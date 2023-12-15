Whether or not you believe in fate, you can’t deny that luck is certainly a factor in our lives. There are moments when the universe seems to line up perfectly, to serve up some extremely rare coincidences that you’ll likely be talking about even years later. These coincidences can be both good, bad, or (most likely) a mix of both.

#1 This is a picture of an almost 2 year old me and an almost 5 year old little boy who grabbed my hand in line waiting to see Santa, because I was scared (as my mom explained).

I was flipping through photo albums about 20 years later, and thought: gee he looks familar. I was in a relationship with a young man named Chris who looked like he could be that boy, we grew up in the same town. I showed the pic to him and his mom, and sure enough, it was him! 17 more years, and 2 kids later, still going strong!

#2 I’m a stand-up comedian. A few years into my career (back when I still had a day job) I did a fifteen minute performance at an arts festival. I’d never done as long as fifteen minutes before. It was crowded backstage- singers, dance troupes, etc.- and they just got us when it was our time to go on stage. In front of maybe 30 people, no reaction. I knew my jokes weren’t terrible, but it was like performing for people who didn’t speak English. After maybe 8 or 9 minutes at least a couple of smiles. By the end I’d gotten a few laughs. Went home very unhappy- this was the worst set of my life. You expect to bomb when you’re new but I was a few years in. The next day, during my lunch break, I was in a store. A guy came over and said “You were very funny last night.” I said I was a comedian but clearly I was not funny. He said “Did you know what you followed?” I explained that I had no idea because we were secluded backstage. He said the person before me told the true story about how she was forced into an arranged marriage as a child and was beaten and r*ped every day for years until she managed to escape. He explained that the audience was crying. That it took some time but I cheered them up. There are 8 million people in NYC. There were maybe 30 at the show, and one of them was in the same place as I was, and recognized me, and decided to talk to me.

#3 When my wife to be and I started going out together many many years ago, there was a popular song that became our song, and over the years we would close dance to it whenever we heard it. and we always played it on our special occasions.



She recently became seriously ill and was on that path of no return. When she did pass away in hospital in the small hours of the morning, our song played on the radio which we had playing softly in the corner of her room. Incredibly moving.



Incredible coincidence?

The paradox is that even though some events are super rare, they actually tend to happen all the time. As Bloomberg points out, a lot depends on how strictly or loosely you define the terms of the coincidence. The more you “relax the definition” of something, the more you increase the odds of it happening once, twice, or more. For example, someone winning the grand prize in a lottery is a huge deal, and it’s a rare occurrence for one lucky person. However, someone still needs to win the prize (eventually). Statistically speaking, for the group of people who decide to buy lottery tickets, it’s an inevitability. Even if nobody wins the top prize this week or month, it’ll happen sooner or later.

#4 My husband and his first wife went from Chicago to New York for a long weekend. As they waited to cross a busy street, they heard two businessmen behind them discuss how they were going to get the better of someone they were doing a deal with—in St. Louis. Their ears pricked up because his first wife was from St. Louis originally. As they walked along the next street, they were able to hear and identify enough details to realize that these two men were going to trick her uncle by not disclosing certain information. When they got to the hotel, his wife called her uncle—who verified that indeed he was in the middle of doing a deal with these two guys in New York! So no deal happened then! What are the chances?

#5 My wife and I were living in our first house in Oklahoma City. One day while we were both at work, the city sewer department tore down all the fences in the rear of the houses on our block to replace the sewer main. When we got home from work we were heartbroken because we had had our young dog in the backyard and now he was nowhere to be found. We searched the area for days and put up notices but to no avail.



We were starting to believe that we would never see our dog again. My wife was so upset she decided to call the city to “give them a piece of her mind” about the lack of notification on the sewer work causing us to lose our dog.



So she gets a person on the phone from the city's Ombudsman Department. My wife explains the situation and tells the person that we loved that dog and had paid good money for him because he was a registered Irish setter. The person asks where we live and my wife gives our address. The person says “Well that's amazing. I live about a half mile from you and there's been an Irish setter hanging around lately.” My wife tells me the address and when I got to the person's house, there's our dog.



Oklahoma City is a big metropolitan area. Of all the people in the metro area my wife might have got on the phone, our dog happened to be at that person's house.

#6 Not me but a fellow I knew was born in Vietnam just as the war was ending.



I don’t know what happened to his family but he ended up in an orphanage as a baby and was brought to the United States as the war came to an end. He was adopted by a family in California and spent most childhood near LA.



He was in his early 20s, shopping at Ralph’s when he noticed a young Vietnamese guy staring at him. He also noticed the guy looked just like him, like spitting image. Turns out it was his brother, his twin brother, that he never knew existed. They had come over together but adopted by different families. The organization that arranged the adoptions hadn’t put any effort into telling the families about the brothers, so they never knew of each other until that fateful day at Ralph’s.

#7 In a seaside French town, mid-August, height of the tourist season, I lost the key to a bike lock. It was my father-in-law’s bike, and I had borrowed his bike to shop at the other side of town from our vacation cottage. I must have left it in the lock and it fell out on the way home. Uh-oh! He was a RATHER difficult old man, and would be distraught at the loss.



So I said nothing, and the next morning, went in search of it.



Walking along the path I had taken, I entered a busy street close to the beach, where hundreds of people strolled or hurried here and there. Suddenly, I spotted a bill on the sidewalk, a ten-euro note. Wow, cool! I leaned down to grab it and it fluttered away, so I went after it, and again it fluttered away. Hmmn, very odd. Then I heard giggling. I looked up, and lo and behold, two boys on a balcony with a fishing pole, and the lure was the ten-euro bill. I wagged my finger at them, and as an afterthought, asked if they’d found a key by any chance.



“Yeah, we found a key last night right on the sidewalk.” HUH? I took the stairs to their apartment, and voilà, it was the very key to Papa-in-law’s bike lock!



In a big town with fifty thousand tourists, I happened on the two who had found my key. If that ain’t a coincidence, Idk what is!

#8 My wife, then 7 year old son and myself were on vacation in Hilton Head, and decided to go out to dinner one night. The dinner table was covered in white paper and the waitress brought out a set of crayons for my son, telling him he could use the whole table as “his canvas”. My son had brought some toy cars and proceeded to draw out an elaborate set of roads and played happily around the table. An elderly gentleman approached our table and asked if it was OK to give our son a little car. He pulled a Hot Wheels from his inside pocket. We said it was OK and he offered our son the car, which he happily accepted and added to the table/race-track. I asked him why he randomly had toy cars in his pocket and he told me he was retired but now worked with a Hilton Head classic car organization as a hobby, and in that function always carried a few cars with him. The gentleman then asked if we were Dutch, to which I replied that I am. He had overheard me speak Dutch with our son, and he said he recognized the language as he had worked for KLM Cargo in their US division for many years. I told him that was a huge coincidence as my grandfather for years was President of KLM’s cargo division. He asked for my family name, and then with great surprise told me that my grandfather had been his boss throughout his career at KLM! He was now retired (and my grandfather had died many decades ago) but he remembered my grandfather, and his trips to the Dutch KLM headquarters fondly. The chances for this encounter to happen… infinitely small. But it did happen and I think of it often when we visit Hilton Head, SC.

