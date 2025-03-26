ADVERTISEMENT

Making mistakes is a part of life. No matter how many times you play a song on your guitar, bake the same chocolate chip cookie recipe or develop film from your camera, there’s a chance that something will go wrong along the way. 

As embarrassing as these little mess ups can be, it’s best to accept them and move on. There’s no point in wasting energy being upset! And if you need help accepting your own failures, you might want to try seeing the humor in them. Bored Panda has searched far and wide to find the funniest examples of facepalm worthy mistakes people have made and compiled them down below. So enjoy scrolling through these photos that might make you feel better about your own errors, and be sure to upvote the ones you can’t help but giggle at!

#1

My Name Is Shane, But Thanks, I Guess

McDelivery bag with "SHAME" written on it beside a wine bottle, symbolizing a bad day for someone.

sixfeetunder98 Report

    #2

    Forgot To Close The Window Before Getting A Carwash

    Car interior covered in spilled white paint, with documents and water bottle affected.

    Modern-Day_Spartan Report

    #3

    My Legs After Mowing My Lawn While It Was Still Wet

    Man covered in grass clippings from the knees down, wearing black shorts and sandals, having a bad day.

    Fickle-Supermarket16 Report

    #4

    My Wife Washed My New Pair Of Jeans So I Could Wear Them Today. She Also Threw In Her Big Fuzzy Blanket

    Pants covered in white lint on a washing machine, illustrating a bad laundry day.

    MelArlo Report

    denjinronincs avatar
    Panda-sized Potato
    Panda-sized Potato
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wasn't sure if that was the jeans or the blanket for a moment. Brown jeans.

    #5

    This Is What Happens When You Wear Too Much Make Up And Not Your Seat Belt

    Car seat with a face-like stain, resembling a person, seen in a dimly lit parking area.

    rosinbole Report

    #6

    I Thought I Took A Cute Picture, Looked Back At It And Realized My Hand Was Directly On The Sascrotch

    Person cheerfully hugging a large Bigfoot statue at an outdoor location, with a sign reading "Please Keep Off Statue."

    urethra_franklin_ Report

    #7

    I Put These Brownies To Cool On The Porch, And A Dang Squirrel Came Through The Screen And Had At Them. I Am Very Sad

    Brownie with a missing piece beside spider-shaped candle holder on a wooden table.

    diamondsealtd Report

    #8

    My Wife Reminded Me Several Times To Put The Dog In His Kennel And I Did Not. He Promised He Would Be A Good Boy And He Was Not

    Messy living room with sofa cushions torn apart, showing a worse day scenario.

    PJwonder Report

    #9

    This Girl Was Bleaching Her Hair And Put A Plastic Bag From Walmart Over It To Help The Heat Stay In And It Printed The Ink Onto Her Hair

    Person sitting in a bathtub with hair covered in yellow cream and green doodles, looking down.

    kttyfrncs Report

    #10

    I Put A Rock In Front Of The Green Electrical Box So My Wife Wouldn't Take Out Power To The Entire Neighborhood Again

    Car stuck on a large rock in a snowy setting, surrounded by ice and snow, highlighting a rough day scenario.

    distriived Report

    #11

    Lesson Learned, Don’t Wear Grey Pants To An Interview

    Man taking a mirror selfie showing a wet stain on his pants, having a worse day than most.

    -milesTeg Report

    #12

    First Time This Happened To Me

    Juice pouch punctured by straw, spilling on desk.

    BigJayPlay Report

    #13

    My Wife Accidently Used The Wrong Soap In The Washer

    Washing machine overflowing with soap suds, illustrating a bad day mishap.

    taloncard815 Report

    #14

    Some Crazy Work

    Person having a worse day while struggling with overloaded car at hardware store parking lot.

    melgibson64 Report

    #15

    What Could Go Wrong When You Don't Tie Down A Load Of Deck Boards

    Truck with metal bars spills load in parking lot.

    dingmah Report

    #16

    Nissan Rogue Driver Gets Stuck Making A Turn On A Denver Bike Path Foot Bridge

    Nissan SUV stuck tightly between railings, highlighting a bad day.

    ferio252 Report

    #17

    What Could Go Wrong With Locking Your Dog In The RV

    Dog peeking through a hole in a camper door, illustrating a worse day moment.

    tigerlilytoph Report

    #18

    Last Weekend, I Was The Idiot. Didn't Notice Until 1h Down The Road

    Car with a fuel pump still attached, left behind at a gas station, highlighting a worse day experience.

    retrowarp Report

    #19

    His Girlfriend Forgot To Take The Plastic Off The Cheese

    A disappointing sandwich with bologna and unopened cheese on someone's lap.

    ADAMand3VIL Report

    #20

    3 Years Ago I Unknowingly Bought A 2 Person Child's Tent Thinking It Was Adult Sized. Still Took It To The Festival

    Man looks frustrated while stuck in a small, muddy orange tent at night, having a bad day outdoors.

    Kelkymcdouble Report

    #21

    Decided Today I Was Going To Take A Different Route In The Construction Zone To Get To Work

    Muddy shoes and leggings stuck in wet dirt, illustrating a worse day scenario.

