ADVERTISEMENT

Online shopping can be extremely convenient. But it's not without its flaws. It’s quite easy to be seduced by the promise of high-quality products for cheap prices. However, the deals can be too good to be true. Sometimes, to a frankly ridiculous extent!

Bored Panda has curated a list of photos from online shoppers who wanted to show off how the products they received were completely different from what they had ordered. Comically large wooden spoons and tiny fridges are just the tip of the iceberg. Scroll down for a refresher about why it’s vital to be careful when buying anything online.

Matt Johnson, Ph.D., a marketing psychology speaker and the host of the branding and human nature blogs, walked us through why online shopping appeals to so many people. He also gave his take on what e-commerce platforms ought to focus on, in order to better protect their customers from potential scams. You'll find the thoughts he shared with Bored Panda below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Rib Mid-Thigh Shorts

Rib Mid-Thigh Shorts

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
41points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

I Received A Comedically Large Spoon

I Received A Comedically Large Spoon

Anyways, the spoon was part of a “3 feet of spaghetti” package (3 packs of spaghetti packaged in a line to look 3 feet long) and the spoon was just glued to the front as a gag I assumed. But apparently, as I found out today, it has an actual use as a huge stirring spoon for huge pots.

PurelyForLolla Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
40points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Our Company Now Has 900 Of These Pens

Our Company Now Has 900 Of These Pens

mtkeepsrolling Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Online shopping is a massive phenomenon. In the United States alone, 200 million Americans, or nearly two-thirds of the population, shopped in person or online during Cyber Week in 2023—the 5 days running from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday.

This amounted to Americans spending a whopping $9.8 billion on Black Friday online sales, as well as a further $12.4 billion on Cyber Monday. 

According to marketing psychology speaker Johnson, Americans and online shopping are "enmeshed in a deep love affair." 

"There are many features that draw Americans in each year, especially on or around Black Friday. Online shopping appeals to many people deeply due to its convenience, offering the ability to browse and purchase products from the comfort of one's home or on the go, without the constraints of physical store hours," the host of the branding and human nature blogs explained to Bored Panda in an email.

ADVERTISEMENT
#4

The Delivery Note Got Put Inside The Card Instead Of A Birthday Message

The Delivery Note Got Put Inside The Card Instead Of A Birthday Message

aMac_UK Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Always Check The Dimensions Before Buying Appliances

Always Check The Dimensions Before Buying Appliances

kplicious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

White’s Family Christmas Card

White’s Family Christmas Card

atdanwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

"The act of browsing itself has become a pastime—a way to cope with stress, enjoy a nice pick me up, or to take a break from a monotonous day at work. And, of course, what begins as a simple, innocent browsing can lead to significant purchases,” he said.

Online shops often offer more variety and product availability than brick-and-mortar stores. So it's easier to find unique items online. On top of that, you've got the simple fact that online stores are accessible 24/7 and offer fast shipping. Oh, and there are the (often) convenient return policies to consider.

"Moreover, the availability of various digital payment methods and frequent special offers like those seen on Black Friday and Cyber Monday contribute to its popularity." It’s clear that there are plenty of reasons why online shopping is so appealing to so many people, not just in the US but all around the globe.
#7

At Least I Got A Refund

At Least I Got A Refund

Flauschesocken Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#8

Shein Is The Old Wish. Shein Is The New Wish

Shein Is The Old Wish. Shein Is The New Wish

facebook.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
tolliverchloe avatar
Just-A-Black-Cat
Just-A-Black-Cat
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Am I the only one who is reminded of the 'It is Wednesday, my dudes... AGGGGHHHHUUUEEEHHHH" guy from this?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

A Few Years Ago, I Worked At An Apple Store And A Fella Brought In 16 In MacBook Pro That He Bought Off Of Amazon. This Is What Amazon Shipped Him

A Few Years Ago, I Worked At An Apple Store And A Fella Brought In 16 In MacBook Pro That He Bought Off Of Amazon. This Is What Amazon Shipped Him

violinfiddleman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
erikah_ avatar
Averysleepypanda
Averysleepypanda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always buy any expensive tech directly from the company or best buy

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Marketing psychology speaker Johnson confirmed that scams are a big issue for e-commerce platforms and online shops alike. However, just because the problem is well-known doesn't mean that it's easy to tackle.

