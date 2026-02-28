ADVERTISEMENT

People like to cringe; otherwise, "The Office" wouldn't be one of the most-watched shows in TV history. But cringing sometimes goes hand in hand with another emotion, and it's not laughter. Some events may start out as delightfully cringy, but end up being only awkwardly sad.

To celebrate these times, Bored Panda brings you the newest compilation of posts from the Internet's favorite "Sad Cringe" subreddit. It's a community dedicated to awkward and embarrassing screenshots that suddenly take an unfortunate and sad turn. "Cringing until you're sad," their bio reads, so, let's do just that, Pandas, shall we?

More info: Reddit

#1

More Sad Than Cringe

Text message showing a cringy and sad moment where a girlfriend's mom tells her to just eat the dinner he cooked.

BonoboBamboozler Report

    #2

    Ahh

    Screenshot of a cringy and sad moment recalling a school memory about a "not invited to my party" list.

    RyanWhittaerFE16 Report

    I remember in year 1 a girl gave me a party invitation and I promptly gave it back. She made the mistake of asking why and I told her 'I don't give b*****s presents'.

    #3

    He’ll Never Show His Face In That Place Again

    Sad and cringy moment of someone embarrassed after barista did not remember their usual coffee order at the shop.

    QuirkyWafer4 Report

    #4

    Christ

    Text message screenshot showing a cringy and sad moment with misunderstandings and apologetic replies.

    SoonerFan619 Report

    #5

    Ah Okay

    Text message conversation showing a cringy and sad moment with the phrase "i miss you" followed by "nvm it was just a moment of weakness"

    Kes0n Report

    #6

    How Are They Supposed To Cope With The Fact That The Person They’ve Never Met Isn’t The Person That They Thought They Were?

    Reddit post expressing fear and sadness over a celebrity relationship, a cringy and sad moment captured online.

    MCA1910 Report

    Yea some peoples super fans are really creepy strange

    #7

    A Naughty Husband

    Young woman looking up with text about future husband, accompanied by cringy and sad online screenshot comments.

    Melodic-Spirit-9539 Report

    #8

    Ouchie

    Text message screenshot showing a cringy and sad moment about being lied to and seeing someone with another person.

    pyreonfire Report

    #9

    Walmart

    Social media post showing cringy and sad moment of someone complaining about Walmart employees then starting a job there.

    slowkay Report

    #10

    Jesus Dude Get Off The Internet For A Bit

    Reddit post expressing deep sadness and fear about family vaccine mandates, a cringy and sad moment shared online.

    B34TBOXX5 Report

    Just stop complaining and die.

    #11

    My Friend Went On A First Date A Few Days Ago. I Ask Him How It Went, He Sends Me This Screenshot

    Text message conversation showing cringy and sad moments with awkward dating responses captured as screenshots online.

    ijfalk Report

    This person is gross AND stupid lol @“hair inputs”

    #12

    Say You’re Insecure Without Saying You’re Insecure

    Text message conversation showing a cringy and sad moment about makeup and relationship confusion.

    nekkototoro Report

    #13

    He Bought Tinder Gold To Improve His Chances But Still

    Tinder insights showing 59,760 swipes with zero dates or relationships, a cringy and sad moment screenshot online.

    Lock47 Report

    #14

    Why Would You Trust Some Random Billionaire?

    Screenshot of a cringy and sad Twitter exchange about losing life savings investing in Dogecoin.

    Boernator Report

    #15

    Why Tho?

    Screenshot of a cringy and sad online conversation about farts ending in being blocked.

    BonoboBamboozler Report

    #16

    This Is Sad

    A cringy and sad screenshot of a chat where a message is sent as a picture to avoid being read and ignored.

    prasanth-g Report

    #17

    Girl Pretends To Be At Hospital To Get Her Man Back

    Screenshot of a cringy and sad email about pregnancy complications and stressed parents on a smartphone screen.

    Rootel Report

    #18

    My Girlfriend And My Best Guy Friend Going On A Trip Alone For 3 Weeks (I Was Not Invited)

    Screenshot of a cringy and sad Reddit post about a girlfriend and best friend going on a trip alone together.

    malk500 Report

    #19

    When A Mental Breakdown Is The Better Option

    Screenshot of a cringy and sad moment shared anonymously about a psychotic episode and family drama online.

    reddit.com Report

    #20

    How Do You Even Recover From This?

    Reddit post revealing a cringy and sad moment about a son named after wife's first love, shared as a screenshot.

    ContributionOk4879 Report

    #21

    Sent Out A Drunk Text To My Project Peer Last Night And Just Found Out Whatsapp Won't Let You Delete Messages Older Than An Hour

    Cringy and sad screenshot of a drunk confession message expressing a crush and immediate apology in a chat app.

    McD**kenballs Report

    #22

    Jeez

    Alt text: Cringy and sad screenshot of a social media post about being called Chad by grandmother, reflecting validation and respect online.

