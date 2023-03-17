Despite the descriptions and pictures, your purchase might look nothing like what was presented. It can also come in questionable packaging or be something you didn’t order in the first place. We have scoured the internet to find some of the best examples of shopping fails and scams. Some situations play to the buyer's advantage, others—not so much, but most are far from what was expected. Scroll down for the images and check out more examples of shopping gone wrong here and here .

Shopping online has become a popular option nowadays. It’s convenient, timesaving, and usually worry-free. That might be why a third of the global population chooses it over actually touring the stores. However, it can be a double-edged sword, as you’re never quite sure of what you’re going to get.

#1 I Requested 8 Bananas In My Weekly Grocery Pickup Order… They Gave Me 8 Bunches And Managed To Only Charge Me $0.68 - The Price Of One Single Banana

#2 I Came Home To A Package I Didn't Order - I Opened It Up To Find This And Have No Idea Who To Thank

#3 My Fiancé And I Ordered A Navy Bathmat And This Came, 10/10 Would Order Again

#4 What To Do When You Order A Small T-Shirt, And They Send You An XXXL

#5 BFF Got This Bear Hat For My Cat To Recreate An Adorable Instagram Post She Saw

#6 There Was An Attempt For “Discrete Packaging” By The Adult Site I Ordered From

#7 You Also Need To Order Hips, Thick Thighs, And A Push-Up Bra Then Dye The Clothes Red

#8 Ordered These Grinches For My Sister's Baby Shower... Blown Away By What I Was Sent

#9 I Ordered A Seinfeld Shirt From China And Not Only It Has "Friends" Printed On It But It Also Has R Letter Missing

#10 The Cake That Was Ordered And The Cake That Arrived

#11 Be Sure To Always Check The Size When Ordering Treats

#12 Ordered A $3 Watch From Amazon. Nailed It

#13 GameStop Sent Me 4 Controllers Instead Of Just The 1 I Ordered

#14 My Mum Ordered This Online

#15 Thought My Amazon App Was Frozen, Guess Not

#16 Ordered The Cake On The Left, Got The One On The Right

#17 This Is What Happens When You Order Stuff Off Facebook. What I Ordered vs. What I Actually Received

#18 Picked Up My Walmart Order And They Left The Formula I Bought In Its Security Box

#19 Ordered From Instacart For The First Time And This Is How The Chicken Came

#20 How Shoes I Ordered On Poshmark Arrived

#21 My GF Ordered Some Ankle Weights For Running And Somehow Got Sent This Instead... Trying To Convince Her To Just Go Out Running With The Hammer

#22 The Ice Cream Cake We Ordered vs. What We Received

#23 Just Ordered A Pepperoni Pizza

#24 My Beautiful Order From ProFlowers

#25 The Dog Bed My Mum Ordered For 99€

#26 What My Sister Ordered vs. What She Received

#27 Ordered A Swimsuit From Amazon. This Is What I Got

#28 So I Ordered A Spider-Man Mask A While Back, And This Is What Came In

#29 Labyrinth-Style Doll Bought For $55. Can’t Stop Laughing

#30 That's What Achilles Wore When He Was Going To War

#31 What Was Ordered vs. What Was Received Through Our Beloved Daraz

#32 Ordered A Cute Pink Pig Kawaii Cushion Plush. But The One I Received Is All Hairy And Weird

#33 I Ordered A Sandwich On Uber Eats And Got This, Sucks For The Person That Ordered This

#34 I Ordered Nice Knives For The First Time In My Adult Life From eBay. The Seller Sent Me A Box From The Set I Ordered But The Knives Were A Different Line With Much Lower Quality Then accused me of swapping the knives out and refusing to accept a return.



#35 The Bear Mask My Friend Ordered vs. The Nightmare Fuel He Received

#36 Even My Dog Was Disappointed In This Facebook Ad Purchase

#37 I Ordered 4 Sliders And Received 270 Bread Rolls. Such A Waste

#38 What A Friend Of Mine Ordered On A Costume Site And What She Got

#39 My Buddy Ordered A Baby Yoda Doll From China. On The Left Is What He Thought He Ordered. On The Right Is What Came In The Mail

#40 After Seeing The Pic Of My Nephew In His New Christmas Gift My SO Thinks He “Might Have Ordered The Wrong Size”

#41 What I Ordered vs. What I Got

#42 I Have A Sick Dog So I Ordered £70 Worth Of Groceries From Morrisons Via Deliveroo. Morrisons Accepted The Order But Canceled Almost Every Item. And I Got An Onion I paid £5 for delivery and £5 tip. Deliveroo refused to cancel. Behold, the world’s most expensive onion.



#43 I Ordered Clint Eastwood. I Received His Derpy Cousin, Twice Removed

#44 Amazon Literally Sent Me An Empty Bag And The Delivery Picture Shows It Was Open. (Say Hi To My Invisible Graphics Card)

#45 Made For A Tiny Laptop

#46 What Was Ordered vs. What Was Received

#47 So For My Birthday My Brother Ordered Me Jacket That Was Supposed To Be A Size Medium. When I Got The Jacket It Was Way To Big When I looked at the tag it said "medium" but upon closer inspection, this is what I found.



#48 Amazon Took The Picture With My Box In Mid-Air

#49 I Told My Dad Not To Buy Anything From Wish, But He Made Me Order It For Him... It Didn't Go Well

#50 Thought I Got A Great Deal On A Naruto Statue

#51 Not Even Close To Looking Similar

#52 Ordered Food For My Mom Who Has Cancer And It’s Not Even Remotely Near My House

#53 What I Ordered vs. What I Got

#54 This Is How My Walmart Delivery Order Came. I Called Customer Service To Ask What I Should Do And They Said Just Break It

#55 Jack-O'-Lantern Pizza

#56 I Was Trying To Return It, But Now It Might Have To Become My Signature Look

#57 What I Ordered vs. What I Got