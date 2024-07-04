Some blunders, though, are just too good to keep to yourself. That’s why spouses turn to the internet to share hilarious mishaps involving their significant others. This time, we’ve rounded up some of the funniest ones caused by wives . Check them out below and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

Let’s be honest, married life isn’t always a smooth ride. No matter how hard we try, slip-ups are bound to happen—from burnt dinners to surprise birthday parties that don’t quite go as planned. But in a loving relationship, these awkward moments often become light-hearted memories you can laugh about together instead of letting them spoil the fun.

#1 Told My Wife My Cat Doesn't Need Expensive Toys. Cat Proves My Point Share icon

When our significant others make mistakes, it’s important to support them instead of reacting with anger. Of course, there are moments when responding calmly can be quite challenging, but consistently turning on each other for minor stumbles can seriously strain our relationships. “We need to ask ourselves what we are really communicating to our loved ones when we are acting in a way that is overprotective and overly controlling when they have made a mistake,” says psychologist and health economist Dr Amy Finlay-Jones. “Because the message that we are giving them is that making a mistake is not okay and [it means] we can’t accept them or we don’t trust them.”

#2 My Wife's Attempts At Growing Tomatoes Always Fail. Seeing This Didn't Help Share icon

#3 Looks Like Something I Ordered Off Wish Share icon

#4 My Wife Accidentally Used The Wrong Soap In The Washer Share icon

#5 My Wife Thought It Would Be Nice To Drive The Cart While I Played Golf Share icon

#6 My Wife Thought She Was Ordering Eight Individual Bananas Share icon

#7 My Wife’s Blooming Onion Attempt Share icon

#8 My Wife’s Felting Project Share icon

#9 Wife: Your So-Called 2-In-1 Universal Cable Doesn't Work. My Phone Wasn't Charged Last Night Share icon

#10 Wife Decided She Wanted A Humidifier In The Room Share icon

#11 First Day At The Beach And My Wife Made Sure I Was Protected From Sunburn By Spraying My Back With Sunscreen. I Can’t See Back There - Did She Do A Good Job? Share icon

#12 After Telling My Wife About The Penny Trick To Tell How Much Tread Is Left, I Asked Her To Send Me A Picture Of It, And She Sent Me This Share icon

#13 After Spending More Money Than We Can Really Afford On A Gaming Computer, My Wife Is Playing Minecraft In Windowed Mode Share icon

#14 My Wife And Her Class Made "Groundhogs". I Can't Stop Laughing Share icon

#15 My Wife: "I'd Like Some Watermelon, But I Can't Be Bothered To Slice The Whole Thing" Share icon

#16 Tiramisu My Wife Made Share icon

#17 My Wife Thought I Was Asleep And Came Out Of The Bathroom Looking Like This Share icon

#18 This Plastic Plant My Wife Kept Alive For Two Years By Watering Share icon This plastic plant was given to my wife by HR two years ago when she started.

She’s leaving her job and emptying her office this week.

It wasn’t until she took the plant home, put it on the kitchen counter, and I said sarcastically, “Oh, I see we’ve sunken to keeping plastic plants in the house because either you or the cats destroy the real ones,” that she realized she’d been watering a piece of plastic for two years, thinking maybe she did have a green thumb after all, despite her atrocious history caring for anything with a root system.



#19 I Tried To Make My Husband Cookies For His Birthday Share icon

#20 My Wife Wanted "4 Hours Of Fire" She Said Share icon

#21 My Wife Sleeps Like This Share icon

#22 My Wife Said Absolutely No Cats When We Got Married. Here We Are Share icon

#23 My Wife Placed Her New Makeup Mirror On A Shelf Above The Toilet Share icon

#24 My Wife Started Playing A Game Without Telling Me. She Wanted To Avoid Spoiling It For Me Share icon

#25 My Wife Says Her Tongue Is Still Numb Share icon

#26 This Is How My Wife Lays Out Her Crops. Grounds For Divorce? Share icon

#27 Wife's Been Home For 5 Minutes And Has Already Tripped Over And Broken The Baby Gate Share icon

#28 Wife Tried To Make Chocolate-Covered Banana Penguins For The Kids Share icon

#29 My Wife Couldn’t Open The Bag, So This Was Her Solution When She Bought The Potato Share icon

#30 I Told My Wife I Couldn't Tell The Difference Between The Salt And Pepper Shakers From The Set On The Left. So She Bought The Set On The Right Share icon

#31 My Wife Wanted To Do Something Nice For My Daughter And Her Friend. She Opened The Container Upside Down. Wife Was Less Than Pleased Share icon

#32 My Wife's Childhood Attempt At Drawing The Baby Jesus Share icon

#33 My Wife’s Fortune Cookie. I Was Right Share icon

#34 My Wife Tried To Move Our Trailer Without Removing The Wheel Lock First. Now The Locking Mechanism Is Broke And I Can't Figure Out How To Take It Off Share icon

#35 Got My Wife’s Car Windshield Fixed On Tuesday After Waiting Over A Month For Our Appointment. My Wife Sent Me This Today Share icon

#36 My Wife Is A Talented Artist, So She Wanted To Make The White Owl Instead Of Buying It Pre-Made Share icon

#37 My Wife Made A Dragon Cake For Her Mother's Birthday Share icon

#38 My Wife's Attempt At A Biscuit Recipe From Pinterest Share icon

#39 Under A Tight Deadline, I Had To Stop Everything To Post My Wife's Dinner Share icon

#40 Wife Asked Me How The Score Could Be A Negative Share icon

#41 My Wife Went Crazy Looking For The Ice Tray She Put In The Freezer This Morning... We Definitely Had A Good Laugh When We Finally Found Where It Was Share icon

