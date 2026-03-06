ADVERTISEMENT

In life, there are things we can control and things we can’t. But the humbling part is, it only takes one moment of the second to completely cancel out all the effort of the first. That’s just the unfair, unavoidable nature of bad luck.

Sadly, these poor souls had to learn that lesson the hard way. What they went through is so absurdly unfortunate that it’s hard not to feel for them—even if you can’t help but laugh a little too. Scroll down and give them some sympathy, because they’ve well and truly earned it.

#1

At A Family Birthday Party, I Thought I Would Do The Fatherly Thing And Play A Little Soccer With My Daughter

A girl accidentally kicks a soccer ball into a man's groin during an outdoor game, showing a painful and funny moment.

As I approached her to try to steal the ball, she sent a rocket in my direction. We switched to football for the rest of the afternoon.

    #2

    WCGW When You Put The Biggest Paint Containers On The Highest Shelf?

    Paint buckets spilled in a hardware store aisle, creating a large mess of white paint on the floor and shelves.

    #3

    I've Heard Of "Painting Yourself Into A Corner" But My Wife Took It A Step Further. I Don't Even Know

    Woman in purple sweater scrubbing a large wooden floor, highlighting a frustrating and challenging day moment.

    #4

    Last Food In The Fridge. Made Feta, Tomato And Leek. Bottom Glass Part Just Blew Up From Temperature…

    Broken glass baking dish with food spills inside an oven, illustrating a bad day mishap from cooking gone wrong.

    #5

    Came Home To A Car In My Pool

    White car partially submerged in water being lifted from a pool during a nighttime rescue, showing unfortunate accidents.

    Ok a little more context: I am not the owner so I really don’t know the cost, but I will try to find that out.

    Driver was a man in maybe his 30s-ish?

    There are apartments across the alley. We think he was parked in front of the apartments, and then tried to peel out, but backed up way too hard and way too fast.

    The pool is being drained. It’s full of glass and car chemicals so I assume it will need to be professionally cleaned.

    The tow truck driver went on top of the car and had to break the side windows to hook up the cables through the sunroof and side windows. The pool is COLD. I made him some tea.

    The driver was able to climb out the sunroof before it fully went under.

    I really don’t know any specifics as to why/how this happened. Doesn’t sound like any drugs or alcohol were involved but really, only the cops know.

    Car went in around 9:30pm, the whole process of towing it out went until about 3:30am.

    #6

    Dropped My Cologne In My Sink

    Bathroom sink with a large broken hole and a perfume bottle lying near the drain, illustrating a bad day moment.

    It wasn't Iron, by any chance?

    #7

    Yesterday My Pen Exploded In My Dryer. Today, This When I Get Home After Another 13 Hour Work Day

    Hand holding a key that does not fit the door lock, illustrating a funny bad day moment.

    #8

    Got Stuck In An Elevator In My Apartment Building, Was Told About 40 Minutes Until The Tech Arrives And I Have To Go To The Bathroom

    Person wearing worn boots resting feet in a closed elevator, capturing a moment reflecting a bad day from the 79 people series.

    #9

    Got Home From Work Today

    Close-up of beige pants tearing at the seam, illustrating a relatable bad day moment from funny people fails.

    Realized I’ve been walking around meeting clients with a giant 6-7 in rip in my pants that no one said anything about. So I figured the internet should also know.

    #10

    My Mom Forgot That She Was Making Syrup. She Left It At Medium Heat For 2 Hours

    Burnt pot with thick charred residue spilling over the sides, illustrating a bad day cooking disaster in the kitchen.

    #11

    Somebody Left A Car Under A Leaking Pipe

    Damaged car frozen under large icicle formed from leaking pipe in a snowy urban parking lot, showing harsh winter effects.

    #12

    Karma, The Non-Reddit Kind

    Construction workers trying to free a car stuck in a large pothole on a residential street during road repair.

    Dude tries to get around a line of stopped cars and drivers right into fresh cement.

