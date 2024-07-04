ADVERTISEMENT

Cars? Check. DIYs? Check. Funny fails and bizarre happenings? Check and check. All of these and so much more can be found on the internet, for those interested in one or the other. As a matter of fact, there’s a place you can find all of the above, and that’s the ‘If Ya Squint, It’s Mint’ group on Facebook.

Brimming with all sorts of entertaining material, the group is a treasure trove of fails, especially if you’re a fan of DIYs gone wrong or ideas that you simply know are not going to end well. Scroll down to find some examples of both, in addition to other unexpected snapshots, and enjoy!