#9 Not me, my mother. She is Cuban and when she was on her first year of teaching, she was teaching first grade and had a kid that was held back. The teachers called him a bad kid. He found it hard to sit down and pay attention, so he still could not read. My mother made him her “helper” and whenever there was free time she would sit alone with him to go over lessons. He passed first grade and actually did great!



Later on, after the Castro regime took control, my mother left Cuba. She met my father, had children, and moved on with her life.



Years later we were traveling in Florida and a man and his wife came up to her. It was the student! He said he recognized her right away because he never forgot her. He introduced her to his wife as the teacher that did not give up on him.



She is my inspiration!

That’s not to say that we can’t be in awe when we get lucky or some fortunate coincidence pops up in our lives. Quite the contrary: it’s essential that we embrace these events and feel grateful that they happened. On the flip side, if something bad has happened to us, we shouldn't shy away from the negative feelings that spring up. We have to embrace them, even though it's uncomfortable. Gratitude improves our lives and has been associated with our emotional, social, and psychological well-being. Not only that, but gratitude has a knock-on effect: people who feel grateful strive to extend their help to other people. Which of these stories impressed you the most, Pandas? What "one-in-a-million" coincidences (whether good, bad, or nuanced) have you personally witnessed? Let us know in the comments.

#10 At the age of 12 I met a new girl at school who had the same birthday as me. No big deal. Then…



Born in the same state,



same city,



same hospital,



same floor,



two doors down and



15 minutes apart from me.



We were born in Hawaii



And we met in a tiny unincorporated town in Louisiana.

#11 When my kids were little in Vancouver Canada, one of my oldest boy’s best friends was a kid called Sepand. They did a lot together in daycare and then kindergarten. When he was seven, we took a family trip to Montreal on summer where one of the big events is the Jazz Festival. Hundreds of shows and a few dozen free shows every night with literally tens of thousands on the streets for those shows. In the middle of that crowd, my boy pipes up with “Hey Sepand!” and sure enough there is Sepand and his family, very randomly in exactly the same spot three thousand miles from home. Big laugh, hugs and handshakes and we go on our way.



Two years later, another summer vacation, this time in California. We visit old friends in the Bay Area and decide to drive down to the Monterey peninsula for the day. Of course we have to go to the Monterey Bay Aquarium, one of the great aquariums of the world. We go to the stingray tank where kids can actually reach in and play with the stingrays and we hear “Hey Sepand!” Once again, a thousand miles from home, Sepand and his family are in exactly the same place at the same time.

#12 I was driving to California from Washington state and I got into an accident in Shaniko, Oregon, which is a tiny ghost town. At that time the population was 17. When I “crash landed” a woman came out to greet me (she hugged the daylights out of me because I was alive). Four guys immediately appeared with tools and instantly removed my tires, taking them to their shop to repair. The car had to be pulled out of the ditch it was in. There was a man they called George who was building a house. He conveniently had a crane! Problem solved. The car was towed to the house of a 15-year-old boy who was currently enrolled in auto-mechanic school. He found the only major issue with my car. A hole in the radiator. That very week in school he had learned to fix those! Problem solved….*almost*. He said that he knew how to fix it, but that he needed a special kind of metal solder to do it. Something he didn't have, but was common with plumbers. But….wait for it….there was a plumber who lived in town. His neighbor, in fact. Problem solved!!



That afternoon I was given a full tour of the town. The kid—that mechanic—wanted me to see the inside of the storage shed filled with vintage cars. He also took me inside the giant barn where the sheep had been sheared for their wool. I got to see the inside of the tiny original jail with two cells and then he took me over to the hotel with the wooden Indian out front. He was quite proud of growing up there and it was an amazing discovery for me. This town fed me, put me up for the night, fixed my car, and never accepted a dime from me. The next day, when I left, was Easter Sunday.

#13 This was probably 15 years ago - A newly married young couple had just moved in across the street from me. Shortly after that he was deployed overseas. Not long after he was deployed an older couple moved into the house behind them, and his wife got to know them quite well. After her husband returned the four of them got together and after some talking, they came to realize that he was their son! They had given him up for adoption when he was born in California and had just decided to move to Utah, some 25 years later. One in a million coincidence, moved to be neighbors with their son!

#14 It was summer of 2011. My husband and I were at the beach on the Jersey shore. My eldest son was on his honeymoon in Hawaii. His shiny new Audi was in New York with my youngest son who with permission took the carto take out his then GIRLFRIEND (now wife). Being the gentleman who l raised , he proceeded to walk her to her door. Being the dumb**s that his Father raised, he left the car open with the keys in the ignition. Well, guess what happened next. Two guys jumped in and stole the shiny new Audi. We get the phone call while at the beach, not a little pissed, because like what’s gonna happen now? Can’t call the honeymooners , because how would that help ? Can’t call the insurance company because he left the keys in the ignition. So embarrassing to make the police report, but we did it. Dejected, we decide to come home early to Brooklyn and be miserable. We pack up and make our way back home. It’s like an hour ride. A very long hour with two very long faces, pick up the police report. OK. So you made it this far in the story. You deserve to hear the CRAZY part. We on Ocean Parkway in Brooklyn, both at the same, we see the shiny Audi. Yup, my sons car. (We knew the plate no.) We’re kind of freaking out at this point. We start following the car. We call the cops. The cops box in the stolen car, and the officer has the audacity to tell me there’s no report!! As l am feeling like knocking her out (l didn’t ), l pull out the police report and wave it in the officers face. At the exact moment. The bluetooth connects to the car. The perps get BUSTED.

#15 Dr. Phung Van Hanh of Montreal, Canada, and formerly of Danang, Vietnam, was visiting my mother in Wichita KS. We went out to a Vietnamese restaurant in town for a dinner with us, him, and some of her friends.



Dr. Hanh had got in trouble with the Communists after they won the war, and was sent to their Gulag. Somehow or other he survived and wound up in Canada. His connection to my family was that my Dad had worked with him for a month during the Tet offensive, in a hospital in Danang. We’d kept in touch off and on after that.



So here we are at the restaurant. It’s a nice, family-owned place. After the party had ordered and the food had arrived, the proprietor came out to greet the party. He looks at Dr. Hanh, their glances lock, Dr. Hanh, with some difficulty because of his age, gets to his feet, and they embrace.



They had been inmates and friends in the same death camp in Vietnam.

