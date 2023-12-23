ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever noticed that your grandparents' old fridge just keeps on ticking, despite often being multiple decades old? Or the home screen of a new phone has a Christmas tree’s worth of lights and color on it for no good reason? Well, you aren’t alone. 

Someone asked “What's a piece of 'obsolete' technology you still use today because it's better than the modern version?” and people gave their favorite examples. From good, old-fashioned knobs in their cars to, thankfully, not-smart home appliances, get comfortable before you read through, upvote your favorites and be sure to comment your own suggestions below. 

#1

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using Opening a damn web browser and going to a store's website instead of using an app, if the option is there.

Time_Significance

Mike F
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
1 hour ago

Unnecessary apps are terrible. They don't need my info to order a shelf set.

#2

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using Any non-“smart” things. Light bulbs, doorbell, washing machine, fridge, etc. I don’t need any of them to connect to the internet. Just do the basic job and don’t break or quickly become obsolete, please.

rustybeancake

Mark
Mark
Mark
Community Member
1 hour ago

Seriously though, why would a fridge need to be connected to WiFi?

#3

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using Knobs in my car to control radio and heat/ac. So much safer than screens

Many-Day8308

Mark
Mark
Mark
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yes, especially if you’re driving, you don’t need to look at a touchscreen and can keep your eyes on the road

#4

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using Not exactly obsolete, but I've been told it's odd in 2023. I buy physical CDs, rip them to my hard drive, put a copy on my phone, and listen to my music without ad interruptions or subscription costs.

Edit: and for all you "bUt ThAt'S mOrE eXpEnSiVeR!" folks, no it ain't. I'm in my 40s. I listen to mostly the same s**t I listened to in the 90s, and I've already had most of my music collection for 25+ years. I'm buying 3 new CDs a year, max.

Dr_Girlfriend_81

#5

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using Books. I take books out the library, read them, return them. Seeing what books are available on my “want to read list” is a fun game in itself.

rustybeancake

Mike F
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
1 hour ago

I got a Kindle for a gift a year ago and I'm pretty fond of it.

#6

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using Paper menu… why you making take a picture of a square, go to a website and squint on my phone to see what you got to eat.

Empty-Taste-2777

#7

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using 100% all kitchen stuff like kitchenaids, mixing bowls, old Pyrex, old wooden spoons, Dutch ovens, ect all were better before the 90's newer items of all these things especially Pyrex are flimsy. The appliances have planned obsolescence and new Pyrex baking dishes I'm scared to even use in the oven because I've had 2 explode on me. My old ones I inherited from my grandmother never given me an issue

iHaveaQuestionTrans

Regina Holt
Regina Holt
Regina Holt
Community Member
1 hour ago

I read an article a while ago that said there is a difference in "Pyrex" and "pyrex" The brand Pyrex sold their name to a company that makes cheap knockoffs, which has the lowercase "p" at the front of the name

#8

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using Wired headphones. Wireless airbuds make me irrationally angry, it just seems so frivolous and easy to lose.

LonkFromZelda

#9

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using I still use Adobe CS6 because paying monthly for software is some b******t.

SchrodingersNutsack

#10

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using A normal paper calendar. Idk why i just don't check the calendar on my phone, and I sometimes use a 50 something year old radio because it sounds nice, especially when my headphones run out of battery.

Kjabus

#11

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using The old "unsafe" gas cans that don't leak gas all over the place.

snack__pack

David Long
David Long
David Long
Community Member
1 hour ago

My old ones always leaked. But the new ones have a spout that sticks out well past the edge of the can, so you can bump into it and knock the spout right off. And that's supposedly safer.

#12

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using Can opener. The manual ones work just fine, I don't know why an electric one that takes up space on the counter 24/7 when it gets used for all of 10 seconds is necessary.

lilduf95

MrsFettesVette
MrsFettesVette
MrsFettesVette
Community Member
1 hour ago

I've been hunting up thrift stores for a Swing-a-way can opener! They work better than anything.

