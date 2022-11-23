Despite the evidence to the contrary, we still firmly believe that there’s hope for humankind. Though we’re not gonna lie, it temporarily becomes quite hard to believe that when you’re faced with so many stories of mind-boggling entitlement on social media.

To show you what we mean, Bored Panda has scoured the internet for some of the very worst Venmo request stories. From people shamelessly begging for money (just because they’re bored) and asking for refunds for bad dates to miserly family members demanding you pay for staying over, this is just the tip of the iceberg of Truly Awful Behavior.

Scroll down for a peek into what unfiltered greed looks like, Pandas. Got any similar Venmo or other cash app stories to tell? Drop by the comments to warn everyone else. Meanwhile, as you’re scrolling down, try to remember that the majority of people are kind and decent. At least… we hope.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Stealing From A Guy Who Asked You Out

Stealing From A Guy Who Asked You Out

SydneyShyanneS Report

22points
POST
bagels and beagles
bagels and beagles
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, she isn’t a genius, this a crime

16
16points
reply
View more comments
#2

Got A Venmo Request From A Friend “Conducting An Experiment” ($1)

Got A Venmo Request From A Friend “Conducting An Experiment” ($1)

Chachi404 Report

17points
POST
#3

Rent

Rent

ngvyenvlly Report

17points
POST
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

5 dollars is a bargain for a weekend, come on she's your sister and is 5 dollars short for whatever.

4
4points
reply
View more comments

For those of you Pandas who might not be aware, Venmo is an American mobile payment service. It was founded all the way back in 2009 and has been owned by PayPal since 2012.

In short, the app (and others like it) is meant for peer-to-peer transactions and makes digital payments easy and smooth.
#4

Dodged A Bullet

Dodged A Bullet

lildovzz Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#5

Ex-Boyfriend Trying To Talk To His Ex-Girlfriend Through The Cash App

Ex-Boyfriend Trying To Talk To His Ex-Girlfriend Through The Cash App

Jackb2204 Report

15points
POST
#6

I Wonder How Many Drinks She Got

I Wonder How Many Drinks She Got

Last_Braincell_Cant Report

14points
POST

It also makes the hassle of splitting a dinner bill or the cost of going to the cinema among family and friends way easier. You send out a Venmo request for a specific sum and they forward you the money on their phone.

Roughly 70 million people in the US use Venmo. Sounds pretty straightforward, right? 
#7

Yes, Gary. I Will Pay You $25 To Pick Up An Item I’m Giving You That You Want For Free

Yes, Gary. I Will Pay You $25 To Pick Up An Item I’m Giving You That You Want For Free

starksnarksharks Report

14points
POST
Suzette
Suzette
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So the man would have to pay $25 to get ride of that microwave 😂😂 I feel like that's a steal ;)

1
1point
reply
#8

On A Cabin Trip With Some Friends. I Had Brought My Own Food, But I Guess I Dipped Into That Salsa One Too Many Times

On A Cabin Trip With Some Friends. I Had Brought My Own Food, But I Guess I Dipped Into That Salsa One Too Many Times

ashleyddobson Report

14points
POST
#9

She Did Pay Because She Worked With The Person And Wanted To Avoid The Drama

She Did Pay Because She Worked With The Person And Wanted To Avoid The Drama

film_girl Report

14points
POST
Show thyself
Show thyself
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Charge them $19 for your wine + a nice delivering fee. The delivering fee suprisingly is the same as the price for the one glass of wine. - If they're complaining, offer a deal. They forget the glass, you forget the fee.

3
3points
reply

The issue here is that with the rise of digital payments and transactions, the entire dynamic of how people approach money subtly shifts.

If the entries in this list are anything to go by, people begin viewing money as something more intangible than if e.g. we’d be using cold hard cash or lengthier bank transactions via our computers. Which may lead to some pretty shameless behavior in some cases.
#10

Well That's A Good Reason

Well That's A Good Reason

tay_lortab Report

13points
POST
#11

I Think I See Why Things Didn't Work Out

I Think I See Why Things Didn't Work Out

mclaineileen Report

13points
POST
#12

She Did Pay Him

She Did Pay Him

threelisabeth Report

12points
POST
Show thyself
Show thyself
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tbh that's a very nice friend of yours. Mine would have ripped me a new one and charged me way more than that. Which is understandable. ... smooth Yoda, my aśś 😖

1
1point
reply
View more comments

For instance, learning about the woman who stole $2,000 from a guy at a bar was appalling.

