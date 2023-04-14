Feeling a bit blue and needing a bit of a celebratory occasion to lift your spirits? Well, what if we were to tell you that there’s always something to celebrate and you don’t even look that hard for a wedding or whatnot to bring out the cake and buy yourself a helium balloon? Need proof? You’re in the right place, then - just take a look at what awesome, hilariously funny celebration pics people shared in this glorious Reddit thread, and you’ll be celebrating life soon enough, too. 

Now, be fair here. When you hear somebody talking about funny celebration photos, you instantly tend to think of weddings and birthdays, but these people here are living proof that you can celebrate things like your divorceversary, losing a tooth, or gaining a pound in just the same if not higher spirits. However, if you do decide to celebrate something that’s a bit off-kilter, be sure to share the hilarious photos you take with us! Wondering what should be in them? Well, to follow the examples of the ones we found in the aforementioned AskReddit thread, you could feature the awesome cake you got yourself to celebrate, the participants of the super wild crocheting party, or the funny celebration images of your little brother letting it all out on a birthday at the dentist’s. Anything that floats your boat, really!

Now, ready to take a look at the gloriously weird photos we’ve rounded up? If so, you know the drill - scroll on down below until you reach the submissions, give your vote to the funny celebration pics you liked the most, and share this article with anyone who’s in need of a little pick-me-up today!

#1

My Son Was Invited To A Birthday Party To Learn "Superhero" Moves Aka Jujitsu. He Took It Very Seriously

nallette Report

#2

I Wanted To Celebrate And Announce My Awesome Father's Day Gift From My Wife. No Better Way Than A Sexy Photoshoot

bouchdon85 Report

#3

I Gave My Son A Hammock For His Birthday... He Sent Me This Pic, He’s Obviously Not The Only One Enjoying It

Debborama Report

#4

Celebrating Christmas With My Wife’s Family When Suddenly

scottzee Report

Serenity Now!
Serenity Now!
Community Member
Yeah...family will do that to you.

#5

This Is How They Celebrate Halloween At A Government Research Lab

reddit.com Report

#6

My Cat Nimbus, Celebrating His Birthday Like A Gentleman

Legacy0904 Report

#7

My GF Gets Frustrated That She Has To Share Birthday’s (Today) And Christmas A Few Days Apart. I Decided To Have A Professional Cake Made To Celebrate Her Day! Thoughts?

Extreme-Raisin-Cake Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
Awesome. Seriously very funny 🤣

#8

My Sister And Her Husband Adopted A Puppy. The Humane Society Sure Gives Out Weird Signs To Celebrate It

RealRobotButt Report

Jack Harris
Jack Harris
Community Member
And neither were the dog.

#9

Happy Birthday!

CritterBoiFancy Report

#10

My Friend’s Birthday Gift To Her Husband: A Fantastic Painting Of Their Derperman Pinscher

jread Report

#11

Just A Pic Of My Birthday Cake

shrekforlife42069 Report

#12

I Carved And Gifted The "Terminator Pipe" To Arnold Birthday And He Sent Me A Photo

RadonLab Report

#13

Celebrating My First Divorceversary And The Office Girls Bought Me A Cake

Versaton Report

Haru
Haru
Community Member
Honestly, I would do this

#14

My Wife Recently Booked Us A Pirate Room To Celebrate Our Anniversary… Let’s Hear Those One Liners

Eliteman76 Report

#15

My Birthday Cake This Year

1337n3me5i2 Report

#16

Baking & Prepping For Her 1 Year Old's Birthday Party

straightwestcoastin Report

#17

My 37 Year Old Friend Finally Got Laid So We Went To The Clubs To Celebrate

sweltman Report

#18

My Little Brother Decided To Celebrate His 8th Birthday At His Favorite Place - The Dentist

smellybutt-key Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
Boy he looks happy. I hate going to the dentist

#19

My Cat Turned 3, She Was Not Impressed With The Celebrations

A221V Report

#20

Patton Oswald's Post Emmy Celebration

pattonoswalt Report

KatZen
KatZen
Community Member
Love Patton! This makes up for the Andrew Tate Ratatouille tweet.

#21

My Brother Couldn't Find A Suitable Card For Our Grandma's Birthday, So He Improvised, A Little

jessej421 Report

#22

"Happy Birthday Preston" Failure, We Tried To Use Dyed Honey To Write The Words... He Loved It Anyways!

KoriBeanZ Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
Looks like a murder scene

#23

My Brother Gave Me This On My Birthday. I Think I've Found My New Religion

reddit.com Report

#24

Ordered A Custom Sequin Pillow For My Brother’s Birthday

Ordered A Custom Sequin Pillow For My Brother’s Birthday

The company switched up the orders, and I received someone else’s order... which means the person who receives mine is going to be infinitely more confused than I was.

