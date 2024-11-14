To find out more about the realities of online shopping and whether or not we should be doing it at all, we got in touch with Courtney Carver, creator of Be More With Less and author of Gentle. Courtney was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and share her thoughts on shopping online.

"It is a nice convenience and an accessibility factor you may not see shopping otherwise. For some though, it can be a little too convenient," she noted. "There's no friction, no pause required before buying something you may not even really want or need."

"Because online shopping can be so immediate, some people add to cart when they are trying to self-soothe. You might try to shop away pain, like the pain of boredom, frustration or insomnia. Usually, none of these ailments are relieved in the end, and now you own one more thing and may have a little more debt, which leads to more pain."