So, the jokes for Black Friday are further down below - you should absolutely check them out! Once you do, give the best jokes your vote so they find their way to the top of this list. And lastly - share these Black Friday jokes with anyone who you think is taking the occasion way too seriously.

While these funny Black Friday jokes might not be about factory workers calling in sick anymore, they will surely talk about the crazed shoppers. Do you remember those old-school videos from the ‘90s with people queueing to get the latest Playstation or whatnot for days beforehand just to save a tenner? Seems absolutely nuts now when most of the shopping is online! Besides this prominent topic, you’ll also find some of these cool jokes to be bona fide Black Friday dad jokes. Meaning, of course, that they are so bad, they’re hilarious. And, if you’re looking for quick comedic relief, there are plenty of Black Friday one-liners, too!

As you know, Black Friday is the name given to the Friday that falls right after Thanksgiving (the United States Thanksgiving, that is). And while to most of us, Black Friday is associated with a shopping spree, the term was first used to describe a phenomenon happening among factory workers. Coined in 1951 by Factory Management and Maintenance journal, it referred to the practice of workers calling in sick the day after Thanksgiving due to ‘food poisoning’ in order to have a four-day weekend. Smart, huh? On the other hand, it did leave plenty of time to do your shopping, so sales and Black Friday origins might not be as far from that tale as we all think. Anyway, nowadays, Black Friday presents its own ridiculous situations with frenzied shoppers and brands going way out of their way to promote their discounts which, naturally, creates a very nice pretext for some Black Friday jokes. And that’s what we have gathered here for, right?

#1 When Black Friday falls on Friday the 13th, what happens?



Prices get slashed!

#2 I was too lazy to go out shopping today, so to make it feel like Black Friday, I went ahead and punched a few family members.

#3 Handed in an assignment late today, looks like my teacher is giving black friday deals too.



50% off.

#4 What do you call Hunger Games in America?



Black Friday.

#5 What is the day after Black Friday called?



Broke Saturday.

#6 Why do people go clothes shopping on Black Friday?



To replace all the clothes they spilled Thanksgiving dinner on.

#7 Shopping is cheaper than a psychiatrist.

#8 What did the Pot Shop have on Black Friday?



A bake sale.

#9 What happens when a mall loses power?



Free Black Friday.

#10 I don't know what the big deal is about Black Friday?



I blackout every Friday.

#11 Black Friday: The day people spend money they don’t have on things they don’t need.

#12 Bought a new vacuum on Black Friday.



It sucks!

#13 How do you describe an amazing Black Friday deal with free cake?



A sweet deal.

#14 I will spend a thousand dollars on a computer this Black Friday.



It’s going to be grand!

#15 Black Friday should be for bills, too.



I want to get 30% off my electricity bill if I pay it on Black Friday.

#16 My version of Black Friday is deleting all the people on my phone who sent me a mass Thanksgiving text.

#17 Black Friday deals are a scam.



You should be mad at them for overcharging you 364 days a year.

#18 I should give up shopping, but I am not a quitter.

#19 So you can make it early to Black Friday but can’t make it to church on Sunday?

#20 Black Friday, what?



I am not afraid of you.

#21 It’s Black Friday, and I just got an iPhone 14 for my husband.



I thought it was a good trade.

#22 I actually enjoy Black Friday.



It’s the one day I know exactly where all the nut jobs are and how to avoid them.

#23 They’re having a great sale in person at the mall for Black Friday.



Everything is buy one, get achoo free.

#24 What did the fridge say when it was asked on Black Friday, if everything alright over here?



“No, it’s the day after the Thanksgiving, everything is all leftover here!”

#25 For some reason Black Friday continues for the rest of the week, so I guess that makes today Black Sabbath.

#26 Why couldn’t the Judge throw the book at the Black Friday shoplifters?



There’d been a run on sentences.