    #13

    My Mom Washed My Favorite Sweater… Is This The Lewk?!

    Man wearing a too-short sweater, taking a mirror selfie, illustrating if you think your day is bad with humorous moments.

    #14

    Mowing The Lawn For The First Time This Season And The Mower Picked Up A Rock And Shot It Through My Front Door

    Broken glass window with a large hole revealing a yellow door behind, showcasing a bad day moment from people’s unfortunate experiences.

    #15

    Attempted To Take $60 Out. Got Stuck And I Couldn’t Get It Out. Then It Came Back In And Still Took $60 Out Of My Account!

    Hand stuck inside ATM card slot, illustrating a bad day moment for people who think their day is worse.

    #16

    Have Cats They Said, It’ll Be Fun They Said (No Cats Were Harmed And No Plants Were Seriously Injured)

    Indoor plants knocked over with broken pots and spilled soil, illustrating a bad day moment for users to cry or laugh about.

    #17

    I Didn't Even Know This Could Happen

    Hand holding a broken car key with missing buttons and attached keychain, illustrating a bad day moment.

    Today I learnt that you can loose the keypad of your car keys.

    I also learnt that the car won't start with just the analog part of the key (yes, I'm *that* oblivious to how car works).

    The keypad is nowhere to be found and I'm stuck at work waiting for my husband to pick me up, so much for my Saturday night!

    #18

    Bottom Part Came Off

    Blender overflowed with pink smoothie, spilling messily over kitchen counter and sink, a relatable bad day moment.

    #19

    I Just Spent Over An Hour In Traffic On My Way To Work. Only Then I Looked Down

    Mismatched shoes on feet standing on a tiled floor, illustrating a day that might make you cry or laugh.

    #20

    Slipped In The Shower, Landed On The Toilet

    Broken toilet on bathroom floor with scattered ceramic pieces and dirty tiles, illustrating a bad day moment.

    #21

    I Didn't Export My Pictures Before Reformatting My SD Card. Everything Is Gone

    Camera screen showing no images available, capturing a frustrating moment for those who think their day is bad.

    #22

    My Cola Exploaded Inside The Freezer

    Soda can exploded inside freezer, causing messy brown foam spill on freezer door and walls.

    #23

    My Mom Was Just Finishing Cleaning The Kitchen And Then Spilled A Bag Of Chia Seeds On The Ground

    Spilled chia seeds scattered across kitchen floor, illustrating a moment from do I cry or laugh bad day fails.

    #24

    A Drunk Driver Drove Right Through My Garage!

    Collapsed garage door leaning on driveway near a red truck, illustrating moments from people with bad day experiences.

    Plus he crashed into my neighbor's garage, taking out his fence and finally stopped when he crashed into my backyard fence. He didn't have insurance either.

    #25

    What Are The Odds?

    Snack stuck in vending machine spiral, illustrating a relatable bad day moment from viral bad day photos collection.

    #26

    On The Second Shovel Full My Trusty Shovel Called It Quits Today

    Orange snow shovel stuck in deep snow, illustrating a bad day from the series of unfortunate moments.

    We got about a foot and I only got enough to open the front door. Luckily my wife and I can work from home. There’s at least 20 inches plowed in front of our driveway as well. Good times.

    #27

    Found At 7am Monday Morning

    Red car with a large tree trunk crashed through the windshield and into the front seats showing a bad day situation.

    While trying to head to work no less. Do I cry or laugh? both? The car is likely totaled, first time for everything!

    #28

    So My Brother Decided To Take His Anger Out On Something Of Mine

    Broken LEGO Star Wars spaceship scattered on carpet near navy blue wall, a scene fitting the day is bad theme.

    #29

    Forgetting About Your Pizza For 8 Hours. Burnt So Bad It Looks Like A Double-Chocolate Brownie

    Burnt pepperoni pizza on a delivery box, showcasing a cooking fail for those who think their day is bad.

    #30

    Dropped My Freshly Baked Sourdough Loaf In A Cleaning Bucket

    Red mop bucket on wooden floor with a loaf of burnt bread mistakenly placed inside, showcasing a bad day moment.

    #31

    First Time Smoking

    Burnt ribs on a grill showcasing a day gone wrong, perfect for those who think their day is bad moments.

    Just got a smoker, left it in a little too long. I also didn’t have the meat thermometer to that tells you what the temp is for the meat.

    #32

    I Came Out Of My Hotel To This

    Silver SUV parked without wheels in a lot, illustrating a bad day and unfortunate moments shared by people in viral pics.

    #33

    We Paint Roads, Here’s An Unlucky Individual Who Couldn’t Stay Off Our Fresh Line And Drove Down The Line For About 1/4 Of A Mile

    Black Suburban SUV stuck on double yellow road lines, illustrating a moment from the do I cry or laugh series.

    It was so bad that it was still dripping when we caught up with them.

    #34

    Some How The AirPods Landed On My Watch

    Hand holding a smartwatch with a severely cracked screen, illustrating one of the worst bad day moments.

    #35

    This Feels Like A Metaphor For Something

    Ice cream machine with a sign saying no ice cream, highlighting an ironic and bad day moment for people.

    #36

    My Car This Morning

    Car covered in heavy snow showing an example of a bad day people would laugh or cry about.

    #37

    I Made Coffee While I Was Still Half-Asleep

    Coffee mug stuck upside down in coffee maker, illustrating a bad day moment from the do I cry or laugh collection.

    #38

    I’ll Just Do My Makeup In The Car Like A Stupid Idiot

    Woman with tattooed arm sitting in car covered in sand or dust on black tank top, showing a bad day moment from viral pics.

    #39

    I Mean, I Didn’t Want To Eat It Anyway

    Chocolate cake with crushed topping on plate and broken cake with crumbs on car floor, showing bad day moments.

    #40

    It’s 3:00am. Everyone’s Asleep And I’ve Been Trying To Get Out Of My Room For 30 Minutes

    Broken door lock mechanism stuck in an old white door, illustrating a relatable bad day moment from funny fails.

    #41

    I Dropped A Pot Through My Parents' Stove Top While Putting Dishes Away

    Broken glass on a dark surface showing a frustrating accident for people experiencing a bad day.

    #42

    Somebody Rearranged The Keys In Computer Class

    Close-up of a numeric keypad on a keyboard showing numbers and function keys related to work and productivity.

    #43

    Hope Your Thursday Is Going Better

    Kitchen cabinet collapsed onto stool with pots and pans spilled on the floor, illustrating a day gone wrong and bad moments.

    Cooked lunch -> open cupboard to get plates and voila.

    #44

    My Fork's Transition To A Poorly Engineered Spork

    Hand holding broken plastic fork stuck in cooked fish fillet with knife nearby, highlighting a day gone wrong moment.

    #45

    Forced To Gate Check Guitar, Got It Back Split In Half

    Broken acoustic guitar with snapped neck and strings inside a black soft case on a patterned carpet, illustrating bad day fails.

    Long story short, I’m never flying with a soft shell guitar case anymore. Definitely at least partially my fault to not have had it better protected, but this hadn’t been an issue for the past 3 years until my latest delta flight…

    Was told to gate check my $1000+ guitar in its soft shell case (i know, stupid, but much easier to carry it as a backpack than haul around a hard shell case when you have suitcases) by flight crew on my 6 hour flight across the US.

    Even with strings almost fully loosened, and two thick sweatshirts wrapped around it, I guess the handling was too much for her.

    #46

    The Service Of This Maybach Didn’t Go As Planned

    Car lifted in a repair shop with its front end detached and scattered parts, showing a bad day scenario for drivers.

    #47

    I Made A Lasagna For Lunch. Here's The Result

    Broken lasagna pan spilled lasagna on kitchen floor, illustrating a bad day moment from people sharing their worst experiences.

