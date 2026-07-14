Bonnie Blue’s Former Coworker Spills The Tea On Her Life Before Fame

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An adult content creator spilled the tea about the notorious Bonnie Blue, years after she “tried to cancel” him over a fallout.

Mr Ink, known for making his own brand of adult content online, revealed that he previously worked with the 27-year-old star, whose real name is Tia Billinger.

The Australian male star claimed she was “brutal,” “very stuck up,” and had “no soul.”

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Highlights Australian male star Mr Ink described Bonnie Blue as someone who is “brutal,” “very stuck up,” and has “no soul.”

He said they worked together in 2023 while Bonnie was in Australia before her visa was cancelled.

They had a fallout, which led to Bonnie trying to "cancel" him, Mr Ink alleged.

Australian male star Mr Ink described Bonnie Blue as someone who is “brutal,” “very stuck up,” and has “no soul”

Image credits: themrink/Instagram

Mr Ink met British content creator Bonnie Blue in the Australian town of Surfers Paradise, a couple of years after her 2021 move to Australia.

She was staying at the Hilton Hotel when they decided to meet over coffee in 2023 to discuss making adult content together.

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“She goes, “What coffee shop do you want to go to?”

When Mr Ink offered a coffee shop suggestion, she turned it down for a very specific reason.

Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

“She’s like, ‘I can’t go there because I’m sleeping with the owner and he has a wife,’” he told the Daily Mail.

Mr Ink said he had a very ordinary first impression about Bonnie when they finally met.

“Everything was all good when I met her,” he recalled. “She was very plain-looking. I’ve worked with p**n stars who had all the fake stuff before.”

But as he got to know the British star, he felt she was “very stuck up” and gave off an air of being “better than Australians.”

Mr Ink claimed Bonnie came across as “real rich” and acted like she was better than everyone else

Image credits: themrink/Instagram

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“It came across like she had no soul. She’s brutal. No soul…” he told the outlet. “It was just her whole attitude. [She acted like] she was better than everybody.”

“She came across as a real rich, English, private school girl who just looked down on everybody. It’s just the way she was,” he added.

Bonnie attended Friesland School while growing up in the UK.

Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

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Her high school sweetheart was a posh, private school rugby boy, while her former husband Oliver is the son of a wealthy businessman.

Oliver was a talented rugby player and swimmer who studied at a private day and boarding school in Nottingham, where fees can go up to roughly $60,250 (£45,000) a year.

Mr Ink said he and Bonnie filmed explicit content together for On**Fans. But they had a fallout as she gained notoriety for her extreme stunts, one of which included sleeping with around 1,000 men in one session.

She was also embroiled in controversy for luring “barely legal” school graduates to be intimate with her during Schoolies Week—an Australian tradition where high school graduates celebrate the end of their final year of school.

Mr Ink said he and Bonnie filmed videos together but later had a fallout where she tried to “cancel” him

Image credits: themrink/Instagram

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“We did the [explicit] scene, but then basically, after that, was when she went to Spring Break and did the Schoolies thing as well,” Mr Ink recalled.

Mr Ink described Bonnie as “cutthroat” in gaining her online clout and stardom.

In 2023, she went on a marathon of sleeping with school graduates during the Schoolies celebration in Surfers Paradise and shared footage of her lewd acts online.

Eventually, Bonnie was denied entry into Australia after the country canceled her visa because it did not allow paid work.

Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

Mr Ink claimed Bonnie reached out to him for another collaboration, but he turned her down because he was no longer interested after her stunts involving “barely legal” high school graduates.

“My morals and everything, I don’t really want to be associated with that,” he said.

“If I was saying that about women in my On**Fans, everyone would be screaming at me. I’d be in trouble. So I said no,” he continued.

Bonnie allegedly turned sour after their interaction and went on a rampage, telling her fans, “Don’t work with this guy. He’s a p***k.”

Women then refused to work with him, which resulted in him losing tens of thousands of dollars in potential work, Mr Ink claimed.

The male star claimed he wasn’t comfortable working with Bonnie after her explicit stunts with “barely legal” high school graduates

Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

“Twenty girls wouldn’t work with me. It’s a lot of money…” he told the outlet. “She basically tried to cancel me because I refused to work with her based on morals.”

The final nail in the coffin was seeing Bonnie allegedly getting On**Fans to remove all their videos so he could no longer make any money off of them.

“I couldn’t release any of them… She got her lawyers onto On**Fans,” he said, calling Bonnie “cutthroat” and “controlling.”

Mr Ink claimed Bonnie tried to “cancel” him because he refused to work with her again

Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

Bonnie is currently pregnant, expecting her first child any time between late October and early November.

She faced immense backlash for inviting more than 100 men to her baby shower and letting them urinate on her pregnant belly.

When Mr Ink asked whether Bonnie’s real-life personality was similar to her online presence, he said: “’I didn’t think she was an overly nice person when I met her. But I think she is putting it on quite a bit.”

He believes she has “obviously” managed to “disengage.”

“She just seems to have taken it to another level of coldness,” he added. “She’s got no heart. No soul…”

“He sounds jealous,” one claimed online, while claimed she “still [has] no soul”