When it comes to describing a perfect birthday party, the answers will depend on the person's preferences, age, hobbies, and so on. Most of the time, birthdays are quite similar, and you can rarely get any surprises, yet very few might stay in your memory forever. From horribly distasteful to straight-up scary, these people shared photos of a birthday party that stuck with them. Some images are from childhood parties where the parents made questionable decisions, some are just hilarious fails, and the rest are of outrageously weird choices for a birthday cake. Either way, hopefully, these people had a special day nonetheless, and for us, it’s just another reason to get a good laugh.

#1 Happy Birthday, Richard Share icon

#2 So My Mom Made This For My 7-Year-Old Niece's Birthday. She Said, "They're Taking A Bubble Bath" Share icon

#3 Happy 1st Birthday To Our Baby. Jai's Got This Social Distancing Gig Down Packed Share icon

#4 My Friends Made Me A Birthday Cake This Weekend Share icon

#5 This Was The Entertainment For My First Birthday Party. I'm The One In The Overalls Share icon

#6 What The Hell, Buca Di Beppo? Who Wants Their Kid's Birthday Party Overseen By The Pope? Share icon

#7 My Mom Paid A Stranger To Be A Clown At My Sister's Birthday. This Image Still Haunts Me Share icon

#8 My Son Loves Trash Cans And Garbage Trucks, So For His 2nd Birthday I Made Him A Dumpster Cake Share icon

#9 The Worst Birthday Party Ever Share icon

#10 Today Was My Friend's 30th Birthday. This Was His Cake Share icon

#11 Last Weekend, I Inadvertently Attended An 11-Year-Old's Playboy-Themed Birthday Party Share icon

#12 Not Sure Who I Feel Most Sorry For: The Birthday Boy, The Guests, Or The Cake Share icon

#13 My Best Friend's Birthday Cake Share icon

#14 Costco-Themed Birthday Party Was A Smashing Success Share icon

#15 Strange Place To Have A Birthday Party Share icon

#16 The Youth Are Our Future Share icon

#17 My Sausage And Mashed Potato Birthday Cake Share icon

#18 Worn To A 5-Year-Old’s Birthday Party Share icon

#19 This Birthday Cake Share icon

#20 An 80th Birthday Cake Was Shared On A Local Facebook Page To Advertise The Bakery. Just A Bit Tacky Share icon

#21 Let's Just Take A Hand-Bra Picture At The Beach Next To My Dad And Friend To Show My Gratitude Toward Him On His Birthday Share icon

#22 A 16-Year-Old Boy's Birthday Cake With An E-Cigarette Decoration, Posted By His Mother Share icon

#23 What A Mild Inconvenience Share icon

#24 Happy 14th Birthday. Let's Get Your First Tattoo. Love, Mom Share icon

#25 Birthday Party At Costco? I Went Through The Exit And Did A Double-Take. There Was A Full-On Birthday Party With Balloons And A "Happy Birthday" Tablecloth Share icon I’m sure this isn’t the oddest celebration at Costco. It was just a big surprise.



#26 What A Fantastic Way To Behave At Your 7-Year-Old's Birthday Party Share icon

#27 A Little Bit Of Self-Cringe From My 18th Birthday Party Share icon

#28 Evidently, This Was Rented For Some Guy's 75th Birthday. He Actually Looked Pretty Thrilled About It Share icon

#29 The Theme For This 1-Year-Old’s Birthday Is “Pizza Party” And Not “Let’s Cut The Baby Up” Like I Originally Thought, Thanks To The Writing On The Balloon Wall Share icon

#30 Worst Birthday Party Venue Of The Week Share icon

#31 Because Encouraging Your Underage Child To Drink Is So Cool Share icon

#32 How Entitled Some People Can Be Share icon

#33 What The Heck Share icon

#34 I Saw This On Facebook. Mother Gets Her Teenage Son Tattooed For His Birthday Share icon

#35 I'm Unfortunately Friends With The Person This "Cake" Was Made For. They Just Turned 16 A Few Days Ago And Posted This On Facebook, Which Caused Me To Gag Share icon

#36 I Want To Show My Father Entertaining My Childhood Birthday Parties Share icon

#37 This Nightmare Fuel Birthday Party Share icon

#38 When You Want To Wish A Kid A Happy Birthday But You’re A Giant Rat Share icon

#39 Someone I'm Friends With On Facebook Is Begging People To Send Her Money For Her Birthday Share icon

#40 No Way Share icon