As embarrassing as these little mess ups can be, it’s best to accept them and move on. There’s no point in wasting energy being upset! And if you need help accepting your own failures , you might want to try seeing the humor in them. Bored Panda has searched far and wide to find the funniest examples of facepalm worthy mistakes people have made and compiled them down below. So enjoy scrolling through these photos that might make you feel better about your own errors, and be sure to upvote the ones you can’t help but giggle at!

Making mistakes is a part of life. No matter how many times you play a song on your guitar, bake the same chocolate chip cookie recipe or develop film from your camera, there’s a chance that something will go wrong along the way.

#1 My Name Is Shane, But Thanks, I Guess Share icon

#2 Forgot To Close The Window Before Getting A Carwash Share icon

#3 My Legs After Mowing My Lawn While It Was Still Wet Share icon

#4 My Wife Washed My New Pair Of Jeans So I Could Wear Them Today. She Also Threw In Her Big Fuzzy Blanket Share icon

#5 This Is What Happens When You Wear Too Much Make Up And Not Your Seat Belt Share icon

#6 I Thought I Took A Cute Picture, Looked Back At It And Realized My Hand Was Directly On The Sascrotch Share icon

#7 I Put These Brownies To Cool On The Porch, And A Dang Squirrel Came Through The Screen And Had At Them. I Am Very Sad Share icon

#8 My Wife Reminded Me Several Times To Put The Dog In His Kennel And I Did Not. He Promised He Would Be A Good Boy And He Was Not Share icon

#9 This Girl Was Bleaching Her Hair And Put A Plastic Bag From Walmart Over It To Help The Heat Stay In And It Printed The Ink Onto Her Hair Share icon

#10 I Put A Rock In Front Of The Green Electrical Box So My Wife Wouldn't Take Out Power To The Entire Neighborhood Again Share icon

#11 Lesson Learned, Don’t Wear Grey Pants To An Interview Share icon

#12 First Time This Happened To Me Share icon

#13 My Wife Accidently Used The Wrong Soap In The Washer Share icon

#14 Some Crazy Work Share icon

#15 What Could Go Wrong When You Don't Tie Down A Load Of Deck Boards Share icon

#16 Nissan Rogue Driver Gets Stuck Making A Turn On A Denver Bike Path Foot Bridge Share icon

#17 What Could Go Wrong With Locking Your Dog In The RV Share icon

#18 Last Weekend, I Was The Idiot. Didn't Notice Until 1h Down The Road Share icon

#19 His Girlfriend Forgot To Take The Plastic Off The Cheese Share icon

#20 3 Years Ago I Unknowingly Bought A 2 Person Child's Tent Thinking It Was Adult Sized. Still Took It To The Festival Share icon

#21 Decided Today I Was Going To Take A Different Route In The Construction Zone To Get To Work Share icon Safe to say I went back home.



#22 Prof Had Me For A Moment Share icon

#23 We’re Going To Disney World Share icon

#24 Poor Money Box Share icon

#25 Couch Doesn’t Fit (Horizontally) Into Room Share icon

#26 That's Why You Don't Remove The Cones That Reserve An Area For Delivery Share icon

#27 If I Fits, I Sits Share icon

#28 Left My Sunroof Open When It Called For Rain Share icon

#29 Today, I Followed My Out Of Date GPS And I Became The Idiot In The Car Share icon

#30 Note To Self, Check The Dimensions Of Everything Before Ordering On Amazon Share icon

#31 Took The Wife Out Of Rehab For A Walk Through The City Share icon She was taking a selfie and lost her grip on her crutch. It’s still there, impossible to retrieve.



#32 A Mistake Was Made Share icon

#33 Vacuum Cleaning My Apple Keyboard Share icon

#34 I Was Told This Would Work Share icon

#35 I Didn't Mean It Like That Share icon

#36 Oh, Well Share icon

#37 Buttful Share icon

#38 Looks Like A Mullet With Legs Share icon

#39 What If I Decide To Let My White Dog Out After I Mow My Lawn? Share icon

#40 Stubborn Husband Said He Didn't Need My Help Putting Sunscreen On His Back Share icon

#41 Sometimes It Pays To Have A Dirty Car. My Son Got Rear Ended Last Night, The Other Driver Was Aggressive And Left Without Exchanging Info Share icon

#42 I Was Told It Gets Worse And Worse Every Time You Get Exposed Share icon

#43 I Don't Think I Had To Wash That Share icon

#44 This Is The Worst Thing Chocolate Milk Ever Did Share icon

#45 This Is My 2nd Set Of AirPods That I Have Idiotically Left In My Pockets And Washed. Please Mock Me Share icon

#46 We All Make Mistakes Share icon

#47 Learn From My Mistakes Share icon

#48 Time To Do The Waddle Of Shame Share icon

#49 Car Accident Results In Toilet Paper All Over The Highway Share icon

#50 I Didn't Realize Until I Got To Work That I Had Mismatched Shoes (Got Dressed In The Dark Because I Was In A Hurry) Share icon

#51 You Ever Climb Up Somewhere And Then Realize You Have No Clue How To Get Down? I’m About 6 Meters (20 Feet) Up Share icon

#52 Poor Guy Just Wants It To End Share icon

#53 I Used To Stuff My Crotch As A Little Kid To Intimidate The Pitchers On The Other Team Share icon

#54 Food For You Share icon

#55 My Mate Got A Tattoo, Ready For England Winning The Euro Championship Share icon

#56 Didn’t Understand What Was Funny About Ordering 3 Cheese Enchiladas On The Side Until These Monsters Showed Up Share icon

#57 A Friend Forgot To Change Their Document Name When Submitting It Share icon

#58 Unemployed And Doing Job Interviews. Thought I’d Wax My Eyebrows To Look Put-Together Share icon

#59 Guess Who Thought The Soy Sauce Was Syrup This Morning Share icon

#60 Automatic Door At Work Was Broken This Morning. Walked Right Into It Share icon

#61 I Made A Mistake And Bought The Wrong Gas Lift For My Chair Share icon

#62 My Sister Is So Intelligent, But Her Moving This Trampoline Makes Me Wonder Share icon

#63 My Brain Read This As “No Push”. Spent A Good 30 Seconds Twisting The Handle To Try And Turn It On Share icon

#64 Someone Just Left Their Car Like This In The Parking Lot Share icon

#65 My Girlfriend Spilled Her Soup And This Was The Result Share icon

#66 Left Car Run For 25 Hours In Winter One Time By Accident Share icon

#67 When England Scored, I Celebrated So Much That My Apple Watch Thought I Was In A Car Crash And Proceeded To Call 999 To Inform My Family That I May Have Been In A Serious Accident Share icon

#68 The Way My Coworker Wrote His Absence On The Calendar Share icon

#69 Why Are People Doing These Kinds Of Things Share icon

#70 They Couldn’t Do It Share icon

#71 Pregnancy Brain And Autocorrect! I'm So Embarrassed Share icon

#72 I Accidentally Broke My Wife’s Succulent Llama At 6 Am Share icon