#16 Back in 1998 I got my mother-in-law a copy of Pete Hamill’s “Snow in August” for a Mother’s Day gift. I wrote a little note to her on the fly leaf. Years later her daughter, my wife died and my MIL had to leave her home out of state to go into a long term care facility. She herself died almost ten years after my wife.



in 2016 I was making dump run to my little towns transfer station. I stopped into the Put and Take shed to see what treasures my neighbors had decided to part with. There’s a separate shed just for books and that’s where I headed. After a few minutes I spotted a copy of “Snow in August”. It was a bit beat up but I grabbed it and found my little note to my MIL on the fly leaf.



I wonder how many hands it went through to find it’s way back to me.

#17 Years ago I was in between jobs, so I decided to make the most of it.



I started riding a bike just to get in shape and lose some weight.



There was a long hill I had to go up and at first I had to walk the bike after going half way up.



In a couple of weeks I was able to make it all the way up. Then I proceed to make about a 15 mile round trip.



On one of those trips I was about 3 miles from my home and a pedal came off. I thought I could make it home using just one pedal…….well that didn’t work.



I tried screwing the pedal by hand……that didn’t work.



So I decided to start walking the bike home. I didn’t walk very far when I saw a wrench all mangled in the dirt. (Probably run over by the trucks using the road.)



I picked it up and the business end was a perfect fit for the pedal nut.



I tightened the pedal with the wrench and rode off into the sunset.

#18 We'd got a new rescue dog. Got her as a pup. Approximately 6 months later, we'd gone on a day trip to the coast. Stopped at lunchtime at a little village pub that had outside tables. I got us a couple of drinks, snacks etc and we sat at one of the tables. Got talking to a couple at the next table with a young dog who seemed about the same age as ours. It only turned out that they had got their dog from the same rescue centre and both dogs were actually brother and sister from the same litter. Not only that, they actually lived close to us.

#19 Many years ago, I was riding my motorcycle in the right lane of a 4-lane highway divided by a guardrail. The car in front of me braked suddenly—no problem, I stopped easily and saw that a family of ducks had entered the highway from the right side of the road.



Seeing the ducks and the traffic in the left-hand lane approaching quickly, I turned and waved at the left-lane traffic which did come to an abrupt halt as the mother and four baby ducks continued walking. They ducked under the guardrail and proceeded, crossing in front of two oncoming lanes of fast-moving traffic. The cars in the oncoming lanes came to a literal screeching halt as the mother and four chicks, undaunted, disappeared into the weeds on the opposite side of the highway.



Whew! I was relieved that the ducks were ok, and I began to pull out from the right shoulder back onto the highway. As I was about to pull out, I had to wait for a car that had stopped behind me and was already moving down the road. As that car passed me, I looked at the license plate which read “5 DUCKS”!

#20 I was in a big steakhouse in California about 30 years ago. The waitress, like many Americans, liked our Brit accent and happened to say their head chef was from England. Thought nothing of it because England is quite a big place with a lot of people . About an hour later as we were finishing up our desserts , the chef came out.



Conversation went something like this.



CHEF: I heard your accents and had to come out because you sound like you are from Essex.



ME: Yes all four of us are. We are from Southend on Sea. ( A very famous large Essex town recognised around the UK).



CHEF: Really. That's where I'm from. Actually Shoeburyness just outside Southend.



ME: Really! I lived there for 12 years,after I was born.



CHEF: Do you know West Road. I ran the Chippy ( fish and chip shop) there for 10 years between ’71 and ‘81.



ME: You’ve got to be joking. I used to come in your shop the last Friday of every month with my brother and my parents to get fish and chips.



What are the chances of that???

#21 My daughter moved into a flat which needed a lot of work. On the first day there her best friend and her sister came over and together we ripped up the carpets. Underneath the carpets and underlay the floor had been lined with old newspapers and in the hallway was an old local newspaper and facing us was a photo of the two sisters in a dance competition when they were children!

#22 My brother had this happen. He and his family were on a road trip and their car broke down. They were close enough to a gas station to push it there. There was a man there asking for gas money. My brother gave it to him and the man turned out to be a mechanic and fixed my brother’s car at no charge.

#23 Jimi Hendrix moment. Take the time to read this, it’s pretty cool.



It was the late 60’s and I was at a Hollywood party at the home of Micky Dolanz . In case you don’t remember him or know who he is, he was one of the Monkee’s. A popular recording and television artist. While I was there I was feeling pretty uncomfortable…..feeling like I was out of my element so I went down to the basement area of the house which was just as nice as the rest of the house. Micky had a pair of kaleidoscope glasses lying around down there that I was messing around with which was kind of fun. Now, at the same time there was a black man down there with me so we talked to one another for about 15 minutes. It was just the two of us. He was pretty solemn and asked me a few questions about life and the way people think. I remember that clearly.



Now fast forward to around the mid 80’s…I was out to dinner with my ex-husband who, by the way, took me to that party. He was a part of the stage crew for the television show the Monkey’s were doing. For some reason I mentioned having this odd memory about the kaleidoscope glasses and a brief conversation with the black man that was down there with me noting that he was wearing a turban. My ex said “do you really not know who that was?” I said, “no I don’t” and he said “that was Jimi Hendrix the only black man at the party”. I was floored, stunned and practically speechless and now, at 76, its one of the most treasured memories of my life. When I look back on it now, if I had known who he was the conversation wouldn’t have happened. So glad I didn’t know it was him.



So kaleidoscope glasses and a turban became a recipe for an unforgettable and memorable 15 minute coincidence.

#24 I was in NY 1979 with my brother. There was a guy about same age as me with a BMW motorcycle same limited edition 1000cc model that I had in London UK.I spoke to him about bike and told him about my one. Got impression did not fully believe me about owning one same model.



A few months later whilst riding my one in London UK, I saw him on holiday with friends about to cross the street. Said Hi remember me NY we talked about your bike same as this one. Nice to see you again. He looked double shocked one about bike, and two seeing me again riding it 6000 miles away! Had a few words then off I rode, never saw him again as no reason to exchange numbers. Odds against that must have been on par with winning lottery!

#25 This is more than 40 years ago now but I still tell it: So there i was at university with my girlfriend. She shared a room with a girl called Siobhan. Got chatting. Where are you from, where are your parents from?



Manchester. Oh, so are mine.



Where in Manchester. Prestwich. Gosh my father was from Prestwich too.



Where exactly? Canterbury drive. Wow, Your father must have known mine. He lived on Canterbury drive too.



So I ring my mum. (my father died when I was very young). Did you know xxxx? Oh yes he was our best man!



And you know what? Siobhan was our chief bridesmaid. And she and my wife are still in touch 40 years on.

#26 I’ve lived in the San Francisco Bay area for about 30 years. My wife and I made reservations to stay at a little B&B on East Brother Light station, a tiny island with a lighthouse in the San Francisco Bay, near Richmond, that has a small house that can take about ten guests. All the guests eat together at a communal dining table.