    #48

    Came Home From Vacation To Find Our Fish Tank Leaked Into My Floor While We Were Gone

    Water leaking through a damaged ceiling with large stains, showing a bad day moment from unexpected home disasters.

    nicolishna:
    did the fish survive?

    Metroid413:
    Axolotl! And yes, luckily he’s chill. We lost about 40 of 55 gallons through a slower leak. EDIT: Hijacking this top-comment to add that this picture is AFTER I DRILLED DRAIN HOLES. It was not dripping like this the whole time.

    #49

    Met Her On Tinder, Can’t Tell If This Was A Red Flag And I Got Out Early, Or Just Plain Unlucky

    Text message conversation showing frustration and humor about being exhausted at work and awkward date plans.

    #50

    What Do I Do Now?

    Hand holding a detached radiator thermostat valve near a heating pipe, showing a day gone wrong in household repairs.

    #51

    Anyone Else Having This Kind Of Day?

    Apple pierced by knife on cutting board, illustrating a painful kitchen mishap from a bad day collection.

    #52

    Vending Machine Misfortune

    Vending machine filled with assorted chips and snacks, illustrating moments from people’s bad day experiences.

    #53

    Chicken Stuck In Freezer Door

    Frozen bread covered in white frost inside a refrigerator door, illustrating a bad day moment from the cry or laugh series.

    Wife put chicken in freezer for dinner on a later day. Now, it's frozen, and we can't get it out of the door. We've tried a hair dryer, hand warmers, and hot water. We don't necessarily want to break off the plastic piece, but I am running out of patience and ideas.

    #54

    Bottom Of My Mug Fell Off, Full Mug Of Tea Everywhere

    Empty coffee mug held over a kitchen counter, spilled liquid on a black table with scattered items in a room.

    I noticed that there was tea pooling around the bottom of my mug, and I picked it up and bam. The bottom of the mug just fell off, and tea went everywhere. I've never seen this happen before.

    #55

    Looks Like I Need To Buy Some More Laundry Detergent

    Laundry room flooded with green liquid, detergent containers and soaked clothes scattered on stained floor signs of a bad day mishap.

    #56

    The TV Fell On My Dinner

    Taco and bowl of food spilled on a TV screen with profile selection, showing a bad day moment from the do I cry or laugh series.

    #57

    Guess I’m Fueling Up Elsewhere

    Collapsed Shell gas station canopy fallen over the pump area with caution cones and a police officer nearby.

    #58

    I Was Looking Forward To Eating That. The Top Of The Pepper Came Off And Went Everywhere. I Was Sneezing For An Hour Afterwards

    Scrambled eggs in a pan covered with an excessive amount of ground black pepper, illustrating a bad day moment.

    #59

    Apparently, My Scissors Couldn't Handle A Koolaid Bursts Bottle

    Broken scissors with damaged orange handles next to a red sauce bottle on a speckled countertop showing a bad day fail.

    #60

    I Completely Forgot About This Bottle Of Water Standing On Balcony For Two Months (It Was -20c Outside )

    Large frozen ice block trapped inside a broken plastic bottle, illustrating a frustrating day scenario from bad day fails.

    #61

    Well, That’s What I Get For Trying To Tidy Up My Pantry

    Pantry floor covered in spilled liquid and broken glass, showing a messy scene that fits the cry or laugh bad day theme

    Was just trying to clean off some items from my countertop including a COSTCO size bottle of red wine. Accidentally hit it against a bottle of champagne, mind you I don’t even drink it’s just what I keep on hand for entertaining. And yes, the shelves are permanently stained. But at least they’re pink.

    #62

    My Basement Flooded With Shin Deep Water

    Flood-damaged room with scattered furniture and storage bins, showing a messy and challenging day scenario.

    I spent about 6 hours throwing everything away. My water heater exploded, and there was a simultaneous failure in the floor drain so none of the water drained. I didn't find the flooding for about 30 minutes and came down to water streaming out of my water heater like a pressure washer. I'm just glad I was home.