#27 December 26th is Boxing Day in the UK, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. Do you know when Boxing Day is celebrated in the US?



Black Friday.

#28 Why the bitcoin crashes won’t be as bad as Black Friday?



At least you don’t have to worry about people who jump out of their basement windows.

#29 Why do shoppers feel like cranberry sauce on Black Friday?



They get bruised, battered, and squished into pulp trying to get to the bargain bin.

#30 What do Black Friday shoppers and the Thanksgiving turkey have in common?



They know what it’s like to be stuffed and jammed into a small space.

#31 How can you tell which of your friends got a good Black Friday deal?



Don’t worry; they’ll let you know.

#32 Why do Americans go shopping on Black Friday?



They are thankful they survived Thanksgiving dinner.

#33 Why do they call the day after Thanksgiving “Black Friday”?



Because it matches the mood of all the miserable shoppers.

#34 How can you be more considerate on Black Friday?



By turning your phone horizontally before recording the shopping brawls.

#35 Who profits the most on Black Friday?



The folks who were smart enough to stay home.

#36 What did Nala tell Simba after seeing a herd of people on Black Friday?



“You gotta Mufasa!”

#37 I’ll be celebrating Black Friday in my own way — by completely ignoring it.

#38 Sorry, but there’s no deal for the hospital visit you will need after being pummeled on Black Friday.

#39 Here’s hoping your Black Friday injuries aren’t so bad that you can’t click on a mouse on Cyber Monday.

#40 Black Friday: Because only in America do people trample others for sales exactly one day after being thankful for what they already have.

#41 I’ve saved an absolute fortune this Black Friday.



I stayed in.

#42 Last year I bought an instructional boxing DVD on Cyber Monday.



This year I’m going Black Friday shopping.

#43 All this spending on Black Friday…



Better make sure you pay the electric bill or next Friday will be Black Friday too!

#44 Shortest horror story: sold out.

#45 Black Friday is two days away.



Today is apocalypse Wednesday at the grocery store.

#46 Black Friday? Thanks, but no thanks.



Only criminals tell you to come out at 4 am for a three-dollar DVD player.

#47 Nothing says “I care” like a Christmas present someone had to throw an elbow for.

#48 Why was Friday a happy day?



Because the next day was a sadder day.

#49 Carry on, and I am just here for Black Friday violence.

#50 It’s only a matter of time before the security camera at Walmart on Black Friday becomes a hit reality show.

#51 My dad has the best trick to save an absolute fortune on Black Friday…



He totally ignores it!

#52 Men go shopping to buy what they want.



Women go shopping to find out what they want.

#53 Wouldn’t it be nice if retail therapy was covered by health insurance?

#54 I’ve got the deal already worked out this Black Friday.



I’m getting a new Lexus for my wife.



I think she’s going to be really surprised but from my perspective, it’s an awesome trade.

#55 Retailers be like, remember everyone…



Black Friday matters.

#56 Attention, "BLACK FRIDAY SALE!"



My house.



You And Me... All Clothes 100% Off.

#57 It was just after Thanksgiving, and the judge was in a happy mood. He asked the prisoner who was in the dock, ‘What are you charged with?’



The prisoner replied, ‘Doing my Christmas shopping too early.



‘That’s no crime’, said the judge. ‘Just how early were you doing this shopping?’



'Before the shop opened’, answered the prisoner.

#58 Why is the day after Thanksgiving a day of giving thanks for what we have, a day devoted to getting more stuff?

#59 Dad: "Today's Black Friday right?"



Me: "Yep"



Dad: "Then why's it so bright out?"

#60 Why is Donald Trump getting rid of Black Friday?



Because he wants an All White Christmas.

#61 What did the lumberjack do on Black Friday?



He went on a chopping spree.

#62 It’s Black Friday, and people are lining up around the block at the local Best Buy. The people in the line beat up a well-dressed man who comes to the front of the line. He attempts it again and is knocked down.