At dinner time, after the most basic introductions, people were describing where they were from. One guy said he was from New Jersey and Western Massachusetts. I said that I had spent a couple of college summers near Pittsfield, Mass. He asked for details. I told him I was a counselor at YMCA Camp Becket. He started singing the camp theme song, and I joined in. We found out we knew some people in common. He said he’d been a camper one of the years I had been a counselor. He asked me to repeat my name. It turns out I had been his counselor, for four weeks one summer, about forty years ago! I had been a counselor for two years, each year with two sessions, each session with eight campers. There are 32 people in the world that had been my kids at camp, and one of them was among the ten people that spent the night on this island, forty years later!



It gets better. We found out that since our last meeting, we had both spent time doing habitat restoration in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, working under the same park rangers. And we had both married Venezuelans.

#27 My mother was born on September 24th, 1917 at 4:45 PM. When she was 21 she gave birth to my brother. He was delivered at home in the farmhouse and my mother had a very difficult delivery. After my brother was born she was told by the doctors that as a result, she could not have anymore children. Year later she thought she had a tumor and went to see her family doctor. He informed her that she was indeed pregnant again. When I was born, she kept asking the nurses what day is it? The nurses thought she was crazy and said don’t you want to know what you had? A boy or a girl? My mother insisted. Turns out I was born on September 24th, 1947 at 4:45PM. Thirty years to the minute. We shared that birthday every year for sixty years as if we were twins. Since her passing, I have not celebrated my birthday again.

#28 I joined the Army at 19, my first assignment was Frankfurt/Main, Germany. First time there. About a month after being barracks bound. I decided to go down town. A beautiful sunny day. This was 1965. The young woman in summer dresses. I saw this beautiful brunette and I winked at her and she winked back. Long story short we dated and married, We were married for 54 years. About 10 years ago I took an interest in Ancestry DNA. I researched my family. My mother’s mother was German and her name was Reese. I only had the tip of the iceberg on their information. At one point I decided to look into my wife’s ancestry. Her grandfather’s family name was Weingarth and he was from Kusel, a small village in Germany with a population less than 1,000. Later I obtained additional information on great grandmother Reese. In the middle of the 1700’s, information showed that the family came from the village of Kusel also, in fact the name Weingarth was part of the family. So, in a country of 80 million, what is the chance I would meet and marry someone from my family tree.

#29 When I was 14, my dad took the family on a camping vacation to Yellowstone National Park. The afternoon we arrived at the campground, we had set up our tent and were starting to cook supper when we heard yelling from the neighboring campsite.



The person yelling turned out to be my high school science teacher. That’s the first one-in-a-million thing.



The second one-in-a-million thing: the reason he was yelling was because he had just found one of the rarest of US pennies, a 1909 S VDB, among some change. A holy grail for a numismatist.



Very cool, very unlikely, but true!

#30 Some years ago, I spent a summer working for a law firm. My job involved calling and interviewing plaintiffs in a class action suit that they were working on. I had a list of names and telephone numbers, and a list of questions to ask. I would call, as for “Joe Anderson” or whomever, then spend half an hour or so interviewing Mr. Anderson about his claim.



One of the phone numbers on the list was for a woman in Georgia (I am not from Georgia). I called the number. But I accidentally transposed two digits when I dialed - instead of dialing 555–1234 I dialed 555 -1324 or something like that.



A voice answered the phone.



I said “May I please speak to Sylvia Podunk?” (or whatever the name was)



There was a pause on the other end of the line.



The person on the other end said “would you please repeat that?”



I said “Of course - may I please speak to Sylvia Podunk?”



The voice said “ Is this Mark McCain?”



I had accidentally dialed a girl that I had dated in high school about 10 years before. I had lost touch with her after graduation. She was now living in Georgia. When I accidentally dialed her number, she recognized my voice over the phone and realized it was me!

#31 About 25 years ago, I decided to buy some art for my house. I ended up finding a gallery in Toronto which did a fair business in resale contemporary art, which can often be picked up at a bargain.



One of the pieces I found was a spectacular large painting of a cup, about 60 inches x 60 inches (1.5 m x 1.5 m), done by an artist named Christopher Kier. He did a series of large-format paintings of cup-like figures. What’s cool is that it’s done with encaustic, which is basically painting with liquid wax. My picture looks a lot like this one here, and it’s very interesting to touch, the surface has a very tactile feel.

Anyhow, this painting hangs on the wall of my breakfast nook, and since the pandemic, that’s where my wife sits when she works from home. The painting is in the background when she is on a video call.



About a year ago, she had a call with someone she does not normally talk to, a senior VP in the organization. They had the call, and at the end he asked her to stay on after the other people left. He said that he noticed the painting in the background. He asked her if was a Christopher Kier. She was pretty surprised, but said yes, it was.



Then he said that he was good friends with the artist, and then said “Look at this”.



He pivoted the camera, and there, hanging on his wall… was a Christopher Kier encaustic cup!



Pretty amazing.

#32 2 years ago on Christmas Eve I had to go to the judicial building to get a copy of my child custody papers as I had misplaced mine. It was 8 am and I was ready to go but then my friend showed up and started talking to me, I kept saying that I had to go but the conversation kept going on somehow? An hour and a half later we finally concluded our discussion and I was off the get my papers, upset that I was running behind as well!



As I was walking up the steps to the building I saw a man with white hair walking away from the building, his entire back was facing me but I just knew it was my dad whom I hadn't seen in at least 5 years! My dad lives on the streets and is homeless, he lost all of his family! My grandmother grandfather and his brother had all passed away and he has no one but me, so I yelled dad, dad, he didn't turn around then I said Adolf and he turned right around, it was him! We ran to each other embraced one another in a big hug! We spent Christmas Eve together that day! It was a Christmas miracle! If my friend had not come to my house that morning and stood taking to me I would have never run into my dad at that specific moment in time! It was great!

#33 My parents told me this story. When I was 8 years old living in the UK, my dad took a job opportunity in the USA and we emigrated. My parents decided to rent out our home in the UK so before we left we were showing the house to perspective tenants. One was an American guy. Turns out he was from the same city in the US that we were about to move to in a few weeks time. They laughed over the coincidence and the American guy said that his adult daughter is still in the US and we should look her up when we get there. He gave us her name and that she works in a particular restaurant in the city.



Fast forward a few weeks and fly to the US. we arrive at the airport, tired after flying halfway across the world! We are met at the airport by a representative of my dad’s new company and he drives us to a hotel. On the way we stop for some food. It’s late and there’s not a lot of places still open. The rep says he knows a place that’s open late. Yep, the same place the American tenant’s daughter works at. We end up getting served by her! So we rent out our UK home to a random American guy and move to America and end up meeting the guy’s daughter working half an hour of leaving the airport!

#34 My husband and I were shopping at new Hope Pennsylvania in 1995. He really wanted a leather duster but since we were going on vacation soon we asked if we could put it on layaway. The young man sales clerk looked skeptical but said OK as long as we came back in a month to get it. I don’t think he believed we were actually going on vacation.



so we crossed the country on the motorcycle and got to the Yellowstone national Park sign where of course we wanted to take pictures. A family was just getting out of a minivan so we went up to them to ask if they would take our picture. Wouldn’t you know it one of the kids in the van was our sales clerk! I guess he believed us then lol!

