Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I’m Not Stupid”: Woman Catfished By Cousin For 10 Years Defends Herself After Getting Mocked
News

“I’m Not Stupid”: Woman Catfished By Cousin For 10 Years Defends Herself After Getting Mocked

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Stupid and desperate,” Netflix viewers labeled 43-year-old Kirat Assi after spending nearly ten years believing she was in a romantic relationship with a man named Bobby Jandu, only to later discover it was all a hoax orchestrated by her cousin.

The woman’s story became infamous after it was featured in the Sweet Bobby podcast, a series that focuses on catfishers, people who falsify their identities online to get into relationships with people and scam them.

Highlights
  • Assi was catfished for nearly ten years by her cousin using a fake identity.
  • The story was featured in the 'Sweet Bobby' podcast and a Netflix documentary.
  • Assi hopes her story will help others who suffer in silence to come forward.
  • Assi was mocked for believing bizarre stories, but she encourages speaking up.

Assi’s testimony became so popular that it became the subject of a Netflix documentary, which made its debut last Wednesday (October 1&). However, with the increased attention came both recognition and criticism.

“She seems desperate. Ten years!? I can’t believe she fell for something like this, one viewer said.

“I’m not stupid. I’m not dumb. I’m the one who chose to speak up, Assi said in an interview with the BBC, addressing those who were calling her gullible. 

You May Also Like:

A woman who was catfished for almost a decade spoke out after being labeled “stupid and “gullible by viewers

"I'm Not Stupid": Woman Catfished By Cousin For 10 Years Defends Herself After Getting Mocked

Image credits: Netflix

“I’m the one that’s put herself in the firing line, and I hope others will come forward, she added, hoping that her story would bring light to the issue and help those suffering in silence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assi spent years talking to her catfish, a supposed cardiologist with whom she spent more than nine years talking. Their conversations were deep and intimate, with Assi forming a profound emotional bond with the supposed “Bobby.”

Their interactions would advance to the point of becoming sexual. Still, the pair never met in person due to the catfish’s increasingly bizarre excuses, from suffering a brain tumor to being shot. Bobby’s accounts were backed up by supposed family members who, of course, were also fake.

"I'm Not Stupid": Woman Catfished By Cousin For 10 Years Defends Herself After Getting Mocked

Image credits: Netflix

Eventually, after nine years of communication, Assi managed to track down the real Bobby, at least according to what she deduced from the photos the catfish sent her. However, upon finally meeting the man of her dreams, he had no idea who she was.

The truth finally emerged when her cousin, Simran Bhogal, confessed to creating Bobby and a completely fabricated social network of friends and family around the fake man to facilitate the deception.

While talking to the BBC, Assi explained that she doesn’t know or understand why her cousin decided to deceive her for so many years

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm Not Stupid": Woman Catfished By Cousin For 10 Years Defends Herself After Getting Mocked

Image credits: Netflix

“The extent to which that person went, you can’t ever justify it, she said. “I can’t understand why she didn’t stop or why she felt pleasure from hearing somebody in pain.”

The catfishing was seemingly an attempt by Simran to get close, sentimentally, to Assi. The interactions began in November 2010, when she created a fake profile of her supposed ex-boyfriend.

Simran then made up a story straight out of a telenovela, with her supposed ex-boyfriend dying and Bobby,” his brother, stepping in to receive her condolences.

"I'm Not Stupid": Woman Catfished By Cousin For 10 Years Defends Herself After Getting Mocked

Image credits: Netflix

“Bobby and Assi struck a friendship, with the latter stating that she saw the former as a “little brother. Simran, however, decided to add further drama to the story and invented the situation of Bobby being shot.

The outlandish nature of the catfish’s stories was one of the main reasons Assi was mocked online, a fact that she acknowledged.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s ridiculous, I know, she said. “But at every step, these mad happenings were being backed up by other people.”

Unable to keep the facade for longer, Simran confessed the truth on June 11, 2018, with Assi “vomiting and “passing out upon receiving the news.

“She has taken ten years of my life from me, years I will not get back.

"I'm Not Stupid": Woman Catfished By Cousin For 10 Years Defends Herself After Getting Mocked

"I'm Not Stupid": Woman Catfished By Cousin For 10 Years Defends Herself After Getting Mocked

"I'm Not Stupid": Woman Catfished By Cousin For 10 Years Defends Herself After Getting Mocked

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm Not Stupid": Woman Catfished By Cousin For 10 Years Defends Herself After Getting Mocked

"I'm Not Stupid": Woman Catfished By Cousin For 10 Years Defends Herself After Getting Mocked

"I'm Not Stupid": Woman Catfished By Cousin For 10 Years Defends Herself After Getting Mocked

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm Not Stupid": Woman Catfished By Cousin For 10 Years Defends Herself After Getting Mocked

"I'm Not Stupid": Woman Catfished By Cousin For 10 Years Defends Herself After Getting Mocked

"I'm Not Stupid": Woman Catfished By Cousin For 10 Years Defends Herself After Getting Mocked

"I'm Not Stupid": Woman Catfished By Cousin For 10 Years Defends Herself After Getting Mocked

"I'm Not Stupid": Woman Catfished By Cousin For 10 Years Defends Herself After Getting Mocked

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

31

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

0

Abel Musa Miño

Abel Musa Miño

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

Read less »
Abel Musa Miño

Abel Musa Miño

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

Read less »
Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am employed as a Visual Editor in the news team. I make sure you have the best pictures near the most interesting text. In general all day I am looking at all you favourite celebrities facies and I am geting payed for it!

Read less »
Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am employed as a Visual Editor in the news team. I make sure you have the best pictures near the most interesting text. In general all day I am looking at all you favourite celebrities facies and I am geting payed for it!

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda