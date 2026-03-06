Sadly, these poor souls had to learn that lesson the hard way. What they went through is so absurdly unfortunate that it’s hard not to feel for them—even if you can’t help but laugh a little too. Scroll down and give them some sympathy, because they’ve well and truly earned it.

In life, there are things we can control and things we can’t. But the humbling part is, it only takes one moment of the second to completely cancel out all the effort of the first. That’s just the unfair, unavoidable nature of bad luck .

#1 At A Family Birthday Party, I Thought I Would Do The Fatherly Thing And Play A Little Soccer With My Daughter As I approached her to try to steal the ball, she sent a rocket in my direction. We switched to football for the rest of the afternoon.

RELATED:

#2 WCGW When You Put The Biggest Paint Containers On The Highest Shelf?

#3 I've Heard Of "Painting Yourself Into A Corner" But My Wife Took It A Step Further. I Don't Even Know

#4 Last Food In The Fridge. Made Feta, Tomato And Leek. Bottom Glass Part Just Blew Up From Temperature…

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Came Home To A Car In My Pool Ok a little more context: I am not the owner so I really don’t know the cost, but I will try to find that out.



Driver was a man in maybe his 30s-ish?



There are apartments across the alley. We think he was parked in front of the apartments, and then tried to peel out, but backed up way too hard and way too fast.



The pool is being drained. It’s full of glass and car chemicals so I assume it will need to be professionally cleaned.



The tow truck driver went on top of the car and had to break the side windows to hook up the cables through the sunroof and side windows. The pool is COLD. I made him some tea.



The driver was able to climb out the sunroof before it fully went under.



I really don’t know any specifics as to why/how this happened. Doesn’t sound like any drugs or alcohol were involved but really, only the cops know.



Car went in around 9:30pm, the whole process of towing it out went until about 3:30am.



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Dropped My Cologne In My Sink

#7 Yesterday My Pen Exploded In My Dryer. Today, This When I Get Home After Another 13 Hour Work Day

#8 Got Stuck In An Elevator In My Apartment Building, Was Told About 40 Minutes Until The Tech Arrives And I Have To Go To The Bathroom

#9 Got Home From Work Today Realized I’ve been walking around meeting clients with a giant 6-7 in rip in my pants that no one said anything about. So I figured the internet should also know.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 My Mom Forgot That She Was Making Syrup. She Left It At Medium Heat For 2 Hours

#11 Somebody Left A Car Under A Leaking Pipe

#12 Karma, The Non-Reddit Kind Dude tries to get around a line of stopped cars and drivers right into fresh cement.



#13 My Mom Washed My Favorite Sweater… Is This The Lewk?!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Mowing The Lawn For The First Time This Season And The Mower Picked Up A Rock And Shot It Through My Front Door

#15 Attempted To Take $60 Out. Got Stuck And I Couldn’t Get It Out. Then It Came Back In And Still Took $60 Out Of My Account!

#16 Have Cats They Said, It’ll Be Fun They Said (No Cats Were Harmed And No Plants Were Seriously Injured)

#17 I Didn't Even Know This Could Happen Today I learnt that you can loose the keypad of your car keys.



I also learnt that the car won't start with just the analog part of the key (yes, I'm *that* oblivious to how car works).



The keypad is nowhere to be found and I'm stuck at work waiting for my husband to pick me up, so much for my Saturday night!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Bottom Part Came Off

#19 I Just Spent Over An Hour In Traffic On My Way To Work. Only Then I Looked Down

#20 Slipped In The Shower, Landed On The Toilet

#21 I Didn't Export My Pictures Before Reformatting My SD Card. Everything Is Gone

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 My Cola Exploaded Inside The Freezer

#23 My Mom Was Just Finishing Cleaning The Kitchen And Then Spilled A Bag Of Chia Seeds On The Ground

#24 A Drunk Driver Drove Right Through My Garage! Plus he crashed into my neighbor's garage, taking out his fence and finally stopped when he crashed into my backyard fence. He didn't have insurance either.

#25 What Are The Odds?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 On The Second Shovel Full My Trusty Shovel Called It Quits Today We got about a foot and I only got enough to open the front door. Luckily my wife and I can work from home. There’s at least 20 inches plowed in front of our driveway as well. Good times.



#27 Found At 7am Monday Morning While trying to head to work no less. Do I cry or laugh? both? The car is likely totaled, first time for everything!

#28 So My Brother Decided To Take His Anger Out On Something Of Mine

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Forgetting About Your Pizza For 8 Hours. Burnt So Bad It Looks Like A Double-Chocolate Brownie

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Dropped My Freshly Baked Sourdough Loaf In A Cleaning Bucket

#31 First Time Smoking Just got a smoker, left it in a little too long. I also didn’t have the meat thermometer to that tells you what the temp is for the meat.

#32 I Came Out Of My Hotel To This

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 We Paint Roads, Here’s An Unlucky Individual Who Couldn’t Stay Off Our Fresh Line And Drove Down The Line For About 1/4 Of A Mile It was so bad that it was still dripping when we caught up with them.



ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Some How The AirPods Landed On My Watch

#35 This Feels Like A Metaphor For Something

#36 My Car This Morning

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 I Made Coffee While I Was Still Half-Asleep

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 I’ll Just Do My Makeup In The Car Like A Stupid Idiot

#39 I Mean, I Didn’t Want To Eat It Anyway

#40 It’s 3:00am. Everyone’s Asleep And I’ve Been Trying To Get Out Of My Room For 30 Minutes

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 I Dropped A Pot Through My Parents' Stove Top While Putting Dishes Away

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Somebody Rearranged The Keys In Computer Class

#43 Hope Your Thursday Is Going Better Cooked lunch -> open cupboard to get plates and voila.

#44 My Fork's Transition To A Poorly Engineered Spork

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 Forced To Gate Check Guitar, Got It Back Split In Half Long story short, I’m never flying with a soft shell guitar case anymore. Definitely at least partially my fault to not have had it better protected, but this hadn’t been an issue for the past 3 years until my latest delta flight…



Was told to gate check my $1000+ guitar in its soft shell case (i know, stupid, but much easier to carry it as a backpack than haul around a hard shell case when you have suitcases) by flight crew on my 6 hour flight across the US.



Even with strings almost fully loosened, and two thick sweatshirts wrapped around it, I guess the handling was too much for her.

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 The Service Of This Maybach Didn’t Go As Planned

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 I Made A Lasagna For Lunch. Here's The Result

#48 Came Home From Vacation To Find Our Fish Tank Leaked Into My Floor While We Were Gone nicolishna:

did the fish survive?



Metroid413:

Axolotl! And yes, luckily he’s chill. We lost about 40 of 55 gallons through a slower leak. EDIT: Hijacking this top-comment to add that this picture is AFTER I DRILLED DRAIN HOLES. It was not dripping like this the whole time.



#49 Met Her On Tinder, Can’t Tell If This Was A Red Flag And I Got Out Early, Or Just Plain Unlucky

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 What Do I Do Now?

#51 Anyone Else Having This Kind Of Day?

#52 Vending Machine Misfortune

#53 Chicken Stuck In Freezer Door Wife put chicken in freezer for dinner on a later day. Now, it's frozen, and we can't get it out of the door. We've tried a hair dryer, hand warmers, and hot water. We don't necessarily want to break off the plastic piece, but I am running out of patience and ideas.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Bottom Of My Mug Fell Off, Full Mug Of Tea Everywhere I noticed that there was tea pooling around the bottom of my mug, and I picked it up and bam. The bottom of the mug just fell off, and tea went everywhere. I've never seen this happen before.

#55 Looks Like I Need To Buy Some More Laundry Detergent

#56 The TV Fell On My Dinner

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 Guess I’m Fueling Up Elsewhere

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 I Was Looking Forward To Eating That. The Top Of The Pepper Came Off And Went Everywhere. I Was Sneezing For An Hour Afterwards

#59 Apparently, My Scissors Couldn't Handle A Koolaid Bursts Bottle

#60 I Completely Forgot About This Bottle Of Water Standing On Balcony For Two Months (It Was -20c Outside )

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 Well, That’s What I Get For Trying To Tidy Up My Pantry Was just trying to clean off some items from my countertop including a COSTCO size bottle of red wine. Accidentally hit it against a bottle of champagne, mind you I don’t even drink it’s just what I keep on hand for entertaining. And yes, the shelves are permanently stained. But at least they’re pink.

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 My Basement Flooded With Shin Deep Water I spent about 6 hours throwing everything away. My water heater exploded, and there was a simultaneous failure in the floor drain so none of the water drained. I didn't find the flooding for about 30 minutes and came down to water streaming out of my water heater like a pressure washer. I'm just glad I was home.

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 My Submission For Dumbest Way To Injure Yourself I burnt my hand taking tomato soup out of the microwave. The toast I was making popped up and it scared me.

#64 Came Home Late From Work, Drop My Open Sandwhich In The Parking Lot Go to make pasta, the first pot slips and I pour it all on the ground. Make a second pot and the handle straight up breaks and my pasta goes everywhere. Didn't eat; had a lil cry.

#65 When You Thought You Hit 1:00 On The Microwave, But It Was 10:00 It was a blueberry muffin with a small pat of butter.



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 Can You Guess What Scared The Heck Out Of My Wife And I At 2 Am This mirror was like 10 ft and came with the house when we bought it. I thought someone shattered our window in the bathroom and was breaking in or the shower glass shattered…



2 hours later I’m still cleaning glass off the floor lol.

#67 International Flight, Middle Seat, Only Person On The Entire Full Flight With A Broken TV I was extremely excited for the new United IFE screen, I've been wanting to try it forever. I even looked up movies and shows weeks before hand so I knew what I wanted to watch.

#68 First Day Back From Holiday And Restaurant Catches Fire, Nice

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 Loaded The Heavy Stuff First, Tipped Over The Trailer Moving day went wrong in Florida today. Had to climb out onto the roof. Nobody was seriously hurt.

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 Empty Mozzarella Sticks

#71 Opened A Bottle Of Homemade Cherry Schnapps Inside. It Fermented. This Is My Mom's Ceiling Now

#72 Car Wash Fun It was warm enough for the car wash to be open, so I brought my car through first, then went back for my truck. I was finishing up when the exit door shut on my hood, with, like, 45 seconds to go yet for drying.

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 Overripe Bananers

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 Thought I Was Being Clever By Picking The Biggest Sandwich In The Case. So Much Bread

#75 Two Year Old Put A T-Ball Tube Down Car Exhaust

#76 I Thought This Plastic On My New Washer Was A Protective Film

ADVERTISEMENT

#77 Fell For The Hype... This Is What I Opened From The Blind Box

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 Dropped My Airpod