#35 Many years ago, I was traveling on a train in Europe. I was in a ‘cabin’ for 6 with three other people. My then-girlfriend (now wife of nearly 33 years) and a couple from New York (that is important). I’m from California, so in Europe it feels like you are next door neighbors - even with someone from across the country. We got to talking and the woman from New York said she worked in theater off-Broadway. I asked if she’d gone to school. She had — at Northwestern. Hmmm, my sister went to Northwestern to study theater. So I asked. As I mentioned my sister’s very unique first name, the woman from New York gave me my sister’s last name. WOW!

#36 Back in February of 2013. I was in a high-speed rollover in which my younger brother was killed.



A few weeks later, I'm in a different town. And like alot of people do when dealing with trauma and loss, I was at a bar going to drown my pain. I see this woman who keeps glancing my direction. After a few minutes, she approached me, and starts with the banal small talk. What bring you here…where you from. And I start telling her what's going on, mind you, I had crutches with me. So I started explaining them.



After filling her in (as much as I was willing to share at that point) She looks at me, and expresses her condolences on my loss.



She asked when this happend. I told her it was only a few weeks ago. (hence the crutches) After hearing the exact date, her eyes change. They went from gentle, curious eyes, to a look of confusion, or shock. She pauses, looks up to the sky, mumbles a few words, as if in prayer. She then reaches into her purse, and pulls out a white ,folded paper. Not saying a word, she slides it on the table in my direction. I pick it off the table, flip it over, and see a picture of a young man, but it had a ..(excuse my ignorance) start date and end date??



Anyways, the paper I was reading, was the memorial of her younger brother. Although the first dates were different. The second dates, were the same day. Of the same year. Feb. 02/2013.



This woman had lost her brother in a car accident. (I'm not sure where) on the same day as I lost mine. She was in the same town, in the same bar, doing the same thing I was. For the exact same reason!

#37 I’m English but was working as an architect in Qatar for about 12 years, back in the nineties. My firm was approached by the Qatari Ministry of Defence to undertake some work on their air base. They had also appointed a firm of mechanical/electrical engineers to work with us.



One day, I paid a site visit along with an engineer representing the M&E firm. He also was English, but his accent placed him as coming from a different part of the UK from me. So, he asked me where my home in the UK was. At the time, my home was in a tiny hamlet in Yorkshire. The place consists of about half a dozen houses and nothing else. The conversation went something like this:



“So, where do you live in the UK?”



“I live in a small village in Yorkshire – you won’t have heard of it. It’s in the Huddersfield area.”



“Ah, whereabouts near Huddersfield?”



“Not far from Shepley (a larger village).”



“I know Shepley. Where exactly do you live?”



“Well, it’s in a place called Tall Moors (note that I’ve changed the name as my ex-wife still lives there).”



“Which house in Tall Moors?”



“It’s called Four Springs.”



“I used to live in that house.”



Apparently, this guy had moved to the area as a child when his father had been transferred to work there by his company, and they had rented the house I was now living in, from the family who had actually sold it on to me. He even knew one of my neighbours who, he said, used to be his nanny.



Given that the population of the UK is around 60 million, and Qatar is over 4,000 miles from the UK, what are the chances of meeting someone who actually used to LIVE IN YOUR HOUSE????

#38 I was in high school and this new girl that I did not know walked up to me. She knew my name (no biggie), but she knew a lot about the small elementary school I had gone to which was about 100 miles away. I had no idea who she was until she started singing this song she had sung in 3rd grade in our school’s talent show. I immediately knew who she was. I think I shouted her full name and gave her a hug I did not know her that well in elementary school, but it was incredible to run into her again.

#39 In 1995 I visited my husband for a month in Viet Nam. He was on a job there for a year. While I was there, I met a man named Mr Tien. Upon coming home , I had a one in a million coincidence happen. I was getting my nails done in a shop that I had never used before. I asked one of the women in the shop if she was Vietnamese. She said she was and came from DaNang . I asked her if she was familiar with the Non Nouc Seaside Resort. Her eyes got big and said yes and that she had her wedding there and allso stating that her husband worked there. I asked her if he knew Mr Tien. She was so surprised with me saying his name and exclaimed…My husband and Mr. Tien are very good friends. So here I was in NC in a nail shop finding a woman who knew someone I knew. That 6 degrees of separation is real.

#40 Years ago I was stationed at RAF Odiham in Hampshire and on a whim I decided to travel to London for the day. At about 17:00 I found myself standing outside HMV in Leicester Square when who should step out the door but my father this is in a city of eight million people (at the time he did a lot of work in London).



We were both surprised to see each other (understatement) I asked my father what are you doing here?? as the family home was in Hertfordshire some distance north of London. Apparently, Mother was on a coach trip with her friends and was in London to see The King and I so he thought he would surprise her and take Mum for a meal after the show.



We both then went to the theatre to welcome Mum off the coach her face was a picture.

#41 My first or second year in private practice, I decided to attend a minimally invasive surgery conference in Las Vegas.



After a day of lectures, I was sitting at a blackjack table, and a group of men sat down with me. They started talking to me and bragging to me about their work which involved research at a very tiny biotech start up in Memphis.



I listened for a bit then I started asking them specific questions about other people who worked there. They were very confused.



Eight years previously I spent the summer between my first and second years in medical school (the last Summer break of my life) at that same tiny bio tech lab modifying an agricultural virus to target glioblastoma tumors.



Small world.

#42 Several years ago, my wife and I were on vacation from Sacramento up to Northern California, with the in-laws, when we pulled into a gas station in Crescent City. As I was filling up, my wife got out and said, “I think that’s my art teacher from high school”, back in Aurora, CO. Sure enough it was. She was there with her brother. They reminisced for a bit and then we went our separate ways.



A few years later, we were back in the UK (where I’m from) visiting family. As it was my Mum’s 70th birthday, we treated her to a few days in Majorca. After one night at our place, we realised there wasn’t enough toilet paper so we went into a small store - and who should we bump into, but the same art teacher! And her brother! Also looking for TP! Talk about small world. That was 6 years ago now, but we’re still blown away by the odds of it happening.

#43 A few years after getting married, my wife and I were talking about childhood experiences and I related a story of a fishing trip to Port Aransas Texas when I was around 10 years old. We were at a relatively secluded pier fishing the ship channel. Fishing was slow, but still enjoyable. A family arrived and setup at the opposite end of the T-head on the pier. What was most memorable to me was the children all sat quietly by their parents feet without talking or playing as children are prone to do. Almost as soon as their lines hit the water the fish stopped biting. A short time later, a shrew of a woman started grumbling that they had ruined the fishing. She continued the vitriolic attack on the family and started riling up the other fishermen to the point that the family packed up and ran from the pier.

