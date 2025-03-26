73 People Who Are Having A Way Worse Day Than You
Making mistakes is a part of life. No matter how many times you play a song on your guitar, bake the same chocolate chip cookie recipe or develop film from your camera, there’s a chance that something will go wrong along the way.
As embarrassing as these little mess ups can be, it’s best to accept them and move on. There’s no point in wasting energy being upset! And if you need help accepting your own failures, you might want to try seeing the humor in them. Bored Panda has searched far and wide to find the funniest examples of facepalm worthy mistakes people have made and compiled them down below. So enjoy scrolling through these photos that might make you feel better about your own errors, and be sure to upvote the ones you can’t help but giggle at!
My Name Is Shane, But Thanks, I Guess
Forgot To Close The Window Before Getting A Carwash
Hope that official looking document wasn't important.
My Legs After Mowing My Lawn While It Was Still Wet
My Wife Washed My New Pair Of Jeans So I Could Wear Them Today. She Also Threw In Her Big Fuzzy Blanket
Wasn't sure if that was the jeans or the blanket for a moment. Brown jeans.
This Is What Happens When You Wear Too Much Make Up And Not Your Seat Belt
I Thought I Took A Cute Picture, Looked Back At It And Realized My Hand Was Directly On The Sascrotch
I Put These Brownies To Cool On The Porch, And A Dang Squirrel Came Through The Screen And Had At Them. I Am Very Sad
My Wife Reminded Me Several Times To Put The Dog In His Kennel And I Did Not. He Promised He Would Be A Good Boy And He Was Not
This Girl Was Bleaching Her Hair And Put A Plastic Bag From Walmart Over It To Help The Heat Stay In And It Printed The Ink Onto Her Hair
I Put A Rock In Front Of The Green Electrical Box So My Wife Wouldn't Take Out Power To The Entire Neighborhood Again
Lesson Learned, Don’t Wear Grey Pants To An Interview
First Time This Happened To Me
My Wife Accidently Used The Wrong Soap In The Washer
Some Crazy Work
What Could Go Wrong When You Don't Tie Down A Load Of Deck Boards
Nissan Rogue Driver Gets Stuck Making A Turn On A Denver Bike Path Foot Bridge
What Could Go Wrong With Locking Your Dog In The RV
Last Weekend, I Was The Idiot. Didn't Notice Until 1h Down The Road
His Girlfriend Forgot To Take The Plastic Off The Cheese
3 Years Ago I Unknowingly Bought A 2 Person Child's Tent Thinking It Was Adult Sized. Still Took It To The Festival
Decided Today I Was Going To Take A Different Route In The Construction Zone To Get To Work
Safe to say I went back home.
Prof Had Me For A Moment
We’re Going To Disney World
Poor Money Box
Couch Doesn’t Fit (Horizontally) Into Room
That's Why You Don't Remove The Cones That Reserve An Area For Delivery
If I Fits, I Sits
I have had to get so many children out of these its not funny.
Left My Sunroof Open When It Called For Rain
Today, I Followed My Out Of Date GPS And I Became The Idiot In The Car
Note To Self, Check The Dimensions Of Everything Before Ordering On Amazon
Took The Wife Out Of Rehab For A Walk Through The City
She was taking a selfie and lost her grip on her crutch. It’s still there, impossible to retrieve.