If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. We recognize that when we come across catfish on dating apps and when we receive text messages promising a “free iPhone if you click this link in the next 5 minutes!” But apparently, many of us need a reminder to be wary of what we're buying when we shop online too.

Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find the most hilarious examples of “what I ordered versus what I received.” From outfits that look nothing like the photos featured on the website to products that are much larger or smaller than anticipated, we hope you get a kick out of this list, pandas. Keep reading to also find a conversation with Courtney Carver, creator of Be More With Less, and remember, always read the reviews before making a purchase!

#1

Well This Is Awkward

Well This Is Awkward

jeremyjudkins_ Report

#2

So I Bought A Ruler Off Of Temu… Cabin Door For Scale

So I Bought A Ruler Off Of Temu… Cabin Door For Scale

Condhor Report

#3

What I Ordered vs. What I Got

What I Ordered vs. What I Got

rupertgood Report

Ah, online shopping. It’s extremely convenient when you need something specific in a pinch, and you don’t have time to go searching through ten different shops. But there are certainly risks involved as well. What if your typical size doesn’t actually fit? What if the object arrives broken after a long journey in transit? And what if what you receive looks absolutely nothing like what you saw in the photo?

When it comes to the pros and cons of ordering items online, The Balance says there are many. But let’s start off on a positive note: it’s convenient, there’s a much larger selection than in stores, and it’s easy to access product information. You can online shop at night if you can’t make it to the store before they close, and you can read dozens of reviews to ensure you make an informed purchase.        

#4

Ordered A New Pair Of 8083s That Came In The Wrong Size. Should I Return Them?

Ordered A New Pair Of 8083s That Came In The Wrong Size. Should I Return Them?

Will they stretch over time?

Guard__ian Report

#5

What Is This? A Violin For Ants?

What Is This? A Violin For Ants?

redballo0n Report

#6

It Looked Like What It Was Supposed To Be: A Nicely Made Knit Tee Shirt

It Looked Like What It Was Supposed To Be: A Nicely Made Knit Tee Shirt

Jacob_Brogan Report

On the flip side, however, there are definitely some aspects of online shopping that aren’t great. First things first, it can be more expensive. You will likely have to pay for shipping, and you might even get hit with an internet sales tax, depending on where you live. 

And as we’ve seen from this list, there’s an increased risk of fraud when buying online. You can’t see exactly what you’re getting until it arrives, and it’s a lot easier for scammers to get your credit card information through a fake website than through a suspicious link in an email. Consumers have to be vigilant when determining whether or not a website is safe.

#7

This Is Exactly Why You Don’t Buy Off Shein

This Is Exactly Why You Don’t Buy Off Shein

__Curtdoggg Report

#8

Expensive Lesson

Expensive Lesson

jakebellavance Report

#9

Always Check The Size Before You Order

Always Check The Size Before You Order

We needed a good spoon to stir jam making and I accidentally ordered this spoon that can double as a short sword. lol
Going to give it to a friend that has a giant wok.
Didn’t know where else to post this haha.

Gamerdave74 Report

To find out more about the realities of online shopping and whether or not we should be doing it at all, we got in touch with Courtney Carver, creator of Be More With Less and author of Gentle. Courtney was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and share her thoughts on shopping online.

"It is a nice convenience and an accessibility factor you may not see shopping otherwise. For some though, it can be a little too convenient," she noted. "There's no friction, no pause required before buying something you may not even really want or need."

"Because online shopping can be so immediate, some people add to cart when they are trying to self-soothe. You might try to shop away pain, like the pain of boredom, frustration or insomnia. Usually, none of these ailments are relieved in the end, and now you own one more thing and may have a little more debt, which leads to more pain."
#10

Ordered An Apple Watch On Amazon, They Sent Me An Empty Box. Amazon Offered To Overnight A Replacement, And They Sent Another Empty Box. Happy Father's Day To Me

Ordered An Apple Watch On Amazon, They Sent Me An Empty Box. Amazon Offered To Overnight A Replacement, And They Sent Another Empty Box. Happy Father's Day To Me

DaveSpacelaser Report

#11

Submitted Photo To Get Customized Keychain Of My Cat…

Submitted Photo To Get Customized Keychain Of My Cat…

Submitted a photo to get a customized keychain made of my cat. This is what I received from Temu. I don’t know whose pet this is.