The one in a million chance was that family turned out to be my wife’s family 15 years earlier.

#44 My wife and I were on holidays in a small seaside town south of Sydney, Australia.



We were just walking around and ended up in a side street quite some distance from the main shops.



We spotted a sign about handmade soaps and walked up the driveway of a small cottage to a garage at the back of the property.



My wife was looking around the various offerings. Me being the dutiful husband, I tagged along.



We were the only customers.



Understandable in such an out of the way location.



After a while, I spied another couple entering.



I recognised the woman immediately.



My wife still hadn't noticed them.



I forget what witty comment I made get wife's attention to focus on them, but then all hell broke loose.



You see, the woman was a girl we had gone to high school with, and had last seen over 10 years before.



The woman, her sister and my wife had been good friends.



The coincidence?



The woman had moved to South Africa to live where her husband worked.



They had just visited his parents in Melbourne (look it up) and were driving on to Sydney to see her parents.



They had stopped in the town for one of their rest breaks and to stretch their legs, as it's a 9 hour drive from Melbourne and they had a final 2 hours to go.



The chances of the four of us being in this obscure little place at exactly the same time must be more than a million to one.



P.S. If you see this answer in a shared space, please upvote the original post.

#45 Years ago, a high school I went to as a freshman was converted to apartments, then to condos.



About 10 years ago I was travelling in Europe as a retirement present to myself, and in France, overheard some people from my city talking. I joined them and it turned out that one of them had a son who lived in one of those condos.



So far, so good—the usual small world.



A few days later I was in another town, in Germany, where I ate at a restaurant that had people all sitting at a communal table. I told my small world story. The guy across from me turned out to have been the head carpenter on the conversion of the high school to condos.



The small world got really, really smaller.

#46 My dad passed away 10 years ago, long before my son, Orion, had ever been born. Although, I did name him in-part for my dad, as my dad was a hunter and seeing the constellation, Orion, made me feel like he was peering down on me. Flash forward, my son is 6, and has always had an unexplainable connection to my dad, often telling people and strangers how much he misses him (despite my dad passing 4 years before Orion was even born). One night, Orion can't sleep, he's worried he's going to forget my dad. We talk about it and I ask him if he wants to see some pictures of my dad and pick one out to hold on to. He excitedly says yes and I pull out my box of dad mementos. He picks out a picture asks to tape it to his wall by the bed and goes to sleep. I'm flipping through the box as I get ready to put it away and come across a card I made for my dad when I was about 13. Inside, is a picture of my dad and I, but the picture is randomly off center. My OCD gets the best of me, so Im scanning the background trying to figure out why whoever snapped this shot took it so off center. Then my heart nearly stops as I see a box in the background with ORION written on the side in big red letters. What are the chances?! It's also interesting to note that the picture was obviously taken in October, as my mom's Halloween decorations are on display, and Orion, was nearly born on Halloween 17-18 years AFTER this photo was taken. I didn't want him to be a Halloween baby, so I pushed like hell and he was born just before 11pm on October 30th! I'm not sure what it all means, but definitely a one in a million “coincidence”.

#47 My wife and I went to a couples weekend at a nearby Christian camp, with speakers, workshops, etc. To end the evening we all retired to the dining hall for coffee, cookies, the usual…



Another woman at our table for 8 turned out to be the sister of one of my wife’s dear friends. But that is NOT the coincidence…



I got to chatting with the husband, and for some reason we discovered we were both almost exactly the same age, born a day apart in 1950. Then we chatted more and realized we weren’t both just born in San Francisco, but at the same hospital: St. Joseph’s. That was when moms routinely stayed in the hospital for a few days after giving birth, so my new friend and I actually were roommates 45 years earlier, having been in the hospital nursery at the same time.

#48 In 1989 I went to Asia for a 14 day business trip, flew First Class on United’s Royal Pacific service including Singapore Air, the best airline in the world for comfort. After 14 days my business partner and I got on the big ole 747 for the ride back. I was seated in the very first seat; he was a couple of rows behind me, which was good because after 2 weeks together I was pretty sick of him even though we were good friends. While I was settling in with my mimosa, the flight attendant comes up and says, “Mr Bazzinotti, can you exchange seats with this handicapped man?” and there was a guy in a wheelchair. And I said, “No, I paid for this seat and I am not sitting 12 hours in Coach.” and she said, “No, it’s the seat right behind this one. The front row just has more legroom.” So I did. I slid into the window seat in the next row in my big lounger seat and settled in. Then the guy next to me tapped me on the shoulder and said, “Did she call you Bazzinotti?” and I said, “Ya, what of it?” because I was tired and just wanted to go to sleep. And then he said, “My name is Bazzinotti.” And I looked at him. I didn’t know him and I knew pretty much everyone in the massive Bazzinotti clan. He took out his passport and showed me. It turns out he was a cousin who had spent the last 20 years in Thailand. I had never met him.



(There’s a second part to this story my dad told me later; he had stolen money from the mob in Boston and moved to Thailand to escape them and it was his first trip back. Within three days of his return they found him dead in the Fells. The police said he killed himself while jogging in the woods. In street shoes. Ya sure.)

#49 I met my future ex-wife at a six-day conference. We hit it off right away. She had to leave a day early, so I saw her into the airport shuttle and went back to the talks.



A few hours later, I looked up and there she was! Her flight had gotten canceled so she came back.



We decided to skip the last talk and go to a restaurant together. We went to her rent-a-car, got in, she turned on the ignition, and the radio started playing…



“One more night, give me just one more night!”



There aren’t literally a million songs that could have played instead, but it was also the perfect point in the song. So it might actually be a one in a million coincidence.



[Edited to add: There’s more than 2 million seconds in a month. A random coincidence can happen at any time. So one might expect several one-in-a-million coincidences per year - and of course, they’ll be a lot more memorable than the millions of seconds that don’t contain coincidences.]

#50 Long time ago when I was young, I used to chat in the chatrooms. One day, I met a senior from my college, who was doing his postdoc in Switzerland. Incidentally he and I have the same first name. We often used to chat about studies, his life there, his Swiss Girlfriend. Anyway couple of months after that, I am returning from US to India and I meet this guy on flight and we started talking. He asked me what is my major. I said geology. He said wow my elder brother is also a geologist. Then he asks me which college, I said Presidency College. He says same for my brother. He is two years senior to me and his name is same as mine. Suddenly it struck me. I asked is your brother doing postdoc in Switzerland. He said, how do you know that. I have been chatting with his brother and happen to meet him on a flight back to India. What are the odds? We had a good flight home chatting all the way from US to India. That was a million to one chance.

