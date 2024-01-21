55 Hilarious Experiences Of People Receiving Not What They Thought They Ordered (New Pics)Interview With Expert
Online shopping can be extremely convenient. But it's not without its flaws. It’s quite easy to be seduced by the promise of high-quality products for cheap prices. However, the deals can be too good to be true. Sometimes, to a frankly ridiculous extent!
Bored Panda has curated a list of photos from online shoppers who wanted to show off how the products they received were completely different from what they had ordered. Comically large wooden spoons and tiny fridges are just the tip of the iceberg. Scroll down for a refresher about why it’s vital to be careful when buying anything online.
Matt Johnson, Ph.D., a marketing psychology speaker and the host of the branding and human nature blogs, walked us through why online shopping appeals to so many people. He also gave his take on what e-commerce platforms ought to focus on, in order to better protect their customers from potential scams. You'll find the thoughts he shared with Bored Panda below.
This post may include affiliate links.
Rib Mid-Thigh Shorts
I Received A Comedically Large Spoon
Anyways, the spoon was part of a “3 feet of spaghetti” package (3 packs of spaghetti packaged in a line to look 3 feet long) and the spoon was just glued to the front as a gag I assumed. But apparently, as I found out today, it has an actual use as a huge stirring spoon for huge pots.
Our Company Now Has 900 Of These Pens
Online shopping is a massive phenomenon. In the United States alone, 200 million Americans, or nearly two-thirds of the population, shopped in person or online during Cyber Week in 2023—the 5 days running from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday.
This amounted to Americans spending a whopping $9.8 billion on Black Friday online sales, as well as a further $12.4 billion on Cyber Monday.
According to marketing psychology speaker Johnson, Americans and online shopping are "enmeshed in a deep love affair."
"There are many features that draw Americans in each year, especially on or around Black Friday. Online shopping appeals to many people deeply due to its convenience, offering the ability to browse and purchase products from the comfort of one's home or on the go, without the constraints of physical store hours," the host of the branding and human nature blogs explained to Bored Panda in an email.
The Delivery Note Got Put Inside The Card Instead Of A Birthday Message
Always Check The Dimensions Before Buying Appliances
White’s Family Christmas Card
"The act of browsing itself has become a pastime—a way to cope with stress, enjoy a nice pick me up, or to take a break from a monotonous day at work. And, of course, what begins as a simple, innocent browsing can lead to significant purchases,” he said.
Online shops often offer more variety and product availability than brick-and-mortar stores. So it's easier to find unique items online. On top of that, you've got the simple fact that online stores are accessible 24/7 and offer fast shipping. Oh, and there are the (often) convenient return policies to consider.
"Moreover, the availability of various digital payment methods and frequent special offers like those seen on Black Friday and Cyber Monday contribute to its popularity." It’s clear that there are plenty of reasons why online shopping is so appealing to so many people, not just in the US but all around the globe.
At Least I Got A Refund
Shein Is The Old Wish. Shein Is The New Wish
Am I the only one who is reminded of the 'It is Wednesday, my dudes... AGGGGHHHHUUUEEEHHHH" guy from this?
A Few Years Ago, I Worked At An Apple Store And A Fella Brought In 16 In MacBook Pro That He Bought Off Of Amazon. This Is What Amazon Shipped Him
I always buy any expensive tech directly from the company or best buy
Marketing psychology speaker Johnson confirmed that scams are a big issue for e-commerce platforms and online shops alike. However, just because the problem is well-known doesn't mean that it's easy to tackle.
“The biggest and most difficult step that e-commerce platforms can take here is to have a better vetting process over their sellers. Put simply, there needs to be stricter verification processes for sellers and products, ensuring that only legitimate businesses and authentic items are allowed on platforms," the expert shared with Bored Panda.
"Enhanced transparency regarding product information, pricing, and seller details would help customers make informed decisions and identify potential scams more easily. This is difficult in practice, however, as this requires a lot of Quality Assurance oversight, which is difficult to effectively manage," he noted.