    #63

    My Submission For Dumbest Way To Injure Yourself

    Spilled tomato sauce drips down fridge and a red irritated wrist from a painful skin reaction in bad day moments.

    I burnt my hand taking tomato soup out of the microwave. The toast I was making popped up and it scared me.

    #64

    Came Home Late From Work, Drop My Open Sandwhich In The Parking Lot

    Kitchen floor mess with scattered pasta and a spilled pot, illustrating a bad day many people can relate to.

    Go to make pasta, the first pot slips and I pour it all on the ground. Make a second pot and the handle straight up breaks and my pasta goes everywhere. Didn't eat; had a lil cry.

    #65

    When You Thought You Hit 1:00 On The Microwave, But It Was 10:00

    Burnt coffee cup inside a microwave with a stained and messy glass turntable, showing an example of a bad day moment.

    It was a blueberry muffin with a small pat of butter.

    #66

    Can You Guess What Scared The Heck Out Of My Wife And I At 2 Am

    Broken mirror shattered on bathroom floor, illustrating a moment from people with a bad day in a viral photo collection.

    This mirror was like 10 ft and came with the house when we bought it. I thought someone shattered our window in the bathroom and was breaking in or the shower glass shattered…

    2 hours later I’m still cleaning glass off the floor lol.

    #67

    International Flight, Middle Seat, Only Person On The Entire Full Flight With A Broken TV

    Airplane seat entertainment screen turned off with a person’s reflection showing a peace sign during a bad day moment.

    I was extremely excited for the new United IFE screen, I've been wanting to try it forever. I even looked up movies and shows weeks before hand so I knew what I wanted to watch.

    #68

    First Day Back From Holiday And Restaurant Catches Fire, Nice

    Emergency responder in reflective gear near a fire truck while people sit at a table with drinks, capturing a day gone wrong.

    #69

    Loaded The Heavy Stuff First, Tipped Over The Trailer

    Accident scene with a large shipping container tipped on a house and a blue car in front, showing a bad day moment.

    Moving day went wrong in Florida today. Had to climb out onto the roof. Nobody was seriously hurt.

    #70

    Empty Mozzarella Sticks

    TGI Fridays mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce, showing empty crispy cheese sticks on a white plate.

    #71

    Opened A Bottle Of Homemade Cherry Schnapps Inside. It Fermented. This Is My Mom's Ceiling Now

    Room corner with blue paint splattered on white wall and ceiling, illustrating a bad day mishap from do I cry or laugh.

    #72

    Car Wash Fun

    View from inside a car with a fogged garage door blocking the view, showing a relatable frustrating day moment.

    It was warm enough for the car wash to be open, so I brought my car through first, then went back for my truck. I was finishing up when the exit door shut on my hood, with, like, 45 seconds to go yet for drying.

    #73

    Overripe Bananers

    Overripe bananas peeling from the top while hanging in a kitchen fruit basket showing a bad day moment.

    #74

    Thought I Was Being Clever By Picking The Biggest Sandwich In The Case. So Much Bread

    Partially eaten sandwich with sparse filling, illustrating a bad day moment from the do I cry or laugh collection.

    #75

    Two Year Old Put A T-Ball Tube Down Car Exhaust

    Close-up of a car exhaust pipe with a visible obstruction inside, illustrating a bad day mishap from unexpected objects.

    #76

    I Thought This Plastic On My New Washer Was A Protective Film

    Close-up of a cracked washing machine control panel highlighting a relatable bad day moment.

    #77

    Fell For The Hype... This Is What I Opened From The Blind Box

    Fluffy pink plush toy with big eyes sitting on a car dashboard, evoking do I cry or laugh mood.

    #78

    Dropped My Airpod

    Shovel and broken snow-covered porch, illustrating a bad day in unexpected snow cleanup mishap.

    #79

    My 20$ Pair Of Nike Socks After Wearing Them 4 Times

    Black sock with a hole revealing the heel, illustrating a relatable bad day moment from these 79 people collection.