“The biggest and most difficult step that e-commerce platforms can take here is to have a better vetting process over their sellers. Put simply, there needs to be stricter verification processes for sellers and products, ensuring that only legitimate businesses and authentic items are allowed on platforms," the expert shared with Bored Panda.

"Enhanced transparency regarding product information, pricing, and seller details would help customers make informed decisions and identify potential scams more easily. This is difficult in practice, however, as this requires a lot of Quality Assurance oversight, which is difficult to effectively manage," he noted.

"E-commerce marketplaces are also incentivized to provide as many options as possible to their consumers, which often leads them to cut corners, or to look the other way when it comes to the quality and trustworthiness of these sellers."
#10

My Mom's Old iPad

My Mom's Old iPad

miinyuu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Ordered A 3 XL, Got A 13 XL Instead

Ordered A 3 XL, Got A 13 XL Instead

Blowtorch89 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

Good Guy On Amazon.com: Order One Pair Of Sunglasses, Receive 11

Good Guy On Amazon.com: Order One Pair Of Sunglasses, Receive 11

togorange Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Globally, e-commerce is a $6 trillion industry. Statista notes that how goods are bought and sold has significantly changed with the rise and spread of the internet. There are around 5 billion internet users on planet Earth, and this number is only going to grow. Naturally, online shopping will likely grow as well, as more people get access to the internet.

With the number of online shoppers only set to rise, this creates a lot of new opportunities for scammers, swindlers, and charlatans to trick them out of their hard-earned cash. The unfortunate reality is that far from everyone knows how to use the internet or shop online in a safe way.

Some folks simply haven’t had negative experiences with potential fraudsters yet. Others might be a bit naive. Still, others are feeling emotionally vulnerable, so they’re more easily manipulated. This is why getting educated about the types of scams that are out there and knowing how to stay calm under stress are so important.
#13

Bought A 12-Pack Of Dove Soap. They All Came Out Like This

Bought A 12-Pack Of Dove Soap. They All Came Out Like This

onetruegaia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

The Mask That Came With My Batman Costume

The Mask That Came With My Batman Costume

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Not Quite What You Bargained On Getting

Not Quite What You Bargained On Getting

EndersGame_Reviewer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

However, this won’t make you invulnerable to getting scammed. No matter how up-to-date we all are, scammers will always come up with new ways to trick folks. The fight against scams is a never-ending one.

The fact of the matter is that every one of us can become the victim of a scam. No matter how intelligent, well-off, or experienced you might be, thinking that “it would never happen to me” is the wrong way to go about things. You need to stay vigilant when you can.

You need to consider that someone might try to take advantage of you with fancy promises. Especially if you’re going through a period of time when you’re vulnerable or feeling lost. This doesn’t mean mistrusting everyone you meet, but all of us could stand to be slightly more careful where money is involved. Especially if someone on the internet is promising to fulfill our deepest desires for very little payment.
#16

Walmart Sent My Order In A Store Display Box That Only Opens At The Checkout Counter

Walmart Sent My Order In A Store Display Box That Only Opens At The Checkout Counter

poopoo-on-a-stick Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

My Uber Driver's Picture. He Didn't Even Say Sorry

My Uber Driver's Picture. He Didn't Even Say Sorry

ArclightMik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

The Cake My Wife Ordered From Walmart

The Cake My Wife Ordered From Walmart

She called me upset, said she wanted to take it back. I told her nahh, it can’t be that bad.

