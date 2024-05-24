ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to describing a perfect birthday party, the answers will depend on the person's preferences, age, hobbies, and so on. Most of the time, birthdays are quite similar, and you can rarely get any surprises, yet very few might stay in your memory forever.
From horribly distasteful to straight-up scary, these people shared photos of a birthday party that stuck with them. Some images are from childhood parties where the parents made questionable decisions, some are just hilarious fails, and the rest are of outrageously weird choices for a birthday cake.
Either way, hopefully, these people had a special day nonetheless, and for us, it’s just another reason to get a good laugh.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Happy Birthday, Richard

Happy Birthday, Richard

FalconPaunchhh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
lynnie_quek avatar
Lame Llama
Lame Llama
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey, bp, D**k is a name! Whoever censored this has a problem.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

#2

So My Mom Made This For My 7-Year-Old Niece's Birthday. She Said, "They're Taking A Bubble Bath"

So My Mom Made This For My 7-Year-Old Niece's Birthday. She Said, "They're Taking A Bubble Bath"

scagglemeijer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
bagladyele avatar
𝖊𝖜𝖔𝛋
𝖊𝖜𝖔𝛋
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pretty sure it’s a creepy altar in serial killer’s lair. But let’s go with Barbie bubble bath ;) /s

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Happy 1st Birthday To Our Baby. Jai's Got This Social Distancing Gig Down Packed

Happy 1st Birthday To Our Baby. Jai's Got This Social Distancing Gig Down Packed

kylienajjar_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

My Friends Made Me A Birthday Cake This Weekend

My Friends Made Me A Birthday Cake This Weekend

luna12029 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

This Was The Entertainment For My First Birthday Party. I'm The One In The Overalls

This Was The Entertainment For My First Birthday Party. I'm The One In The Overalls

rlanham8 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least you can trace your lifelong trauma from this event.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

What The Hell, Buca Di Beppo? Who Wants Their Kid's Birthday Party Overseen By The Pope?

What The Hell, Buca Di Beppo? Who Wants Their Kid's Birthday Party Overseen By The Pope?

fgfs262 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

My Mom Paid A Stranger To Be A Clown At My Sister's Birthday. This Image Still Haunts Me

My Mom Paid A Stranger To Be A Clown At My Sister's Birthday. This Image Still Haunts Me

carbonandbadtiming99 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

My Son Loves Trash Cans And Garbage Trucks, So For His 2nd Birthday I Made Him A Dumpster Cake

My Son Loves Trash Cans And Garbage Trucks, So For His 2nd Birthday I Made Him A Dumpster Cake

ThePrince_OfWhales Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
caroline_kimber avatar
NapQueen
NapQueen
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It also looks like it belongs IN a dumpster, but I'm sure it tasted divine.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

The Worst Birthday Party Ever

The Worst Birthday Party Ever

svieriObraza Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
fnc122431 avatar
whodunnitfan2013
whodunnitfan2013
Community Member
44 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd facepalm and laugh my aśs off. Mostly laugh my aśs off.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

Today Was My Friend's 30th Birthday. This Was His Cake

Today Was My Friend's 30th Birthday. This Was His Cake

Damour Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Last Weekend, I Inadvertently Attended An 11-Year-Old's Playboy-Themed Birthday Party

Last Weekend, I Inadvertently Attended An 11-Year-Old's Playboy-Themed Birthday Party

braintoasters Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
pethmantonya avatar
flower petals
flower petals
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How the hell did this happen? Who chose this theme..?! 😬

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

Not Sure Who I Feel Most Sorry For: The Birthday Boy, The Guests, Or The Cake

Not Sure Who I Feel Most Sorry For: The Birthday Boy, The Guests, Or The Cake

aresg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
uncannyi avatar
Uncanny
Uncanny
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well he is 267yo (or possibly 627?), so he’s probably totally over the whole birthday thing.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

My Best Friend's Birthday Cake

My Best Friend's Birthday Cake

sh31byrenee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Costco-Themed Birthday Party Was A Smashing Success

Costco-Themed Birthday Party Was A Smashing Success

peterpettigrew5 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
fnc122431 avatar
whodunnitfan2013
whodunnitfan2013
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are much worse things for a child to be interested in than Costco or CVS...

