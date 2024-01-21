ADVERTISEMENT

Online shopping can be extremely convenient. But it's not without its flaws. It’s quite easy to be seduced by the promise of high-quality products for cheap prices. However, the deals can be too good to be true. Sometimes, to a frankly ridiculous extent!

Bored Panda has curated a list of photos from online shoppers who wanted to show off how the products they received were completely different from what they had ordered. Comically large wooden spoons and tiny fridges are just the tip of the iceberg. Scroll down for a refresher about why it’s vital to be careful when buying anything online.

Matt Johnson, Ph.D., a marketing psychology speaker and the host of the branding and human nature blogs, walked us through why online shopping appeals to so many people. He also gave his take on what e-commerce platforms ought to focus on, in order to better protect their customers from potential scams. You'll find the thoughts he shared with Bored Panda below.