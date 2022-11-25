For those who wonder what the world would look like with no rules, there’s nothing quite like a Black Friday bargain hunt to paint the picture. The occasion that’s meant to mark the start of the Christmas shopping season is notorious for turning into the most drama-filled spectacle of the year. After all, it comes with its own ridiculous situations where outrageous sales freak out the already frenzied buyers who can't help but take everything to the next level. I mean, who doesn’t love a "door-busting" deal?

However, the customers aren’t the only ones going into Black Friday with an insatiable appetite for steals. Businesses also know that the game is on. And they go way out of their way to make us believe we’re winning when, in fact, we’re not.

To show you what we mean, we at Bored Panda have gathered some of the most infuriating examples of companies manipulating, deceiving, and downright scamming customers with Black Friday deals. From price increases to less-than-good "discounts," scroll down to see some of the most infuriating attempts businesses try to part people with their hard-earned money. Be sure to upvote the most absurd examples and share your own experiences in the comments!

#1

This Black Friday Sale Didn't Do A Good Job Of Hiding Their Price Increase

Nurrsha Report

This Black Friday Sale Didn't Do A Good Job Of Hiding Their Price Increase

Nurrsha Report

35points
POST
KJ
KJ
Community Member
1 hour ago

How thick do they think people are.

How thick do they think people are.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Black Friday Is This Price Tag But Nationwide

ChrisMess Report

Black Friday Is This Price Tag But Nationwide

ChrisMess Report

32points
POST
Theo Lee
Theo Lee
Community Member
1 hour ago

Wow. It's sad that a lot of people fall for these :(

Wow. It’s sad that a lot of people fall for these :(

3
3points
reply
#3

Mom Found This Incredible Black Friday Deal

Mom Found This Incredible Black Friday Deal

NotPerryThePlatypus Report

30points
POST
View more comments
#4

Black Friday Deals: Meanwhile, In Canada

s9ix Report

Black Friday Deals: Meanwhile, In Canada

s9ix Report

28points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Black Friday vs. Sinsay

Black Friday vs. Sinsay

holybrekker Report

28points
POST
Boreddd🇺🇦
Boreddd🇺🇦
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sinsay is pretty much a scam anyways. Their quality isn't all that good, but the prices are quite high

0
0points
reply
#6

This Shows Up On Almost Every Product I Checked On Amazon Black Friday Deal. They Raked Up The Price In September In Preparation For Fake Discounts This November

Scarrazaar Report

This Shows Up On Almost Every Product I Checked On Amazon Black Friday Deal. They Raked Up The Price In September In Preparation For Fake Discounts This November

Scarrazaar Report

28points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

I Knew The Original Prices Were Increased For Black Friday

elforastero Report

I Knew The Original Prices Were Increased For Black Friday

elforastero Report

27points
POST
Theo Lee
Theo Lee
Community Member
1 hour ago

180$ for corn flakes 😂😂😂😂😂

180$ for corn flakes 😂😂😂😂😂

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Old Navy Marks Up Before 50% Black Friday Sale

Rannelbrad Report

Old Navy Marks Up Before 50% Black Friday Sale

Rannelbrad Report

25points
POST
#9

Biggest Deals Ever

Biggest Deals Ever

DarkRainLife Report

25points
POST
View more comments
#10

Why I Hate "Black Friday Deals"

Why I Hate "Black Friday Deals"

MuffleMuch Report

24points
POST
Tim
Tim
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd be more concerned with that... totally legit looking brand name. Soooo many counterfeit items in Amazon anymore.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

The Best Black Friday Deal So Far

The Best Black Friday Deal So Far

nmcbeast Report

23points
POST
View more comments
#12

How Black Friday Deals Work

How Black Friday Deals Work

Jayvie97 Report

22points
POST
Theo Lee
Theo Lee
Community Member
1 hour ago

- - 14% = +14% at least the math is right

- - 14% = +14% at least the math is right

4
4points
reply
#13

Lamp I Was Planning To Buy On Wayfair. $25 A Month Ago, $47 On Black Friday

CrudeAsAButton Report

Lamp I Was Planning To Buy On Wayfair. $25 A Month Ago, $47 On Black Friday

CrudeAsAButton Report

22points
POST
#14

Black Friday Sale? 20% Off At Under Armor Outlet On Item Marked Up More Than Typical Price

minnesota-terp Report

Black Friday Sale? 20% Off At Under Armor Outlet On Item Marked Up More Than Typical Price

minnesota-terp Report

21points
POST
#15

There Was An Attempt To Have A Black Friday Sale

TheUconvict Report

There Was An Attempt To Have A Black Friday Sale

TheUconvict Report

20points
POST
#16

I Finally Got It With The Black Friday. It's Really A Great Thing For Amazon. Price 2 Weeks Ago vs. Price In "Black Friday Week"