#42 I Was So Proud Of My Wife For Getting Excited For A Video Game Until I Saw Her Handle A Controller Share icon

#43 My Wife, Who "Doesn't Like Video Games," Has Played Baldur's Gate 3 For Nine Straight Hours Today Share icon

#44 It's Settled: My Wife Is Wrong For Once! Thanks, Daisy Share icon

#45 My Wife's Culinary Prowess Was On Full Display At Our Christmas Dinner. She Calls This Recipe "The Candied Yams Of Mordor" Share icon

#46 Wife Planted A Large Amount Of Vegetables And Fruits In Her Homemade Garden This Summer. These Two Carrots Were The Only Harvest Share icon

#47 We Are On Vacation. Today I Let My Wife Decide Which Beach To Go To. I Take This As A Sign. It Says: "Beware Of Mines Or Attention To Danger In Minefields" Share icon

#48 This Is What Happens When Your Wife Wraps The Meat The Same Way Your Sandwiches Are Wrapped For Work Share icon

#49 Came Back Late From Work And Wife Told Me: "Your Food Is On The Table" Share icon

#50 My Wife Bought This To Get Some Hydrogen Into Our Water Share icon

#51 My Wife Can Never Find Anything She Read On Her Phone. I Found Out Why Share icon

#52 My Son Eats Two Sunny-Side-Up Eggs Before His Hockey Games And Rejects Anything Without A Runny Yolk. These Were My Wife's Multiple Attempts Before She Called In Backup Share icon She's a wonderful mother and wife, a brilliant doctor, a beautiful woman, and hilariously bad at cooking eggs.



#53 Once She Opened The Package, My Wife Realized She Had Already Bought This For Kindle Share icon

#54 Wife Spilled Black Paint All Down Our Stairs Share icon

#55 What It’s Like To Live With A Short Wife Share icon

#56 My Wife Is Using Her Tools To Make Sure The Hook Is Even On The Wall Share icon

#57 My Wife Tried To Make Some Cute Eggs Share icon

#58 My Wife Found A New Game Called "Tetris" And Bet Me I Couldn't Beat Her Score Of Around 8000 Share icon

#59 I’m Grateful My Wife Does Laundry Often But Dang, This Is A Whole Fossil Record Share icon

#60 Was About To Grill Burgers In This Perfect Weather, But Wifey Forgot To Thaw The Meat. Still Love Her Share icon

#61 My Wife Clicked "Order Again" On Amazon For A Replacement Mug. Same Price, But On Sale! New Mug On The Left Share icon

#62 Gave My Wife The Honor To Stick The Last Piece (UK) On The Wall Share icon

#63 So, My Wife Made A Yorkshire Pudding Share icon

#64 My Wife Bought Me Cat Face Egg Molds Share icon

#65 My Wife Told Me To "Eat A Bowl Of Cereal" For Breakfast Share icon

#66 My Wife Was Wondering Why The Phone Was Not Being Charged (Green USB-C Connection, Red - Outlet) Share icon

#67 When Your Husband Tries To Wave At You From The Ocean, But You're Too Busy Talking To Notice, And The Lifeguard Swims Out To "Rescue" Him Share icon Also while you do not notice, then they have to fill out a report.



#68 My Wife Makes Cookies As A Hobby To Make A Little Extra Money Share icon My wife makes cookies by the dozen out of our kitchen sometimes to make a little extra spending money. Someone that she had done cookies for before asked her to do them again this year. She made about 12 of each one of these cookies. The little girl's name is Harper.



#69 My Wife Said She Found A Recipe For Making Corn Dogs In The Air Fryer. Sounded Great. These Little Muffins Are Not What I Was Expecting Share icon

#70 This Awesome Wife Made Her Husband 1 Year Younger This Birthday Share icon

#71 A Card Addressed To Both Ginge And Me Arrived Today... Oh, Fabulous, An Invitation, I Immediately Thought. Opened The Card. Damn It, It’s Our Anniversary Share icon

#72 My Wife Left A Reese's Peanut Butter Cup In The Car, It Melted, I Didn't See It And Set My Brand New Phone In It. Oh, And I'm Allergic To Chocolate Share icon

#73 Some Dude I Went To High School With Found A Keeper Share icon

#74 I Was So Proud Of Myself For Preparing This Dinner Because I Don’t Cook Much. Turns Out I Cooked It Upside Down. The Damn Chicken Went Into The Oven Kneeling Share icon

#75 My Wife Put A Brand New 85-Pack Of Tide Pods On Top Of The Washer, And They Vibrated Right Into The Laundry Sink In Perfect Sync With The Rinse And Spin Cycle Share icon

#76 Wife Closed Her Door This Morning... Blew The Back Window Out Share icon

#77 My Wife Accidentally Hit Her Engagement Ring Against The Counter Share icon

#78 Motor Oil Stain On Wedding Dress - 2 Weeks Before The Wedding Share icon This is going to sound absolutely ridiculous, I'm perfectly aware of that. This wedding dress was stored in a storage space under the bed. In the same storage space was a small bottle of motor oil, it's been there even longer than the dress. It's incredibly stupid, I know, and that's not a spot where one would typically store motor oil.



It's about two weeks to the wedding and my wife-to-be wanted to check on the dress. She was horrified when she noticed that it's been completely stained by the motor oil. Somehow it had started leaking.



#79 The Patrol Sticker Set My Wife Bought For Our 3-Year-Old Son Share icon

#80 My Wife Hung This On Our Door And Didn’t Really Put A Lot Of Thought Into The Arm Position. My Girl Here Seems To Be Having Fun Share icon