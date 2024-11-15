Nowadays, Black Friday has evolved into a worldwide online and in-store event. But apparently, there are plenty of ways that it can go wrong! Below, you’ll find some of the funniest photos of Black Friday fails that Bored Panda has gathered from all over the internet. So enjoy scrolling through these silly pics, and keep reading to find a conversation with Arfa Nazeer, Blog Strategist and creator of She Means Blogging !

When I was a kid, Black Friday seemed like a magical event that I could only dream about participating in. All I knew is that when I went to sleep with my tummy full of a delicious Thanksgiving feast, dedicated shoppers were waking up at 2 a.m. to line up outside of department stores and fight for the best deals on TVs, toasters and trendy toys.

#1 It Just Happens To Break On Black Friday Share icon

#2 This Is How Black Friday In Luxembourg Looks Like Share icon

#3 A Living Room Set Bought Online From Temu On Black Friday Share icon

#4 Black Friday Sales At Target Share icon

#5 Black Friday Share icon

#6 This Photo Of Black Friday In Swansea Is Like A Boozy Renaissance Painting Share icon

To learn more about Black Friday and how to take advantage of the day, we got in touch with Arfa Nazeer, Blog Strategist and creator of She Means Blogging. First, we wanted to know how she typically chooses to participate in Black Friday. “As I run an online business at She Means Blogging, I make purchases on discounts and also find the best offers for my readers,” Arfa shared. “For example, buying any online tool, digital product or any subscription. Similarly, I find the best deals for growing bloggers, so they can make affordable choices when they are at the beginning stage. I also make a separate listing for my subscribers, so that they find the best deals in their inboxes. Who doesn’t like saving some money, right?” ADVERTISEMENT

#7 The Benefit Of Living In Fl Before Black Friday I Guess...this Was Outside Of My Best Buy In Tampa Share icon

#8 They Do That All The Time Share icon

#9 What A Deal Share icon

We were also curious about any Black Friday deals that Arfa has snagged in the past that saved her a huge chunk of change. “I got myself an online course at a 50% discount last year,” she told Bored Panda. “As for this year, I’m planning to grab a website theme and maybe find some office stuff on sale.”

#10 Cotton:on Is Having An Amazing Black Friday Sale Share icon

#11 How Was Your Guys Black Friday Reshop? Share icon Idk about you guys but our Black Friday reshop was so bad to the point where it was literally becoming a sever safety issue for us but we survived.



#12 Go Home, Walmart. You're Drunk Share icon

What advice does Arfa have for shoppers who want to make the most of Black Friday this year? “The first thing I would say is to clearly know what you have in your wish list,” she shared. “Before making your purchases, it’s important to do your research to compare the items and deals. If it’s a physical item like a piece of furniture or a display thing, I would definitely suggest checking stores and seeing it yourself. Otherwise, it is a smart choice to do online purchases, as it saves a whole lot of time and gives you the best discounts from the comfort of your home.”

#13 Thanks UPS, Just What I Needed! Soaking Wet Brand New Electronics Share icon

#14 These Black Friday Deals Are Out Of Control Share icon

#15 Jack Daniels Is On Sale At My Local Supermarket Share icon

“Another tip is to bookmark the pages and save the dates, as many websites run Black Friday offers for a limited time,” Arfa added. “And, you don’t want to miss those deals!” And if you’re looking for even more advice to snag the best bargains, be sure to check out Arfa’s blog post “2024 Black Friday Deals For Bloggers And Cyber Monday Deals!”

#16 And I Thought Going Shopping On Black Friday Would Be Bad Share icon

#17 Canadian Tire Sure Knows How To Put On A Sale Share icon

#18 Screaming, I'm In Asda And People Misread The Sign Thinking The Pringles Were 35p. They Were Fighting & Clamoring Like Old School Black Friday. People Put Whole Crates On Their Trolley. Now Customer Services Is Overrun With Pringles Refunds Share icon

While Black Friday might sometimes seem like an outdated event, it was still the biggest in-store shopping day of 2023 in the United States, Queue IT reports. And online spending on Black Friday continues to increase almost every single year, jumping up from $9.12 billion in 2022 to $9.8 billion in 2023.

#19 Black Friday April Order Just Arrived…. 🥴 Share icon

#20 Can’t Reply Stop To Opt Out Of Spam Texts Share icon

#21 Save $1624? How Much These Cost?! Share icon

Not everyone gets to spend the holiday season shopping, though. Some are forced to spend their days working behind a cash register or stocking stores to prepare for the seasonal crowds. According to TechTarget, retailers hire an additional 400,000-500,000 employees each year for the holiday season. In fact, Amazon alone announced that they planned to employ 250,000 additional workers to make sure that everyone’s Christmas presents are delivered on time.