War-Weasel_4798 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Before you go buying up every awesome deal you come across on the internet, take some time to do at least some background research. Read the description of the product in full. Pay attention to the dimensions of the product, the shipping costs and time, as well as how the seller phrases everything.

Don’t give in to flowery language about how the product is the best thing ever and how you’d be lucky to get it because there’s not much left in stock.

Scammers and swindlers try to create situations that force you to make rash and impulsive decisions. If there’s a ticking clock scenario, the odds are that it’s useful for someone… That ‘someone’ most likely is not you. In these situations, make yourself pause for a little while. Take a deep breath, take a step back, and think about what you’re getting into.
#19

Hungry Howie's New "Tie-Dye Pizza"

Hungry Howie's New "Tie-Dye Pizza"

ChildofValhalla Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Costco Will Give You Exactly What You Know You Didn't Need

Costco Will Give You Exactly What You Know You Didn't Need

FlipDemStocks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Advertised As A "Chair Cushion"

Advertised As A "Chair Cushion"

heenerneener Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

With so many online marketplaces offering good sales throughout the year, there are often very few cases where there’s a genuine fear of missing out. It’s okay to say ‘no’ or to give yourself room to think. In the worst-case scenario, you can always grab the deal next time.

But don’t just listen to your logical and overly-rational voice of reason. Check in with your gut, too. If your instincts are screaming at you that something feels off, it’s best to listen to them. In our experience, our gut is right more often than not.
#22

I Ordered A Cupcake Bouquet For Mother’s Day From A Local Bakery. The Photo Examples She Posted To Instagram vs. What Was Delivered

I Ordered A Cupcake Bouquet For Mother’s Day From A Local Bakery. The Photo Examples She Posted To Instagram vs. What Was Delivered

matidoodle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

What I Sent vs. What I Got

What I Sent vs. What I Got

Alienowls Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
corlissa avatar
Corlissa
Corlissa
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean its not that bad, it is still a heart and the numbers are not smoothed up or something and it doesn't look like it was dropped so I would still eat it

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

My Friend Ordered Siddhartha, A Novel About Buddhist Enlightenment, From Amazon And It Was Misprinted With A Red Pill Self-Help Guide Called "The Unplugged Alpha"

My Friend Ordered Siddhartha, A Novel About Buddhist Enlightenment, From Amazon And It Was Misprinted With A Red Pill Self-Help Guide Called "The Unplugged Alpha"

fractured_bedrock Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
todd_7 avatar
DinsdalePiranha
DinsdalePiranha
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's for when you're too embarrassed to have The Unplugged Alpha on your bookshelf.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

The seller’s history and reputation can tell you a lot about how (un)trustworthy they are. Don’t feel bad about checking out their profile and the reviews they’ve gotten from other customers. Though star ratings and comments won’t give you a nuanced picture, they can be good for a general overview of what the seller is like. You’ll also get to grips with how they solve problems with products if they do pop up.
#25

Nonamé Is A Nice Baby Name

Nonamé Is A Nice Baby Name

JennyDawnTX , JennyDawnTX Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
laurenstern avatar
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would still keep this and have an inside joke in the family that nicknames the kiddo Noname (non-uh-may). 😂 and then I’d order another one, which I bet you show up saying “blank”

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
#26

Ordered Some Onion Rings

Ordered Some Onion Rings

Appropriate-Band-746 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Friend Ordered A Ghost Bouquet Of Flowers

Friend Ordered A Ghost Bouquet Of Flowers

JepsenRebel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
laurenstern avatar
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one is semi close considering how bad some other ones are.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Meanwhile, if you’re buying from a random website or marketplace, dig into the history of the company a little bit. Try to figure out where their headquarters are located. Check out whether they actually make the products they’re selling or if they’re simply an intermediary that’s reselling cheap stuff at a premium.
#28