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Strange Place To Have A Birthday Party

Strange Place To Have A Birthday Party

ericlolomg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

The Youth Are Our Future

The Youth Are Our Future

Lora013 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

My Sausage And Mashed Potato Birthday Cake

My Sausage And Mashed Potato Birthday Cake

jousty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Worn To A 5-Year-Old’s Birthday Party

Worn To A 5-Year-Old’s Birthday Party

JMyers666 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

This Birthday Cake

This Birthday Cake

Brucecx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
amandjlgruber avatar
Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel like narcotics may have participated in this cake’s decoration

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#20

An 80th Birthday Cake Was Shared On A Local Facebook Page To Advertise The Bakery. Just A Bit Tacky

An 80th Birthday Cake Was Shared On A Local Facebook Page To Advertise The Bakery. Just A Bit Tacky

Herps15 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

Let's Just Take A Hand-Bra Picture At The Beach Next To My Dad And Friend To Show My Gratitude Toward Him On His Birthday

Let's Just Take A Hand-Bra Picture At The Beach Next To My Dad And Friend To Show My Gratitude Toward Him On His Birthday

Jramey97 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#22

A 16-Year-Old Boy's Birthday Cake With An E-Cigarette Decoration, Posted By His Mother

A 16-Year-Old Boy's Birthday Cake With An E-Cigarette Decoration, Posted By His Mother

Kaisah16 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

What A Mild Inconvenience

What A Mild Inconvenience

ohhyouknow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Happy 14th Birthday. Let's Get Your First Tattoo. Love, Mom

Happy 14th Birthday. Let's Get Your First Tattoo. Love, Mom

DemonDan13 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
caroline_kimber avatar
NapQueen
NapQueen
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you haven't started growing hair, you're not old enough for a tattoo.....

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

Birthday Party At Costco? I Went Through The Exit And Did A Double-Take. There Was A Full-On Birthday Party With Balloons And A "Happy Birthday" Tablecloth

Birthday Party At Costco? I Went Through The Exit And Did A Double-Take. There Was A Full-On Birthday Party With Balloons And A "Happy Birthday" Tablecloth

I’m sure this isn’t the oddest celebration at Costco. It was just a big surprise.

altf4osu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

What A Fantastic Way To Behave At Your 7-Year-Old's Birthday Party

What A Fantastic Way To Behave At Your 7-Year-Old's Birthday Party

je_suis_un_negre Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
amandjlgruber avatar
Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If this was a decent photo I’d hate to see the indecent ones

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#27

A Little Bit Of Self-Cringe From My 18th Birthday Party

A Little Bit Of Self-Cringe From My 18th Birthday Party

thegreattimics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Evidently, This Was Rented For Some Guy's 75th Birthday. He Actually Looked Pretty Thrilled About It

Evidently, This Was Rented For Some Guy's 75th Birthday. He Actually Looked Pretty Thrilled About It

HerpsAreNotHerpes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

The Theme For This 1-Year-Old’s Birthday Is “Pizza Party” And Not “Let’s Cut The Baby Up” Like I Originally Thought, Thanks To The Writing On The Balloon Wall

The Theme For This 1-Year-Old’s Birthday Is “Pizza Party” And Not “Let’s Cut The Baby Up” Like I Originally Thought, Thanks To The Writing On The Balloon Wall

savannah_mae Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Worst Birthday Party Venue Of The Week

Worst Birthday Party Venue Of The Week

Robin Holt Wilson-Snow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Because Encouraging Your Underage Child To Drink Is So Cool

Because Encouraging Your Underage Child To Drink Is So Cool

WasOnceANormie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#32

How Entitled Some People Can Be

How Entitled Some People Can Be

hombredeoso92 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

What The Heck

What The Heck

Dragonflame81 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

I Saw This On Facebook. Mother Gets Her Teenage Son Tattooed For His Birthday

I Saw This On Facebook. Mother Gets Her Teenage Son Tattooed For His Birthday

treflip1999 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

I'm Unfortunately Friends With The Person This "Cake" Was Made For. They Just Turned 16 A Few Days Ago And Posted This On Facebook, Which Caused Me To Gag

I'm Unfortunately Friends With The Person This "Cake" Was Made For. They Just Turned 16 A Few Days Ago And Posted This On Facebook, Which Caused Me To Gag

faceplant34 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

I Want To Show My Father Entertaining My Childhood Birthday Parties

I Want To Show My Father Entertaining My Childhood Birthday Parties

enphurgen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

This Nightmare Fuel Birthday Party

This Nightmare Fuel Birthday Party

TentacleBoBcat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
uncannyi avatar
Uncanny
Uncanny
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imagine your outdoor sensor light coming on in the middle of the night, and peeking thru the blinds to see this trio in your yard. Standing just like that.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

When You Want To Wish A Kid A Happy Birthday But You’re A Giant Rat

When You Want To Wish A Kid A Happy Birthday But You’re A Giant Rat

cupcakesprinkle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Someone I'm Friends With On Facebook Is Begging People To Send Her Money For Her Birthday

Someone I'm Friends With On Facebook Is Begging People To Send Her Money For Her Birthday

CrabbieMike Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

No Way

No Way

gabebergado Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!