81 Funny Wife Fails That Had The Internet In Stitches (New Pics)
Let’s be honest, married life isn’t always a smooth ride. No matter how hard we try, slip-ups are bound to happen—from burnt dinners to surprise birthday parties that don’t quite go as planned. But in a loving relationship, these awkward moments often become light-hearted memories you can laugh about together instead of letting them spoil the fun.
Some blunders, though, are just too good to keep to yourself. That’s why spouses turn to the internet to share hilarious mishaps involving their significant others. This time, we’ve rounded up some of the funniest ones caused by wives. Check them out below and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!
Told My Wife My Cat Doesn't Need Expensive Toys. Cat Proves My Point
Our job is to let the soft can-openers obsess over us. We are your reasons to live. Now that soft can-opener can tell all about his silly overlord. That keeps him happy, and we get the good 'nip.
When our significant others make mistakes, it’s important to support them instead of reacting with anger. Of course, there are moments when responding calmly can be quite challenging, but consistently turning on each other for minor stumbles can seriously strain our relationships.
“We need to ask ourselves what we are really communicating to our loved ones when we are acting in a way that is overprotective and overly controlling when they have made a mistake,” says psychologist and health economist Dr Amy Finlay-Jones. “Because the message that we are giving them is that making a mistake is not okay and [it means] we can’t accept them or we don’t trust them.”
My Wife's Attempts At Growing Tomatoes Always Fail. Seeing This Didn't Help
Looks Like Something I Ordered Off Wish
No wonder it's upside-down. Alarm will go off at LL:7. Or in three bananas. Whatever is your prefered measurement.
My Wife Accidentally Used The Wrong Soap In The Washer
My Wife Thought It Would Be Nice To Drive The Cart While I Played Golf
My Wife Thought She Was Ordering Eight Individual Bananas
My Wife’s Blooming Onion Attempt
My Wife’s Felting Project
Wife: Your So-Called 2-In-1 Universal Cable Doesn't Work. My Phone Wasn't Charged Last Night
Wife Decided She Wanted A Humidifier In The Room
First Day At The Beach And My Wife Made Sure I Was Protected From Sunburn By Spraying My Back With Sunscreen. I Can’t See Back There - Did She Do A Good Job?
After Telling My Wife About The Penny Trick To Tell How Much Tread Is Left, I Asked Her To Send Me A Picture Of It, And She Sent Me This
After Spending More Money Than We Can Really Afford On A Gaming Computer, My Wife Is Playing Minecraft In Windowed Mode
My Wife And Her Class Made "Groundhogs". I Can't Stop Laughing
My Wife: "I'd Like Some Watermelon, But I Can't Be Bothered To Slice The Whole Thing"
Tiramisu My Wife Made
My Wife Thought I Was Asleep And Came Out Of The Bathroom Looking Like This
This Plastic Plant My Wife Kept Alive For Two Years By Watering
This plastic plant was given to my wife by HR two years ago when she started.
She’s leaving her job and emptying her office this week.
It wasn’t until she took the plant home, put it on the kitchen counter, and I said sarcastically, “Oh, I see we’ve sunken to keeping plastic plants in the house because either you or the cats destroy the real ones,” that she realized she’d been watering a piece of plastic for two years, thinking maybe she did have a green thumb after all, despite her atrocious history caring for anything with a root system.
I Tried To Make My Husband Cookies For His Birthday
My Wife Wanted "4 Hours Of Fire" She Said
It’ll be more than four hours once the house catches fire, I reckon.
My Wife Sleeps Like This
My Wife Said Absolutely No Cats When We Got Married. Here We Are
My Wife Placed Her New Makeup Mirror On A Shelf Above The Toilet
And? You don't want to see your bits? Sit down, issue solved. - Bonus: no mess around you.
My Wife Started Playing A Game Without Telling Me. She Wanted To Avoid Spoiling It For Me
My Wife Says Her Tongue Is Still Numb
This Is How My Wife Lays Out Her Crops. Grounds For Divorce?
Wife's Been Home For 5 Minutes And Has Already Tripped Over And Broken The Baby Gate
Wife Tried To Make Chocolate-Covered Banana Penguins For The Kids
It’s a commentary on society’s indifference to the global issue of climate change and melting ice caps. In this case the penguins are melting. Don’t insult your wife’s genius, she’s clearly a burdened artist. The candy corn substitute for apricots is a bit much though.