Ok_Relation_3218 Report

#12

Bought A Ps5 For My Son’s Birthday. Someone At UPS Swapped It Out With A Rock

Bought A Ps5 For My Son’s Birthday. Someone At UPS Swapped It Out With A Rock

reddit.com Report

There are also some risks that come along with shopping online. "Online shopping is pretty reliable, but you may not get the right size or the thing you order may not show up as it appeared online," Courtney warns. "Often online shopping comes with returns, so you end up spending the time and energy you had planned to save by shopping online in the first place."

#13

I Got This From Temu. Is It Real?

I Got This From Temu. Is It Real?

zyxwvutsreddit Report

#14

I Ordered A Pair Of Dc Shoes And They Messed Up Giving Me A 9.5 And A 9 And They Are Both For The Right Foot

I Ordered A Pair Of Dc Shoes And They Messed Up Giving Me A 9.5 And A 9 And They Are Both For The Right Foot

YourFavouriteRat Report

#15

Ordered My Daughter A MacBook Air For Christmas And This Is What FedEx Delivered

Ordered My Daughter A MacBook Air For Christmas And This Is What FedEx Delivered

reddit.com Report

So if you're looking to cut down on your online purchases, Courtney recommends a 30-90 day shopping ban. "Make a list of the essentials you'll need to shop for during that time, and take everything else off the table. Unsubscribe from shopping sites, remove your cards from Amazon and other places that make it way too easy to shop. It gives you a little space to feel your feelings, mind your budget and to prioritize more meaningful self-care," she explained. "If shopping for clothing and wardrobe-related items is your problem area, try the Project 333 challenge."
#16

So I Thought I Was Ordering A Dress…

So I Thought I Was Ordering A Dress…

SeekTheFinds Report

#17

My Friend Bought A Tablet From The (Official) Samsung Store On Amazon And Received This. (Also She Needed It Urgently)

My Friend Bought A Tablet From The (Official) Samsung Store On Amazon And Received This. (Also She Needed It Urgently)

Junker_66 Report

#18

Then They Add A Mouse The Size Of A Advil Like

Then They Add A Mouse The Size Of A Advil Like

slimbankss Report

Despite the fact that over a third of the world’s population shops online, the reality is that we should probably be doing it much, much less. In fact, according to TIME, these “harmless” little orders might be negatively impacting your mental health. Dr. Elias Aboujaoude, a clinical professor of psychiatry at Stanford Medicine, says that both shopping and spending time on the internet are addictive. So doing both at the same time can be a dangerous combination. 
#19

The "A4 Size Paper" File Cabinet That I Had Ordered From Shein

The "A4 Size Paper" File Cabinet That I Had Ordered From Shein

Saruaj_ Report

#20

Told The Seller I Was Missing The Ctrl Key And He Sent Me This

Told The Seller I Was Missing The Ctrl Key And He Sent Me This

Iamthehottestman Report

#21

Ordered A Beautiful Chrome Doberman Statue, Description Said 3ft Tall

Ordered A Beautiful Chrome Doberman Statue, Description Said 3ft Tall

SeriesBusiness9098 Report

Shopping online can be an easy way to get a dopamine rush immediately, but it can also be overwhelming. You’re presented with endless options, and if you develop an addiction, you might find yourself stressing about your financial situation because of this. 

