55 Funny Design, Structure And Other Fails Shared In This Facebook Group
Cars? Check. DIYs? Check. Funny fails and bizarre happenings? Check and check. All of these and so much more can be found on the internet, for those interested in one or the other. As a matter of fact, there’s a place you can find all of the above, and that’s the ‘If Ya Squint, It’s Mint’ group on Facebook.
Brimming with all sorts of entertaining material, the group is a treasure trove of fails, especially if you’re a fan of DIYs gone wrong or ideas that you simply know are not going to end well. Scroll down to find some examples of both, in addition to other unexpected snapshots, and enjoy!
This post may include affiliate links.
Extra problem besides the label issue: Calcium prevents iron absorption so it's more or less useless anyway
I really don't think you're smart or educated enough for this soup. Whereas educated people like myself-
Another satisfied client
Pacific Grove CA. $2.46 million Zillow estimate. Yes, that’s the front door
Have to zoom in that's a gap not a kick plate seen this today and was like wtf
Quite common in dense cities. For example Amsterdam, you share one front door and once inside it's steep staircases and more doors.
Some truck stop excitement
I tripped and fell just looking at this photo
Squinting so hard I've got tears in my eyes
Minty paving job in western NY
It might be a good idea to counter global warming but this has to be a joke not my picture
This was $200+/night
Just going to leave this here..
What sick tricks would you do off this ramp?
Yep, that ain't going nowhere! Good to go!
Ran across this at work the other day. Still not sure if I love it or hate it
30 pack jack must’ve done this roof
I might be oblivious to something like this. But what the hell?
1920s called, they want their dodgy weight loss methods back
Some stuff I saw at work today
Efficient to say the least
Zero mint all squint
Was cleaning when I saw this. Had the tires mounted and balanced at my local [lousy] tire. Kindly enlighten me if this is squinty or minty. Thanks!
Royal College of Art graduate shows that shrinking old plastic bottles around wood joints is a good way to make furniture.
Driving in a torrential downpour right now, no front bumper, no doors, a soaked kid in the back seat and the other side was wrecked.
When you try to rip a 2x4 from Home Depot
Was told my destination is through the door on the left
At least they have placed a bin there to break your fall
When it just won't rub out
Meantime in Eastern Europe.
Thermomodernisation at it's best
This was $200+/night