Feeling a bit blue and needing a bit of a celebratory occasion to lift your spirits? Well, what if we were to tell you that there’s always something to celebrate and you don’t even look that hard for a wedding or whatnot to bring out the cake and buy yourself a helium balloon? Need proof? You’re in the right place, then - just take a look at what awesome, hilariously funny celebration pics people shared in this glorious Reddit thread, and you’ll be celebrating life soon enough, too.

Now, be fair here. When you hear somebody talking about funny celebration photos, you instantly tend to think of weddings and birthdays, but these people here are living proof that you can celebrate things like your divorceversary, losing a tooth, or gaining a pound in just the same if not higher spirits. However, if you do decide to celebrate something that’s a bit off-kilter, be sure to share the hilarious photos you take with us! Wondering what should be in them? Well, to follow the examples of the ones we found in the aforementioned AskReddit thread, you could feature the awesome cake you got yourself to celebrate, the participants of the super wild crocheting party, or the funny celebration images of your little brother letting it all out on a birthday at the dentist’s. Anything that floats your boat, really!

Now, ready to take a look at the gloriously weird photos we've rounded up?