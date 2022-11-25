Black Friday is upon us, Pandas. Ready your shields. Hold fast! Steady, steady… If it sounds like we’re being overly dramatic, just remember how mind-blowingly weird Black Friday sales can get around the world. Especially in the United States. You see people queuing up for GREAT DEALS for hours or even days on end, sprinting to snatch as many things as they can, even physically hurting others to secure their loot.

It’s chaotic. It’s hectic. It’s utterly crazy. And—let’s be honest—for those of us watching from the sidelines (or hiding underneath a counter from the sales-loving mob), it’s hard to look away from the madness and mania unfolding every year. Just like a car crash, people (unfortunately) can’t avert their gaze. Bored Panda has collected some of the funniest and most on-point memes about Black Friday to remind you to stay grounded this holiday season.

So grab your popcorn and get ready to upvote your fave memes. Got any ridiculous Black Friday first-hand experiences to share? Do you plan to get anything during all of this discount craziness? We’re keeping an eye on the comments, so don’t be shy and share your thoughts.

Bored Panda wanted to learn more about the psychology and aggression of Black Friday and how to avoid giving in to the fear of missing out, so we reached out to Matt Johnson, Ph.D., the host of the Neuroscience of Branding blog. You'll find our full interview with him below. Johnson is a professor of consumer psychology at Hult International Business School and Harvard University, as well as the author of the book, 'Branding that Means Business.'