Darren-Foster Report

#25

14 Year Wedding Anniversary. Can't Go Out To Celebrate. This Happens

Trampolice Report

#26

Local Elementary School Is Celebrating Love For Moms

Shr1mpandgrits Report

#27

It's Way Of Celebrating The Holidays

tracber Report

#28

My Roommate Celebrates Christmas, I Celebrate Hanukkah... We Decided To Build A Compromise

mcsassy3 Report

#29

My Band Just Signed A Recording Contract. Had Chinese Food In Celebration. This Was My Fortune

reddit.com Report

#30

Celebrating My Big Win. 1963

dittidot Report

#31

My Parents Threw Me A Belated Birthday Party At Their House, And My Mom Was Confident She Had The Correct Candles Before I Showed Up

jdubsb09 Report

#32

It Was My Dads Birthday Today But We Didn't Have The Right Numbers So We Got Creative

Lvl_69_Mafia_Boss Report

#33

Yesterday Was My Birthday So I Threw Myself A Party

The_Argentine_Pace Report

#34

Well, Look Who The First Person To Fall Asleep At The New Years' Party Was

danthoms Report

#35

Happy Birthday To My Best Friend

Kastey Report

#36

Girlfriend And I Celebrate 6 Months This Week, Thought This Was Clever

fogusamogus1323 Report

#37

My Friend Is Celebrating 20 Years Of Marriage, He Says Nothing's Changed

Restafarianism Report

#38

My Wife And I Are Celebrating Our 10th Anniversary, And Went Through The Cards And Letters We Wrote For Each Other When We Found This One I Made 5 Or 6 Years Ago

Iredditfromwork Report

#39

Celebrate Christmas By Burning A Child's Wish Today

Chips28 Report

#40

My New Girlfriend Said She'd Never Fart In Front Of Me. She Let One Slip Last Night, So I Got Her A Cake To Celebrate

mindspread Report

#41

I'm, Uh, Not Sure What This Cake Is Celebrating

clamuelle Report

#42

My Father In Law Gave This To Me For My Birthday Day. He Had Me Open It With All The Family Around

JoystikJester Report

#43

Mark Got Friendzoned Hard At Last Night's Brewers Game

kellenbrent Report

#44

My Son’s Birthday Dinosaur Balloons Came Anatomically Correct!

JT3013 Report

#45

Party Time

Tails94 Report

#46

Celebrating More Than Just A Birthday

TitillatingTofu Report

#47

Lemon Bars To Celebrate A Vasectomy

DonCarnage85 Report

#48

Do They Celebrate Everyone Getting The 'Big O' With Such Fanfare?

SDL_ATL Report

#49

Celebrating New Year's Eve By Myself

Dobby1234 Report

#50

Celebrating My Brother's 21st Birthday In Style At Epcot (The Entire Family Is Wearing These Shirts, Not Just Us)

SevenStringGod Report

#51

My Water Company Has Weird Ways To Celebrate The Holidays

Xenon808 Report

#52

My Fiancé And I Had Our Ultrasound On 5/5 But Because Of The Quarantine We Couldn’t Celebrate. So I Made This. She Did Not Find It As Humorous As I Did

Kostrom Report

#53

My Daughter’s 20th Birthday Cake From Her Friends

MissMagdalenaBlue Report

#54

Went To A Birthday Party. The "B" Balloon Lost Air And Rest Is Self-Explanatory. Haven't Laughed So Much In Ages

Dreadbladex Report

#55

Today's My Birthday, And This Is The Cake My Fiance Got For Me. 100% Worth The Extra $0.75 For The Image

The_Powerful_Tacos Report

#56

Went Home For The Holidays And My Birthday; My Dad And I Fell Asleep. Love So Much This Pic My Uncle Took Of Us

goldilocksdeluxe Report

#57

Today Was My Mum’s Birthday…

DrDevilCat Report

#58

Happy July 3rd, 4th & 5th To All Those Who Celebrate

Doctorphotograph Report

#59

Celebrating My Cousins Vasectomy

the_dead_icarus Report

#60

Celebrating 30 Years Of Life, Quarantine Style

mynameisntlance7 Report

#61

This Is How My Girlfriend's Family Celebrated Thanksgiving In 1903

cblackstar Report

#62

Tampa Knows How To Celebrate Valentines Day

mcfrivolous Report

#63

My Mom Celebrated My Dogs Birthday... I Go To College And This Is What Happens

itsmatttastic Report

#64

Neighbor Purchased Generic Birthday Cake For His Wife

Asked the deli lady if she could put her name on it. She replied “yes, but I’m not the greatest at cake decorating “…she wasn’t kidding.

Gandalf031469 Report

#65

This Was My 26th Birthday Party, Set Up By My Family

SickeningMirror Report

#66

The Store Didn’t Have Any “Happy 33rd Birthday” Balloons, So I Improvised

MakeSandwichesNotWar Report

#67

Had A Cat Themed Birthday Party For My Kid. Noticed This On The Party Favor

SaturnComesAround Report

#68

At His 40th Birthday Party, My Brother Gave Out Cookies With His Face On Them That Said "Eat Me"

El_Hombre_Molecular Report

#69

No More Christmas Wrapping Supplies At The Store, So My Daughter Made Do With Stock On Hand

BlueMacaw Report

#70

I Told My Fiancé I Got Him The Perfect 30th Birthday Cake... It Wasn’t What He Expected

MaliceMes Report

#71

My Sister’s Birthday Cake. Her Name Is Elizabeth

faithpickles Report

