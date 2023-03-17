Shopping online has become a popular option nowadays. It’s convenient, timesaving, and usually worry-free. That might be why a third of the global population chooses it over actually touring the stores. However, it can be a double-edged sword, as you’re never quite sure of what you’re going to get.

Despite the descriptions and pictures, your purchase might look nothing like what was presented. It can also come in questionable packaging or be something you didn’t order in the first place. We have scoured the internet to find some of the best examples of shopping fails and scams. Some situations play to the buyer's advantage, others—not so much, but most are far from what was expected. Scroll down for the images and check out more examples of shopping gone wrong here and here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Requested 8 Bananas In My Weekly Grocery Pickup Order… They Gave Me 8 Bunches And Managed To Only Charge Me $0.68 - The Price Of One Single Banana

I Requested 8 Bananas In My Weekly Grocery Pickup Order… They Gave Me 8 Bunches And Managed To Only Charge Me $0.68 - The Price Of One Single Banana

coorgleesi Report

45points
POST
Uncanny
Uncanny
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In your near future, I see..banana cake, banana bread, banana smoothies. All those bananas are going to drive you….well, you know. 😉

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

I Came Home To A Package I Didn't Order - I Opened It Up To Find This And Have No Idea Who To Thank

I Came Home To A Package I Didn't Order - I Opened It Up To Find This And Have No Idea Who To Thank

gintherthegreat Report

43points
POST
Thee8thsense
Thee8thsense
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your cat, of course, is who you thank.

15
15points
reply
View more comments
#3

My Fiancé And I Ordered A Navy Bathmat And This Came, 10/10 Would Order Again

My Fiancé And I Ordered A Navy Bathmat And This Came, 10/10 Would Order Again

NODifyou_underSTAND Report

43points
POST
View more comments
#4

What To Do When You Order A Small T-Shirt, And They Send You An XXXL

What To Do When You Order A Small T-Shirt, And They Send You An XXXL

Rebound Report

36points
POST
View more comments
#5

BFF Got This Bear Hat For My Cat To Recreate An Adorable Instagram Post She Saw

BFF Got This Bear Hat For My Cat To Recreate An Adorable Instagram Post She Saw

JJsNoodles Report

36points
POST
Dianellian
Dianellian
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your cat looks pissed off and scared. Stop giving your pets anguish for a photo please.

16
16points
reply
View more comments
#6

There Was An Attempt For “Discrete Packaging” By The Adult Site I Ordered From

There Was An Attempt For “Discrete Packaging” By The Adult Site I Ordered From

imreddit_rick Report

35points
POST
indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ding dong! Your package is here!

15
15points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

You Also Need To Order Hips, Thick Thighs, And A Push-Up Bra Then Dye The Clothes Red

You Also Need To Order Hips, Thick Thighs, And A Push-Up Bra Then Dye The Clothes Red

tolanibaj Report

34points
POST
KETGZ
KETGZ
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The sleeves are kind of right. And it looks like the slit night be the same if she shoved her leg through to pose the same way. So, maybe 10% accuracy? Since they are both made out of fabric and are long dresses?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#8

Ordered These Grinches For My Sister's Baby Shower... Blown Away By What I Was Sent

Ordered These Grinches For My Sister's Baby Shower... Blown Away By What I Was Sent

allstartinter2021 Report

33points
POST
giku T
giku T
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i cant decide which one is worse

15
15points
reply
View more comments
#9

I Ordered A Seinfeld Shirt From China And Not Only It Has "Friends" Printed On It But It Also Has R Letter Missing

I Ordered A Seinfeld Shirt From China And Not Only It Has "Friends" Printed On It But It Also Has R Letter Missing

Jameskii Report

33points
POST
The Red Snapper
The Red Snapper
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Somehow, that was expected. In a very classic cliché way. Maybe intended?

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#10

The Cake That Was Ordered And The Cake That Arrived

The Cake That Was Ordered And The Cake That Arrived

OfficialBigHead Report

33points
POST
Thee8thsense
Thee8thsense
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like a mother in law at your wedding.

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Be Sure To Always Check The Size When Ordering Treats

Be Sure To Always Check The Size When Ordering Treats

BuddyBonButt Report

32points
POST
Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Doggy must think it's their birthday and Christmas rolled into one!