#51 I went to Japan on business when working for a company some years ago. I had never been there before and apart from the work I was doing, my hosts took me to various places for sightseeing. One weekend we took the bullet train to Kyoto. We were out that evening heading for a restaurant, when I suddenly heard the sound of British folk music! I recognised the singing. As we came around the corner, I saw friends from my local folk club in Oxford standing there busking - and doing pretty well from the look of their rather full hat on the ground. We stared at one another and then laughed. “Wanna join in?” they asked. “Sure!” said I, and I joined them for one song that we knew and could perform - which went down well with the audience, and also my hosts, who thought me pretty versatile. So I went thousands of miles from the UK, only to bump into a folk band I used to see just down the road from where I lived!

#52 In my teens, I met a girl named Karen in New York City, and we've been friends ever since. She married an English man named Will and they still live in Manhattan. It's been a friendship that's lasted close to 50 years.



In my 30s, I met an online friend who lives in England, Allison. While vacationing, I met her in person, along with her husband, John. We've been friends for nearly 30 years.



Last year, Allison posted on Facebook some worrisome news, and in leaving a comment, I noticed another comment by someone with the same name as the husband of my American friend, Karen. I clicked on the name, and it was my friend Karen's husband, Will.



WHAAA? But this was my other friend Allison's page!



Turns out that Karen's husband Will and Allison's husband John were lifelong best buddies, went to school together, and were inseparable until Will moved to America to marry Karen.



Somehow, two of my good friends, who live on two different continents, who I met decades apart, who are not in the least bit alike, who have never met one another, are married to best friends. That's got to be a once in a lifetime coincidence.

#53 After I got married, we went to Cancun, Mexico for our honeymoon.



While we were there we met a couple who had just got married and were from a Place called Aflreton in the county of Derbyshire, which is in England.



I am from a town called Swanwick, next door to Alfreton in Derbyshire, in England.



We had met exactly once before, as it turned out that he was the same age as me, but had gone to a different school, a school we had played in a rugby tournament, where I played fullback for my school and he played as a wingback.



In that match, I managed to stop him from scoring a couple of tries.



Still think it is crazy that a guy I met once before in an interschool tournament I met again 13 years later in a holiday resort half way around the world.

#54 OK this happened to my grandfather in WW2. He was in the British army. He came from the Borders region of Scotland, i.e. just north of the border with England, and he had a strong Scottish accent like many from that area.



In the Netherlands in 1944/45, he was walking back to his base with another Scottish soldier when they were captured by an American patrol. The Americans struggled with their accents, and weren't very familiar with the British uniforms. They were also a bit jittery because there had been cases of German soldiers putting on allied uniforms, walking into the allied bases, and opening fire. The Americans also had a reputation for not taking prisoners. So my Grandad and his companion genuinely feared that they were just going to be shot out of hand.



Then one of the American soldiers said to my Grandad’s companion “Did you come over on the D-Day landings?”



“Yes I did”



“What ship were you on?”



- He named the ship.



“It's alright sir,” said the American to his officer, “I recognise him. I was on the same ship”.

#55 When I was in college, I took a Shakespeare class with around one hundred other students. There was a girl, I never spoke to her or knew her, roughly three desks to my right, one row forward.



Several years later I traveled to Greece on a train, randomly, with no prior planning, just working my way across Europe.



Once in Athens, I wandered around until I found a small neighborhood and walked into a restaurant, sat down and ordered.



That girl was three tables to my right, on row forward. I didn’t even greet her, as I didn’t know her at all. I just thought it was trippy.

#56 We were on a cycling holiday in France and had bought a bottle of wine to go with our side-of-the-road-by a-stream lunch. While cycling to it, I remembered that I didn’t have a corkscrew and discussed with my wife about how to open the bottle. Literally 5 minutes later i saw an old corkscrew lying in the middle of a cross-roads. What are the chances?! We still have and use it today

#57 My story is completely ridiculous and I wouldn't believe it if it hadn't happened to me.



Around 1990 I was driving a taxicab in Philadelphia, I caught a long fare from Bucks county, Pa. to a hotel south of the Philadelphia international airport, it's about a 40 mile shot directly down I-95. I dropped them, then as I was leaving the parking lot, my front passenger-side wheel broke off. A seized bearing burned through the spindle.



Fast-forward to 2006, I'm driving a limo and I get passengers going to that same hotel, I dropped them, and when I exited the parking lot, my front passenger-side wheel fell off, in the exact same spot.



I've never had a wheel fall off in 30yrs driving cabs… except these two times. But in the same place, it's crazy.

#58 When I was in graduate school, there was an attractive undergraduate woman who worked at the coffee bar in our building. I routinely made the standard friendly remarks to test the waters. One Monday I asked her how her weekend went. She said she went home to celebrate her birthday on Saturday. I was stunned because Saturday had been my birthday as well. The odds against accidentally standing next to someone with the same birthday as you are 365 to 1. I said “Wow, Saturday was my birthday!” But before the shock could wear off our stunned faces, another student standing by us said: “That’s amazing, Saturday was my birthday as well.” The odds against that are 133,225 to 1. And when you factor in the odds against discovering that you happen to be standing next to two people with the same birthday, the odds are virtually incalculable.

#59 My band was booked in Moab, Utah for three days. We arrived at the band house a little early and were hanging out in the living room while a young lady finished cleaning the bedrooms. Meanwhile, I was sitting by the fireplace petting her very friendly huge German shepherd. When she walk into the room to tell us that the rooms were ready, the dog bit my hand! It was deep and bleeding and hurt like the dickens. My bandmate helped clean the wound. When we finished, the young lady and the dog were gone.



About 6 months later down in New Mexico, the guitar player and I decided to go to an all-night Denny’s for a midnight snack after a gig. The waitress asked if she could take our order and I asked her how her dog was. Her eyes went wide and she about passed out. As the explanations poured, I assured her I was fine.



Moral of the story: You can run but you can’t always hide.

#60 I was just talking about this with my younger brother yesterday. I need to give a bit of back story for the one in a million (actually I think higher than that) coincidence to make sense.



I am one of nine children my mother had from three separate marriage’s. My older brother, who is nine years ahead of me, ran away at 14 to go live with his father and we hadn’t seen him since that time. I was five.



We move towns and so have a different phone number. Though this was the late 80’s or early 90’s so I’m pretty sure caller ID was not a thing yet anyway.



My teenage self and my younger sister, by four years, both want to call our friends at the same time. We each grab a phone and start dialing our friend’s phone numbers. Who we get is my older brother. Not only that, but he somehow recognized our voices. I was a child when he left and was now a teen.



I don’t believe in G-d per se, but that is not something that is explainable.

#61 I was in Paris one summer. I had spent a summer session studying in Europe and was in line at a cafeteria. I was wearing an Indiana University sweatshirt. An American couple in line asked me if I really went to IU. I said yes, and they told me that they were from Anderson, IN, my hometown. It turns out I had gone to high school with their son.

#62 Many years ago my wife and I and our 2 kids were at a shop picking out carpet our new home. We get in the car to go home and my wife asks “I’d like to stop by the library on the way home for some books for the kids. Do you know if it’s still open?” to which I reply “I don’tknow but I’ll call to see”, and I pull the library card out of the center console.



