For those who wonder what the world would look like with no rules, there’s nothing quite like a Black Friday bargain hunt to paint the picture. The occasion that’s meant to mark the start of the Christmas shopping season is notorious for turning into the most drama-filled spectacle of the year. After all, it comes with its own ridiculous situations where outrageous sales freak out the already frenzied buyers who can't help but take everything to the next level. I mean, who doesn’t love a "door-busting" deal?

However, the customers aren’t the only ones going into Black Friday with an insatiable appetite for steals. Businesses also know that the game is on. And they go way out of their way to make us believe we’re winning when, in fact, we’re not.

To show you what we mean, we at Bored Panda have gathered some of the most infuriating examples of companies manipulating, deceiving, and downright scamming customers with Black Friday deals. From price increases to less-than-good "discounts," scroll down to see some of the most infuriating attempts businesses try to part people with their hard-earned money. Be sure to upvote the most absurd examples and share your own experiences in the comments!