When You Purchase A $20-30 Stained Glass Lamp On Amazon With Bad/No Reviews

When You Purchase A $20-30 Stained Glass Lamp On Amazon With Bad/No Reviews

Listings I could find ranged from $20 to $30, all using the same product photo just edited into different backgrounds. Most had no reviews, a few had bad reviews, but most people at least got something 3-dimensional!

someusername47 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
paulfarrington-douglas avatar
PFD
PFD
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's particularly egregious, but the price should have been a major tell.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
#29

What I Ordered vs. What I Got

What I Ordered vs. What I Got

Needless to say, avoid the company Heroxce AT ALL COSTS. Total scammers. Won’t return or give your money back. Buyer, beware.

kaelcollins Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#30

What I Ordered And What I Got

What I Ordered And What I Got

Nexus20492 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
laurenstern avatar
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That little crooked nose! Just keep it and love it. (Says a woman who had to play with her toys equally as a child so none of them felt bad or left out… so yeah, someone please love this unique floofy.)

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply

Have you ever gotten scammed when shopping online? What’s the weirdest mixup you’ve experienced when buying something off the internet, dear Pandas? What do you do to stay ahead of potential scams? You can tell us all about it in the comment section at the bottom of this post. Meanwhile, for some more hilarious and bizarre online shopping fails, check out Bored Panda’s earlier articles.
#31

Mistakes Were Made

Mistakes Were Made

emmaajenkinss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
nofearinlove avatar
Canandelabra
Canandelabra
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd make it into an Xmas ornament. Or a keychain for someone I hate lol

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

What I Expected vs. What I Got

What I Expected vs. What I Got

The 1st picture is from her website and I made it clear what I wanted. I’m disappointed.

DeepZucchinii Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

I Ordered This "Ottoman" For My Wife. Should Have Double-Checked The Dimensions

I Ordered This "Ottoman" For My Wife. Should Have Double-Checked The Dimensions

Nach_Steel84 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Well, At Least I Have 3

Well, At Least I Have 3

Bigbadbadger-mole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

The Etsy Shop Nailed It With Our Notes

The Etsy Shop Nailed It With Our Notes

-RomeoZulu- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

I Ordered The Quest 3 For $500 On Amazon And Received A Box Of Plastic Cutlery

I Ordered The Quest 3 For $500 On Amazon And Received A Box Of Plastic Cutlery

Artificial_NGHTMRS Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
tonidmtm avatar
Kare Deter
Kare Deter
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your quest has just begun. The quest to get the item you actually ordered.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#37

Bought A $150 Harry Osborn Action Figure Online, And Here's What They Sent Me

Bought A $150 Harry Osborn Action Figure Online, And Here's What They Sent Me

UrameshiYuusuke Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

What I Ordered vs. What I Got

What I Ordered vs. What I Got

To keep it short, I was specifically looking for a Goldendoodle holiday figurine for my mother-in-law. At the time, there were no reviews on this and it was $30 so I took a risk. It didn’t pay off this time… I at least thought it would be 3D.

I would be a bit upset if it wasn’t so funny. I think I’m going to keep him and put him outside.

Negative-Rub5351 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

At Least It's The Same Fabric?

At Least It's The Same Fabric?

squidplant Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#40

This Company Absolutely Butchered Our Pen Order Instead Of Following The Instructions In Our Conversation, They Just Printed The Instructions Right On The Pens

This Company Absolutely Butchered Our Pen Order Instead Of Following The Instructions In Our Conversation, They Just Printed The Instructions Right On The Pens

Did I mention I have a hundred of these?

i_luv_coffee14 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
jill_rhodry avatar
Jill Rhodry
Jill Rhodry
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's automated - they will print exactly what you write in the box.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#41

Got Scammed Ordering A Desk Online And Citi Denied My Dispute

Got Scammed Ordering A Desk Online And Citi Denied My Dispute

cjhermes14 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

What I Ordered vs. What I Received

What I Ordered vs. What I Received

Maybe this is common knowledge elsewhere, but I do not recommend purchasing from Fresh House!