ChriTraeumer Report

I Finally Got It With The Black Friday. It's Really A Great Thing For Amazon. Price 2 Weeks Ago vs. Price In "Black Friday Week"

ChriTraeumer Report

20points
POST
#17

Here Is Why Black Friday Is A Joke. 20% Off Everything At American Eagle. Oh What's Underneath This Sticker Here

FusionZ06 Report

Here Is Why Black Friday Is A Joke. 20% Off Everything At American Eagle. Oh What's Underneath This Sticker Here

FusionZ06 Report

20points
POST
#18

As Black Friday Looms, Curry's Seem To Have Begun Inflating Their Prices Just To Drop Them. These Photos Are Taken 4 Days Apart, And It Wasn't In The Sale

JumboSnausage Report

As Black Friday Looms, Curry's Seem To Have Begun Inflating Their Prices Just To Drop Them. These Photos Are Taken 4 Days Apart, And It Wasn't In The Sale

JumboSnausage Report

20points
POST
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
1 hour ago

Same in ireland, robbing bastards

Same in ireland, robbing bastards

0
0points
reply
#19

I Took A Screenshot Of A TV I Wanted So I Could Check Back During Black Friday And See If It Went On Sale. It's The Same Price But Amazon Marked It As A "Black Friday Deal"

WatAb0utB0b Report

I Took A Screenshot Of A TV I Wanted So I Could Check Back During Black Friday And See If It Went On Sale. It’s The Same Price But Amazon Marked It As A “Black Friday Deal”

WatAb0utB0b Report

19points
POST
#20

Best Buy Not Adding Properly. Watch Your Black Friday Charges

treeblockbreaker Report

Best Buy Not Adding Properly. Watch Your Black Friday Charges

treeblockbreaker Report

18points
POST
#21

Putting A Ridiculous Markup On Your Cheap Headphones To Bring Them To The Top Of Early Black Friday Deals On Amazon

Silky_Nipples Report

Putting A Ridiculous Markup On Your Cheap Headphones To Bring Them To The Top Of Early Black Friday Deals On Amazon

Silky_Nipples Report

18points
POST
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
1 hour ago

Delivered at no extra cost to the idiots who buy them

Delivered at no extra cost to the idiots who buy them

3
3points
reply
#22

This Is Black Friday Everyone

This Is Black Friday Everyone

malyfsborin88 Report

18points
POST
#23

These Black Friday Deals Look Nice Boys

Tj_Diamond Report

These Black Friday Deals Look Nice Boys

Tj_Diamond Report

17points
POST
#24

Us Brits Don't Really Get Black Friday

rob_gfy Report

Us Brits Don’t Really Get Black Friday

rob_gfy Report

17points
POST
Theo Lee
Theo Lee
Community Member
1 hour ago

One cent is still a save lel

One cent is still a save lel

1
1point
reply
#25

These Black Friday Sales Are Just Too Good To Pass Up

SirBordeaux Report

These Black Friday Sales Are Just Too Good To Pass Up

SirBordeaux Report

17points
POST
Theo Lee
Theo Lee
Community Member
1 hour ago

Wonky definition of 'sale'

Wonky definition of ‘sale’

