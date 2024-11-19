Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Adult Star Evicted From Airbnb After Sleeping With 55 School Graduates In A Day
Entertainment, News

Adult Star Evicted From Airbnb After Sleeping With 55 School Graduates In A Day

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
ADVERTISEMENT

Kay Manuel, a 22-year-old adult film star, was evicted from her luxury Airbnb penthouse on the Gold Coast after a weekend of filming lewd acts with barely legal school graduates.

The eviction came after Kay announced her staggering target of bedding 1,000 graduates during Schoolies Week—an Australian tradition where high school graduates celebrate the end of their final year of school.

Highlights
  • Kay Manuel was evicted from an Airbnb penthouse after filming lewd acts with a school "sporting team."
  • With Schoolies Week going on in Australia, Kay's current goal is to sleep with 1,000 school leavers by the end of the month.
  • She said she bedded 55 barely legal graduates within the first 24 hours of Schoolies.
  • Each participant knows “exactly what they’re getting themselves into,” she said. “If they want their face (shown) or don’t want their face (shown)."
Points of View

  • Supportive POV: Applauds her for adult autonomy and efforts to prevent exploitation.

  • Outraged Parent POV: Condemns her actions as predatory, exploiting naive teenagers and risking young lives.

  • Business Libertarian POV: Supports her as a businesswoman yet disapproves of potential reputational Airbnb harm.

For the OF star, her mission not only includes sleeping with as many school leavers as possible but also filming and sharing racy content with them.

Kay Manuel was abruptly evicted from her Airbnb while using the Gold Coast penthouse for her Schoolies mission

Image credits: Kay Manuel

Image credits: Kay Manuel

Within the first 24 hours of Schoolies, the adult film star from the Australian town of Surfers Paradise said she slept with 55 graduates.

ADVERTISEMENT

She then finished the weekend by having another racy rendezvous with a school sports team.

However, her conquests had to be paused when she was evicted from the swanky Airbnb she booked for Schoolies Week.

The 22-year-old said she had a target of sleeping with 1,000 school leavers by the end of the month

Adult Star Evicted From Airbnb After Sleeping With 55 School Graduates In A Day

Image credits: Kay Manuel

Adult Star Evicted From Airbnb After Sleeping With 55 School Graduates In A Day

Image credits: Kay Manuel

She told news.com.au that she had spent the morning of Sunday, November 18, recording content with about 20 school leavers who “all knew each other” from competing on a “sporting team” in Victoria. But her stay was abruptly cut short when Airbnb’s strict policies came into play.

Adding to the sting, Kay revealed that she won’t be refunded the nearly $15,000 she paid for the two-week rental.

Within the first 24 hours of Schoolies, the OF star bedded 55 graduates and filmed lewd acts with them

ADVERTISEMENT

Adult Star Evicted From Airbnb After Sleeping With 55 School Graduates In A Day

Image credits: Kay Manuel

“And they charged a cleaning fee even though there was no mess,” she told the outlet.

Determined not to let the setback derail her mission, Kay said she was already searching for alternative accommodations to continue her ambitious goal of sleeping with “as many Schoolies as possible.”

“It’s only encouraged me,” said the undeterred adult content creator.

She also claimed she was on track to hit her 1,000 mark by the end of this month.

“It’s only encouraged me,” Kay said about being evicted and not receiving her refund of nearly $15,000 she paid to the swanky penthouse

“I think this is going to become a trend, like we’ve seen with Black Friday sales,” she said about adult film stars participating in similar stunts. “This is similar to that. It’s our Black Friday as content creators.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While her activities have drawn criticism, Kay insisted that she is approaching her work responsibly and is not taking advantage of susceptible school graduates.

She said each participant is subjected to a rigorous screening process, including breathalyzer tests, proof-of-age checks, and discussions about their boundaries in the bedroom.

Each participant knows “exactly what they’re getting themselves into,” she said. “If they want their face (shown) or don’t want their face (shown) …”

“They know exactly what they’re getting themselves into,” she said. “If they want their face (shown) or don’t want their face (shown), they can decide for themselves.”

She also noted that none of the school leavers who participated this year have shown their faces in her videos.