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#12

Ordered A $3 Watch From Amazon. Nailed It

Ordered A $3 Watch From Amazon. Nailed It

removeyou Report

32points
POST
View more comments
#13

GameStop Sent Me 4 Controllers Instead Of Just The 1 I Ordered

GameStop Sent Me 4 Controllers Instead Of Just The 1 I Ordered

SpideyPoolForever Report

31points
POST
KETGZ
KETGZ
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This does not seem like a fail Edited to add: for the buyer

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#14

My Mum Ordered This Online

My Mum Ordered This Online

ItsDaiisy Report

31points
POST
Felicity Goddard
Felicity Goddard
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh my gosh 😍 I love that he's wonky 😍

0
0points
reply
#15

Thought My Amazon App Was Frozen, Guess Not

Thought My Amazon App Was Frozen, Guess Not

NN96 Report

31points
POST
Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's like you got into Hogwarts or something.

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#16

Ordered The Cake On The Left, Got The One On The Right

Ordered The Cake On The Left, Got The One On The Right

FotherMucker77 Report

30points
POST
Dizavid
Dizavid
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

....I like the "bad" one more...

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#17

This Is What Happens When You Order Stuff Off Facebook. What I Ordered vs. What I Actually Received

This Is What Happens When You Order Stuff Off Facebook. What I Ordered vs. What I Actually Received

suzanne_young Report

30points
POST
Thee8thsense
Thee8thsense
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe it grows when you add water?

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#18

Picked Up My Walmart Order And They Left The Formula I Bought In Its Security Box

Picked Up My Walmart Order And They Left The Formula I Bought In Its Security Box

Ok-Influence1109 Report

29points
POST
Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's because it's sensitive.....needs extra protection.

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#19

Ordered From Instacart For The First Time And This Is How The Chicken Came

Ordered From Instacart For The First Time And This Is How The Chicken Came

Technical_Pause_8769 Report

29points
POST
Thee8thsense
Thee8thsense
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone order the salmonella sack?

10
10points
reply
View more comments
#20

How Shoes I Ordered On Poshmark Arrived

How Shoes I Ordered On Poshmark Arrived

samuelfishh Report

28points
POST
Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe you selected the 'dirty and battered' option when you purchased them?

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

My GF Ordered Some Ankle Weights For Running And Somehow Got Sent This Instead... Trying To Convince Her To Just Go Out Running With The Hammer

My GF Ordered Some Ankle Weights For Running And Somehow Got Sent This Instead... Trying To Convince Her To Just Go Out Running With The Hammer

Tex_ Report

28points
POST
View more comments
#22

The Ice Cream Cake We Ordered vs. What We Received

The Ice Cream Cake We Ordered vs. What We Received

MotherOfSomething Report

27points
POST
The Red Snapper
The Red Snapper
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But it's cute tho ... just give it back it's nose!

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#23

Just Ordered A Pepperoni Pizza

Just Ordered A Pepperoni Pizza

Civil-Celebration-28 Report

27points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the key word being "pepperoni," as in one single pepperoni

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#24

My Beautiful Order From ProFlowers

My Beautiful Order From ProFlowers

BluntLema Report

27points
POST
Lydia
Lydia
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is not too bad. The Iris needs time to blossom. Or would you rather have flowers you could throw away in 2 days? The flowers photographed are on top of their game - usually after about three or four days. In the Netherlands, it is normal to get flowers that will last at least about a week. In other words - the flowers in the red vase are old(er) - the ones in the dark vase are fresh. ( Florist speaking here)

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

The Dog Bed My Mum Ordered For 99€

The Dog Bed My Mum Ordered For 99€

Riinmi Report

26points
POST
Dianellian
Dianellian
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don’t let your doggy near that abomination!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#26

What My Sister Ordered vs. What She Received

What My Sister Ordered vs. What She Received

Pikeur603 Report

26points
POST
View more comments
#27

Ordered A Swimsuit From Amazon. This Is What I Got

Ordered A Swimsuit From Amazon. This Is What I Got

c_h_a_r_ Report

26points
POST
#28

So I Ordered A Spider-Man Mask A While Back, And This Is What Came In

So I Ordered A Spider-Man Mask A While Back, And This Is What Came In

UrameshiYuusuke Report

26points
POST
#29

Labyrinth-Style Doll Bought For $55. Can’t Stop Laughing

Labyrinth-Style Doll Bought For $55. Can’t Stop Laughing

emperxr Report

26points
POST
liam newton-harding
liam newton-harding
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This looks like the seller stole images from the artist Anya Boz, and tried to pass them off, as their own, like the Grinch baby.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#30