Meanwhile, seeing how brazen other people are begging for small sums of money just boggles our minds. No matter how much time you spend on social media, you'll still stumble on something that surprises you. And not always in a good way.
#13

Not Very Nice

Not Very Nice

MollySmithNews Report

12points
POST
#14

This Is Why I Haven't Opened The App In A Week

This Is Why I Haven't Opened The App In A Week

TheFrogPrints Report

12points
POST
#15

Beggar Randomly Came Up To Me And Drew A Portrait That Looked Nothing Like Me

Beggar Randomly Came Up To Me And Drew A Portrait That Looked Nothing Like Me

Then he goes on to tell me stories. I feel bad for him and I give him $5 on Venmo for his effort. Day later, he refunds that and asks for more.

DP3PO Report

11points
POST

There have always been and will always be entitled people in the world, we’re not naive.

But with the rise of the internet, social media, and smartphones, all of this nasty behavior becomes more and more apparent. It would have been far less noticeable in the past.
#16

This One Is From The Florida Of The North. Seen Today In The Wild On A Trip

This One Is From The Florida Of The North. Seen Today In The Wild On A Trip

pi-are-round Report

11points
POST
Zoe DiAnni
Zoe DiAnni
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is the Florida of the north?

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

For An Early Birthday Present

For An Early Birthday Present

chimchimmyy Report

11points
POST
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The saddest part is that some people would actually go ahead and venmo her :/

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#18

The Girl I've Been Flirting With On A Dating App, Suddenly Turned 180° And Tried To Extort Me For Money

The Girl I've Been Flirting With On A Dating App, Suddenly Turned 180° And Tried To Extort Me For Money

PlasticRice Report

11points
POST
Cat Palmer
Cat Palmer
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Police. This is blackmail.

0
0points
reply

On the one hand, seeing all of this can be demotivating, forcing you to consider that the future might not be all that bright if we continue on the current trajectory.

On the other hand, it becomes far easier to call out such entitled behavior—which is exactly what some people are doing.
#19

Sous-Vide Burgers Are The Worst Part Of This

Sous-Vide Burgers Are The Worst Part Of This

I think we all paid. It was $7. I’m grateful just to be able to hold this bitterness for years now. Worth it. Really.

shanepang Report

11points
POST
#20

It Was A Group 20 Miler. We All Had Assigned Beverage/Snacks To Bring After Finishing. He Was The Only One Who Venmo'd Everyone After

It Was A Group 20 Miler. We All Had Assigned Beverage/Snacks To Bring After Finishing. He Was The Only One Who Venmo'd Everyone After

hc1059 Report

11points
POST
#21

I Think I'd Call It "Golf Ball Disposal Fee"

I Think I'd Call It "Golf Ball Disposal Fee"

jhanderson83 Report

11points
POST

Smithers recently published a report where they found that digital currencies are becoming more and more popular in society.

For instance, in the United Kingdom, the use of cash has dropped substantially, from 21% in 2016 to 12% in 2020. Meanwhile, in developing economies, the share of adults making digital payments rose from 35% in 2014 to a whopping 57% in 2021. The world is going digital.
#22

Venmo $20 Or So For A $10 Meal

Venmo $20 Or So For A $10 Meal

ijacobson216 Report

11points
POST
#23

Asking For 200$ Or More From People

Asking For 200$ Or More From People

1LargeFriePlease Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#24

Someone Kept Counting

Someone Kept Counting

amyxwang Report

10points
POST
---
---
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thanks to the censor for hiding the name of Amy. X. W**g.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Some people are very worried about the world slowly going cashless. Some feel that institutional trust isn’t enough: currencies also need to be backed up by tangible assets.

In the past, that would have been precious metals like gold and silver.

Alas! Times change and more and more people are embracing a fully digital way of life. Which is (arguably) better for transparency and convenience, but it also means that your movements and transactions are far more regulated than some would like. It’s a delicate balance between convenience and independence.
#25

When Your Favorite Artist Disappoints

When Your Favorite Artist Disappoints

lmfaorick Report

10points
POST
#26

Entitled People

Entitled People

reneeadamsdj Report

10points
POST
#27

Maybe She Should Take Her Out On Her Own Money

Maybe She Should Take Her Out On Her Own Money

kemilligan Report

10points
POST

Meanwhile, when all transactions are logged in a (metaphorical or very real) digital spreadsheet, you might argue that the question of ‘value’ becomes a very important one to raise. How much are your wages and savings really worth if some central bank can inflate the money supply? Do you really own as much as you think you do if you can’t take out all of your savings whenever you want to?
#28

Take Advantage Of People's Superstitions

Take Advantage Of People's Superstitions

Nico_Cassese Report

10points
POST
#29

Her Profile Said "Venmo Me $5"

Her Profile Said "Venmo Me $5"

Mulligan0816 Report

10points
POST
David Martin
David Martin
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love that they blacked out the name of the girl he matched with up top, but it's clearly Annie based on the "Annieland" they left visible later

