Moving into a new home is always the start of a new chapter. You might be relocating to a completely different city or part of the country, beginning a new job and suddenly trying to make new friends and connections. But when you start this new chapter, you might want to hope that whoever wrote it wasn’t someone like Stephen King. There’s a reason why moving into a new house is the premise of so many horror films…

#1 Found This In The Basement Of My New House

I’m currently reading Pet Sematary, and although I’m only about one tenth into the story, I know that the family moving into this new house can’t mean anything good. Thankfully, I’ve never experienced anything spooky or paranormal in any of the homes I’ve ever lived in or rented, but clearly, many other people have discovered disturbing things. They might mean nothing, but the simple fact that there was a pentagram carved into my attic or a lineup of naked mannequins in the basement would be enough to give me the heebie-jeebies. I was curious how likely it is that any of these homes are actually haunted. We see portrayals of ghosts and hauntings in films all the time, but are they really as common as Hollywood has led me to believe? To answer this question, I reached out to Troy Taylor, author and host of the American Hauntings podcast. We asked Troy if it is common for people to move into haunted houses or if it’s more likely just paranoia when new homeowners suspect something is up. “It can certainly be both,” Troy told Bored Panda. “We are always thrown off a bit by anything new, especially a place where you have never stayed, and yet you’re now expected to sleep, eat, and live there. It’s new, and it can be unnerving.”

#2 Went Into The Attic Of A House We Were Looking At And

#3 Pulled Up The Carpets In Newly Purchased House To Find This

But Troy notes that we can’t always rule out the fact that our house might be telling us something. “From the other side of it, every house has a past, even relatively new ones,” he says. “It doesn’t have to have been a place where deaths occurred, or murders were covered up – nothing that dramatic. The residents of that home leave a little bit of themselves behind, both physically and psychologically.” “Have you ever visited someone’s home just after an argument has taken place? There’s just something in the atmosphere that feels ‘off’. Now, imagine a century or so of that kind of thing taking place in a home, and you have what some would consider a ‘haunted house’, even if there aren’t any spirits present,” Troy explained.

#4 Our New To Us House Has A Secret Panic Room That Wasn't Included In The Listing. Built In 1978 And I Love This Place

#5 John Wayne Gacy Did Construction For My Grandparents And We Found His Business Card While Going Through Some Stuff Today

#6 Moved Into A House And Found These Symbols Under Panelling

We then asked Troy if a homeowner should be concerned if they suspect that their home may be haunted. “First, let me say that genuine haunted houses are somewhat rare,” he noted. “No matter how odd things might seem, there’s a good chance they have a natural explanation. Determining this is the first thing you should do. Relax and be a good observer, even if you are frightened by what you think is happening.” “Are those ‘ghostly footsteps’ simply the house settling or the floorboards creaking? Is that ‘cold chill’ merely a draft? Maybe these events have explanations, or maybe they don’t,” Troy told Bored Panda. “Just don’t let your imagination run away with you or soon, every bump in the night will be a vengeful spirit and every curtain that moves in the wind will be an apparition.”

#7 I Was Helping My Dad Move Into His New Office, When We Found A Trapdoor We hadn't seen this when originally checking the place out. Lots of 50's - 60's era blueprints/technical drawings, a newspaper from 1937, and gears with 1950's lightbulb for scale.



#8 Stayed Over At My Great-Grandma's Thursday. This Thing Kept Me Awake All Night

#9 Found Inside The Wall Of My New House

And when it comes to what homeowners should do if they are really concerned that something may be up in their home, Troy says, “The best way to rule out any kind of natural explanation is to keep a journal of anything that occurs in the house that you think might be spook-related.” “Write down whatever you see, hear, or even smell that seems odd and you just might see a pattern emerge – a ghostly or non-ghostly one. Write down the time and date, make a note of who was present, and describe what you experienced,” Troy told Bored Panda. “It might turn out that the strangeness happens at the same time every day or in the same location. This will be valuable information if you decide to involve a ghost hunter in your situation.”