That's What Achilles Wore When He Was Going To War

That's What Achilles Wore When He Was Going To War

Anele Report

26points
POST
#31

What Was Ordered vs. What Was Received Through Our Beloved Daraz

What Was Ordered vs. What Was Received Through Our Beloved Daraz

Shanzaf Report

26points
POST
Monday
Monday
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And this is why you always check the listed dimensions rather than looking at the picture.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#32

Ordered A Cute Pink Pig Kawaii Cushion Plush. But The One I Received Is All Hairy And Weird

Ordered A Cute Pink Pig Kawaii Cushion Plush. But The One I Received Is All Hairy And Weird

Grommulox Report

26points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that is an insult to pigs

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#33

I Ordered A Sandwich On Uber Eats And Got This, Sucks For The Person That Ordered This

I Ordered A Sandwich On Uber Eats And Got This, Sucks For The Person That Ordered This

wholesaleion Report

25points
POST
Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think I would prefer the sandwich....

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#34

I Ordered Nice Knives For The First Time In My Adult Life From eBay. The Seller Sent Me A Box From The Set I Ordered But The Knives Were A Different Line With Much Lower Quality

I Ordered Nice Knives For The First Time In My Adult Life From eBay. The Seller Sent Me A Box From The Set I Ordered But The Knives Were A Different Line With Much Lower Quality

Then accused me of swapping the knives out and refusing to accept a return.

DragonSpiritAnimal Report

25points
POST
#35

The Bear Mask My Friend Ordered vs. The Nightmare Fuel He Received

The Bear Mask My Friend Ordered vs. The Nightmare Fuel He Received

poppigsteah Report

25points
POST
never-wake-up (fae/faer)
never-wake-up (fae/faer)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

tbh both are nightmare material, just in different ways

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#36

Even My Dog Was Disappointed In This Facebook Ad Purchase

Even My Dog Was Disappointed In This Facebook Ad Purchase

printablewisdom1 Report

25points
POST
#37

I Ordered 4 Sliders And Received 270 Bread Rolls. Such A Waste

I Ordered 4 Sliders And Received 270 Bread Rolls. Such A Waste

FatCatBoxNap Report

24points
POST
View more comments
#38

What A Friend Of Mine Ordered On A Costume Site And What She Got

What A Friend Of Mine Ordered On A Costume Site And What She Got

dogbreathphoto Report

24points
POST
View more comments
#39

My Buddy Ordered A Baby Yoda Doll From China. On The Left Is What He Thought He Ordered. On The Right Is What Came In The Mail

My Buddy Ordered A Baby Yoda Doll From China. On The Left Is What He Thought He Ordered. On The Right Is What Came In The Mail

MrBokudu Report

24points
POST
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Baby Yoda knows all your dirty secrets and can use them against you

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#40

After Seeing The Pic Of My Nephew In His New Christmas Gift My SO Thinks He “Might Have Ordered The Wrong Size”

After Seeing The Pic Of My Nephew In His New Christmas Gift My SO Thinks He “Might Have Ordered The Wrong Size”

the_drunken_taco Report

24points
POST
nini
nini
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He will grow into it, right?

1
1point
reply
#41

What I Ordered vs. What I Got

What I Ordered vs. What I Got

Meekmills98 Report

24points
POST
Dizavid
Dizavid
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They could BE Stephen King monsters.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#42

I Have A Sick Dog So I Ordered £70 Worth Of Groceries From Morrisons Via Deliveroo. Morrisons Accepted The Order But Canceled Almost Every Item. And I Got An Onion

I Have A Sick Dog So I Ordered £70 Worth Of Groceries From Morrisons Via Deliveroo. Morrisons Accepted The Order But Canceled Almost Every Item. And I Got An Onion

I paid £5 for delivery and £5 tip. Deliveroo refused to cancel. Behold, the world’s most expensive onion.

f3361eb076bea Report

23points
POST
Dizavid
Dizavid
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sounds like something you would read about *in* The Onion.

