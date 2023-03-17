100 People Share Hilarious Stories Of Online Shopping Gone Wrong
Shopping online has become a popular option nowadays. It’s convenient, timesaving, and usually worry-free. That might be why a third of the global population chooses it over actually touring the stores. However, it can be a double-edged sword, as you’re never quite sure of what you’re going to get.
Despite the descriptions and pictures, your purchase might look nothing like what was presented. It can also come in questionable packaging or be something you didn’t order in the first place. We have scoured the internet to find some of the best examples of shopping fails and scams. Some situations play to the buyer's advantage, others—not so much, but most are far from what was expected. Scroll down for the images and check out more examples of shopping gone wrong here and here.
This post may include affiliate links.
I Requested 8 Bananas In My Weekly Grocery Pickup Order… They Gave Me 8 Bunches And Managed To Only Charge Me $0.68 - The Price Of One Single Banana
I Came Home To A Package I Didn't Order - I Opened It Up To Find This And Have No Idea Who To Thank
My Fiancé And I Ordered A Navy Bathmat And This Came, 10/10 Would Order Again
What To Do When You Order A Small T-Shirt, And They Send You An XXXL
BFF Got This Bear Hat For My Cat To Recreate An Adorable Instagram Post She Saw
Your cat looks pissed off and scared. Stop giving your pets anguish for a photo please.
There Was An Attempt For “Discrete Packaging” By The Adult Site I Ordered From
You Also Need To Order Hips, Thick Thighs, And A Push-Up Bra Then Dye The Clothes Red
Ordered These Grinches For My Sister's Baby Shower... Blown Away By What I Was Sent
I Ordered A Seinfeld Shirt From China And Not Only It Has "Friends" Printed On It But It Also Has R Letter Missing
Somehow, that was expected. In a very classic cliché way. Maybe intended?
The Cake That Was Ordered And The Cake That Arrived
Be Sure To Always Check The Size When Ordering Treats
Doggy must think it's their birthday and Christmas rolled into one!
Ordered A $3 Watch From Amazon. Nailed It
GameStop Sent Me 4 Controllers Instead Of Just The 1 I Ordered
My Mum Ordered This Online
Thought My Amazon App Was Frozen, Guess Not
Ordered The Cake On The Left, Got The One On The Right
This Is What Happens When You Order Stuff Off Facebook. What I Ordered vs. What I Actually Received
Picked Up My Walmart Order And They Left The Formula I Bought In Its Security Box
That's because it's sensitive.....needs extra protection.
Ordered From Instacart For The First Time And This Is How The Chicken Came
How Shoes I Ordered On Poshmark Arrived
Maybe you selected the 'dirty and battered' option when you purchased them?
My GF Ordered Some Ankle Weights For Running And Somehow Got Sent This Instead... Trying To Convince Her To Just Go Out Running With The Hammer
The Ice Cream Cake We Ordered vs. What We Received
Just Ordered A Pepperoni Pizza
My Beautiful Order From ProFlowers
That is not too bad. The Iris needs time to blossom. Or would you rather have flowers you could throw away in 2 days? The flowers photographed are on top of their game - usually after about three or four days. In the Netherlands, it is normal to get flowers that will last at least about a week. In other words - the flowers in the red vase are old(er) - the ones in the dark vase are fresh. ( Florist speaking here)
The Dog Bed My Mum Ordered For 99€
What My Sister Ordered vs. What She Received
Ordered A Swimsuit From Amazon. This Is What I Got
So I Ordered A Spider-Man Mask A While Back, And This Is What Came In
Labyrinth-Style Doll Bought For $55. Can’t Stop Laughing
This looks like the seller stole images from the artist Anya Boz, and tried to pass them off, as their own, like the Grinch baby.
That's What Achilles Wore When He Was Going To War
What Was Ordered vs. What Was Received Through Our Beloved Daraz
Ordered A Cute Pink Pig Kawaii Cushion Plush. But The One I Received Is All Hairy And Weird
I Ordered A Sandwich On Uber Eats And Got This, Sucks For The Person That Ordered This
I Ordered Nice Knives For The First Time In My Adult Life From eBay. The Seller Sent Me A Box From The Set I Ordered But The Knives Were A Different Line With Much Lower Quality
Then accused me of swapping the knives out and refusing to accept a return.
The Bear Mask My Friend Ordered vs. The Nightmare Fuel He Received
tbh both are nightmare material, just in different ways
Even My Dog Was Disappointed In This Facebook Ad Purchase
I Ordered 4 Sliders And Received 270 Bread Rolls. Such A Waste
What A Friend Of Mine Ordered On A Costume Site And What She Got
My Buddy Ordered A Baby Yoda Doll From China. On The Left Is What He Thought He Ordered. On The Right Is What Came In The Mail
Baby Yoda knows all your dirty secrets and can use them against you
After Seeing The Pic Of My Nephew In His New Christmas Gift My SO Thinks He “Might Have Ordered The Wrong Size”
What I Ordered vs. What I Got
I Have A Sick Dog So I Ordered £70 Worth Of Groceries From Morrisons Via Deliveroo. Morrisons Accepted The Order But Canceled Almost Every Item. And I Got An Onion
I paid £5 for delivery and £5 tip. Deliveroo refused to cancel. Behold, the world’s most expensive onion.
I Ordered Clint Eastwood. I Received His Derpy Cousin, Twice Removed
Amazon Literally Sent Me An Empty Bag And The Delivery Picture Shows It Was Open. (Say Hi To My Invisible Graphics Card)
Made For A Tiny Laptop
What Was Ordered vs. What Was Received
So For My Birthday My Brother Ordered Me Jacket That Was Supposed To Be A Size Medium. When I Got The Jacket It Was Way To Big
When I looked at the tag it said "medium" but upon closer inspection, this is what I found.
Amazon Took The Picture With My Box In Mid-Air
I Told My Dad Not To Buy Anything From Wish, But He Made Me Order It For Him... It Didn't Go Well
Thought I Got A Great Deal On A Naruto Statue
Not Even Close To Looking Similar
Ordered Food For My Mom Who Has Cancer And It’s Not Even Remotely Near My House
I had a Door Dash deliverer back into my car parked along the street in front of my house, get out and hand me my order while I was pointing out that she hit my car. She said she didn't speak English in English and left. I got Door Dash to refund my meal but not cover the damage to my car.. And it was all caught on video from security cameras.