#10 Found This In My Girlfriend's Loft. She Only Moved In 3 Months Ago And Says She Has Never Been Up There. Guess What My Name Is

#11 My Brother Is A Home Inspector, This One Is Definitely Going In His Report

#12 I Moved Into A New House, Only To Be Told The Previous Tenants Were Hardcore Drug Dealers. This Is The Basement

We then asked Troy at what point he would recommend that homeowners involve a ghost hunter or outside help to feel more peace at home. “Before inviting ghost hunters, ministers, or priests to your home because you believe you have a ghost, consider that in almost every case, ghosts don’t hurt people,” Troy said. “Spirits usually linger at places where they left some unfinished business in life. They can be unsettling but are very rarely dangerous. In most cases, simply asking a ghost to leave your home or making a deal with it not to bother you will generally work. You’ll feel silly doing it, but it’s worth the effort.” Good manners can go a long way in life, even with ghosts.

#13 I Checked Into My Airbnb Apartment In Seattle Today And Saw This When I Opened The Fridge

#14 This Old Coin Purse Full Of Teeth I Just Found In My Basement

#15 We Recently Started Renting A New House, Not Sure What To Make Of This

Troy also says to be wary who you invite into your home in search of ghosts. “If you do contact ghost hunters, make sure they are legitimate,” Troy says. “Ask for references and ask for qualifications. Make sure their knowledge doesn’t come from watching television shows and wearing matching black t-shirts. You are allowing them into your home so be sure you know what you’re getting into with an investigation. They are not coming in to be ‘ghostbusters’. They are merely trying to verify – or debunk – what you believe about your haunted house. They should never ask for money to do an investigation. If they do, run away quickly!”

#16 My Mom Found This While Raking Leaves In The Yard Of Our New House. Does Anyone Know What This Is? We Named Him Geneva. Help

#17 The Family Photo In My Airbnb

#18 Doing Electrical Work In This House That Was Built In The 1800s And There’s A Prison Cell Under The Basement Stairs

“Some people want to get rid of their ghosts, and that can be tricky," Troy says. "There are a lot of people out there who say they can do this, but before you choose one, you’ll also want to ask them for references, especially if they ask for money. You are better off contacting someone from your religion of choice and asking them for help. They may not want to get involved – or you may be embarrassed – but for a lot of people, a minister’s involvement brings a lot of comfort."

#19 Saw This While Working At Someone's House

#20 Went On Vacation And Found This In The Yard Of The Place We Rented

#21 Newly Purchased Home. Clearly A Grave In My Backyard, Right?

At the end of the day, Troy says having a haunted house is not the end of the world. “If your house does turn out to be haunted – relax and enjoy it. A resident ghost is almost guaranteed never to hurt you. It just wants attention. There’s nothing to be afraid of, and a peaceful co-existence is simple to maintain. And just think of the stories you’ll have to tell your grandchildren!” If you’d like to learn more about American Hauntings from Troy, be sure to check out their website right here, and if you’d like to listen to the spooky stories shared on the American Hauntings podcast, you can find that right here.

#22 A Friend Who Is A Realtor Turned On The Light Switch For Clients When Viewing A House And Almost Ran Out Of The House

#23 My Friend Was Traveling And Slept At A Stranger's House, Who Had This Standing In A Room

#24 Moving Into A New House, I Left The Door Open When I Went Across Town To Get More Stuff. I Find This On My Camera Days Later

#25 Why Are There Bones In My Basement?