#13

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using Original Nintendo DS. Never once has that video game device given me an ounce of trouble or forced me to buy some subscription service to be able to play my games. Maybe not the most advanced, but definitely the best-lasting tech gadget I’ve ever been gifted.

lemontreetops

#14

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using Books and traditional media. Harder to navigate than the online ones, but kind of stimulates the brain more with less distractions and more peace.

Express-Cheesecake46

JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
1 hour ago

I can read online books fine, but there's just something about holding a real book that can't be compared with digital.

#15

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using If I can find something that’s not reliant on electricity to operate, I’ll opt for it. I have a hand coffee grinder instead of an electric one. I have a French press instead of a coffee maker. I have a hand crank pasta maker instead of a motor operated or a kitchenaid pasta attachment. I’ve gotten to a point where I’m trying to find items that can end up being heirlooms, that’s how well built they are. F**k planned obsolescence, honestly.

whataboutsam

#16

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using Paper and pencil.
Way better than trying to write or draw on an ipad

Empty-Taste-2777

#17

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using Actual address book. I have many in my phone. But when I’m doing Christmas cards/invitations/announcements, I go to the book every time.

meadow_chef

#18

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using DVD and Blu-ray. Streaming is almost never at anything approaching full resolution.

SlientlySmiling

MrsFettesVette
MrsFettesVette
MrsFettesVette
Community Member
1 hour ago

I like that I can actually own media and never have to worry that a service will lose their license to carry it. I have bought some digital copies of films out of desperation (like being stuck in a hotel room during a storm) and I never feel like I really own the movie. Plus, the complex ins and outs of negotiating music rights for movie soundtracks means some films might never make it to streaming.

#19

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using My #7 Griswold cast iron skillet. Small logo so it isn’t that old, but it’s from 1938-1957. I use it to scramble eggs, bake cornbread, chocolate cornbread, quiche, and kielbasa, and I love it. It is way better than modern cast iron, the company polished the interior surface to make it super non-stick.

SeddelCougar

Regina Holt
Regina Holt
Regina Holt
Community Member
57 minutes ago

Chocolate cornbread??? I have never heard of such gloriousness before. Now I NEED some!!

#20

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using Ipod classic. F**k apple for ending it.

lonely-loner-666

PHOTOBOB
PHOTOBOB
PHOTOBOB
Community Member
52 minutes ago

I just bought a renewed one last year. Have over 25K songs on it. Many are not Vailable for streaming. I will never give it up as long as it still works. And yes. I might go months without hearing the same song twice.

#21

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using My fountain pen.
I have a Parker 51 from '69. It's just so smooth

affordable_firepower

Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
7 minutes ago

And classy. There's something so sophisticated about using a fountain pen.

#22

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using Mechanical wrist watch. Technically keeps worse time than a $12 quartz Casio but they are amazing little machines/engines you can wear on your wrist (and are still only off by a few seconds a day).

Conundrum1911

#23

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using F*****g leaf rake.
Leaf blowers are a scourge. In most cases they save 10% of the time it takes to rake, while annoying 100 people at once.

Mikesaidit36

#24

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using I still use a washer from the early 2000’s. It’s very analog. Parts are easy to replace and it keeps chugging along. We have a local appliance shop that still stocks parts.

My parents buy a new washer about every 2-3 years because of technology issues.

Mines ugly, but it works.

Now, that being said, if and when I upgrade. I’ll probably upgrade to a speed Queen.

Fuel_junkie

#25

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using Hardwired network connections.

terraceten

Mike F
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
1 hour ago

This. I got a new router a year and change ago. The replacement only had 3 ethernet ports. I bought a switch so now I can connect everything I need to and still have space.

#26

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using Printer with no wifi

sigmund14

#27

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using Old dumb tv. Turn it on and it works. My smart TV takes minutes to turn on and load, download and install mandatory update, freeze up, restart, play ads, then freeze up again when I try to select what I want to actually watch.

SNES_Salesman

RaroaRaroa
RaroaRaroa
RaroaRaroa
Community Member
1 hour ago

Pretty sure these TVs don't work in our country anymore. NZ has only digital TV since 2013. OK if you're just watching DVDs, but otherwise, no TV.

