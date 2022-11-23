Scroll down for a peek into what unfiltered greed looks like, Pandas. Got any similar Venmo or other cash app stories to tell? Drop by the comments to warn everyone else. Meanwhile, as you’re scrolling down, try to remember that the majority of people are kind and decent. At least… we hope.

To show you what we mean, Bored Panda has scoured the internet for some of the very worst Venmo request stories. From people shamelessly begging for money (just because they’re bored ) and asking for refunds for bad dates to miserly family members demanding you pay for staying over , this is just the tip of the iceberg of Truly Awful Behavior.

Despite the evidence to the contrary, we still firmly believe that there’s hope for humankind. Though we’re not gonna lie, it temporarily becomes quite hard to believe that when you’re faced with so many stories of mind-boggling entitlement on social media.

#1 Stealing From A Guy Who Asked You Out

#2 Got A Venmo Request From A Friend “Conducting An Experiment” ($1)

#3 Rent

For those of you Pandas who might not be aware, Venmo is an American mobile payment service. It was founded all the way back in 2009 and has been owned by PayPal since 2012. In short, the app (and others like it) is meant for peer-to-peer transactions and makes digital payments easy and smooth.

#4 Dodged A Bullet

#5 Ex-Boyfriend Trying To Talk To His Ex-Girlfriend Through The Cash App

#6 I Wonder How Many Drinks She Got

It also makes the hassle of splitting a dinner bill or the cost of going to the cinema among family and friends way easier. You send out a Venmo request for a specific sum and they forward you the money on their phone. Roughly 70 million people in the US use Venmo. Sounds pretty straightforward, right?

#7 Yes, Gary. I Will Pay You $25 To Pick Up An Item I’m Giving You That You Want For Free

#8 On A Cabin Trip With Some Friends. I Had Brought My Own Food, But I Guess I Dipped Into That Salsa One Too Many Times

#9 She Did Pay Because She Worked With The Person And Wanted To Avoid The Drama

The issue here is that with the rise of digital payments and transactions, the entire dynamic of how people approach money subtly shifts. If the entries in this list are anything to go by, people begin viewing money as something more intangible than if e.g. we’d be using cold hard cash or lengthier bank transactions via our computers. Which may lead to some pretty shameless behavior in some cases.

#10 Well That's A Good Reason

#11 I Think I See Why Things Didn't Work Out

#12 She Did Pay Him

For instance, learning about the woman who stole $2,000 from a guy at a bar was appalling. Meanwhile, seeing how brazen other people are begging for small sums of money just boggles our minds. No matter how much time you spend on social media, you'll still stumble on something that surprises you. And not always in a good way.

#13 Not Very Nice

#14 This Is Why I Haven't Opened The App In A Week

#15 Beggar Randomly Came Up To Me And Drew A Portrait That Looked Nothing Like Me Then he goes on to tell me stories. I feel bad for him and I give him $5 on Venmo for his effort. Day later, he refunds that and asks for more.

There have always been and will always be entitled people in the world, we’re not naive. But with the rise of the internet, social media, and smartphones, all of this nasty behavior becomes more and more apparent. It would have been far less noticeable in the past.

#16 This One Is From The Florida Of The North. Seen Today In The Wild On A Trip

#17 For An Early Birthday Present

#18 The Girl I've Been Flirting With On A Dating App, Suddenly Turned 180° And Tried To Extort Me For Money

On the one hand, seeing all of this can be demotivating, forcing you to consider that the future might not be all that bright if we continue on the current trajectory. On the other hand, it becomes far easier to call out such entitled behavior—which is exactly what some people are doing.

#19 Sous-Vide Burgers Are The Worst Part Of This I think we all paid. It was $7. I’m grateful just to be able to hold this bitterness for years now. Worth it. Really.

#20 It Was A Group 20 Miler. We All Had Assigned Beverage/Snacks To Bring After Finishing. He Was The Only One Who Venmo'd Everyone After

#21 I Think I'd Call It "Golf Ball Disposal Fee"

Smithers recently published a report where they found that digital currencies are becoming more and more popular in society. For instance, in the United Kingdom, the use of cash has dropped substantially, from 21% in 2016 to 12% in 2020. Meanwhile, in developing economies, the share of adults making digital payments rose from 35% in 2014 to a whopping 57% in 2021. The world is going digital.

#22 Venmo $20 Or So For A $10 Meal

#23 Asking For 200$ Or More From People

#24 Someone Kept Counting

Some people are very worried about the world slowly going cashless. Some feel that institutional trust isn’t enough: currencies also need to be backed up by tangible assets. In the past, that would have been precious metals like gold and silver. Alas! Times change and more and more people are embracing a fully digital way of life. Which is (arguably) better for transparency and convenience, but it also means that your movements and transactions are far more regulated than some would like. It’s a delicate balance between convenience and independence.

