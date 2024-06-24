ADVERTISEMENT

When someone wrongs us, there are really two choices. To forgive and peacefully move on, or to get creative and craft the perfect revenge plan.

People on this Bored Panda list chose the second option and carried it out in the most hilarious way possible. From filling donuts with mustard to paying back a lost bet in pennies, scroll down to see the most masterful ways these petty university alumni got back at people who tried to play them. May this be a public service announcement to never be a jerk to others!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Do Not Mess With A Geologist

Do Not Mess With A Geologist

VolcanoDoc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
39points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Pettiness Takes A Lot Of Effort

Pettiness Takes A Lot Of Effort

fesshole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
37points
Add photo comments
POST
roy_zobel avatar
Rizzo
Rizzo
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's highly likely that someone has an account and saves the party.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

I'm Against Wasting Other People's Time, But That Said, If You're Going To Do It, You Should Certainly Do It With Style

I'm Against Wasting Other People's Time, But That Said, If You're Going To Do It, You Should Certainly Do It With Style

Kristen_Arnett Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

On the one hand, people are scared of being kidnapped or shot but on the other, not of being run over by a provoked motorist. Does not compute.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

It turns out that people seek revenge because, in the moment, it feels quite rewarding. This was revealed by a group of Swiss researchers who wanted to figure out what happens in the brain when someone takes revenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

They observed brain scans of people who had been wronged during a game in the laboratory. Then they gave these participants the opportunity to get back at the other person. During the minute the victim contemplated revenge, their brain activity was recorded. Immediately, the researchers noticed action flowing into the caudate nucleus, a part of the brain responsible for reward processes.

ADVERTISEMENT
#4

Masterful

Masterful

3sunzzz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

This Should Make Monday At Work More Interesting

This Should Make Monday At Work More Interesting

lufcdannyboy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Love The Level Of Pettiness

Love The Level Of Pettiness

MarketingBully_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Another motivation for revenge, according to Fade Eadeh, an assistant professor of psychology at Seattle University, is believing in a fair world. “Good things happen to good people,” he says, “and bad things happen to bad people.” When supposedly a good person experiences something bad, they might be driven to even things.

ADVERTISEMENT
#7

Can't Wait To Do This To My Daughter

Can't Wait To Do This To My Daughter

simoncholland Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

If It's On The Porch, It Must Be Free

If It's On The Porch, It Must Be Free

TimThomasIsMyGod Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
leendadll avatar
leendadll
leendadll
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Raccoons stole mine. It got caught up on house frame as they tried to pull it below. I got it back but saw a full sheet down there - not mine.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

I’ve Been Nerfed By The New Neighbor Kids Unarmed For The Last Time. Vengeance Will Be Swift

I’ve Been Nerfed By The New Neighbor Kids Unarmed For The Last Time. Vengeance Will Be Swift

Zeehammer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

However, while initially, revenge might be satisfying, it quickly becomes bitter. Scientists have found that instead of delivering ‘justice’, revenge prolongs the unpleasantness of the original wrongdoing, creating a cursed cycle of retaliation.

#10

Recently Someone Stomped The Pride Flag We Keep In The Front Yard. My Level Of Retaliation May Have Reached Petty

Recently Someone Stomped The Pride Flag We Keep In The Front Yard. My Level Of Retaliation May Have Reached Petty

TurbulentCut4070 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
jennikeestra avatar
Jennik
Jennik
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would do that! Actually, I've suggested to my daughter that she might like to paint one of the pride flags on our external chimney breast. It's on the upper storey of our house and visible for quite some distance.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

"Petty Labelle" Makes Me So Happy. Now I Gotta Find Something To Be Petty About Just So I Can Use That

"Petty Labelle" Makes Me So Happy. Now I Gotta Find Something To Be Petty About Just So I Can Use That

heyqueenregina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

Portrait Client Was Insufferably Rude, So Photographer Gets His Revenge

Portrait Client Was Insufferably Rude, So Photographer Gets His Revenge

MrJakeWalters Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Focusing on revenge might take our minds off the individual who hurt us, becoming a distraction from fully experiencing the pain. After the feeling of reward wears off, we’re left to suffer from what happened to us initially.

ADVERTISEMENT
#13

Next Year Go For The Craft Set That Includes 1000 Beads

Next Year Go For The Craft Set That Includes 1000 Beads

Megatronic13 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Called My Wife A Sandwich Maker As She Was Making My Lunch For Work

Called My Wife A Sandwich Maker As She Was Making My Lunch For Work

vollkoemmenes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Petty? Yes. Satisfying? Definitely. Handwriting? Horrible

Petty? Yes. Satisfying? Definitely. Handwriting? Horrible

CommanderApparent Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
omboyganesh avatar
ॐBoyGanesh
ॐBoyGanesh
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s a taxi & limousine commission number on it, so complaints & pics can be reported against their license/medallion.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Therefore, experts don’t recommend using revenge as the first plan of action. Instead, it might be a good idea to think through all the potential outcomes. Or try giving the wrongdoer the benefit of the doubt. Ask yourself, "What could have caused their behavior?" There's a chance that it was the fault of something out of their control. 