#28

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using A manual transmission, for a given definition of "better"

disturbed286

Regina Holt
Regina Holt
Regina Holt
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Every car I've ever bought was manual transmission. Easier and cheaper to drive and repair

#29

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using Cash. I live in one of the most digitalized countries in the world and we are already so cashless that some places don't even accept cash anymore, even though they're still required to by law.

I still insist on paying with cash to everyones annoyance. It doesn't rely on power or internet and it's anonymeous, the latter being important to me.

JanetWuzHere

Regina Holt
Regina Holt
Regina Holt
Community Member
33 minutes ago

I do charge when I am eating out, but leave a cash tip for servers. I tell them, they don't have to claim it all on their taxes.(oops, any IRS folks out there?)

#30

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using Cast iron

mrg1957

#31

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using I still have a micro cassette player that i have since 1988. I recorded my dad, my mum, who have passed away, myself when I was 18. It’s priceless. It stopped working recently but I just replaced the belt and it works now perfectly.

dougheadline

Xitxarel•lo Panda
Xitxarel•lo Panda
Xitxarel•lo Panda
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Awwwww. I miss my walkman Sony .........my best years at highschool

#32

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using I enjoy talking to a person with instead of doing something purely online. (Some banking, customer service, general questions about product...etc...)

Guppy-Warrior

Joshua
Joshua
Joshua
Community Member
38 minutes ago

I might agree with this if I don't have to spend an hour trying to negotiate with a robot to speak with a customer service rep. As it stands now you gotta sell a kidney, promise to name your first born child Siri, or sacrifice a goat to the AI god.

#33

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using I have a really nice binder that holds 3-4 small notebooks in it that I use for work.

I transfer the major projects and such to Microsoft ToDo or OneNote, but for day to day note-taking, absolutely nothing beats pen and paper.

chogram

#34

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using A double edged razor. Much better and closer shave, it eliminated razor bump and ingrown hairs for me, new blades are $.10 when purchased 100 at a time from many online vendors.

RealMichiganMAGA

#35

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using Pen and paper works so much better than Android notes.

ScotiaG

Regina Holt
Regina Holt
Regina Holt
Community Member
25 minutes ago

I have never figured out Andoid note. If I don't have pen and paper handy, I will make note to myself in an email, so I can easily get the info again.

#36

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using A few years ago I was really broke and had no car, so I bought a 1997 Buick Park Avenue with 200,000 miles on it. That car lasted all the way up to 350,000 miles. Yeah, stuff broke on it, but it was so easy to fix and parts were so cheap.

I had zero mechanical skills, and I was able to bring that car back from the dead on 3 separate occaisions with incredibly basic tools just by reading a manual.

They literally do not make cars like that anymore.

Vict0r117

Mark
Mark
Mark
Community Member
1 hour ago

I’d love to see cars like this more often, as cars are often the most heavily used machines in your life, unless you take public transport. But alas, it shall not be so

#37

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using Old tools. My garage sale planes are as good as anything made today. My panel saw is perfect. Now, there's a bunch of survivorship bias and sharpening going on here, but I love them.

chiffed

Xitxarel•lo Panda
Xitxarel•lo Panda
Xitxarel•lo Panda
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Old tools are always good. The guy that fix's my truck have almost 70 years and have old tools and he is awesome fixing trucks and sometimes I help him and learn. Don't underrate old tools or old ppl, they are wise .

#38

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using My job is restoring/conserving obsolete objects (mechanical clocks), does that count?

uitSCHOT

#39

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using Wired mouse for my computer, and wired controllers for gaming. Why would you want to bother with having to change things that you always only use in one place any way?

tbone42617

#40

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using I love analogue photography!

I recognize that a digital camera is better in most respects like resolution (unless you're using large format cameras or special film), number of images, image rate, immediate results, ability to delete images without recourse, and so on.

But I have yet to handle a camera that feels as nice as a solid all metal mechanical marvel from decades ago, still working fine today. Even if not, these can still be serviced and handed down for generations.

Plus you can try many different types and formats of cameras for a fairly low price.

mampfer

#41

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using Word and MS Office. NOT THE 365 subscription.