#22 What A Deal For Instant Power! Share icon

#23 Wtf Is Spring Black Friday Share icon

#24 What A Beautiful Site To See On Black Friday Share icon

Is this list making you rethink whether or not you should go Black Friday shopping this year, pandas? It’s always fun to snag a great deal, but if you’re encountering sales like the ones featured on this list, you won’t be missing anything by just staying home. Keep upvoting the pics you find most amusing, and let us know in the comments how you feel about Black Friday. Then, if you’d like to check out even more photos like this, be sure to visit this Bored Panda article next! ADVERTISEMENT

#25 This Black Friday Newspaper Ad Does Not Say What Store It Is For Share icon

#26 Can't Wait To See Their Black Friday Ad! Share icon

#27 Website Charging Twice The Price For The Same Dress If You Put “Wedding” In The Search Share icon

#28 We Bought Two Appliances Last Black Friday And Both Failed Within Weeks/Months. The Counterweights On This Lg Washing Machine Came Off Share icon

#29 Asos "Black Friday Deal" Is More Expensive Than The Base Price Anytime Of The Year (110€) Share icon

#30 Someone Broke Into The Mail Room, Shattered The Glass Door And Stole Everyone’s Packages Share icon I came out of the gym early one morning and went to the mailroom to check my box and suddenly i was stepping on glass and i saw this.



The front car gate to the complex has been broken for WEEKS and anyone could (and did!) walk in. The stupid part of this building design is that to enter the (partially) outdoor hallways to apartments there’s no need for a fob or a key and to enter the hallway with gym and mailroom access you just need to go through the fire door, which is not locked.



Luckily, I had no packages so only mildly infuriating for me because now all non-USPS packages are routed to the front desk which is only open 8-6 on weekdays. I pity everyone else though because Black Friday was recently and that room was full to the brim.



#31 Snapchat’s Black Friday “Deal” Share icon

#32 Does Anyone Else Find This Screwed Up? Share icon Discount on animals for black Friday. At petsmart.



#33 Black Friday Sales Be Like Share icon

#34 Found This At A Store While Black Friday Shopping Share icon

#35 My Pharmacy Considers Black Friday A Holiday Share icon

#36 Website Has A "Sale" That Ends In 7 Minutes, And Conveniently Restarts Those 7 Minutes Everytime The Page Is Reloaded Share icon

#37 So Much To Unpack Here Share icon It’s mildly infuriating that companies are starting Black Friday in early November (this one was November 8th).



It’s also annoying that they call this a “leak”.



I knows it’s just corporations being corporate… but this is just stupid.



#38 Those Posts About Companies Raising Prices On Cyber Monday/Black Friday Have Some Truth Behind Them. These Screen Shots Show The Price Of A Supplement I Was Going To Buy Last Tuesday And The New Marked Up Price For Cyber Monday Share icon

#39 Trying To Find An Old Purchase I Made And Realized I Get Way Too Many E-Mails From Vans Share icon

#40 This Year's Black Friday Deals Suck Share icon

#41 2 3 "On Sale" At Shopko Share icon I'm sure ShopKo (west-coast, northWest, chain department store...kind of like Target-lite) isn't the only chain to jack up prices and then advertise massive "sales." But this version was pretty egregious.

#42 Black Friday Summer? Share icon

#43 Yessir, Time For Black Friday Scams! Share icon Purposely mark up price to an insane amount so it looks like a 77% off steal. Still more than I would pay for the laptop too

#44 Bookish Box Black Friday Came Share icon First they sent the wrong item so I had to email for a replacement and the replacement arrived broken. Sigh. After waiting so long for my order this is ridiculous

#45 This Black Friday Deal In Canada Share icon

#46 We're Just Gonna "Accidentally" Forward You This Secret Black Friday Deal We Were Internally Discussing Even Though We Never Have Sales Share icon

#47 This Guy Is Taking His Black Friday Shopping A Little To Seriously Share icon

#48 Black Friday Deal.my Friend Bought A Psvr2. Guess He Gets Himself A New TV As Well Share icon

#49 People Suck Black Friday Best Buy Share icon

#50 Black Friday "Deals" Share icon

#51 FedEx And Chewy, C'mon Guys Share icon It seems my Black Friday purchase is cursed. First shipment was damaged, oh well, it happens. But the second one was damaged as well! I wonder if the third time will be a charm?



#52 My Mom Thinks You Can Buy Anything On Temu For Bargain Prices Share icon My expensive ring I've been wearing for years and am really proud of vs. a ring she found on temu that "looks similar".



#53 Gotta Love Those Black Friday Deals!@ This Set Has Always Been $50. Black Friday Is A Joke LOL Share icon

#54 I Guess This Is Why Black Friday Tvs Are So Cheap Share icon I don’t want to connect it to the internet. If you connect it to the internet you have to sign up for a Roku account. So basically if I don’t sign up for a Roku account I lose basically functionality on my TV.



#55 Black Friday Outlet Price Share icon Went to the Chicago outlet for Black Friday. I think the deals were better last year. Leggings $69 Bras $29 Wunder puff $89 Long sleeve $49 Dresses and bodysuits $29 Shorts/skirts $39



#56 Really, Target? This Is Your Sale? Share icon Target sends out a promotion for up to 50% off Lego sets for cyber week. $1 off. $0.50 off. $0.10 off. What a sale. Better jump on this one while supplies last.