He then mutters, “If people will be like that, I’m not opening the store.”

#63 Why hasn't Black Friday become a super racial thing?



Because capitalism is more important than racism.

#64 On any normal day, Black Lives Matter...



But on Black Friday, no lives matter.

#65 Which family usually spends the most on Black Friday?



The one that learns the least.

#66 Fantastic Black Friday deal alert:



Buy nothing and save 100 percent in every store!

#67 Black Friday at the geology museum was great…



There were so many great shales!

#68 How is the Battle for Hogwarts like a Black Friday sale?



Weasley twins are 50 percent off.

#69 Black Friday is a great time to visit the tire store.



They always have a blowout!

#70 What did the tired Black Friday clothing shopper say?



I’m overall this!

#71 Why do cops love going to Black Friday early?



So they can beat the crowd.

#72 What do you call someone who gets run over at a Black Friday sale?



A Walmartyr.

#73 Cheers!



...to the people working as security on Black Friday.

#74 Consider how fat you got on Thanksgiving when buying clothes on Black Friday.

#75 I approximated the Black Friday experience at home by hurling myself into a wall several times and then ordering online.

#76 Why do ghosts like Black Friday?



They’re bargain haunters.

#77 What if I told you that if you spend more than 8 minutes to save $1, you’re working for less than minimum wage?

#78 Why do people go clothes shopping on Black Friday?



Because they can’t fit into their clothes after Thanksgiving dinner.

#79 Every year on Black Friday I make sure I wake up extra early.



To go on the internet to see all the fights.

#80 Who experienced the first Black Friday?



Robinson Crusoe.

#81 A local hospital is offering Black Friday specials on circumcisions.



Up to 50% off.

#82 What was the horse looking for on Black Friday?



A Macintosh.

#83 Probable Headline:



“1000 Americans killed trying to get Twinkies on Black Friday.”

#84 I headed out before dawn today and braved some insane crowds, to snag some Black Friday deals.



The only thing I think I scored was a case of COVID-19.

#85 Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Gus.

Gus who?

Gus as long as we’re here, we should get two TVs.

#86 What did Shakespeare say when Black Friday was over?



“Now is the winter of our discount.”

#87 Need help quitting smoking this Thanksgiving?



After dinner just quit “Cold Turkey”. This way your lungs won’t be “Black Friday”.

#88 Why is Black Friday the best time for you to pick up girls?



Because girls are already bargain hunting.

#89 The best Black Friday sale is one you can access from your bed.

#90 Why does Humpty Dumpty not participate in Black Friday?



He’s broke.

#91 I hope you will only get surprised by the amazing deal on Black Friday and not your credit card bill.

#92 Black Friday sale on Star Wars Battlefront 2.



Save up to $2160 by not buying it.

#93 The boat shop was having a huge discount on all their Galleons and Brigantines for Black Friday this year.



It was the biggest sail event they’ve ever had.

#94 What did Melania Trump have on her Black Friday shopping list?



A copy of everything Michelle Obama had on her list.

#95 If Jesus was born on Christmas and was resurrected on Easter, what happened on Black Friday?



Sales at K-Mart.

#96 What do people eat on Black Friday?



Whatever they couldn’t finish on Thanksgiving Thursday.

#97 Knock Knock

Who’s there?

June

June who?

June know any good Black Friday knock-knock jokes?

#98 Besides Black Friday, what is the only thing people will wait in line for?



A pumpkin spice latte at Starbucks.

#99 Some people don’t shop on Black Friday.



They are too busy sleeping off their Thanksgiving food.

#100 In Soviet Russia, they didn’t have Black Friday, but they had Siberia Monday.

#101 How do you know Arnold Schwarzenegger is waiting in line with you on Black Friday?



He Jingles All The Way.

#102 What do you call Black Friday with a supply shortage?



Friday.

#103 What do you call a pickle on Black Friday?



A dill.