2Loves2loves

#42

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using Analog alarm clock. No electricity no problem. And the alarm is gentle.

NecessaryExplorer883

Joshua
Joshua
Joshua
Community Member
14 minutes ago

I don't agree that the alarm is "gentle". My parents bought me one years ago when I said I needed a new alarm clock. That thing scared the s**t out of me every morning when it went off. But, hey, I never overslept.

#43

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using I just really wish I still had a blackberry. Damn i LOVED that keyboard!

cecepoint

#44

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using I used to wear a smartwatch. I travel internationally a lot for work now, and it was annoying that I had to connect to the internet to access the app to change time zones. So now I just wear a $20 Casio that lets me cycle time zones at the push of a button. Extra bonus is I don't need to charge it, which is convenient on its own and one less cord I need to bring.

edit: Never knew it was even called this, but after many comments: yes, it is a Casio Royale. Never even knew it was a whole thing, it was just what I grabbed off of Amazon at some point. Love the thing though.

MuzzledScreaming

#45

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using Record player (vinyl)

whatstefansees

#46

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using Windows 10

And paper calendars. Digital calendars, especially on mobile, are so f*****g clunky and inconvenient

Gr0danagge

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
54 minutes ago

So Windows 10 is considered obsolete now? I must be getting old

#47

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using Older vehicles, easily repaired, fraction of the cost of new

leo1974leo

#48

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using I use VLC media player. It's been around since like 2000, and it's much better than the built-in video player which doesn't even support streaming or any advanced features that VLC has.

HotChilliWithButter

#49

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using Still pretty fond of levers, fulcrums, and pulleys.

xXEnkiXxx

#50

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using My wife recently cancelled Disney+ and brought out this massive collection of old VHS tapes to make the kids go through. I had forgotten how awesome it is actually owning a copy of a piece of media, instead of having to search online to see what platforms it might be streaming on.

ParrotOx-CDXX

#51

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using VCR player.

KKZBLUEEYES3

#52

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using Older game consoles. I just have so much more fun with older games than newer ones.

EvilDarkCow

#53

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using A PS3. Its online is free.

BeginningExplorer63

#54

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using I still collect tons of FLACs and mp3s and I use an old version of iTunes running on an old Mac Mini to curate it all. There's approx. 6 TB of JUST live music in my library. I HATE Apple Music and I still think iTunes was the best curation and media playing tool for the desktop computer. I hate streaming, i like OWNING my mp3s. Apparently this means I am a dinosaur but this is the way I like to collect and experience the music i own

I liked that I could play music, subscribe to podcasts, and watch video in iTunes. It was the best all-purpose media player/library. When they split it up so you couldn't play podcasts in iTunes anymore I was so pissed

The destruction of iTunes in order to create separate apps/players necessary to experience one exclusive file type was an incredibly stupid and pointless decision. I could play mp4s and .avi files in iTunes alongside mp3s. AACs, WAV files, and podcasts. I could use my iPod or sync playlists on my phone. Now I can't, and no one has been able to give me a reason why. iTunes was great the way it was and they killed it for seemingly no reason. I refuse to use Apple Music. For one thing, *I like cover art on my albums.* You can barely see it in Apple Music. It's just a much, much weaker product than iTunes ever was. I still have no idea why they "fixed" something that wasn't broken at all

guestpass127

#55

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using Not obsolete, but the iphones with a home button work faster than the new iphones because of how effective the physical button is. Sad

Otherwise-Top3825

#56

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using Vehicles without touchscreens.

LadyTreeRoot

#57

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using Kindle Paperwhite edition. Kindle Fire can go to hell, please and thank you.

Party_Builder_58008

#58

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using A mp3 player

Fuzzteam7

#59

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using Xbox 360 controller. Its design is the best for using Dpad and thumbsticks simultaneously

LukeSleepWalkerr

Joshua
Joshua
Joshua
Community Member
12 minutes ago

If you say so. I always find xbox controllers too clunky. I prefer the PS controllers.

#60

60 “Obsolete” Bits Of Technology People Refuse To Stop Using Cursive

jba126