    Safe to say I went back home.

    Countdankula19 Report

    #22

    Prof Had Me For A Moment

    Email mix-up about attachment issues, clarified later to mean file attachment, showcasing a worse day scenario.

    Wes123Games Report

    #23

    We’re Going To Disney World

    Word puzzle letters mistakenly spell “we’re going to die.”

    Victinithetiny101 Report

    #24

    Poor Money Box

    Golden Retriever with a shaved line on its head after a shaving mishap.

    My_Memes_Will_Cure_U Report

    #25

    Couch Doesn’t Fit (Horizontally) Into Room

    Upright couch stuck in a room, creating a challenging day.

    burgerhotdogcat Report

    #26

    That's Why You Don't Remove The Cones That Reserve An Area For Delivery

    Car trapped in a parking lot by stacked metal barriers, a visual of someone having a worse day.

    pspfreak Report

    #27

    If I Fits, I Sits

    Man trapped in yellow playground spiral, looking frustrated on a sunny day.

    mmendozaf Report

    missidontgetit avatar
    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have had to get so many children out of these its not funny.

    #28

    Left My Sunroof Open When It Called For Rain

    Car interior with rain-soaked dashboard, highlighting a challenging day.

    reddit.com Report

    #29

    Today, I Followed My Out Of Date GPS And I Became The Idiot In The Car

    Black car stuck in muddy grass near a road, illustrating someone's worse day.

    emeryofgraham Report

    #30

    Note To Self, Check The Dimensions Of Everything Before Ordering On Amazon

    A cat staring at a tiny scratching post on a bed, looking unimpressed.

    cewallace9 Report

    #31

    Took The Wife Out Of Rehab For A Walk Through The City

    A lost crutch stuck in shallow water next to a stone wall, suggesting a worse day for someone.

    She was taking a selfie and lost her grip on her crutch. It’s still there, impossible to retrieve.

    goprinterm Report

    #32

    A Mistake Was Made

    Cup of coffee mistakenly mixed with Parmesan cheese packet, showcasing someone having a worse day.

    LaurenSomm Report

    #33

    Vacuum Cleaning My Apple Keyboard

    Broken keyboard with missing keys, a frustrating situation showing someone having a worse day than you.

    gibagger Report

    #34

    I Was Told This Would Work

    Messy peanut butter spill with a mixer and spread over countertop and hand, illustrating a bad day.

    asingh1992 Report

    #35

    I Didn't Mean It Like That

    Screenshot of a Reddit thread where a user unintentionally makes a 9-11 joke, realizing their mistake afterward.

    MyNameGifOreilly Report

    #36

    Oh, Well

    Broken mug with a cartoon dog and text saying "This is fine," highlighting a bad day moment.

    ACHIMENESss Report

    #37

    Buttful

    Handwritten note with misspellings, offering encouragement, related to people having a worse day.

    01zegaj Report

    #38

    Looks Like A Mullet With Legs

    Panorama mishap with dog creates distorted effect on green lawn.

    cvbiclesdemo Report

    #39

    What If I Decide To Let My White Dog Out After I Mow My Lawn?

    Dog covered in grass clippings after playing outside, having a worse day.

    sunshinyanny Report

    #40

    Stubborn Husband Said He Didn't Need My Help Putting Sunscreen On His Back

    A person with a sunburned back showing uneven tan lines in a home setting.

    SugarHighBakedGoods Report

    #41

    Sometimes It Pays To Have A Dirty Car. My Son Got Rear Ended Last Night, The Other Driver Was Aggressive And Left Without Exchanging Info

    Reversed license plate imprint in snow showing a difficult day.

    Veriera Report

    #42

    I Was Told It Gets Worse And Worse Every Time You Get Exposed

    Tweet by Matt Walsh humorously realizing he's not immune to poison ivy.

    MattWalshBlog Report

    #43

    I Don't Think I Had To Wash That

    A remote control is accidentally washed with black and white clothes in a washing machine.

    BugsyShort Report

    #44

    This Is The Worst Thing Chocolate Milk Ever Did

    Tweet about accidentally tossing chocolate milk on bed, a worse day moment.

    radscientist_ Report

    #45

    This Is My 2nd Set Of AirPods That I Have Idiotically Left In My Pockets And Washed. Please Mock Me

    Earbuds stuck in a washing machine drum, having a worse day.

    VerboseWraith Report

    #46

    We All Make Mistakes

    A car backed into a post, causing a metal frame to collapse on the driveway.

    thejyo Report

    #47

    Learn From My Mistakes

    Man with suction cup mark on forehead and colorful toy, illustrating a worse day moment.

    BingErrDronePilot Report

    #48

    Time To Do The Waddle Of Shame

    A long strip of toilet paper unrolled across a tiled bathroom floor, suggesting a worse day scenario.

    FittyShades_of_Gay Report

    #49

    Car Accident Results In Toilet Paper All Over The Highway

    People on a roadside picking up scattered toilet paper rolls and water bottles. Worse day than you keyword.