However, there’s a clever trick that might help: fill your basket with items, but don’t actually order them. Thea Gallagher, a clinical psychologist and associate professor at NYU Langone Health, told TIME that this can still provide shoppers with the rush of dopamine they want without the subsequent guilt from spending money.  
#22

We Ordered My 12 Y/O Daughter A Taylor Swift Flag For Christmas. It Came From Amazon. This Is What She Opened

We Ordered My 12 Y/O Daughter A Taylor Swift Flag For Christmas. It Came From Amazon. This Is What She Opened

NatiAti513 Report

#23

My Dad Was Enthralled By The Size Of The Aluminum Foil He Purchased Online

My Dad Was Enthralled By The Size Of The Aluminum Foil He Purchased Online

by_the_bayou Report

#24

We Ordered An Air Fryer Through Amazon And It Arrived With A Companion. I Don't Know If It Was Amazon's Fault Or The Carrier's... Good Morning!

We Ordered An Air Fryer Through Amazon And It Arrived With A Companion. I Don't Know If It Was Amazon's Fault Or The Carrier's... Good Morning!

sofiaserrano97 Report

If you’re personally struggling with the urge to shop, shop, shop, TIME has a few tips for cutting back. First, forget the idea that you need to be the best, most perfect version of yourself. You don’t need everything. If you have everything you need, that should be good enough! Then go through and remove your credit card information from your computer and any websites where it’s saved. 

And force yourself to have a waiting period before buying anything online. Give it some time and really consider if you actually need that item. Better yet, assign yourself a no-buy month, like Courtney suggested. This can be like a little detox from shopping, and it will help you realize just how often you have the impulse to buy something new.   
#25

I Ordered The Wrong Size…

I Ordered The Wrong Size…

Ordered my Darto pan and i think its a bit too small. Darto n27 next to my mouse

Maximum_Hand_9362 Report

#26

I Ordered A Custom Plush From A Store And It Turned Out Like This…

I Ordered A Custom Plush From A Store And It Turned Out Like This…

1ithv Report

#27

The Flowers My Mil Ordered For Me vs. What We Got

The Flowers My Mil Ordered For Me vs. What We Got

Snoo_46752 Report

Are these photos making you think twice about your next online purchase, pandas? Keep upvoting the pics that you find particularly hilarious, and let us know in the comments if you’ve ever received an item that was drastically different than what you expected. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda piece featuring products that catfished shoppers, look no further than right here!

#28

What I Ordered vs. What I Got

What I Ordered vs. What I Got

Ordered this mask almost a month ago hoping to get a good deal. Believe people when they say if it’s to good it’s probably not true. Where do I even begin with this monstrosity. The material looks nothing like advertised. It’s not stretchy whatsoever it feels like it came from the dollar store. The hair is very clearly fake there’s stains on the back half of the mask there’s NO mouth hole and it’s three sizes to big for any normal persons head. Not to mention it smells like battery acid. They removed the ability to review the products shortly after people started receiving them for obvious reasons. And I will 1000% be using the 30 day return policy. I just can’t see why anyone would think this looks even remotely similar. Maybe if I was blind and had never seen a human I might fall for this mask but I refuse to let this thing rot in the closet it can go right back where it came from. A month wasted and I still have to ship it back. Safe to say I’ll never be ordering from this group again.

Scuddie- Report

#29

Bought These Online On Sale The Other Day. When They Arrived I Found Out Why The Were On Sale

Bought These Online On Sale The Other Day. When They Arrived I Found Out Why The Were On Sale

