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Bonnie Blue’s Former Coworker Spills The Tea On Her Life Before Fame
A smiling, heavily tattooed man in a cap, possibly Bonnie Blue's former coworker, against a locker room background.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Bonnie Blue’s Former Coworker Spills The Tea On Her Life Before Fame

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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An adult content creator spilled the tea about the notorious Bonnie Blue, years after she “tried to cancel” him over a fallout.

Mr Ink, known for making his own brand of adult content online, revealed that he previously worked with the 27-year-old star, whose real name is Tia Billinger.

The Australian male star claimed she was “brutal,” “very stuck up,” and had “no soul.”

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Australian male star Mr Ink described Bonnie Blue as someone who is “brutal,” “very stuck up,” and has “no soul.”
    • He said they worked together in 2023 while Bonnie was in Australia before her visa was cancelled.
    • They had a fallout, which led to Bonnie trying to "cancel" him, Mr Ink alleged.

    Australian male star Mr Ink described Bonnie Blue as someone who is “brutal,” “very stuck up,” and has “no soul”

    Smiling man with full body tattoos, reminiscent of Bonnie Blue's life before fame.

    Image credits: themrink/Instagram

    Mr Ink met British content creator Bonnie Blue in the Australian town of Surfers Paradise, a couple of years after her 2021 move to Australia.

    She was staying at the Hilton Hotel when they decided to meet over coffee in 2023 to discuss making adult content together.

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    “She goes, “What coffee shop do you want to go to?”

    When Mr Ink offered a coffee shop suggestion, she turned it down for a very specific reason.

    Bonnie Blue posing in front of a blue van, revealing her life before fame.

    Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

    “She’s like, ‘I can’t go there because I’m sleeping with the owner and he has a wife,’” he told the Daily Mail.

    Mr Ink said he had a very ordinary first impression about Bonnie when they finally met.

    “Everything was all good when I met her,” he recalled. “She was very plain-looking. I’ve worked with p**n stars who had all the fake stuff before.”

    But as he got to know the British star, he felt she was “very stuck up” and gave off an air of being “better than Australians.”

    Mr Ink claimed Bonnie came across as “real rich” and acted like she was better than everyone else

    Muscular man with extensive tattoos, smiling, showcasing Bonnie Blue's life before fame.

    Image credits: themrink/Instagram

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    “It came across like she had no soul. She’s brutal. No soul…” he told the outlet. “It was just her whole attitude. [She acted like] she was better than everybody.”

    “She came across as a real rich, English, private school girl who just looked down on everybody. It’s just the way she was,” he added.

    Bonnie attended Friesland School while growing up in the UK.

    Pregnant Bonnie Blue in a white lace robe, hinting at her life before fame.

    Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

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    Text bubble discussing Bonnie Blue's covetousness and life before fame.

    Screenshot of a chat bubble stating, Nothings changed then, relating to Bonnie Blue's life before fame.

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    Her high school sweetheart was a posh, private school rugby boy, while her former husband Oliver is the son of a wealthy businessman.

    Oliver was a talented rugby player and swimmer who studied at a private day and boarding school in Nottingham, where fees can go up to roughly $60,250 (£45,000) a year.

    Mr Ink said he and Bonnie filmed explicit content together for On**Fans. But they had a fallout as she gained notoriety for her extreme stunts, one of which included sleeping with around 1,000 men in one session.

    She was also embroiled in controversy for luring “barely legal” school graduates to be intimate with her during Schoolies Week—an Australian tradition where high school graduates celebrate the end of their final year of school.

    Mr Ink said he and Bonnie filmed videos together but later had a fallout where she tried to “cancel” him

    A heavily tattooed man in a gym, smiling while taking a selfie, relevant to Bonnie Blue's coworker spilling tea.

    Image credits: themrink/Instagram

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    “We did the [explicit] scene, but then basically, after that, was when she went to Spring Break and did the Schoolies thing as well,” Mr Ink recalled.

    Mr Ink described Bonnie as “cutthroat” in gaining her online clout and stardom.

    In 2023, she went on a marathon of sleeping with school graduates during the Schoolies celebration in Surfers Paradise and shared footage of her lewd acts online.

    Eventually, Bonnie was denied entry into Australia after the country canceled her visa because it did not allow paid work.

    Pregnant Bonnie Blue posing, holding her baby bump against a dark, evening backdrop.

    Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

    Screenshot of a chat bubble stating, She has severe mental health issues, referencing Bonnie Blue.

    A chat message discussing Bonnie Blue's controversial persona for shock value, views, and money.

    Mr Ink claimed Bonnie reached out to him for another collaboration, but he turned her down because he was no longer interested after her stunts involving “barely legal” high school graduates.

    “My morals and everything, I don’t really want to be associated with that,” he said.

    “If I was saying that about women in my On**Fans, everyone would be screaming at me. I’d be in trouble. So I said no,” he continued.

    Bonnie allegedly turned sour after their interaction and went on a rampage, telling her fans, “Don’t work with this guy. He’s a p***k.”