WinterSpite7708 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Ordered One Hoodie For My Kid And Now Amazon Won't Stop Sending Boxes Of Them. There Are More Than 62 Hoodies

Ordered One Hoodie For My Kid And Now Amazon Won't Stop Sending Boxes Of Them. There Are More Than 62 Hoodies

magelight343 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
corlissa avatar
Corlissa
Corlissa
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well its a seems like a win to me, he could have one for every day

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

Was Suspicious Of My “5 Lb” Plate Set. Thanks, Amazon!

Was Suspicious Of My “5 Lb” Plate Set. Thanks, Amazon!

AtticusAesop Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

If You Buy Things From Any Big Box Store, Open Them Immediately Even If You Aren't Going To Use Them Immediately. Thanks, Best Buy QC, There Goes $300

If You Buy Things From Any Big Box Store, Open Them Immediately Even If You Aren't Going To Use Them Immediately. Thanks, Best Buy QC, There Goes $300

Arigato_FisterRoboto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

Christmas Socks As A Present. Crock Socks vs. Hand Puppets

Christmas Socks As A Present. Crock Socks vs. Hand Puppets

Exciting_Health3054 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Yeah, Just Put The Kellogg Logo

Yeah, Just Put The Kellogg Logo

harps_joey , harps_joey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

So I Bought A Spider-Man Mask On eBay, And Here's What I Got

So I Bought A Spider-Man Mask On eBay, And Here's What I Got

Beautiful_Fishing569 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Smaller Than Expected

Smaller Than Expected

Uninteresting_kitty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
paulfarrington-douglas avatar
PFD
PFD
Community Member
49 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The pens etc in the top right are to scale, more-or-less. Bizarre pic. Still, it's what you can expect to happen when you don't include a banana.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

My Mum Ordered A Gin Glass For My Dad For His Birthday. She Wanted It To Say "Celtic" In The Middle Of The Glass, But She Got This Instead

My Mum Ordered A Gin Glass For My Dad For His Birthday. She Wanted It To Say "Celtic" In The Middle Of The Glass, But She Got This Instead

_caitlin88 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Ordered A Pair Of Used Earbuds. The Product Description Only Mentioned Minor Cosmetic Defects. Earbuds Came In Today With Earwax On Them

Ordered A Pair Of Used Earbuds. The Product Description Only Mentioned Minor Cosmetic Defects. Earbuds Came In Today With Earwax On Them

lord_syrup Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

Advent Calendar From Hell

Advent Calendar From Hell

Opposite_Community11 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Ordered A Filter For My Camera And They Sent It In A Mailer Envelope

Ordered A Filter For My Camera And They Sent It In A Mailer Envelope

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Ordered New Vans, Received Someone's Smelly Old Reeboks

Ordered New Vans, Received Someone's Smelly Old Reeboks

schmody18 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
tolliverchloe avatar
Just-A-Black-Cat
Just-A-Black-Cat
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Delivery driver: "Lemme just.. ah, new shoes. Wait, what am i gonna do with my old ones?" *slips back into box* "Nobody's gonna know"

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#55

Bought An $80 Monitor Without Checking The Size

Bought An $80 Monitor Without Checking The Size

Weakestperson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
paulfarrington-douglas avatar
PFD
PFD
Community Member
55 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It does say "8inch" prominently in the description. It also says it's a CCTV monitor. They just bought the wrong thing.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

You May Also Like

“They Saw The Blood Leave My Body”: Woman Refuses To Tip 10% At Bridal Store

How do you feel about the practice of tipping at a bridal store?

Take the Poll

17 Y.O. Is Done Sharing Her Birthday With Her Late Twin, Parents Are Not Having It

Do you think the girl should be allowed to celebrate her birthday without the remembrance of her deceased twin?

Take the Poll
See more polls »

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!