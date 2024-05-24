40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever
When it comes to describing a perfect birthday party, the answers will depend on the person's preferences, age, hobbies, and so on. Most of the time, birthdays are quite similar, and you can rarely get any surprises, yet very few might stay in your memory forever.
From horribly distasteful to straight-up scary, these people shared photos of a birthday party that stuck with them. Some images are from childhood parties where the parents made questionable decisions, some are just hilarious fails, and the rest are of outrageously weird choices for a birthday cake.
Either way, hopefully, these people had a special day nonetheless, and for us, it’s just another reason to get a good laugh.
Happy Birthday, Richard
Hey, bp, D**k is a name! Whoever censored this has a problem.
So My Mom Made This For My 7-Year-Old Niece's Birthday. She Said, "They're Taking A Bubble Bath"
Happy 1st Birthday To Our Baby. Jai's Got This Social Distancing Gig Down Packed
My Friends Made Me A Birthday Cake This Weekend
This Was The Entertainment For My First Birthday Party. I'm The One In The Overalls
At least you can trace your lifelong trauma from this event.
What The Hell, Buca Di Beppo? Who Wants Their Kid's Birthday Party Overseen By The Pope?
My Mom Paid A Stranger To Be A Clown At My Sister's Birthday. This Image Still Haunts Me
My Son Loves Trash Cans And Garbage Trucks, So For His 2nd Birthday I Made Him A Dumpster Cake
The Worst Birthday Party Ever
I'd facepalm and laugh my aśs off. Mostly laugh my aśs off.
Today Was My Friend's 30th Birthday. This Was His Cake
Last Weekend, I Inadvertently Attended An 11-Year-Old's Playboy-Themed Birthday Party
How the hell did this happen? Who chose this theme..?! 😬
Not Sure Who I Feel Most Sorry For: The Birthday Boy, The Guests, Or The Cake
My Best Friend's Birthday Cake
Costco-Themed Birthday Party Was A Smashing Success
There are much worse things for a child to be interested in than Costco or CVS...
Strange Place To Have A Birthday Party
The Youth Are Our Future
My Sausage And Mashed Potato Birthday Cake
Worn To A 5-Year-Old’s Birthday Party
This Birthday Cake
I feel like narcotics may have participated in this cake’s decoration
An 80th Birthday Cake Was Shared On A Local Facebook Page To Advertise The Bakery. Just A Bit Tacky
I'd laugh my aśs off, even if I was the birthday boy.
Let's Just Take A Hand-Bra Picture At The Beach Next To My Dad And Friend To Show My Gratitude Toward Him On His Birthday
A 16-Year-Old Boy's Birthday Cake With An E-Cigarette Decoration, Posted By His Mother
What A Mild Inconvenience
Happy 14th Birthday. Let's Get Your First Tattoo. Love, Mom
Birthday Party At Costco? I Went Through The Exit And Did A Double-Take. There Was A Full-On Birthday Party With Balloons And A "Happy Birthday" Tablecloth
I’m sure this isn’t the oddest celebration at Costco. It was just a big surprise.
What A Fantastic Way To Behave At Your 7-Year-Old's Birthday Party
If this was a decent photo I’d hate to see the indecent ones