treadfast Report

#30

My Friend Received A Temu "Small Gift" For His Order And I'm Dying

My Friend Received A Temu "Small Gift" For His Order And I'm Dying

ExactCard6092 Report

#31

Bought A New iPhone From Amazon. This Is What I Got

Bought A New iPhone From Amazon. This Is What I Got

Chickeneggsandlegs Report

#32

I Was Cracking Up. It’s Hysterica

I Was Cracking Up. It’s Hysterica

JeannieM28 Report

#33

So Actually What You Do Is Buy A Different One

So Actually What You Do Is Buy A Different One

h7une Report

#34

Ordered Shoes On Ebay And Received 2 Right Shoes

Ordered Shoes On Ebay And Received 2 Right Shoes

outdoorenthusiast1 Report

#35

Oh.. 💀

Oh.. 💀

nejiferlu Report

#36

I Ordered A Sexy Catsuit And Ended Up With A Terrifying Shadow Being

I Ordered A Sexy Catsuit And Ended Up With A Terrifying Shadow Being

I was feeling a little frisky when I ordered this one piece catsuit. Turns out it was the creepiest looking thing I had ever seen, and there was no way to shrink myself into the dam thing. I kinda want to hang it in someone’s room at night and see what happens. The way the little fingers move is more than I can handle. Feet for size reference.

NataliaTemple Report

#37

Ordered A Power Ranger Costume Online For Halloween And Here's What I Got

Ordered A Power Ranger Costume Online For Halloween And Here's What I Got

UrameshiYuusuke Report

#38

Well, At Least It's For A Prank

Well, At Least It's For A Prank

Doggotoast Report

#39

Ordered Myself Some Bowls

Ordered Myself Some Bowls

Themusicison Report

#40

Bought A "Brand New" Jacket Online. Found This Inside The Pocket

Bought A "Brand New" Jacket Online. Found This Inside The Pocket

Nylokken Report

#41

What Is This? A Rice Cooker For Ants?!

What Is This? A Rice Cooker For Ants?!

gnarkellyy Report

#42

Bought This Dress And Finally Received It Three Months Later Just To Be Ripped Off 🫠

Bought This Dress And Finally Received It Three Months Later Just To Be Ripped Off 🫠

ThatOneChickenNoddle Report

#43

Ordered Radishes For A Dish For Dinner... Supermarket Sent These Instead. Guess I'll Be Making That Dish In 4-8 Weeks

Ordered Radishes For A Dish For Dinner... Supermarket Sent These Instead. Guess I'll Be Making That Dish In 4-8 Weeks

auntietelle Report

#44

Got A New Bra From Online. When It Arrived This Thing Was Still Attached

Got A New Bra From Online. When It Arrived This Thing Was Still Attached

TOoN_YT Report

#45

Where’s The Grape?

Where’s The Grape?

ohgracieoguns Report

#46

What I Ordered vs. What I Got

What I Ordered vs. What I Got

WantSomeOnika_ Report

#47

My Mama Ordered A Jean Set Off Temu

My Mama Ordered A Jean Set Off Temu

auttyBtweeting Report

#48

Clothes Hamper Ordered From Temu

Clothes Hamper Ordered From Temu

BAKERBOY99_ Report

#49

My Friend’s Order Got Messed Up

My Friend’s Order Got Messed Up

How is something like this even possible? lol

Cory_Clownfish Report

#50

All Of These Post-Its Are Pages Ripped Out Of This Copy Of Dune I Got Off Ebay

All Of These Post-Its Are Pages Ripped Out Of This Copy Of Dune I Got Off Ebay

I bought this somewhat vintage hardcover off eBay over a year ago, so can't return it, but only bought it to upgrade my paperback copy. I went to read Dune again and realized there were a ton of pages missing. Who does something like this!?

Akito_900 Report

#51

How Fast Do I Need To Walk?

How Fast Do I Need To Walk?

Fortnite_is_terrible Report

#52

Cute Plant Plush I Ordered For My Nursery And What Was Actually Received

Cute Plant Plush I Ordered For My Nursery And What Was Actually Received

Nica-sauce-rex Report

#53

What I Ordered vs. What I Got

What I Ordered vs. What I Got

Sent my friend a positive potato to make her smile since she works so hard. This is what she got…

luvisforall Report

#54

What I Ordered vs. What I Got, LOL, Lesson Learned!!