I dial the number on the library card and the answer is “Bob’s flooring” (or something like that). I am sitting in their parking lot! Do they have some sort of technology to intercept cell. phone calls when you’re near their store? Did I accidentally hit re-dial? What is going on!? I crane my neck to look at the sign above the car (parked next to it so I had to look almost straight up), and printed on the sign is the same number as on the library card.



The library must have released that number (the card was several years old) and the carpet shop picked it up. It ended in 1000 or something like that so it would have been desirable for a business. Mystery pretty much solved. But still, what are the chances that the only time I ever called the library from that card, I happened to be sitting in the parking lot of the business that had taken over the number.



I still don’t believe in gods or ghosts, but that was such a weird coincidence that it still find it amazing.

#63 Thirty years ago my friend and I did our junior year abroad in England. During the spring break, we toured Europe including a stop in Greece.



We were on the overnight ferry from Greece to Italy in March. It was cold and like many American college tourists, we could not afford a room on the boat. We were stuck outside on the deck.



We met a few American girls who needed refuge from the cold and from some deckhands who offered them rooms in exchange for some special favors. Somewhere there was a picture of 7 of us huddled on a bench covered in blankets.



Fast forward a year and a half.



I went to dinner with my girlfriend in NJ. Our waitress walked up to the table and I ask, “were you on a ferry from Greece to Italy last spring?”



Indeed she had been and was amazed that I had remembered her.

#64 One night I’m out with friends going to an after party for a local benefit. As we’re walking across the street in a crosswalk I’m ahead of the pack and a car (Toyota Corolla) slams into me doing about 35mph (10′ skid mark post impact) I go up from the bumper then smashed into the windshield, the car screeches to a stop catapulting me up into the air, (unfortunately due to the effects of gravity, as they say what goes up must come down) then I'm slammed onto the ground. After a moment of blackout, I roll from my back onto my hands and knees, stand up, (legs not broken!!) dust off (I was actually checking for torn clothes with a brand new Canali suit on) the driver was out of his car and in a bit of a panic, my friends got his license and insurance information but…“I need a beer" so I promptly proceed into the after party and dust off the glass from my head, back and shoulders. (The car was later towed away!)



I was definitely in shock with 2 massive impacts to my head from the car windshield then the asphalt. However nothing was broken, just badly bruised.



Months later after a few spine surgeries and a lawsuit to recover medical costs, personal damages, etc… I looked up the name of the 19 year old kid that hit me and put together the puzzle. The car was registered to a corporation in Colorado that I recognized and was briefly involved with.



About 7-8 years prior while visiting Denver Colorado I met this same kid at his home during a dinner party hosted by his mom and dad. At the time of this car encounter, I was living in Stockton California crossing the street and he’s there visiting a friend driving down the same street where he hit me! What’s the odds of that???

#65 There was a senior at my previous company who used to work on the same project inside the same ODC. He was three years elder than me. However, since we were in different teams, we didn't get a chance to interact with each other much except for a brief Hi and Hello.



In 2020, I left the company and joined Copado, my present employer. In 2021, coincidentally, he also left the company and joined Copado. Again, since we were in different teams, we didn't talk much and, as we are working from home, I never met him after leaving the previous company.



Today, we have a team event in Jaipur and many employees from different parts of the country will be assembling under the same roof to participate in that event. After landing at Jaipur airport, I was standing near the baggage claim belt waiting for my bag to arrive and just on the adjacent baggage claim belt, I noticed a familiar face. I walked up to him to see it was that senior of mine from my previous company!



We were on different flights — he was flying from Kolkata while I flew from New Delhi, but our flights landed almost around the same time in Jaipur and luck had it that we met at the airport! But that's not all. We have our flight back tomorrow and we are on the same flight. Nothing of this was pre-planned! This is the ultimate level of co-incidence that I have ever experienced for sure.

#66 In 1972&’73 I was in the navy and stationed at Pearl Harbor. Myself and 3 others from my ship rented an apartment in Waikiki, on the Ala Wai canal near the Int'l Marketplace. We had some buddies from another ship in our squadron living about half a block away. We partied together virtually daily, went to concerts, and went to other islands together. Pretty tight buds.



We all got out of the navy in ’73-’75 and went our separate ways. I went to Palm Springs CA and then on to college in Oregon, even though I was from the Mid-West. In ’75 at spring break, my girlfriend said she wanted to go to Seattle (Renton) because her cousin was getting married there in June, and she was to be the maid of honor.



Off we went to Renton. On arriving, we found her house, and went up to knock. Her fiancée answered the door. It was Doug, one of my good buds from Hawaii! I yelled Doug, he yelled Jim. The girls just stared at us , shocked that we knew one another. We were as shocked as they were. The party began immediately and continued again in June at the wedding.

#67 I was in Mallorca. We have a boat there. I remained on board whilst my wife took the children to the beach.



The kids met some other kids. She met the parents. Rather trustingly she then bought the kids back to our boat for the trip back to Palma whilst the parents drove back.



We become good friends.



Their parents had a house in the middle of the island and we went over for dinner.



The parents were there and we got talking. They were from Leeds which is where my mother was from.



it turned out her brother David ( now dead) was his best friend at school and he knew my mother well ( mum is also dead ).



I found this firstly very interesting and secondly one in a million that the parents of some random people we met on a beach knew my mother and uncle.

#68 We moved about 200 miles for a new job. A nice place in the new area was difficult to find at the time, but we eventually bought one in a road with only 18 houses.



About ten years later I had to go back temporarily when my mother became ill. One evening I went to a pub for a meal, but it was dead quiet with only two couples in the bar. One couple were the licensees, the other their friends who lived next door, and this was the last night before selling the place. When I explained how I was stuck, they very decently made me a meal.



Of course we chatted and they asked where I was from. It turned out that the neighbours had moved years before from the same road I was living in, and I passed their address to several of my new neighbours when I got back.

#69 When I was 15 I was temporarily living with a family in a small town near Las Vegas, Nevada. My mother was very ill at the time with a lifelong disease and we only spoke about once a month. We spent that summer before I was 16 vacationing in several different states, and although my parents knew we were traveling, they didn’t know where and when. During one of our trips we were staying in a large hotel in Salt Lake City and I was in an elevator going down to the lobby by myself when a lone man joined me on the elevator. He looked at me for a minute or so and said “Nancy?” It turned out he was the man who lived next door to my parents in Colorado. We spoke about “the odds of running into each other” and then went our separate ways.



So the people I was staying with who lived in Nevada took a trip to Utah where we stayed in a hotel for one night only. My next door neighbor from Colorado came to Utah for one night on his way to California and stayed in the same hotel on the same floor - and happened to get on the elevator at the exact same time I did - the only time I left the hotel room the entire night.



This coincidence always made me think what a small world it can be at times.