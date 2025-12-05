“Throw Away The Key”: Infamous Adult Star Bonnie Blue Arrested While On Controversial Tour

ADVERTISEMENT

Adult star Bonnie Blue may have finally crossed a line authorities weren’t willing to ignore.

The content creator is no stranger to controversy, but her latest stunt reportedly got her arrested in Bali.

She also faces the possibility of deportation.

Bonnie Blue had major plans for her escapades in Bali.

Her agenda included touring the island on a “Bang Bus,” but the idea landed her in hot water.

Highlights Bonnie Blue was arrested in Bali for her latest publicity stunt.

The adult star previously gained notoriety for sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours.

This time, her plans included driving around the island in a vehicle and picking up young men along the way.

“Not the first time she’s been in handcuffs,” one commented online.

As she announced her visit to Bali, she wrote on social media, inviting “barely legal” adults to join her.

“Hey boys, those that are going to Schoolies [the Australian week-long celebration after finishing high school] and to those who are barely legal, cannot wait to meet you and I’m in Bali, so you know exactly what that means,” she wrote on social media.

Following her arrival in Bali, Bonnie began traveling around in a vehicle she bought on the island.

Branded as the “Bang Bus,” she used the vehicle to hit the party hotspots in the area and posted encounters with young men in the back.

One clip showed her asking one of the youngsters if he had a message for his parents.

He replied, saying he was being a “good boy” and was simply “living [the] Bali life.”

The controversial star reportedly bought a vehicle in Bali and planned to pick young men up along the way

The adult star’s stunt was reportedly foiled after authorities in Bali arrested her for the alleged “p****graphic activities.”

She was reportedly spotted inside a police station on December 5 and faces the possibility of deportation.

Authorities revealed that her “Bang Bus” stunt, which included picking up “barely legal” men along the way, was illegal in the country.

They believe Bonnie bought the vehicle to create adult content for a popular streaming site.

The law in Indonesia forbids people from engaging in activities such as creating, producing, distributing, or publicly displaying adult material.

Perpetrators face heavier penalties if children are involved.

There was no indication that minors were involved in Bonnie’s stunt.

The arrest in Bali came months after the controversial star reportedly faked her own arrest in the UK.

A video went up on her social media page, showing her getting arrested by cops next to a police car. And along with it was a message claiming to be from her sister.

“As you may have seen, Tia has been arrested,” read the caption. “We still don’t have clarity on the situation but will keep you all in the loop as soon as we know.”

The arrest in Bali came months after she faked her own arrest in the UK

The carefully fabricated message went on to thank people for their support over the previous 24 hours.

“This isn’t something we wanted to get out, but it seems there is no privacy for her anymore,” the message added.

Later, sources revealed that the arrest was a carefully orchestrated plot to gain attention.

“It’s all part of a stunt to gain notoriety,” a source told The Sun.

“The cars were hired from Blue Light Film Group who specialise in film props and she used the Slyfield Estate in Guildford for her arrest,” they continued. “As for the police station, it’s actually Lockwood Studios – a community centre.”

Bonnie previously gained infamy for sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours. However, that was just the tip of the iceberg in terms of provocative stunts.

She once filmed a scene in a school classroom in Birmingham with a group of young women and one male adult star.

The young women were reportedly “so nervous” and were not paid for their participation.

The British star gained infamy for previously sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours

“The fact they are so nervous works in my favor, because their reactions will be more realistic. Or if they feel intimidated, obviously, I want them to say … ” Bonnie said in the documentary 1,000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story.

Apart from “barely-legal” teenagers, Bonnie also entices married men to join her to do things their wives are too “lazy” to do in bed.

“The next time you’re in my queue, bring your wife’s underwear. I can put them on [and] make them smell so much better,” she said in one clip. “I can put them on [and] make them smell so much better.”

“Not the first time she’s been in handcuffs,” one commented online, while another wrote, “Good keep her there lol”