What I Ordered vs. What I Got, LOL, Lesson Learned!!

reddit.com Report

#55

Ordered Green Acrylic Paint From Amazon And Got This

Ordered Green Acrylic Paint From Amazon And Got This

Hoodibird Report

#56

I Bought This Card Game For $40, And Didn't Realize I Ordered It In The Wrong Language

I Bought This Card Game For $40, And Didn't Realize I Ordered It In The Wrong Language

I was really looking forward to playing, sadly I'm not fluent in Spanish.

Imaginary_Intern9243 Report

#57

We Ordered A One Time Tablecloth. It Says Bame Day Instead Of Game Day

We Ordered A One Time Tablecloth. It Says Bame Day Instead Of Game Day

Piruparka Report

What Is This? A Coat Hanger For Ants?

What Is This? A Coat Hanger For Ants?

drunknbroke Report

#59

What, Is This A Sign For Ants?!

What, Is This A Sign For Ants?!

BarstoolBigCat Report

#60

I Too Am Horrible At Online Shopping! Behold - The Car Battery I Purchased!

I Too Am Horrible At Online Shopping! Behold - The Car Battery I Purchased!

Jermine1269 Report

#61

The Lamp My Friend Ordered vs. What He Received

The Lamp My Friend Ordered vs. What He Received

Naturally I found this hysterical, my friend is very upset about it, but personally I think it was worth it for the laugh!

LantokaiSorcerer Report

#62

Viking Hoodie Off IG

Viking Hoodie Off IG

My buddy ordered this viking hoodie off IG and this is what he got. They apparently ran out of fabric and used whatever they had on hand for the pocket section.

flyingthedonut Report

#63

My Wife Ordered Something In Pink And It Came In Gold. Gold Isn’t Even An Option On The Store Page

My Wife Ordered Something In Pink And It Came In Gold. Gold Isn’t Even An Option On The Store Page

superzenki Report

My Wife Ordered A Beading Pattern Book, But Instead Of Patterns It Only Contains AI Written Instructions On How To Make Such A Book

My Wife Ordered A Beading Pattern Book, But Instead Of Patterns It Only Contains AI Written Instructions On How To Make Such A Book

ShilkaLive Report

#65

I Am Wheezing. Temu Strikes Again. The First Picture Was Stolen From An Etsy Seller, Who Hand Makes These Realistic Spider Earrings. The Second Is What They Actually Send

I Am Wheezing. Temu Strikes Again. The First Picture Was Stolen From An Etsy Seller, Who Hand Makes These Realistic Spider Earrings. The Second Is What They Actually Send

Lori_Ashton94 Report

#66

Ordered A Hose From Amazon, Got Various Knobs And Hinges Instead

Ordered A Hose From Amazon, Got Various Knobs And Hinges Instead

Needed an expanding hose because we’ve had three break in the last month due to heat. I’m assuming someone returned it with some junk and got their cash back.

g_uppy Report

#67

Ordered Airpod Maxes And Got Delivered An Empty Box. I Leave The Country Before I Can Get A New One

Ordered Airpod Maxes And Got Delivered An Empty Box. I Leave The Country Before I Can Get A New One

Sure a refund is possible but where I live, it doesn’t make sense to ship there. I’d pay the same amount to clear customs.

Old_Independent5235 Report

#68

My Partner Keeps Ordering Online Without Checking Size. I Mean,wtf Can I Use These For

My Partner Keeps Ordering Online Without Checking Size. I Mean,wtf Can I Use These For

icameisawiconker Report

#69

Ordered New Headphones From Amazon, Got Used Ones With A Surprise Inside. Sorry Nick, Looks Like Tony Didn't Like His Gift

Ordered New Headphones From Amazon, Got Used Ones With A Surprise Inside. Sorry Nick, Looks Like Tony Didn't Like His Gift