0
0points
reply
#30

My Friend Is Charging Everyone In Her Venmo Contacts

My Friend Is Charging Everyone In Her Venmo Contacts

NordyNed Report

9points
POST
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This was polite at least and a request not a demand

2
2points
reply
View more comments

One thing’s for certain, though: digital payments aren’t going the way of the dodo any time soon. So Venmo responsibly and try to avoid becoming entitled like some people! Don't let money (either its lack or desire for it) distract you from life's real priorities like family, generosity, travel, and all the other things that your heart yearns for.
#31

Jealous Girlfriend Airs Out Relationship Issues Publicly On Venmo

Jealous Girlfriend Airs Out Relationship Issues Publicly On Venmo

metaldrummerx Report

9points
POST
#32

That's An Interesting Way To DM

That's An Interesting Way To DM

afton_laurel Report

8points
POST
#33

They Post Their Venmo Code At Least Once A Week, And From The Amount They Post On Snapchat They Definitely Have Time For A Job

They Post Their Venmo Code At Least Once A Week, And From The Amount They Post On Snapchat They Definitely Have Time For A Job

toast_2002 Report

8points
POST
#34

For Good Luck

For Good Luck

anyguey Report

8points
POST
#35

So Funny I Forgot To Laugh

So Funny I Forgot To Laugh

slinkmon Report

8points
POST
#36

My Dad Sent Me This Pic Of A Car He Saw Today. Newlyweds Are Now Asking For Money From Strangers Via Venmo And CashApp. This Has To Be Trashy, Right?

My Dad Sent Me This Pic Of A Car He Saw Today. Newlyweds Are Now Asking For Money From Strangers Via Venmo And CashApp. This Has To Be Trashy, Right?

PristineCow5582 Report

8points
POST
#37

Using Your BF As Pity Then Posting A Venmo In The Comments

Using Your BF As Pity Then Posting A Venmo In The Comments

jackjackson123456789 Report

8points
POST
#38

I Sent A Friend A Payment On Venmo And Forgot To Set It As Private. Seconds Later I Got Inundated With People Scrounging For Money

I Sent A Friend A Payment On Venmo And Forgot To Set It As Private. Seconds Later I Got Inundated With People Scrounging For Money

Hans_Grubert Report

8points
POST
#39

Surprised There Wasn't An Onlyfans Option

Surprised There Wasn't An Onlyfans Option

Lonnification Report

8points
POST
#40

Oof

Oof

bren_24 Report

8points
POST
#41

Things Like This Bugs Me So Much

Things Like This Bugs Me So Much

topskee780 Report

8points
POST
#42

I Sent Her A 50 Dollar Request

I Sent Her A 50 Dollar Request

guerrierojt Report

8points
POST
#43

Give Me Money For My Birthday Or Get Deleted

Give Me Money For My Birthday Or Get Deleted

mrblue387 Report

8points
POST
#44

Attempted Birthday Venmo

Attempted Birthday Venmo

rvanasty Report

8points
POST
#45

No Broke Boy Birthday Wishes

No Broke Boy Birthday Wishes

eddrriley Report

8points
POST
#46

So Petty

So Petty

meg_koush Report

8points
POST
#47

No Money, Gifts, Or iPhone

No Money, Gifts, Or iPhone

Sniff_Leck_Ket Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#48

She Gets The Money And Then Demands More

She Gets The Money And Then Demands More

mehtabmahir Report

8points
POST
#49

I'm A Landlord. This Is What I Get For Giving My Tenants Money For The Gas

I'm A Landlord. This Is What I Get For Giving My Tenants Money For The Gas

bruce656 Report

8points
POST
#50

This Entitled Person

This Entitled Person

blowing_ropes Report

8points
POST
#51

It's So Specific. To Think That She Spent Time Itemizing Every Little Cost In Order To Charge Down To The Penny. Mind Boggling

It's So Specific. To Think That She Spent Time Itemizing Every Little Cost In Order To Charge Down To The Penny. Mind Boggling

lauren_messman Report

8points
POST
#52

It Is Fair To Say That Wasn't A Great Date

It Is Fair To Say That Wasn't A Great Date

Belanie_ Report

8points
POST
#53

I Ordered Food On Uber Eats

I Ordered Food On Uber Eats

Realized my tip through Uber eats was going to put me over my daily per diem. Asked for delivery drivers Venmo to tip through there instead. Tipped $10 because he was phenomenal. Later he asks for $6 more.