ADVERTISEMENT
#16

For $5, This Shelter Will Write The Name Of The Person You Hate On A Cat Litter Box

For $5, This Shelter Will Write The Name Of The Person You Hate On A Cat Litter Box

JediWithAnM4 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Revenge Of The Garbage Men

Revenge Of The Garbage Men

h0pfenbrei Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Southlake PD For The Win

Southlake PD For The Win

SouthlakeDPS Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Talking through your feelings with someone who sees the situation objectively might also help to prevent carrying out revenge. It can be a friend or a mental health professional. Holding onto resentment takes away your precious time and energy; letting go of it can help restore power and peace without searching for ways to get even.

ADVERTISEMENT
#19

Petty Spice Was Always My Favorite Spice Girl

Petty Spice Was Always My Favorite Spice Girl

deelalz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

My Two Older Children Were Trying To Lay Out All Of Their Pokémon Cards, But The Youngest Kept Intervening, So They Duct-Taped Him To A Chair

My Two Older Children Were Trying To Lay Out All Of Their Pokémon Cards, But The Youngest Kept Intervening, So They Duct-Taped Him To A Chair

KoalaPears Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

Madlad Waits 11 Years To Get Revenge For His Wall

Madlad Waits 11 Years To Get Revenge For His Wall

Mkdblitz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
ellenranks avatar
Diolla
Diolla
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hah. Try that one over here. All my walls are solid concrete.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, David Chester, an associate professor of psychology at Virginia Commonwealth University, suggests finding other, non-harmful, ways to communicate to someone how they hurt you. “As long as you feel like the other party gets it, they understood what they did to you, they feel remorse for it, especially if they express manifest actions and commitments that they won’t do it again and they will try and undo some of the harm they did,” he says, “people don’t want vengeance anymore.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#22

Steve Wasn't An Honest Man

Steve Wasn't An Honest Man

maxslonim Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Get Up And Do Some Work, John

Get Up And Do Some Work, John

princessparkles_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Valentine's Day At 5:30 AM Part 2: Revenge

Valentine's Day At 5:30 AM Part 2: Revenge

Exactly one year ago, I surprised my less than morning people family with a 5:30 AM Valentine's Day breakfast at IHOP. Last night my wife warned me not to do that again today. I agreed, and then proceeded to work late at my office until nearly 2 AM. Then at 5:30 this morning, my kids woke me up with a "Surprise Daddy! We're taking you to IHOP!" My wife was standing behind them with an evil grin. Vengence was hers.

Coffee helped, but I was still barely awake. My wife on the other hand, was happy and perky. Turns out, getting back at me is something that makes it easy for her to get up early!

aftie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Other great ways to release the pent-up energy are to go for a walk, sign up for an art class, do a fun DIY project, or plan a meeting with friends. Anything that wouldn’t give the transgressor the pleasure to see that they upset you. “By virtue of focusing on making your life good, you’ve thwarted their attempts at hurting you,” Chester said.

ADVERTISEMENT
#25

This Is What Happens When You Take Up Two Parking Spaces

This Is What Happens When You Take Up Two Parking Spaces

MrTotalPenguin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Leave a scissor there but in the unopenable clamshell packaging

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Don't Spy On Your Coworkers

Don't Spy On Your Coworkers

A colleague at work installed a webcam and connected to it from home, sniffing out what was going on in the office while he was away. The payback didn't take long to arrive.

XenomorphLT Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#27

My Neighbor Took These Without Asking, So I Took Them Back And Placed Them In My Front Yard For Free

My Neighbor Took These Without Asking, So I Took Them Back And Placed Them In My Front Yard For Free

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

Classic Stephanie

Classic Stephanie

swhertzberg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Revenge Is Sweet

Revenge Is Sweet

angryblue Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Boss Said I Wasn’t Using Enough Wet Floor Signs While Mopping

Boss Said I Wasn’t Using Enough Wet Floor Signs While Mopping

SadGravel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

This Guy Would Always Park His Motorcycle On The Sidewalk, Blocking The Path For Wheelchair Access. I Think Someone Finally Had Enough

This Guy Would Always Park His Motorcycle On The Sidewalk, Blocking The Path For Wheelchair Access. I Think Someone Finally Had Enough

Zeoxult Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
omboyganesh avatar
ॐBoyGanesh
ॐBoyGanesh
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We’ve a guy in our community who is an ADA attorney & he’s known for filing lawsuits left & right for denial of access. He’s also in a wheelchair. If you contact him with any public ADA violation, he’ll typically head right to the scene. He then contacts the city & lets them know they’re not enforcing federal ADA laws. They know his routine and typically send the correct dept to the scene immediately, lest he file another suit. They’ll move anything blocking any public access as logistically quick as possible, especially cars or rental scooters. I once came across him watching public works remove scaffolding off the side of an office building because there wasn’t proper signage and detour for the blocked sidewalk. This dude has made a fortune this way, but it’s also a public service.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Why You Shouldn’t Take Up Two Parking Spaces