My Wife Couldn’t Open The Bag, So This Was Her Solution When She Bought The Potato
I Told My Wife I Couldn't Tell The Difference Between The Salt And Pepper Shakers From The Set On The Left. So She Bought The Set On The Right
My Wife Wanted To Do Something Nice For My Daughter And Her Friend. She Opened The Container Upside Down. Wife Was Less Than Pleased
My Wife's Childhood Attempt At Drawing The Baby Jesus
My Wife’s Fortune Cookie. I Was Right
My Wife Tried To Move Our Trailer Without Removing The Wheel Lock First. Now The Locking Mechanism Is Broke And I Can't Figure Out How To Take It Off
Got My Wife’s Car Windshield Fixed On Tuesday After Waiting Over A Month For Our Appointment. My Wife Sent Me This Today
My Wife Is A Talented Artist, So She Wanted To Make The White Owl Instead Of Buying It Pre-Made
My Wife Made A Dragon Cake For Her Mother's Birthday
My Wife's Attempt At A Biscuit Recipe From Pinterest
Under A Tight Deadline, I Had To Stop Everything To Post My Wife's Dinner
Wife Asked Me How The Score Could Be A Negative
My Wife Went Crazy Looking For The Ice Tray She Put In The Freezer This Morning... We Definitely Had A Good Laugh When We Finally Found Where It Was
I Was So Proud Of My Wife For Getting Excited For A Video Game Until I Saw Her Handle A Controller
My Wife, Who "Doesn't Like Video Games," Has Played Baldur's Gate 3 For Nine Straight Hours Today
It's Settled: My Wife Is Wrong For Once! Thanks, Daisy
My Wife's Culinary Prowess Was On Full Display At Our Christmas Dinner. She Calls This Recipe "The Candied Yams Of Mordor"
Wife Planted A Large Amount Of Vegetables And Fruits In Her Homemade Garden This Summer. These Two Carrots Were The Only Harvest
We Are On Vacation. Today I Let My Wife Decide Which Beach To Go To. I Take This As A Sign. It Says: "Beware Of Mines Or Attention To Danger In Minefields"
This Is What Happens When Your Wife Wraps The Meat The Same Way Your Sandwiches Are Wrapped For Work
Came Back Late From Work And Wife Told Me: "Your Food Is On The Table"
My Wife Bought This To Get Some Hydrogen Into Our Water
My Wife Can Never Find Anything She Read On Her Phone. I Found Out Why
My Son Eats Two Sunny-Side-Up Eggs Before His Hockey Games And Rejects Anything Without A Runny Yolk. These Were My Wife's Multiple Attempts Before She Called In Backup
She's a wonderful mother and wife, a brilliant doctor, a beautiful woman, and hilariously bad at cooking eggs.
If he wants to be so fussy, tell him to make his own.
Once She Opened The Package, My Wife Realized She Had Already Bought This For Kindle
Wife Spilled Black Paint All Down Our Stairs
What It’s Like To Live With A Short Wife
My Wife Is Using Her Tools To Make Sure The Hook Is Even On The Wall
My Wife Tried To Make Some Cute Eggs
My Wife Found A New Game Called "Tetris" And Bet Me I Couldn't Beat Her Score Of Around 8000
I’m Grateful My Wife Does Laundry Often But Dang, This Is A Whole Fossil Record
Was About To Grill Burgers In This Perfect Weather, But Wifey Forgot To Thaw The Meat. Still Love Her
My Wife Clicked "Order Again" On Amazon For A Replacement Mug. Same Price, But On Sale! New Mug On The Left
Gave My Wife The Honor To Stick The Last Piece (UK) On The Wall
So, My Wife Made A Yorkshire Pudding
My Wife Bought Me Cat Face Egg Molds
My Wife Told Me To "Eat A Bowl Of Cereal" For Breakfast
My Wife Was Wondering Why The Phone Was Not Being Charged (Green USB-C Connection, Red - Outlet)
When Your Husband Tries To Wave At You From The Ocean, But You're Too Busy Talking To Notice, And The Lifeguard Swims Out To "Rescue" Him
Also while you do not notice, then they have to fill out a report.
My Wife Makes Cookies As A Hobby To Make A Little Extra Money
My wife makes cookies by the dozen out of our kitchen sometimes to make a little extra spending money. Someone that she had done cookies for before asked her to do them again this year. She made about 12 of each one of these cookies. The little girl's name is Harper.
My Wife Said She Found A Recipe For Making Corn Dogs In The Air Fryer. Sounded Great. These Little Muffins Are Not What I Was Expecting
This Awesome Wife Made Her Husband 1 Year Younger This Birthday
A Card Addressed To Both Ginge And Me Arrived Today... Oh, Fabulous, An Invitation, I Immediately Thought. Opened The Card. Damn It, It’s Our Anniversary
My Wife Left A Reese's Peanut Butter Cup In The Car, It Melted, I Didn't See It And Set My Brand New Phone In It. Oh, And I'm Allergic To Chocolate
Some Dude I Went To High School With Found A Keeper
I Was So Proud Of Myself For Preparing This Dinner Because I Don’t Cook Much. Turns Out I Cooked It Upside Down. The Damn Chicken Went Into The Oven Kneeling
My Wife Put A Brand New 85-Pack Of Tide Pods On Top Of The Washer, And They Vibrated Right Into The Laundry Sink In Perfect Sync With The Rinse And Spin Cycle
Wife Closed Her Door This Morning... Blew The Back Window Out
My Wife Accidentally Hit Her Engagement Ring Against The Counter
Motor Oil Stain On Wedding Dress - 2 Weeks Before The Wedding
This is going to sound absolutely ridiculous, I'm perfectly aware of that. This wedding dress was stored in a storage space under the bed. In the same storage space was a small bottle of motor oil, it's been there even longer than the dress. It's incredibly stupid, I know, and that's not a spot where one would typically store motor oil.
It's about two weeks to the wedding and my wife-to-be wanted to check on the dress. She was horrified when she noticed that it's been completely stained by the motor oil. Somehow it had started leaking.