#25 When Your Favorite Artist Disappoints

#26 Entitled People

#27 Maybe She Should Take Her Out On Her Own Money

Meanwhile, when all transactions are logged in a (metaphorical or very real) digital spreadsheet, you might argue that the question of ‘value’ becomes a very important one to raise. How much are your wages and savings really worth if some central bank can inflate the money supply? Do you really own as much as you think you do if you can’t take out all of your savings whenever you want to?

#28 Take Advantage Of People's Superstitions

#29 Her Profile Said "Venmo Me $5"

#30 My Friend Is Charging Everyone In Her Venmo Contacts

One thing’s for certain, though: digital payments aren’t going the way of the dodo any time soon. So Venmo responsibly and try to avoid becoming entitled like some people! Don't let money (either its lack or desire for it) distract you from life's real priorities like family, generosity, travel, and all the other things that your heart yearns for.

#31 Jealous Girlfriend Airs Out Relationship Issues Publicly On Venmo

#32 That's An Interesting Way To DM

#33 They Post Their Venmo Code At Least Once A Week, And From The Amount They Post On Snapchat They Definitely Have Time For A Job

#34 For Good Luck

#35 So Funny I Forgot To Laugh

#36 My Dad Sent Me This Pic Of A Car He Saw Today. Newlyweds Are Now Asking For Money From Strangers Via Venmo And CashApp. This Has To Be Trashy, Right?

#37 Using Your BF As Pity Then Posting A Venmo In The Comments

#38 I Sent A Friend A Payment On Venmo And Forgot To Set It As Private. Seconds Later I Got Inundated With People Scrounging For Money

#39 Surprised There Wasn't An Onlyfans Option

#40 Oof

#41 Things Like This Bugs Me So Much

#42 I Sent Her A 50 Dollar Request

#43 Give Me Money For My Birthday Or Get Deleted

#44 Attempted Birthday Venmo

#45 No Broke Boy Birthday Wishes

#46 So Petty

#47 No Money, Gifts, Or iPhone

#48 She Gets The Money And Then Demands More

#49 I'm A Landlord. This Is What I Get For Giving My Tenants Money For The Gas

#50 This Entitled Person

#51 It's So Specific. To Think That She Spent Time Itemizing Every Little Cost In Order To Charge Down To The Penny. Mind Boggling

#52 It Is Fair To Say That Wasn't A Great Date

#53 I Ordered Food On Uber Eats Realized my tip through Uber eats was going to put me over my daily per diem. Asked for delivery drivers Venmo to tip through there instead. Tipped $10 because he was phenomenal. Later he asks for $6 more.



#54 Thinks He Can Sell Good Luck

#55 It Finally Worked. Every Time I See Girls Put Their Venmo Or Paypal In Their Bios And Say "Send Me $ And See What Happens", I Always Request Money. I Finally Got One To Bite

#56 Friendly Reminder To Request Money From Girls Who Put Their Venmo In Their Bio

#57 What A Winner

#58 Venmo

#59 You Can Request Money On Venmo Too

#60 Am I Wrong Here? (Bio Said Venmo Me)

#61 You All Should See The Number Of Women Dropping Their Venmo Codes There, Pathetic

#62 This Isn't The First Time I've Seen Someone Casually Soliciting Venmo/Paypal Payments. Is This A Trend I Don't Know About?

#63 CashApp Beggars

#64 Person Mad That People Liked Their Video But Didn’t CashApp Them Money

#65 CashApp Me For My Dog

#66 A Random Stranger Asking For Money On A Year Old Venmo Transaction

#67 Bumper Sticker Trying To Jedi Mind Trick Other Drivers Into Sending Them Money

#68 Guy Lets His Neighbor Use His Phone To Make A Call. She Decides To Send Herself $59 Using His Cash App "Now yesterday my neighbor knock on my door asking to use my phone. I let her use it with no problem, while she was using my phone she decided to cashapp $59 to a number she later erase from the call log as if I wasn't going find out. I had to log into my t-mobile account, found the number she sent it to. She better give me my money now."

#69 Had A Normal Hang With My Friend Last Night, We Got Food And Put It On One Tab (Mine) To Make It Easier They got a 4 piece chicken strip basket, cheese curds, mini McFlurry and drink. They texted again, I haven’t even looked i’m so dumbfounded.



#70 Just Because Of Freedom And Law

#71 For Luck

#72 My Profile Said “I’ll Venmo You A Dollar If You Message First”

#73 Using Cash App To Beg Your Ex To Unblock You

#74 An Ex-Coworker Of Mine Reached Out With The Most Inappropriate Request Regarding Another Ex-Coworker's Terrible Loss