Why You Shouldn’t Take Up Two Parking Spaces

CordisHead Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

I Guess I Shouldn't Have Used Her Coffee Creamer

I Guess I Shouldn't Have Used Her Coffee Creamer

Csxa11 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Bento Box Of A Japanese Husband The Day After Quarreling With His Wife

Bento Box Of A Japanese Husband The Day After Quarreling With His Wife

The chopsticks are in the food container and the food is in the chopstick container.

musubito3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
shaunlee avatar
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oku-san (wife is Japanese) may be polite enough to feed you but she ain't taking your sh*t at all. Pretty mild in a way but still a serious show of intent.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#35

Get Wrecked, Jim

Get Wrecked, Jim

RareSalmon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Parking In Australia

Parking In Australia

hanky1979 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Peak Pettiness Or Justifiable Security In The Office Kitchen?

Peak Pettiness Or Justifiable Security In The Office Kitchen?

Vented55 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
sparklystuffbyrae avatar
Lyoness
Lyoness
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why TF do people steal other people's food? But my answer to the question is both.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#38

Dave Looks Like He Hasn’t Learned The Concept Of Consequences

Dave Looks Like He Hasn’t Learned The Concept Of Consequences

MessOk5176 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
andrew-w00197 avatar
Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This looks like Britain to me,if so, while I have sympathy with whoever is owed the money, I really don't recommend this type of action. It could result in serious legal issues, including criminal charges.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#39

There Is A Road Being Built Next To My Friend's House And Some Idiot Parked His Car There Yesterday⁠

There Is A Road Being Built Next To My Friend's House And Some Idiot Parked His Car There Yesterday⁠

An excavator arrived in the morning and beeped for a long time, but no one came for the car. As a result, the worker came up with the perfect plan for revenge.

molka1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
lsgm2fw avatar
Zoe's Mom
Zoe's Mom
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why not tow it? I think that would have been much better because of the huge inconvenience and cost.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

My Buddy Saran-Wrapped My Car. This Was My Payback

My Buddy Saran-Wrapped My Car. This Was My Payback

imabussss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
sparklystuffbyrae avatar
Lyoness
Lyoness
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beautifully petty, but how do you have time to do this?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

My Buddy Is A Dodgers Fan While I'm A Giants Fan. We Had A Friendly $20 Bet On Who Would Win The NLDS. Here Is The $20 I Will Be Giving Him On Monday

My Buddy Is A Dodgers Fan While I'm A Giants Fan. We Had A Friendly $20 Bet On Who Would Win The NLDS. Here Is The $20 I Will Be Giving Him On Monday

Gharrrrrr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Neighbor Smokes In The Balcony Outside Our Unit And Dumps His Butts On The Ground. Thought Taping A Note To His Front Door Was A Fun Way To Address The Issue

Neighbor Smokes In The Balcony Outside Our Unit And Dumps His Butts On The Ground. Thought Taping A Note To His Front Door Was A Fun Way To Address The Issue

vanillabinchicken Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

The Intern Gets Revenge

The Intern Gets Revenge

Two girls at the ad agency I work at reprogrammed this guy's phone contacts and littered his desk with silly pictures. So he filled one girl's desk with packing peanuts and saran-wrapped the other's. This sort of creativity isn't punished here, it's applauded.

happytragic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#44

I Like This Energy

I Like This Energy

spiritnght2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

Someone At My Work Was Cheated On. He Brought All Of Her Shoes To Work

Someone At My Work Was Cheated On. He Brought All Of Her Shoes To Work

IHaveNoMoreEffs2Give Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

Lucky Dip Time

Lucky Dip Time

fesshole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Give Rich A Scoop And He’ll Take The Whole Carton

Give Rich A Scoop And He’ll Take The Whole Carton

ktthomas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#48

My Coworker's Solution To The Person Who Keeps Getting M&M's Out Of The Vending Machine And Leaving The Wrappers Everywhere

My Coworker's Solution To The Person Who Keeps Getting M&M's Out Of The Vending Machine And Leaving The Wrappers Everywhere

She started buying them up before said coworker gets a chance to buy them and fail to dispose of the wrappers responsibly.

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

A Year Ago My Fiancé Scared Me With A Cutout Of Austin Powers. Time For A Little Payback

A Year Ago My Fiancé Scared Me With A Cutout Of Austin Powers. Time For A Little Payback

Captain_Phil Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#50

I Cleaned The Entire Kitchen Except For This One Spot Where My Partner Spilled Sugar Two Days Ago And Left It

I Cleaned The Entire Kitchen Except For This One Spot Where My Partner Spilled Sugar Two Days Ago And Left It

Artemis_Silver127 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!