0
0points
reply
#43

I Ordered Clint Eastwood. I Received His Derpy Cousin, Twice Removed

I Ordered Clint Eastwood. I Received His Derpy Cousin, Twice Removed

I-am-mclovin2 Report

23points
POST
Dianellian
Dianellian
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please don’t talk meanly about my Uncle Clunt.

1
1point
reply
#44

Amazon Literally Sent Me An Empty Bag And The Delivery Picture Shows It Was Open. (Say Hi To My Invisible Graphics Card)

Amazon Literally Sent Me An Empty Bag And The Delivery Picture Shows It Was Open. (Say Hi To My Invisible Graphics Card)

ynnubyzzuf Report

23points
POST
#45

Made For A Tiny Laptop

Made For A Tiny Laptop

the_amazingama Report

23points
POST
#46

What Was Ordered vs. What Was Received

What Was Ordered vs. What Was Received

dcarey20 Report

22points
POST
#47

So For My Birthday My Brother Ordered Me Jacket That Was Supposed To Be A Size Medium. When I Got The Jacket It Was Way To Big

So For My Birthday My Brother Ordered Me Jacket That Was Supposed To Be A Size Medium. When I Got The Jacket It Was Way To Big

When I looked at the tag it said "medium" but upon closer inspection, this is what I found.

RedditCensorss Report

22points
POST
#48

Amazon Took The Picture With My Box In Mid-Air

Amazon Took The Picture With My Box In Mid-Air

jumbojordie Report

22points
POST
View more comments
#49

I Told My Dad Not To Buy Anything From Wish, But He Made Me Order It For Him... It Didn't Go Well

I Told My Dad Not To Buy Anything From Wish, But He Made Me Order It For Him... It Didn't Go Well

EzzieValentine Report

22points
POST
#50

Thought I Got A Great Deal On A Naruto Statue

Thought I Got A Great Deal On A Naruto Statue

UrameshiYuusuke Report

22points
POST
Dizavid
Dizavid
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He looks like he just caught someone peeking over the top of the stall while working through some constipation issues.

1
1point
reply
#51

Not Even Close To Looking Similar

Not Even Close To Looking Similar

angelaonuora Report

22points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

Ordered Food For My Mom Who Has Cancer And It’s Not Even Remotely Near My House

Ordered Food For My Mom Who Has Cancer And It’s Not Even Remotely Near My House

st0n3rgirl420xd Report

21points
POST
Tiffany Sauter
Tiffany Sauter
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had a Door Dash deliverer back into my car parked along the street in front of my house, get out and hand me my order while I was pointing out that she hit my car. She said she didn't speak English in English and left. I got Door Dash to refund my meal but not cover the damage to my car.. And it was all caught on video from security cameras.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#53

What I Ordered vs. What I Got

What I Ordered vs. What I Got

alaskanamber95 Report

21points
POST
Lydia
Lydia
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did you check the measurements? Otherwise close enough.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#54

This Is How My Walmart Delivery Order Came. I Called Customer Service To Ask What I Should Do And They Said Just Break It

This Is How My Walmart Delivery Order Came. I Called Customer Service To Ask What I Should Do And They Said Just Break It

forlaughingtime Report

21points
POST
#55

Jack-O'-Lantern Pizza

Jack-O'-Lantern Pizza

Strict_Report_6353 Report

21points
POST
#56

I Was Trying To Return It, But Now It Might Have To Become My Signature Look

I Was Trying To Return It, But Now It Might Have To Become My Signature Look

rupertgood Report

21points
POST
Petro Roos
Petro Roos
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't understand. He got exactly the same thing?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#57

What I Ordered vs. What I Got

What I Ordered vs. What I Got

princessLopie Report

21points
POST
Lydia
Lydia
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Might be poorly-made, but you got what you ordered. The chain might be inside ?

2
2points
reply
#58

I Can’t Believe It Fell For This One. I’m Actually Impressed

I Can’t Believe It Fell For This One. I’m Actually Impressed

jaesolo Report

21points
POST
Lydia
Lydia
Community Member
1 hour ago