#26 Looking For Somewhere To Stay On Airbnb. Found The House Of Nope

#27 Found This Old Ouija Board In The Attic Of My More Than 100-Year-Old House

#28 Found Like 250 Rounds Of Rifle Bullets, Pistol Ammunition And Shotgun Shells In The House I Recently Bought

#29 Recently Stayed At A Cabin With This Chair

#30 Staying At My Grandma's For The Week... This Doll Is Staring Directly At My Bed

#31 The Only Picture On The Wall Of The Bedroom In The Airbnb We Just Stayed At

#32 Makeshift “Shrine” We Found In Our New Houses Attic

#33 Creepy Drawing In The Attic And Scratch Marks In The Basement Of A House My Wife And I Looked At

#34 Basement Wall Of A Home For Sale In My Neighborhood. Only 2 Families Have Occupied This Residence Since 1817

#35 Moved Into Our New House A Few Months Back, A Mysterious Card Appears, I Will Not Be Opening Any Mail Named For This Person Ever Again

#36 Bought My House 6 Months Ago And Found This Hidden Safe When Removing An Old Stove That Was Left Here

#37 I Found A Gravestone Under My Recently Purchased Home

#38 The Former Homeowners Forgot Someone

#39 The House My Grandparents Bought Has A Hidden Basement That They Weren't Told About. It's Full Of Boxes

#40 More Fun Things Found In My New House. This Is On The Wallpaper In The Closet In The Bathroom

#41 Body-Sized Shallow Hole/Grave Behind My New House

#42 Found A Sword On A High Shelf In My New House

#43 Found A Hidden Room In My New House Today So today my family hosted a home welcoming party. While we were sitting on the back porch my mother noticed and commented on how there is a large amount of missing space of what the layout on the 2nd floor should be. Upon hearing this two of our guests immediately started asking if they can go upstairs and pokes some holes in the wall. I follow the two guests upstairs and they see where the missing space should be. They then kick a hole in the wall inside the bathroom closet to reveal this room. The room is about 10x5' and none of us have any idea why it was boarded up.



#44 Really Should Have Checked Out The Place Before Renting

#45 The Previous Owner Of My New Home Left A Few Things In The Attic. This Card Slipped Out When I Moved The Bag It's a plastic Christmas tree.



#46 My New House Has A Little Moving Staircase That Leads To The Washer/Dryer

#47 Not An Electrician, But I Just Bought My First House And Discovered This In The Attic. Seems Legit

#48 This Little Old Lady That Came With Our Home

#49 Found This On Our Front Porch After The Second Night In Our New House. Yes, That Is A Human Tooth

#50 These Are Photos We Found When Moving Into Our New Student Housing Today

#51 Moved Into A New House And Found This At The End Of The Attic Wall

#52 Painting In The Basement Of My Friend's New House

#53 Recently Bought A House. This Is The Door Leading Up The Stairs From The Basement

#54 We Rented A Cabin Out In The Woods, This Was The Centerpiece On The Coffee Table

#55 I Don't Understand This New Place We Moved Into. We Keep The Sink Empty, Take Out The Trash When It Gets Full, And Vacuum Daily. However, We Still Have So Many Fruit Flies This is the amount we've caught on sticky paper in a week.



#56 Just Discovered This In The Backyard Of A Vacation Home We're Renting This Weekend

#57 Staying In An Airbnb. Woke Up This Morning To Find The Cover To Access The Attic Completely Moved

#58 Just Bought A New House Cleaning Out A Dresser In The Basement And Came Across These

#59 So, I Got The Keys To My New House

#60 Found A Weird Room In The Attic Of My New House. It Was Not Listed On Any Of The Realtor Postings, Fully Carpeted, Has Power, And Is Connected To The House's A/C Unit

#61 Crashing At A Friend's After A Night Out. They Told Me I Could Stay In The Guest Room. This Caught Me Off Guard

#62 So I Arrived At The Cabin I'm Staying At

#63 In The Basement Of My Airbnb

#64 Whatever This Is, My Aunt Found It In The House My Cousin Just Bought

#65 My Partner And I Found This Santa Tomb In The Backyard Of The House We Are Buying

#66 We Moved To A New House, Just Found A Dog Grave During The Snowmelt

#67 Just Moved, This Is My New Basement