ImNotAnAlien Report

Walmart Forgot To Take My Teeth Whitening Kit Out Of The Security Box. Don’t Know How To Get Inside This Bad Boy Without Breaking The Kit Inside

Walmart Forgot To Take My Teeth Whitening Kit Out Of The Security Box. Don’t Know How To Get Inside This Bad Boy Without Breaking The Kit Inside

LittleLunarLoser Report

#71

Oh It’s Definitely Getting Returned Expeditiously

Oh It’s Definitely Getting Returned Expeditiously

Haitian_Dolle Report

#72

My Dad Bought These Slayer Socks Online, But The Band Logo Had The Word 'Taylor' Written On It When It Arrived

My Dad Bought These Slayer Socks Online, But The Band Logo Had The Word 'Taylor' Written On It When It Arrived

MaraSkywalker_ Report

#73

Come On Now

Come On Now

InternationalNews913 Report

#74

Got This From Amazon. Nothing Works On This Except The Ruler

Got This From Amazon. Nothing Works On This Except The Ruler

Initiative-Gullible Report

#75

My Dad Ordered A Black Mouse, Here's What Came

My Dad Ordered A Black Mouse, Here's What Came

ShadowKnife245 Report

#76

I Ordered A VR Sensor On Ebay And Received An Empty Glass Jar

I Ordered A VR Sensor On Ebay And Received An Empty Glass Jar

goldenenzo1 Report

#77

He's Going Through Something

He's Going Through Something

I ordered a lemur off Amazon, I got this guy. I'm going to help him through whatever he is going through. I love him anyway.

LadyGeneralWeiss Report

Flowers I Ordered For My Sister's Funeral. They Were Still Pretty But Nothing Like What I Ordered

Flowers I Ordered For My Sister's Funeral. They Were Still Pretty But Nothing Like What I Ordered

skennae Report

#79

Ordered These Shoes Online, Came With Bonus Security Tag

Ordered These Shoes Online, Came With Bonus Security Tag

Receipt attached so no one thinks I stole em.
Anyone know how to remove this.

crathis Report

#80

The Funeral Flowers That Were Delivered For My Mil Funeral vs. What I Ordered

The Funeral Flowers That Were Delivered For My Mil Funeral vs. What I Ordered

mgtimes23 Report

#81

Ordered Two $600 8tb Samsung Ssd Drives From Amazon, And Got…screwed

Ordered Two $600 8tb Samsung Ssd Drives From Amazon, And Got…screwed

StrikeLines Report

#82

Received My Order And It Contained Dirty Shein Clothes.. Wtf??

Received My Order And It Contained Dirty Shein Clothes.. Wtf??

the bag it was inside had a sticker of the item i ordered. i was confused how it looked different and when i opened it up it had a shein jacket. how does this even happen ?

zombiekitten823 Report

#83

Nothing Like Opening A Brand New Manscaped And Finding A Long Black Hair In The Teeth

Nothing Like Opening A Brand New Manscaped And Finding A Long Black Hair In The Teeth

Not to mention the smudges and scratches on it. Bought it “new” from Amazon and I truthfully have never been so appalled and disgusted by a product purchase in my entire life. Are they kidding with this?

shoopadoop332 Report

Ordered One Monitor On Amazon, Got Two Delivered. I Don’t Even Have Space For Them On My Desk

Ordered One Monitor On Amazon, Got Two Delivered. I Don’t Even Have Space For Them On My Desk

WRSA Report

#85

What I Ordered vs. What I Got

What I Ordered vs. What I Got

Avoid Cloushe.com. The refund policy say you need to do it within 14 days but it takes longer than 14 days to be delivered. This piece of blank cost me $95. Don't bother.

NorthReasonable9772 Report

#86

Ordered A Litter Box Enclosure And Got…a Body. I Really Needed That Litter Box Too

Ordered A Litter Box Enclosure And Got…a Body. I Really Needed That Litter Box Too

Patient-Stranger1015 Report

