Basement, But I Do Have This Absolutely Terrifying Underground Bomb Shelter In My Backyard

I will eventually get around to posting about the house, as it is a super interesting property.

Until then, I figured I would show the most unique feature, the approximately 30x10 underground bomb shelter. It was built in 1961, and I have the original owner’s manual and bill of sale stored away. I will try to find those soon. Power no longer works, but the water still runs. This is located in Central Florida, making it even more rare. We don’t have many underground structures here.

Moved Into A New Place And The Only Item The Past Tenants Left Behind Was This Toy Train In The Closet

Toured My Dream Rental Apartment, But Spotted Something Super Uncomfortable When Reviewing My Footage

Creepy Find At The Final Inspection Of Our New Home

Saw This During A Virtual Tour Of A House. What Are The Chances We Buy This House And A Week Later The Doll Is Back In That House?

Room In My Girlfriend's Basement That She Has Never Been In

Mark
Looks like a storage room/pantry/medicine room that collapsed and was closed off

This Bedroom On Airbnb In A Place Called “Stabbin Cabin”. Sounds About Right

This Painting At The Airbnb Cabin I Was Staying At

I Found This In The Closet Of Our New House

I am not a religious person but it still freaked me out.

Karl
I wouldn’t worry - it looks totally ‘’armless

Found This Under The Carpet At My New Place. Any Idea What It Is?

RagDollLali
Apparently this particular configuration is used for "summoning angels, demons, or spirits" depending on what you're looking for 🤷

Vote comment up
My Parent's House Was Destroyed In A Tornado A Year And A Half Ago. When They Moved Back In Last Week And Started Unpacking, They Found This In A Box

They have never seen it before and have no idea where it came from, but now it sits on a shelf in their living room. My parents are Texas transplants originally from Massachusetts and my mom is really into witches having grown up very close to Salem, famous for the Salem witch trials. My grandmother even claims that we had an ancestor accused of being a witch and burned at the Stake in Salem. My mom thinks the doll is funny and doesn't want to get rid of it. Every time their dog barks she jokes "he probably senses the evil in that doll".

These Scratches On The Inside Of The Door To My Basement. It’s An Old House Too

So We're On Vacation, And This Is Our Bedroom Door

Miniature Door That Leads To Extra Room Inside Of Basement Bedroom

Not really sure if this is a root cellar or a fallout shelter or just some kind of sub-basement?

Staying At My Mum's House When I Saw This Demon Spawn

Creepy Finds At My New Place

This Child's Handprint I Found Underneath Wallpaper In My New House

Found A Bulletproof Vest In A Box Hidden Inside My Wall

I was cleaning out my new apartment, wiping walls down, and patching up holes. When I cut into one of the walls, I looked inside for any signs of rodents or stuff and I noticed this small wooden box. It was screwed shut with 9 screws. When I opened it up, I found a pretty old bulletproof vest. I asked my landlord if it's his and he said that it must have belonged to a woman that lived there about 10 years ago that turned out to be a big criminal. The woman got arrested one night at that apartment because one of her guns misfired into the ceiling of where my landlord lives. When the police ransacked the apartment, they found 16 firearms, and stuff to make explosives. The woman is still in prison, too.

These Garden Gnomes In The Place I'm Staying At

Noticed This Tucked Near The Edge Of The Fence In My New Place. I Think I'm Keeping It There

I Moved Into A New House In A Rural Area Yesterday. Found This In The Backyard Today

Story: my wife and I bought a new home closer to my new job. We moved in yesterday and are unpacking. I was looking around the property for the main water shut-off (the first thing you should locate when moving into a new house) and I saw the corner of what appeared to be the cement housing of the main water shut-off poking out of the leaves. As I cleared them away I quickly realized the structure was very different from your typical housing for those types of shut-offs and there was no cover for it. Clearing more leaves I found this grave marker next to the housing. It was starting to rain so I snapped a quick photo with my phone to show my wife. I cleared more leaves away and there was a small cement box. Baby-sized. It was open on top, I assume the headstone used to rest there. Tomorrow I'm heading to the cemetery where the baby was supposedly buried to see if I could find out if it was just an old marker or if I had an infant grave for real.

Moved Into A New Place And Found This In The Freezer. Does Anyone Know What It Is?

Ka Se
Lower jar of a probably plant eating animal. It seems to have been quiet old considering the molars who seem to me very used up.

I Think I Found A Grave In My Backyard

I moved into my house a few months ago and I'm suspicious that I found a gravestone in the yard. The house was built a little over 50 years ago, and in the back of the yard, I found this blank concrete slab. I would say it’s about 4x2 feet and is perfectly cut (not any kind of natural formation). It's also placed under a tree, which supports the idea that it's a grave. However, there's no writing or engravings. And if it's for an animal, I feel like the concrete slab is a little too big and excessive. On the other hand, I'm also thinking that maybe it's a marker for buried treasure. I'm genuinely intrigued as to what could be kept under there (mainly if it’s buried valuables). I won’t be quick to investigate, though. But I sure love a good mystery. What do you think is under there? 

Creepy Fireplace In The Basement

We just bought a home built in 1924 in an area known for its prohibition/rum running days (tunnels are not uncommon). In the basement, there’s a super spooky room with a solid concrete fireplace and no access to the original flue system (complete opposite sides of the house). It has knob and tube electrical from what looked like may have been sconces, and recessed lights above. There’s a crawlspace to the right with dirt/earth and miscellaneous. We haven’t done much more digging to see if anything’s hidden in the ceiling or not. Thoughts on what it is/was used for?

I Moved Into A New Place And Found These Stapled To The Fence

My Mom Is Replacing The Carpet In Her Basement And Found A Message From The Previous Home Owners

This Number In The Bathroom Of My New House

Taking Down Wallpaper In Our House And We Found This. I Think It's From The 80s, Since The Wallpaper Looked Very 80s

And later we found this: "Shame on thou who hast taken off my wall covering".