1
1point
reply
#26

Bestbuy Really Cracking Out The Best Deals For Black Friday

HimalayanJoe Report

Bestbuy Really Cracking Out The Best Deals For Black Friday

HimalayanJoe Report

17points
POST
#27

This Epic Black Friday Deal We Just Spotted At Target! Get Theem While They Last

Crystalize111 Report

This Epic Black Friday Deal We Just Spotted At Target! Get Theem While They Last

Crystalize111 Report

17points
POST
#28

The Black Friday Deals Are Back

The Black Friday Deals Are Back

DabFknStep Report

17points
POST
#29

Black Friday Sale

Black Friday Sale

JimRazor Report

17points
POST
#30

Black Friday Small Text

Black Friday Small Text

MikeAFK Report

17points
POST
#31

Found This Leading Up To Black Friday

astrocm14 Report

Found This Leading Up To Black Friday

astrocm14 Report

17points
POST
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
1 hour ago

The UP TO always catches me out 🙈

The UP TO always catches me out 🙈

0
0points
reply
#32

Raising The Product's Default Price For One Day Just To Make The Old Price Seem Like A Bargain. Typical Black Friday Trick

dntdrvr Report

Raising The Product's Default Price For One Day Just To Make The Old Price Seem Like A Bargain. Typical Black Friday Trick

dntdrvr Report

17points
POST
Theo Lee
Theo Lee
Community Member
1 hour ago

Its cheaper than original tho 🤔

Its cheaper than original tho 🤔

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#33

Black Friday Deals Yeah?

Black Friday Deals Yeah?

topolsek123 Report

16points
POST
#34

This Black Friday "Deal" I Noticed On Amazon

timmykluxx Report

This Black Friday "Deal" I Noticed On Amazon

timmykluxx Report

16points
POST
#35

This Black Friday Sale For 5 Cents Off

LordBruce Report

This Black Friday Sale For 5 Cents Off

LordBruce Report

16points
POST
#36

Canadian Walmart Doesn't Quite Understand How Black Friday Works

smrto0 Report

Canadian Walmart Doesn’t Quite Understand How Black Friday Works

smrto0 Report

16points
POST
#37

These Great Black Friday "Savings"

These Great Black Friday "Savings"

NeroCaesar1 Report

16points
POST
#38

2018 Black Friday Was The Best Year I've Experienced

Chump-tb Report

2018 Black Friday Was The Best Year I’ve Experienced

Chump-tb Report

15points
POST
#39

Amazing Black Friday Deal

Amazing Black Friday Deal

tlitlitli Report

15points
POST
#40

Black Friday Deal Of The Century

Black Friday Deal Of The Century

fearthelettuce Report

15points
POST
#41

Best Black Friday Deal Ever

Best Black Friday Deal Ever

Vertikill Report

15points
POST
#42

Black Friday Special

Black Friday Special

RandomFlotsam Report

15points
POST
Passerby
Passerby
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is more like a joke. I don't think this belongs to the post.

This is more like a joke. I don't think this belongs to the post.

1
1point
reply
#43

There Was An Attempt To Save On Black Friday

skunkworx44 Report

There Was An Attempt To Save On Black Friday

skunkworx44 Report

15points
POST
#44

There Was An Attempt To Participate In Black Friday

There Was An Attempt To Participate In Black Friday

LetMeParkTheBus16 Report

15points
POST
#45

A "Black Friday" Sale

A "Black Friday" Sale

ChargeCarriers Report

15points
POST
#46

Media Markt Increased The Price Of An Air Purifier By 400zł ($87) Before The Black Friday

Bodzio1981 Report

Media Markt Increased The Price Of An Air Purifier By 400zł ($87) Before The Black Friday

