Time keeps passing whether we’d like it to or not, and in the process, it brings about many changes in society and culture. Very often, the things that we grew up with stop being in fashion or popular and slowly get phased out. 

This is a natural process of life, but it can be very surprising to suddenly come to that realization. The folks in this list share all those things that seem to have disappeared from everyday life within the last decade, and some of the examples are shocking.

More info: Reddit

#1

Historic brick hardware store facade, representing gradually disappeared community shops. Small independent hardware stores. They used to be a small town staple, especially in the midwest. Almost every one used to be "The oldest business in town" having been open since like 1895.

Now, they're all mostly gone and your only alternative is a big-box hardware store or ordering on Amazon. It's incredibly depressing.

bbbbbthatsfivebees , Tom Fisk Report

    #2

    Microsoft Office apps displayed on a tablet, highlighting gradually disappeared features in technology. Ownership. You pay a subscription. You can't fix what you own because its proprietary. You can't buy outright. Our ownership of things has become a rental service, where they can break or completely remove what we purchased, without consent, at any time. Because it was in the terms of service.

    blackfox24 , Ed Hardie Report

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    1 hour ago

    You have a choice. I see complaints like this a lot but seriously, if you dislike the subscription model so much why did you sign up for it? I don't have anything like that, what is it that you need so badly and are unable to get in some other way?

    #3

    Penguins gather in a virtual snow-covered town with a dance club, depicting gradually disappeared things. Online spaces for kids.

    When I was a child, we had several online places MADE for children. Every single children's TV channel had a website with games for kids, there were several online games geared towards children (like Club Penguin), etcetera.

    Now if you're a 10 year old, you either rot your brain with s****y youtube videos or you rot your brain with social media.

    Friendly_Exchange_15 , anonymous Report

    People in older generations used landlines, had physical photo albums, read newspapers, and listened to music on the radio. All those things have changed over the decades and been replaced by modern options or technology. This can feel overwhelming, especially if you’ve seen the changes all take place yourself.

    Every new generation brings with it different standards, cultural ideas, and norms. This impacts peoples’ everyday lives in small and big ways. People in older generations might struggle at first to accept these changing patterns, but leaning into it is often the best way to go. That way you learn new things, and also have fun doing it.
    #4

    Woman at a desk with a laptop, surrounded by gradually disappeared things, writing thoughtfully. Mid-career jobs. “The Great Flattening.”.

    tutusnalysis , Kaboompics.com Report

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    What? Apparently the quoted term is used to refer to the removal of middle-management roles, allowing more autonomy from professionals to work without always having to report to an immediate superior. Not sure how it relates to "mid career " though.

    #5

    Neon "Open 24hrs" sign glowing in the dark, representing things gradually disappeared. 24-hour businesses. Covid [ended] them and it seems a lot of them aren’t coming back.

    gimp1615 , Wesley Tingey Report

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Good. Wages in (US) retail are already bad enough without forcing people to work all night as well.

    #6

    Children's clothing on sale in a street market, featuring cute cartoon designs, showcasing gradually disappeared trends. Quality clothing and furniture.

    Everything is plywood and polyester, even at the "better" stores. (Edit: I meant MDF and other particular boards).

    Kittypie75 , Markus Winkler Report

    People seem to be using the Internet and technology a lot more than they used to before. Modern tech has helped make things incredibly convenient for people, which is why there are fewer physical shops, reduced socialization, and the creation of many new types of jobs.

    To understand more about these societal and cultural shifts, Bored Panda reached out to Dr. Corey Seemiller (PhD). She is a professor in the Department of Leadership Studies in Education and Organizations at Wright State University

    With more than a quarter million views, her TED Talk on Generation Z showcased how Generation Z plans to make a difference in the world. We asked her what previously popular things seemed to have changed or disappeared slowly without folks noticing.

    She said things like “the price of a Starbucks coffee has increased, subscription streaming channels (like Netflix and Hulu) have turned into defacto cable, packaged food has gotten smaller (the packaging hasn’t; just the food inside is less), and high schoolers being able to leave school grounds for lunch.”
    #7

    Various Brazilian coins scattered, illustrating gradually disappeared things. Coins on the sidewalk.

    Johannes4123 , Mateus Andre Report

    #8

    Customer service representative using a headset, engaged in a call, in a modern office setting, illustrating communication changes. A real live person answering a business telephone. And if you don't believe me, press five to repeat this message.

    Nena902 , Getty Images Report

    #9

    Hand on a New York Times newspaper, illustrating gradually disappeared things unnoticed by many. The ability to read and comprehend something longer than a paragraph.

    SnooPoems1106 , cottonbro studio Report

    lanebass1990 avatar
    LooseSeal's $10 Banana
    LooseSeal's $10 Banana
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    I was gifted a subscription to The Atlantic for Christmas a few years ago and regularly engaging with long form journalism has been awesome.

    Some of the things mentioned on this list, like good quality furniture or online spaces for children, are important things that many people don’t want to see go. It’s hard to accept that these kinds of cultural shifts can happen even if they are still wanted by folks in society.

    Dr. Corey explained that “even if the consumer likes something, if it doesn’t make enough money for the provider, companies will discontinue a product or service, or cut corners on quality to increase revenue (smaller packaging, less sturdy materials).”

    “Society is more litigious, so terms to sign are longer, and everything needs some type of signature not to sue, or if they are deemed too litigious, they are simply discontinued. There has been a corporate takeover of shopping, consolidating product sales into a few pipelines (even small businesses doing transactions on Amazon are bound by Amazon’s sales goals and payouts),” she added.

    #10

    Man in frustration during outdoor conversation, symbolizing gradually disappeared things unnoticed. In the least sarcastic sense possible, critical thinking and self-reflection. It’s really a struggle to engage with people these days who aren’t capable of putting their bias and personal beliefs aside to think big picture or critically about any issue. People just jump straight to personal insults, fallacies, and needing to feed their ego.

    Captain_Inept , wirestock_creators Report

    #11

    Hand holding an iPod Touch, a gradually disappeared device from everyday use. Small phones. Remember the pre-smartphone era when manufacturers raced to make phones smaller and smaller. Then the iPhone was launched and everyone thought it was too big at the time but now even that looks tiny.

    Now even cheap smartphones are huge, like mini tablets and barely fit into pockets.

    Sudden_Hovercraft_56 , Michael Weidemann Report

    #12

    Ladybug on a green stem, representing gradually disappeared nature elements people didn't notice. Bugs.

    ThoughtDisastrous855 , Pixabay Report

    austinl avatar
    Austzn
    Austzn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This is a much, much bigger problem than a lot of people realize.

    Since every generation brings with it some kind of changes, it’s important for us to get on board with the idea as fast as possible. Whether the differences in society are positive or negative, if we continue to gripe over them, it might only lead to us feeling stressed and nostalgic for the past.

    The best thing to do when faced with big changes in life, society, or culture is to appreciate the things you still find familiar. Connecting with people who feel the same way as you can also make a big difference, as you can share your experiences and vent about the things that have changed or disappeared.
    #13

    Woman covering face with hands, symbolizing unnoticed, gradually disappeared emotions. Shame.

    TheCzar11 , Julia Taubitz Report

    josephdixon avatar
    JSD
    JSD
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    People have no same or feel embarrassment anymore. They don't care if they look like the biggest dip$hit.

    #14

    Person reading a book on public transport, showcasing a gradually disappeared habit. People reading actual books in parks and public transport. It's a joy to see someone on the train with a book in their hands. I always smile and take a squiz at what they're reading and do a little squee if it's something I've read.

    Edit 1: not saying people are illiterate. Just noticing the move from physical books to devices/audiobooks.

    Edit 2: im Australian - "squiz" = look (give us a squiz = let me have a look).

    ScreamingBanshee81 , Gustavo Fring Report

    #15

    A child smiling on a swing, surrounded by autumn trees, capturing the essence of gradually disappeared pastimes. Childhood. 