Natalia_626 Report

8points
POST
#54

Thinks He Can Sell Good Luck

Thinks He Can Sell Good Luck

AppelDylan Report

8points
POST
#55

It Finally Worked. Every Time I See Girls Put Their Venmo Or Paypal In Their Bios And Say "Send Me $ And See What Happens", I Always Request Money. I Finally Got One To Bite

It Finally Worked. Every Time I See Girls Put Their Venmo Or Paypal In Their Bios And Say "Send Me $ And See What Happens", I Always Request Money. I Finally Got One To Bite

asBad_asItGets Report

8points
POST
#56

Friendly Reminder To Request Money From Girls Who Put Their Venmo In Their Bio

Friendly Reminder To Request Money From Girls Who Put Their Venmo In Their Bio

imjustadudeguy Report

8points
POST
#57

What A Winner

What A Winner

Badjib Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#58

Venmo

Venmo

alphabravoccharlie Report

8points
POST
Brightly
Brightly
Community Member
15 minutes ago

That's enough internet for me tonight 😑

0
0points
reply
#59

You Can Request Money On Venmo Too

You Can Request Money On Venmo Too

afoundfootagefilm Report

8points
POST
#60

Am I Wrong Here? (Bio Said Venmo Me)

Am I Wrong Here? (Bio Said Venmo Me)

literallyliquid Report

8points
POST
#61

You All Should See The Number Of Women Dropping Their Venmo Codes There, Pathetic

You All Should See The Number Of Women Dropping Their Venmo Codes There, Pathetic

ilandedhereyesterday Report

7points
POST
#62

This Isn't The First Time I've Seen Someone Casually Soliciting Venmo/Paypal Payments. Is This A Trend I Don't Know About?

This Isn't The First Time I've Seen Someone Casually Soliciting Venmo/Paypal Payments. Is This A Trend I Don't Know About?

redditorsaretheworst Report

7points
POST
#63

CashApp Beggars

CashApp Beggars

Hemingwinehouse Report

7points
POST
#64

Person Mad That People Liked Their Video But Didn’t CashApp Them Money

Person Mad That People Liked Their Video But Didn’t CashApp Them Money

bbylblu00 Report

7points
POST
#65

CashApp Me For My Dog

CashApp Me For My Dog

ahornywolfie Report

7points
POST
#66

A Random Stranger Asking For Money On A Year Old Venmo Transaction

A Random Stranger Asking For Money On A Year Old Venmo Transaction

jewvenchy Report

7points
POST
#67

Bumper Sticker Trying To Jedi Mind Trick Other Drivers Into Sending Them Money

Bumper Sticker Trying To Jedi Mind Trick Other Drivers Into Sending Them Money

dreemkiller Report

7points
POST
Zoe DiAnni
Zoe DiAnni
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I bet it more like 99% of people

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#68

Guy Lets His Neighbor Use His Phone To Make A Call. She Decides To Send Herself $59 Using His Cash App

Guy Lets His Neighbor Use His Phone To Make A Call. She Decides To Send Herself $59 Using His Cash App

"Now yesterday my neighbor knock on my door asking to use my phone. I let her use it with no problem, while she was using my phone she decided to cashapp $59 to a number she later erase from the call log as if I wasn't going find out. I had to log into my t-mobile account, found the number she sent it to. She better give me my money now."

Jaydon1 Report

7points
POST
#69

Had A Normal Hang With My Friend Last Night, We Got Food And Put It On One Tab (Mine) To Make It Easier

Had A Normal Hang With My Friend Last Night, We Got Food And Put It On One Tab (Mine) To Make It Easier

They got a 4 piece chicken strip basket, cheese curds, mini McFlurry and drink. They texted again, I haven’t even looked i’m so dumbfounded.

cat_collector88 Report

7points
POST
#70

Just Because Of Freedom And Law

Just Because Of Freedom And Law

sighidaa , Tom__Shanks Report

7points
POST
Zoe DiAnni
Zoe DiAnni
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Come for the universal health care stay for e-transfer

0
0points
reply
#71

For Luck

For Luck

lalamitchell_ Report

7points
POST
#72

My Profile Said “I’ll Venmo You A Dollar If You Message First”

My Profile Said “I’ll Venmo You A Dollar If You Message First”

Savage_Arrow Report

7points
POST
#73

Using Cash App To Beg Your Ex To Unblock You

Using Cash App To Beg Your Ex To Unblock You

buckbrown89 Report

7points
POST
#74

An Ex-Coworker Of Mine Reached Out With The Most Inappropriate Request Regarding Another Ex-Coworker's Terrible Loss

An Ex-Coworker Of Mine Reached Out With The Most Inappropriate Request Regarding Another Ex-Coworker's Terrible Loss

naturallyhanna Report

7points
POST
#75

I Can’t Believe How Entitled Some People Can Be

I Can’t Believe How Entitled Some People Can Be

hombredeoso92 Report

7points