"E-commerce marketplaces are also incentivized to provide as many options as possible to their consumers, which often leads them to cut corners, or to look the other way when it comes to the quality and trustworthiness of these sellers."
My Mom's Old iPad
Ordered A 3 XL, Got A 13 XL Instead
Good Guy On Amazon.com: Order One Pair Of Sunglasses, Receive 11
Globally, e-commerce is a $6 trillion industry. Statista notes that how goods are bought and sold has significantly changed with the rise and spread of the internet. There are around 5 billion internet users on planet Earth, and this number is only going to grow. Naturally, online shopping will likely grow as well, as more people get access to the internet.
With the number of online shoppers only set to rise, this creates a lot of new opportunities for scammers, swindlers, and charlatans to trick them out of their hard-earned cash. The unfortunate reality is that far from everyone knows how to use the internet or shop online in a safe way.
Some folks simply haven’t had negative experiences with potential fraudsters yet. Others might be a bit naive. Still, others are feeling emotionally vulnerable, so they’re more easily manipulated. This is why getting educated about the types of scams that are out there and knowing how to stay calm under stress are so important.
Bought A 12-Pack Of Dove Soap. They All Came Out Like This
The Mask That Came With My Batman Costume
Not Quite What You Bargained On Getting
However, this won’t make you invulnerable to getting scammed. No matter how up-to-date we all are, scammers will always come up with new ways to trick folks. The fight against scams is a never-ending one.
The fact of the matter is that every one of us can become the victim of a scam. No matter how intelligent, well-off, or experienced you might be, thinking that “it would never happen to me” is the wrong way to go about things. You need to stay vigilant when you can.
You need to consider that someone might try to take advantage of you with fancy promises. Especially if you’re going through a period of time when you’re vulnerable or feeling lost. This doesn’t mean mistrusting everyone you meet, but all of us could stand to be slightly more careful where money is involved. Especially if someone on the internet is promising to fulfill our deepest desires for very little payment.
Walmart Sent My Order In A Store Display Box That Only Opens At The Checkout Counter
My Uber Driver's Picture. He Didn't Even Say Sorry
The Cake My Wife Ordered From Walmart
She called me upset, said she wanted to take it back. I told her nahh, it can’t be that bad.
Before you go buying up every awesome deal you come across on the internet, take some time to do at least some background research. Read the description of the product in full. Pay attention to the dimensions of the product, the shipping costs and time, as well as how the seller phrases everything.
Don’t give in to flowery language about how the product is the best thing ever and how you’d be lucky to get it because there’s not much left in stock.
Scammers and swindlers try to create situations that force you to make rash and impulsive decisions. If there’s a ticking clock scenario, the odds are that it’s useful for someone… That ‘someone’ most likely is not you. In these situations, make yourself pause for a little while. Take a deep breath, take a step back, and think about what you’re getting into.
Hungry Howie's New "Tie-Dye Pizza"
Costco Will Give You Exactly What You Know You Didn't Need
Advertised As A "Chair Cushion"
With so many online marketplaces offering good sales throughout the year, there are often very few cases where there’s a genuine fear of missing out. It’s okay to say ‘no’ or to give yourself room to think. In the worst-case scenario, you can always grab the deal next time.
But don’t just listen to your logical and overly-rational voice of reason. Check in with your gut, too. If your instincts are screaming at you that something feels off, it’s best to listen to them. In our experience, our gut is right more often than not.
I Ordered A Cupcake Bouquet For Mother’s Day From A Local Bakery. The Photo Examples She Posted To Instagram vs. What Was Delivered
"Ya think they'll notice?" "Naw, just toss em in. It'll be fine."
What I Sent vs. What I Got
My Friend Ordered Siddhartha, A Novel About Buddhist Enlightenment, From Amazon And It Was Misprinted With A Red Pill Self-Help Guide Called "The Unplugged Alpha"
It's for when you're too embarrassed to have The Unplugged Alpha on your bookshelf.