    Women then refused to work with him, which resulted in him losing tens of thousands of dollars in potential work, Mr Ink claimed.

    The male star claimed he wasn’t comfortable working with Bonnie after her explicit stunts with “barely legal” high school graduates

    Bonnie Blue, pregnant and in a swimsuit, holds a T-shirt with two men, one also holding a T-shirt, at a crowded outdoor event. Main SEO keyword: Bonnie Blue.

    Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

    A social media comment discussing Bonnie Blue's life before fame, mentioning impact on her child. Main SEO keyword: Bonnie Blue.

    “Twenty girls wouldn’t work with me. It’s a lot of money…” he told the outlet. “She basically tried to cancel me because I refused to work with her based on morals.”

    The final nail in the coffin was seeing Bonnie allegedly getting On**Fans to remove all their videos so he could no longer make any money off of them.

    “I couldn’t release any of them… She got her lawyers onto On**Fans,” he said, calling Bonnie “cutthroat” and “controlling.”

    Mr Ink claimed Bonnie tried to “cancel” him because he refused to work with her again

    Bonnie Blue, pregnant in white, stands among men wearing blue balaclavas with yellow balloons in the background. Main SEO keyword: Bonnie Blue.

    Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

    Bonnie is currently pregnant, expecting her first child any time between late October and early November.

    She faced immense backlash for inviting more than 100 men to her baby shower and letting them urinate on her pregnant belly.

    When Mr Ink asked whether Bonnie’s real-life personality was similar to her online presence, he said: “’I didn’t think she was an overly nice person when I met her. But I think she is putting it on quite a bit.”

    He believes she has “obviously” managed to “disengage.”

    “She just seems to have taken it to another level of coldness,” he added. “She’s got no heart. No soul…”

    “He sounds jealous,” one claimed online, while claimed she “still [has] no soul”

    A social media comment saying, So literally nothing changed then, referring to Bonnie Blue's life. Main SEO keyword: Bonnie Blue.

    A social media comment stating, Still no soul XD, pertaining to Bonnie Blue's life before fame. Main SEO keyword: Bonnie Blue.

    A chat message showing a former coworker of Bonnie Blue spilling tea on her life before fame.

    A chat message discussing Bonnie Blue's life before fame, with a coworker spilling tea about her.

    A chat message from a former coworker spilling tea about Bonnie Blue's life before fame.

    A chat message from a former coworker sharing tea about Bonnie Blue's life before fame.

    A chat message about Bonnie Blue's life before fame, with a former coworker spilling tea.

    A chat message says, The paternity test is gonna take a while... This is a coworker spilling tea about Bonnie Blue.

    A chat message says, 😭 that poor baby. This is a coworker spilling tea about Bonnie Blue.

    A chat message says, Wouldn't touch that with a stick 🤢. This is a coworker spilling tea about Bonnie Blue.

    A chat message says, This could be a horror movie. This is a coworker spilling tea about Bonnie Blue.

    A chat message shares a Reddit story about Bonnie Blue and relationships. A coworker spills tea about Bonnie Blue.

    A social media comment from Bonnie Blue's coworker: I bet her parents are proud!

    A social media comment from Bonnie Blue's coworker: The baby needs to be protected before she'll force him or her to work with mother.

    A social media comment from Bonnie Blue's coworker: Take that child away.

    A social media comment from Bonnie Blue's coworker: I think this baby needs safeguarding.

    A social media comment from Bonnie Blue's coworker: This is most likely, one of the most horrific things I have read in a while! The embarrassment that little one will feel growing up, as people find out who their mother is, could be devastating...

    A social media comment from a coworker, It's about Bonnie Blue's life before fame

    A social media comment from a coworker, It's about Bonnie Blue's life before fame

    A social media comment from a coworker, It's about Bonnie Blue's life before fame

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    ontariocanada_1 avatar
    Bored Silly
    Bored Silly
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    Of course Binitha Jacob posted this. She is the queen of tacky inappropriate trash. This site used to be clean and fun. What happened to it.

    3
    3points
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    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yay, this is like 6 days in a row that this low IQ sk ank has been posted about. I sure hope we get an update tomorrow that basically says the same things as all the other articles! /s

    1
    1point
    reply
    redmccormick avatar
    Reddus Heddus
    Reddus Heddus
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All the vitriol aimed at the young lady, then equal share should be heaped upon the so-called "men" that participated in this a***e. This is just sad all around...

    0
    0points
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    User avatar
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    ontariocanada_1 avatar
    Bored Silly
    Bored Silly
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    Of course Binitha Jacob posted this. She is the queen of tacky inappropriate trash. This site used to be clean and fun. What happened to it.

    3
    3points
    reply
    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yay, this is like 6 days in a row that this low IQ sk ank has been posted about. I sure hope we get an update tomorrow that basically says the same things as all the other articles! /s

    1
    1point
    reply
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    redmccormick avatar
    Reddus Heddus
    Reddus Heddus
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All the vitriol aimed at the young lady, then equal share should be heaped upon the so-called "men" that participated in this a***e. This is just sad all around...

    0
    0points
    reply
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