Bodzio1981 Report

15points
POST
#47

Two Vastly Different Prices And Both Starts On The Same Day

ricket026 Report

Two Vastly Different Prices And Both Starts On The Same Day

ricket026 Report

15points
POST
#48

Best Black Friday Deal I Have Seen

Best Black Friday Deal I Have Seen

bobishappy123 Report

15points
POST
#49

Great Deal On Nintendo Switches This Black Friday

applejackrr Report

Great Deal On Nintendo Switches This Black Friday

applejackrr Report

15points
POST
#50

Gamestop Is Not So Sure How You're Supposed To Cut Prices For Black Friday

Shakakkan Report

Gamestop Is Not So Sure How You're Supposed To Cut Prices For Black Friday

Shakakkan Report

15points
POST
#51

November 11th vs. November 18th. Nice Black Friday

soniuzzza Report

November 11th vs. November 18th. Nice Black Friday

soniuzzza Report

15points
POST
#52

I Can't Resist A Great Deal. Damn You Black Friday

Nightowl510 Report

I Can't Resist A Great Deal. Damn You Black Friday

Nightowl510 Report

15points
POST
#53

These Black Friday Sales Are A Steal

penholdr Report

These Black Friday Sales Are A Steal

penholdr Report

15points
POST
#54

75% Of The Black Friday "Deals" In The Email I Got Aren't Even Deals

spugg0 Report

75% Of The Black Friday "Deals" In The Email I Got Aren't Even Deals

spugg0 Report

15points
POST
#55

Crazy Black Friday Sale

Crazy Black Friday Sale

daarthVapor Report

15points
POST
#56

If You Buy Things From Yesstyle, Be Careful Of These "Sales." The Price Of This Sweater Increased For Black Friday

Yonipo Report

If You Buy Things From Yesstyle, Be Careful Of These "Sales." The Price Of This Sweater Increased For Black Friday

Yonipo Report

15points
POST
#57

This Little Bargain I Picked Up In The Black Friday Sales

tomthecool Report

This Little Bargain I Picked Up In The Black Friday Sales

tomthecool Report

15points
POST
#58

This Discount I Came Across While Black Friday Shopping

hotdogsandbeer Report

This Discount I Came Across While Black Friday Shopping

hotdogsandbeer Report

14points
POST
#59

This Great Deal During Black Friday Sale! Saved A Penny

Mycaela7 Report

This Great Deal During Black Friday Sale! Saved A Penny

Mycaela7 Report

14points
POST
#60

This Black Friday Is Super Lit

This Black Friday Is Super Lit

Freddie83 Report

14points
POST
#61

The Black Friday Deals Are Starting

The Black Friday Deals Are Starting

netlesswar Report

14points
POST
#62

Price Before Black Friday vs. Price On Black Friday

Price Before Black Friday vs. Price On Black Friday

mcdofras Report

14points
POST
#63

Black Friday Deals Get Crazier Every Year

Black Friday Deals Get Crazier Every Year

the_newspaper_taxi Report

14points
POST
#64

This Black Friday "Discount"

This Black Friday "Discount"

fwufeeofdarkness Report

14points
POST
#65

What A Deal! Love That Black Friday Special

What A Deal! Love That Black Friday Special

fish-swish Report

14points
POST
#66

I'm A Prime Member, Grateful For The Early Black Friday Deals

I'm A Prime Member, Grateful For The Early Black Friday Deals

t_11 Report

14points
POST
#67

Rising Prices Ready For The Amazing Black Friday Deals

Rising Prices Ready For The Amazing Black Friday Deals

quidgame Report

14points
POST
#68

This Black Friday Deal

This Black Friday Deal

FoolishAthena Report

14points
POST
#69

Went Black Friday Shopping To Find They Marked The Price Up Instead Of Down

Went Black Friday Shopping To Find They Marked The Price Up Instead Of Down

anicetaseeya Report

14points
POST
#70

Everything Is 30% Off For Black Friday! Except What Isn't

Everything Is 30% Off For Black Friday! Except What Isn't

breakerboy321 Report

14points
POST
#71

Walmart Falsely Puts A Different Original Price Tag On A Black Friday Deal. The Headset Is Originally $60, Not $80

Walmart Falsely Puts A Different Original Price Tag On A Black Friday Deal. The Headset Is Originally $60, Not $80

MrStealKiller Report

14points
POST
#72

They Raised The Price To Make It Look Like They Had A Cheaper Product For Black Friday

They Raised The Price To Make It Look Like They Had A Cheaper Product For Black Friday

kurtstir Report

14points
POST
#73

Special Black Friday Deal

Special Black Friday Deal

dimonoid123 Report

14points
POST
#74

Living Spaces Arrowmask Couch - $695 In 2020 > $795 In 2021 > Black Friday Sale For $995

Living Spaces Arrowmask Couch - $695 In 2020 > $795 In 2021 > Black Friday Sale For $995

iHateEveryoneAMA Report

14points
POST
#75

Exhibit Of How Black Friday Is A Scam. Two Days Ago, This Dress Was $79.99, And Now It’s $89.99

Exhibit Of How Black Friday Is A Scam. Two Days Ago, This Dress Was $79.99, And Now It’s $89.99