The seller’s history and reputation can tell you a lot about how (un)trustworthy they are. Don’t feel bad about checking out their profile and the reviews they’ve gotten from other customers. Though star ratings and comments won’t give you a nuanced picture, they can be good for a general overview of what the seller is like. You’ll also get to grips with how they solve problems with products if they do pop up.
Nonamé Is A Nice Baby Name
Ordered Some Onion Rings
Friend Ordered A Ghost Bouquet Of Flowers
Meanwhile, if you’re buying from a random website or marketplace, dig into the history of the company a little bit. Try to figure out where their headquarters are located. Check out whether they actually make the products they’re selling or if they’re simply an intermediary that’s reselling cheap stuff at a premium.
When You Purchase A $20-30 Stained Glass Lamp On Amazon With Bad/No Reviews
Listings I could find ranged from $20 to $30, all using the same product photo just edited into different backgrounds. Most had no reviews, a few had bad reviews, but most people at least got something 3-dimensional!
What I Ordered vs. What I Got
Needless to say, avoid the company Heroxce AT ALL COSTS. Total scammers. Won’t return or give your money back. Buyer, beware.
What I Ordered And What I Got
Have you ever gotten scammed when shopping online? What’s the weirdest mixup you’ve experienced when buying something off the internet, dear Pandas? What do you do to stay ahead of potential scams? You can tell us all about it in the comment section at the bottom of this post. Meanwhile, for some more hilarious and bizarre online shopping fails, check out Bored Panda’s earlier articles.
Mistakes Were Made
I'd make it into an Xmas ornament. Or a keychain for someone I hate lol
What I Expected vs. What I Got
The 1st picture is from her website and I made it clear what I wanted. I’m disappointed.
I Ordered This "Ottoman" For My Wife. Should Have Double-Checked The Dimensions
Well, At Least I Have 3
The Etsy Shop Nailed It With Our Notes
I Ordered The Quest 3 For $500 On Amazon And Received A Box Of Plastic Cutlery
Your quest has just begun. The quest to get the item you actually ordered.
Bought A $150 Harry Osborn Action Figure Online, And Here's What They Sent Me
What I Ordered vs. What I Got
To keep it short, I was specifically looking for a Goldendoodle holiday figurine for my mother-in-law. At the time, there were no reviews on this and it was $30 so I took a risk. It didn’t pay off this time… I at least thought it would be 3D.
I would be a bit upset if it wasn’t so funny. I think I’m going to keep him and put him outside.
At Least It's The Same Fabric?
This Company Absolutely Butchered Our Pen Order Instead Of Following The Instructions In Our Conversation, They Just Printed The Instructions Right On The Pens
Did I mention I have a hundred of these?
It's automated - they will print exactly what you write in the box.
Got Scammed Ordering A Desk Online And Citi Denied My Dispute
What I Ordered vs. What I Received
Maybe this is common knowledge elsewhere, but I do not recommend purchasing from Fresh House!
Ordered One Hoodie For My Kid And Now Amazon Won't Stop Sending Boxes Of Them. There Are More Than 62 Hoodies
Was Suspicious Of My “5 Lb” Plate Set. Thanks, Amazon!
If You Buy Things From Any Big Box Store, Open Them Immediately Even If You Aren't Going To Use Them Immediately. Thanks, Best Buy QC, There Goes $300
Christmas Socks As A Present. Crock Socks vs. Hand Puppets
Yeah, Just Put The Kellogg Logo
So I Bought A Spider-Man Mask On eBay, And Here's What I Got
Smaller Than Expected
My Mum Ordered A Gin Glass For My Dad For His Birthday. She Wanted It To Say "Celtic" In The Middle Of The Glass, But She Got This Instead
Ordered A Pair Of Used Earbuds. The Product Description Only Mentioned Minor Cosmetic Defects. Earbuds Came In Today With Earwax On Them
Advent Calendar From Hell
Ordered A Filter For My Camera And They Sent It In A Mailer Envelope
Ordered New Vans, Received Someone's Smelly Old Reeboks
Delivery driver: "Lemme just.. ah, new shoes. Wait, what am i gonna do with my old ones?" *slips back into box* "Nobody's gonna know"