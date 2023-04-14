119 People Shared Their Hilariously Funny Celebration Pics
Feeling a bit blue and needing a bit of a celebratory occasion to lift your spirits? Well, what if we were to tell you that there’s always something to celebrate and you don’t even look that hard for a wedding or whatnot to bring out the cake and buy yourself a helium balloon? Need proof? You’re in the right place, then - just take a look at what awesome, hilariously funny celebration pics people shared in this glorious Reddit thread, and you’ll be celebrating life soon enough, too.
Now, be fair here. When you hear somebody talking about funny celebration photos, you instantly tend to think of weddings and birthdays, but these people here are living proof that you can celebrate things like your divorceversary, losing a tooth, or gaining a pound in just the same if not higher spirits. However, if you do decide to celebrate something that’s a bit off-kilter, be sure to share the hilarious photos you take with us! Wondering what should be in them? Well, to follow the examples of the ones we found in the aforementioned AskReddit thread, you could feature the awesome cake you got yourself to celebrate, the participants of the super wild crocheting party, or the funny celebration images of your little brother letting it all out on a birthday at the dentist’s. Anything that floats your boat, really!
Now, ready to take a look at the gloriously weird photos we’ve rounded up? If so, you know the drill - scroll on down below until you reach the submissions, give your vote to the funny celebration pics you liked the most, and share this article with anyone who’s in need of a little pick-me-up today!
My Son Was Invited To A Birthday Party To Learn "Superhero" Moves Aka Jujitsu. He Took It Very Seriously
I Wanted To Celebrate And Announce My Awesome Father's Day Gift From My Wife. No Better Way Than A Sexy Photoshoot
I Gave My Son A Hammock For His Birthday... He Sent Me This Pic, He’s Obviously Not The Only One Enjoying It
Celebrating Christmas With My Wife’s Family When Suddenly
This Is How They Celebrate Halloween At A Government Research Lab
My Cat Nimbus, Celebrating His Birthday Like A Gentleman
My GF Gets Frustrated That She Has To Share Birthday’s (Today) And Christmas A Few Days Apart. I Decided To Have A Professional Cake Made To Celebrate Her Day! Thoughts?
My Sister And Her Husband Adopted A Puppy. The Humane Society Sure Gives Out Weird Signs To Celebrate It
My Friend’s Birthday Gift To Her Husband: A Fantastic Painting Of Their Derperman Pinscher
Just A Pic Of My Birthday Cake
I Carved And Gifted The "Terminator Pipe" To Arnold Birthday And He Sent Me A Photo
Celebrating My First Divorceversary And The Office Girls Bought Me A Cake
My Wife Recently Booked Us A Pirate Room To Celebrate Our Anniversary… Let’s Hear Those One Liners
Baking & Prepping For Her 1 Year Old's Birthday Party
My 37 Year Old Friend Finally Got Laid So We Went To The Clubs To Celebrate
My Little Brother Decided To Celebrate His 8th Birthday At His Favorite Place - The Dentist
My Cat Turned 3, She Was Not Impressed With The Celebrations
Patton Oswald's Post Emmy Celebration
My Brother Couldn't Find A Suitable Card For Our Grandma's Birthday, So He Improvised, A Little
"Happy Birthday Preston" Failure, We Tried To Use Dyed Honey To Write The Words... He Loved It Anyways!
My Brother Gave Me This On My Birthday. I Think I've Found My New Religion
Ordered A Custom Sequin Pillow For My Brother’s Birthday
The company switched up the orders, and I received someone else’s order... which means the person who receives mine is going to be infinitely more confused than I was.
14 Year Wedding Anniversary. Can't Go Out To Celebrate. This Happens
Local Elementary School Is Celebrating Love For Moms
It's Way Of Celebrating The Holidays
My Roommate Celebrates Christmas, I Celebrate Hanukkah... We Decided To Build A Compromise
My Band Just Signed A Recording Contract. Had Chinese Food In Celebration. This Was My Fortune
Celebrating My Big Win. 1963
My Parents Threw Me A Belated Birthday Party At Their House, And My Mom Was Confident She Had The Correct Candles Before I Showed Up
It Was My Dads Birthday Today But We Didn't Have The Right Numbers So We Got Creative
Yesterday Was My Birthday So I Threw Myself A Party
Well, Look Who The First Person To Fall Asleep At The New Years' Party Was
Happy Birthday To My Best Friend
Girlfriend And I Celebrate 6 Months This Week, Thought This Was Clever
My Friend Is Celebrating 20 Years Of Marriage, He Says Nothing's Changed
My Wife And I Are Celebrating Our 10th Anniversary, And Went Through The Cards And Letters We Wrote For Each Other When We Found This One I Made 5 Or 6 Years Ago
Celebrate Christmas By Burning A Child's Wish Today
My New Girlfriend Said She'd Never Fart In Front Of Me. She Let One Slip Last Night, So I Got Her A Cake To Celebrate
I'm, Uh, Not Sure What This Cake Is Celebrating
My Father In Law Gave This To Me For My Birthday Day. He Had Me Open It With All The Family Around
Mark Got Friendzoned Hard At Last Night's Brewers Game
My Son’s Birthday Dinosaur Balloons Came Anatomically Correct!
Party Time
Celebrating More Than Just A Birthday
Lemon Bars To Celebrate A Vasectomy
Do They Celebrate Everyone Getting The 'Big O' With Such Fanfare?
Celebrating New Year's Eve By Myself
Celebrating My Brother's 21st Birthday In Style At Epcot (The Entire Family Is Wearing These Shirts, Not Just Us)
My Water Company Has Weird Ways To Celebrate The Holidays
My Fiancé And I Had Our Ultrasound On 5/5 But Because Of The Quarantine We Couldn’t Celebrate. So I Made This. She Did Not Find It As Humorous As I Did
My Daughter’s 20th Birthday Cake From Her Friends
Went To A Birthday Party. The "B" Balloon Lost Air And Rest Is Self-Explanatory. Haven't Laughed So Much In Ages
Today's My Birthday, And This Is The Cake My Fiance Got For Me. 100% Worth The Extra $0.75 For The Image
Went Home For The Holidays And My Birthday; My Dad And I Fell Asleep. Love So Much This Pic My Uncle Took Of Us
Today Was My Mum’s Birthday…
Happy July 3rd, 4th & 5th To All Those Who Celebrate
Celebrating My Cousins Vasectomy
Celebrating 30 Years Of Life, Quarantine Style
This Is How My Girlfriend's Family Celebrated Thanksgiving In 1903
Tampa Knows How To Celebrate Valentines Day
My Mom Celebrated My Dogs Birthday... I Go To College And This Is What Happens
Neighbor Purchased Generic Birthday Cake For His Wife
Asked the deli lady if she could put her name on it. She replied “yes, but I’m not the greatest at cake decorating “…she wasn’t kidding.