    As a parent I feel fighting an uphill battle by keeping ours screen free: kids need to be taught how to play, how to interact with other humans, they don’t even go out to play with friends anymore, it’s all online. .

    avsa , National Cancer Institute Report

    Life will keep on evolving, and we must either evolve with it or get stuck in the past. As you can see from the examples shared by most of the folks on this list, they seem to have accepted that each generation brings its own positives and challenges, and that’s okay.

    We would love to hear your examples of what has disappeared from society in the last decade. Please share your ideas in the comments below.
    #16

    Man in blue jacket and cap reading DVDs in a store aisle, surrounded by shelves of gradually disappeared things. There are no DVD departments in stores anymore, which feels strange.

    GoldenGoddessXO2 , LexScope Report

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago

    DVDs? Bloody youngsters. Racks and racks of proper LP records, if you please.

    #17

    Two people wearing 2021 glasses take a selfie in a vibrant cityscape at night. Isn’t it weird ten years ago means 2015 and not 2010 or 2005.

    InsuranceFull1734 , Katerina Holmes Report

    austinl avatar
    Austzn
    Austzn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Just the other day I went to look something nostalgic up thinking it was comfortably like 2012; nope, 2002. 🤯

    #18

    Person using a paper map for navigation, symbolizing gradually disappeared things. Ability to read a physical map.

    IllogicalGrammar , Leah Newhouse Report

    #19

    Green toy octopus among cereal, symbolizing gradually disappeared things. Toys in cereal boxes.

    Roselily808 , Hotinthakitchen1 Report

    #20

    Person smiling while talking on a turquoise phone, representing gradually disappeared habits. Ringtone, everyone now keeps their phones on silent.

    CardCutie90s , EyeEm Report

    #21

    Chalkboard with "Thank You for Shopping Local" message, representing gradually disappeared local shopping habits. Local Shops : Neighborhood stores are dwindling as big-box retailers and the convenience on online shopping take over the market.

    SweetxAngel08 , Tim Mossholder Report

    #22

    Man checking his receding hairline in the mirror, highlighting gradually disappeared things. My hair.

    iwellyess , EyeEm Report

    #23

    Surveillance cameras mounted on a pole surrounded by foliage, illustrating gradually disappeared technology trends. Privacy.

    Art-of-drawing , Penghao Xiong Report

    #24

    Skype interface showing a notification about its gradual transition to Microsoft Teams, highlighting disappearing communication apps. Skype.

    liquidhell , Microsoft 365 Report

    #25

    Woman in vintage attire, with pearls and feather headband, evoking gradually disappeared styles from the past. First hand knowledge of the Roaring Twenties, and Great Depression.

    OddlyOaktree , EyeEm Report

    #26

    Row of modern curved UHD TVs on display in an electronics store, highlighting gradually disappeared things in technology. 3D and Curved TVs.

    CranberryCheese1997 , Kārlis Dambrāns Report

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago

    Thankfully. Could never understand why people were taken in by them.

    #27

    Restaurant receipt listing items and prices on a table, symbolizing gradually disappeared practices unnoticed by people. Physical checks as payment. I see less and less of those in my business. Cash was on it's way out as well, but we have seen an increase in that.

    Heavy_Front_3712 , Lars Plougmann Report

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    I haven't written a cheque in decades. Chequebooks don't even exist here in Switzerland, since at least 2000 when I moved here. I used to occasionally see people in French supermarkets using them but even that has faded away to almost nothing.

    #28

    Red movie rental kiosks, a gradually disappeared thing. Probably Redbox. They used to be all over the place. I don’t think they even exist at this point.

    Timmeh_2284 , Greg Goebel Report

    josephdixon avatar
    JSD
    JSD
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago

    The old machines sit out in front of grocery stores and gas stations rotting away, no longer functional.

    #29

    Typing a message on a tablet, highlighting gradually disappeared communication habits in digital era. There have been tons of grammatical shifts as texting has become prioritized; nobody uses semicolons anymore. .

    Uses-Semicolons , JESHOOTS.COM Report

    #30

    Numerous cars parked in a crowded parking lot, illustrating gradually disappeared things. Late to the party but, colour. Literally just colour. There's less of it now.

    marceliiine , Haidan Report