#57 Black Friday “In Summer?” Share icon

#58 This Black Friday Is A Whole Scam… This Was Never $50 Share icon

#59 I Thought It Would Be Thick Cashmere But It’s Like Pretty Thin… Oh Well It’s Pink And Cute Share icon

#60 The Other Day I Bought This Baking Dish For 20 Bucks. Today Its Marked Up To Over 40?? How Much You Wanna Bet They Mark It Back Down On Friday And Call It A Black Friday Deal Share icon

#61 Found This While Black Friday Shopping Share icon

#62 Goat Scammed Me For 100 Dollars In The Black Friday Event Share icon So I “won” the ability to purchase a pair of “New” dunks with a box in “Good” condition during the black friday event. I spent 101 dollars on this pair that was, once again, listed as NEW. I recieved and OBVIOUSLY used pair and they finally responded by giving me 10 dollars in goat credit and DENYING my return because it was listed as “Final Sale.” Is there not a rule in place for when they send me a wrong product?

#63 I’ve Never Trusted Her Share icon

#64 Amazon's Black Friday "Deal" vs. Regular Price Share icon

#65 Early Black Friday Sales Are A Scam! Share icon My bf wanted to buy a copy this week. He checked at midnight, it was $23.99, He messaged me this morning to tell me it went down to $18.99, I guess it went down $5 lol. But I bought my copy last week.



#66 What A Great Black Friday Deal Walmart Had Too Bad They Wont Replace This Broken TV They Sold Me, The Next Comparable One Is About Double The Sale Price Share icon

#67 Car Dealership Scaring People Into Opening Advertising Material Using A Legal Firm Share icon

#68 Everyday Is Friday Share icon

#69 Why Are Companies Allowed To Get Away With This Share icon

#70 Banana Republic Was The Culprit Share icon

#71 Filled Own Survey Share icon Spent the evening the other day trying to get a price match from Microsoft for Walmart's Black Friday pricing for a Xbox Series X. There was some miscommunication with the first rep when I initiated the original sale. I presented my evidence. Every price match I ever delt with wanted in stock pricing. They would not accept it. Not a huge deal, even it if it's a pain to do a return. But they were paying. But in the discussion, the Microsoft rep just stopped responding. This was supposed to be a CS manager! I was chatting over dinner so I would chat back when they responded, but then nothing. All of a sudden, as I was eating, the survey showed up, and filled itself out. I responded with the comments just to record on record what just happened. Pretty lame! First, got ghosted by the CS manager, then they gave themselves a glowing review! Made the return and went to Walmarts!



#72 Maybe I’m Reading Into This Too Much, But This Kinda Of Disturbed Me. Very Off-Putting And Bizarre; “Don’t Talk To Your Parents, Come Give Us Money Instead” Share icon

#73 Well What Do We Have Here? Share icon So this was supposed to be a discount but they forgot to hide the original price. I wonder wich other stores do this just before black friday.



#74 I Ordered A Black Friday Sale Game From Best Buy Share icon

#75 Psa About Amazon Black Friday "Sales" Share icon This is a screen shot of Amazon's lightning sale for geekee headphones. Notice the advertised previous price of $139.99 to make you think you are getting a great deal. Who could resist an 87% discount?



This is a screen shot from geekee' s own website. The normal price (non discounted) is $29.99. Yet another example of Amazon (and many other businesses) lying about original prices to get you to buy stuff you may not need. Remember: even if it is a super short term sale DO YOUR RESEARCH to avoid getting ripped off.



#76 Don't You Just Love Black Friday Deals 😂 Share icon

#77 Best Black Friday Deal Around Share icon

#78 For Black Friday, Get A Pillow With Bad Spelling! Share icon

#79 Black Friday “Deal” By Omnilux Face Mask Share icon Prices are just being set in the system, so when the page loads it’s still the previous price of 356CHF. But for Black Friday the price is set to 430, with a generous 50 off, so you can buy it for 380chf (1chf=1.1 USD)



#80 We Have "Spring" Black Friday Now. Black Friday Isn't What It Used To Be Anymore Share icon

#81 I Bought Shoes From Vans Before Black Friday Now They're More Expensive While On Sale Share icon

#82 This iPad Is Less Than $200 Today Share icon The cover photo shows an iPad Pro, and I’m thinking that’s awesome I should check this out. Open the article, and find that it’s a regular iPad. Not quite awesome.



#83 I Don't Think So Amazon Share icon

#84 I Can’t See The Photos On Amazon’s Black Friday Section. Unless I Click On Each One Individually Share icon

#85 The Amazon App Quit Showing Prices. It Now Only Displays “Percent Off” Only Share icon I’m not sure when they made this switch but they’re now only displaying the percent off of the list price instead of showing that AND any form of pricing. You are required to tap on an item to see what that “percent off” means.



#86 Ebay Now Sending Straight Up Ads To Your Buyer/Seller Messages. You Can't Disable Them Share icon

#87 Bandenconcurrent Swindling Share icon Whoa, all tires for cost price? (says so on the front page today). Nice! But wait... That doesn't seem so different from the prices I saw earlier this week.



As it happens I still had a browser open from last Wednesday. !! They raised their prices 2,4% and are selling it as black Friday deal.