    TheLastOfUsAll Report

    #50

    I Didn't Realize Until I Got To Work That I Had Mismatched Shoes (Got Dressed In The Dark Because I Was In A Hurry)

    Mismatched shoes on a tiled floor, illustrating someone having a worse day.

    reddit.com Report

    #51

    You Ever Climb Up Somewhere And Then Realize You Have No Clue How To Get Down? I’m About 6 Meters (20 Feet) Up

    A person stuck in a tree, looking down at rocks, having a worse day.

    OREOSTUFFER Report

    emojisister avatar
    justagirl
    justagirl
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Put the phone away, wrap both hands around that thick branch, and then sort of shimmy down to that other thick branch, and then just slide down i guess. alternatively, call 911

    #52

    Poor Guy Just Wants It To End

    Reddit user frustrated by unwanted game spectator, seeking advice on blocking persistent online follower.

    Hulktor Report

    #53

    I Used To Stuff My Crotch As A Little Kid To Intimidate The Pitchers On The Other Team

    Young baseball player in green and yellow uniform squinting at bat, showing a challenging day on the field.

    ElBurritoNinja Report

    #54

    Food For You

    Reddit post about a new job with a humorous comment highlighting having a worse day.

    reddit.com Report

    #55

    My Mate Got A Tattoo, Ready For England Winning The Euro Championship

    A wrist tattoo reads "England Euro 2024 Winners," reflecting a regrettable decision in context of worse day experiences.

    assiskeyman24 Report

    #56

    Didn’t Understand What Was Funny About Ordering 3 Cheese Enchiladas On The Side Until These Monsters Showed Up

    Messy enchiladas overshadow the meal, creating a culinary disaster.

    jdownes316 Report

    #57

    A Friend Forgot To Change Their Document Name When Submitting It

    Email exchange showing a student forgetting to change an assignment's embarrassing file name.

    SpaggettiBill Report

    #58

    Unemployed And Doing Job Interviews. Thought I’d Wax My Eyebrows To Look Put-Together

    Uneven eyebrows showing an awkward grooming mistake, highlighting people having a worse day.

    Karnakite Report

    #59

    Guess Who Thought The Soy Sauce Was Syrup This Morning

    Grilled cheese soaked in soy sauce spill on a marble counter, illustrating a bad day mishap.

    sirfluffyington Report

    #60

    Automatic Door At Work Was Broken This Morning. Walked Right Into It

    Wet stain on someone's pants, possibly indicating a rough day.

    The-Riskiest-Biscuit Report

    #61

    I Made A Mistake And Bought The Wrong Gas Lift For My Chair

    A broken office chair precariously balanced, illustrating a worse day scenario.

    Crystalwolf Report

    #62

    My Sister Is So Intelligent, But Her Moving This Trampoline Makes Me Wonder

    Car transporting large trampoline, rear view obstructed, illustrating a challenging day.

    WafflesRearEnd Report

    #63

    My Brain Read This As “No Push”. Spent A Good 30 Seconds Twisting The Handle To Try And Turn It On

    Backwards "push" label on a shiny bathroom faucet.

    stairwaytoevan Report

    #64

    Someone Just Left Their Car Like This In The Parking Lot

    A red car stranded awkwardly on a grassy curb near a shopping plaza, having a worse day.

    wolfej4 Report

    #65

    My Girlfriend Spilled Her Soup And This Was The Result

    Alphabet pasta letters spell "RIP" on a dark surface, suggesting someone's worse day.

    thechimpdocter Report

    #66

    Left Car Run For 25 Hours In Winter One Time By Accident

    Frozen car exhaust with icicles beneath red vehicle, highlighting a worse day scenario.

    melmwood Report

    #67

    When England Scored, I Celebrated So Much That My Apple Watch Thought I Was In A Car Crash And Proceeded To Call 999 To Inform My Family That I May Have Been In A Serious Accident

    Smartwatch crash alert triggers false emergency text during football match.

    MannsyB Report

    #68

    The Way My Coworker Wrote His Absence On The Calendar

    Calendar marking with humorous note showing someone having a worse day.

    Grocer-of-Blaviken Report

    #69

    Why Are People Doing These Kinds Of Things

    Tattooed username on arm with account deactivated, showcasing a worse day experience.

    MrGravitazius Report

    #70

    They Couldn’t Do It

    Truck stuck under low bridge with "You can do it" slogan, highlighting bad day scenario.

    iceage2012 Report

    #71

    Pregnancy Brain And Autocorrect! I'm So Embarrassed

    Text exchange with autocorrect error about diapers, humorously changing 'hear' to 'eat' regarding baby diapers.

    nanajoy Report

    #72

    I Accidentally Broke My Wife’s Succulent Llama At 6 Am

    Broken ceramic planter with fallen leaves, note saying "I am so sorry, babe," and tube of super glue on a countertop.

    LordByronMorland Report

    #73

    Looks Like This Car Had A Bit Of An Accident

    Car stuck in a tree beside a road, illustrating someone having a much worse day than usual.

    NostroVostro Report

