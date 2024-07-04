ADVERTISEMENT

Cars? Check. DIYs? Check. Funny fails and bizarre happenings? Check and check. All of these and so much more can be found on the internet, for those interested in one or the other. As a matter of fact, there’s a place you can find all of the above, and that’s the ‘If Ya Squint, It’s Mint’ group on Facebook.

Brimming with all sorts of entertaining material, the group is a treasure trove of fails, especially if you’re a fan of DIYs gone wrong or ideas that you simply know are not going to end well. Scroll down to find some examples of both, in addition to other unexpected snapshots, and enjoy!

#1

owenjarvis avatar
Owen
Owen
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I won a fight against my high school bully with a single headbutt. I wouldn't recommend it, but it worked for me.

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

mireetta avatar
Remi (He/Him)
Remi (He/Him)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Extra problem besides the label issue: Calcium prevents iron absorption so it's more or less useless anyway

#3

#4

#5

the_true_opifex avatar
Beak Hookage
Beak Hookage
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I really don't think you're smart or educated enough for this soup. Whereas educated people like myself-

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

Another satisfied client

#12

Pacific Grove CA. $2.46 million Zillow estimate. Yes, that’s the front door

#13

savahax avatar
Sava Hax
Sava Hax
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait, the top floats or is there a drop of glue on either side?

#14

Have to zoom in that's a gap not a kick plate seen this today and was like wtf

ademeij avatar
Justanotherpanda
Justanotherpanda
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Quite common in dense cities. For example Amsterdam, you share one front door and once inside it's steep staircases and more doors.

#15

Some truck stop excitement

#16

#17

I tripped and fell just looking at this photo

savahax avatar
Sava Hax
Sava Hax
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To someone with no woodworking skills, I'd say that's quite an impressive staircase in comparison to the building it leads to

#18

Another satisfied client

#19

Squinting so hard I've got tears in my eyes

#20

Can you point me to the rest corner?

#21

#22

#23

Minty paving job in western NY

#24

#25

savahax avatar
Sava Hax
Sava Hax
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I need this!!!!! Love cooking but no gas in my house 🤨

#26

#27

#28

It might be a good idea to counter global warming but this has to be a joke not my picture

#29

#30

This was $200+/night

#31

Just going to leave this here..

savahax avatar
Sava Hax
Sava Hax
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That would get stolen here in Germany SO fcking fast hehe

#32

What sick tricks would you do off this ramp?

savahax avatar
Sava Hax
Sava Hax
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The step already makes it obviously useless but wheelchairs are quite wide too, that won't fit

#33

Yep, that ain't going nowhere! Good to go!

#34

Ran across this at work the other day. Still not sure if I love it or hate it

owenjarvis avatar
Owen
Owen
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I actually think it's pretty clever. I like small living.

#35

30 pack jack must’ve done this roof

#36

I might be oblivious to something like this. But what the hell?

mireetta avatar
Remi (He/Him)
Remi (He/Him)
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

1920s called, they want their dodgy weight loss methods back

#37

#38

Some stuff I saw at work today

savahax avatar
Sava Hax
Sava Hax
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I assume "at work" is someone's home, and the owners started a paint job?

#39

Efficient to say the least

savahax avatar
Sava Hax
Sava Hax
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The top bit is detached and has nothing to do with the washer. You can order these everywhere

#40

#41

#42

#43

I mean, what’s the worst that could happen?

#44

Zero mint all squint

kds avatar
KDS
KDS
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The door at the top looks like you have to step up if you want to get into the place.

#45

#46

Was cleaning when I saw this. Had the tires mounted and balanced at my local [lousy] tire. Kindly enlighten me if this is squinty or minty. Thanks!

#47

Royal College of Art graduate shows that shrinking old plastic bottles around wood joints is a good way to make furniture.

#48

Driving in a torrential downpour right now, no front bumper, no doors, a soaked kid in the back seat and the other side was wrecked.

#49

When you try to rip a 2x4 from Home Depot

#50

Was told my destination is through the door on the left

#51

#52

When it just won't rub out

#53

Meantime in Eastern Europe.
Thermomodernisation at it's best

#54

#55

This was $200+/night