    Appointment-Funny Report

    #23

    Three Years

    Young man humorously posing with animated character, capturing cringy and sad moments shared online as screenshots.

    jackothereturned Report

    #24

    That Is Just Sad

    Two women posing happily at Comic Expo while a third person's face is blacked out, highlighting cringy and sad moments online.

    reddit.com Report

    #25

    How Rude

    Text message exchange showing a cringy and sad moment about confidence and posting pictures online.

    trash4spence Report

    #26

    Realization

    Text screenshot showing a cringy and sad moment about realizing women are humans, shared as an online screenshot.

    reddit.com Report

    #27

    Ubereats Driver

    Text message conversation showing a cringy and sad moment between an Uber driver and customer about uncomfortable texting.

    dcsabika14 Report

    #28

    You Ever Realise That It’s You Who Is The Sad Cringe?

    A cringy and sad text message exchange showing brief, indifferent replies in a dark-themed chat interface.

    Nyctofaz Report

    #29

    I Dont Even Know What To Say About This

    Wristband showing hospital discharge and a drink with a straw, illustrating cringy and sad moments captured as screenshots online.

    putridcorer Report

    #30

    F

    Text screenshot showing a cringy and sad moment about a long-term relationship betrayal and unexpected reaction.

    Aggravating_Taste821 Report

    #31

    Caption Was "My Wife Made Donuts"

    Screenshot of a cringe and sad online exchange about humblebragging and mentioning a spouse on the internet.

    reddit.com Report

    #32

    My Dad Forgot My Birthday Again And This Text Exchange Hurts To Look At

    Text message conversation showing a cringy and sad moment with awkward responses in screenshots online.

    reddit.com Report

    #33

    Man Tries To Get Two Lesbians To Marry Him And His Homie

    Two women sharing affectionate moments, highlighting cringy and sad moments that will forever live as screenshots online.

    itzirenebae Report

    #34

    These Kids Won't Even Have A Chance

    Homeschool project showing a cringy and sad flat earth model with painted foam balls and toilet paper rolls.

    esporx Report

    Most people shouldn't be allowed to homeschool.

    #35

    "Relationship"

    Cringy and sad moment of a boyfriend printing Jimin’s face for a birthday dinner to imagine being with him.

    ParamedicNo1965 Report

    #36

    Capitalism Level: 500%

    Sign at Uber Eats delivery pickup requesting drivers to tip instore coworkers, showcasing cringy and sad moments online.

    Market_Insider Report

    #37

    Just Dont Go Man

    Text message exchange showing confusion over a dinner date turning into a group hangout, a cringy and sad moment screenshot.

    reddit.com Report

    #38

    Reddit Moment

    Elderly man lying in bed with a cat by his side, a touching and sad moment captured as a screenshot online.

    KennKennyKenKen Report

    #39

    Good Intentions, Terrible Execution

    Cringy and sad online conversation showing a terminal illness shared with reluctant responses and emotional support attempts.

    eraserway Report

    #40

    Never Seen Anyone Begging It As Hard As This Guy

    Tweet exchange showing a cringy and sad moment about alcohol preferences and late-night pizza order.

    ujp567 Report

    #41

    Deport?

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange showing cringy and sad moments shared online involving a young chess prodigy.

    nilanganray Report

    #42

    Thank You For Your Service

    Walmart employee celebrating 10 years with cake and card, surrounded by coworkers in a cringy and sad moment screenshot.

    DEMAG Report

    #43

    I Found This While Shopping At Tj Maxx. I Completely Forgot About This Whole Mess

    White sneaker featuring a bored cartoon ape design and leopard print laces, highlighting cringy and sad moments online.

    Ebiki Report

    #44

    Ahhhh

    Man with mustache and red cap shares a cringy and sad moment overheard from teenagers on a sunny street.

    Legitimate_Pay2355 Report

    #45

    Not My Type

    Screenshot of a cringy and sad moment where a woman posts to find a man from a football game.

    reddit.com Report

    #46

    Girlfriend, AKA Paid Model

    Man wearing graphic t-shirt and purple shoes with woman in black dress by Christmas tree, cringy and sad moments screenshot.

    asday515 Report

    #47

    Yikes

    A cringy and sad moment captured in a screenshot showing an awkward comment on a social media post.

    peepoette Report

    #48

    Getting Upset When AI Doesn't Have Feelings

    Black image with white text saying I feel nothing when I chat with you, illustrating cringy and sad moments as screenshots online.

    DryPessimist Report

    #49

    Every Vote Counts

    Man in casual clothes standing by a truck illustrating one of the cringy and sad moments shared online.

    nactaremax Report

    #50

    I Don’t Even Know What To Say

    Cringy and sad moments screenshot of a person reacting to a soul crushing anxiety-inducing story online.

    reddit.com Report

    #51

    That's Just Sad, Man

    Screenshot of a cringy and sad chat conversation with emojis and confused yelling, perfect for cringe moments online.

    moccadiP Report

    #52

    D(AI)ly Reminder This Exists

    Reddit post about AI dumping user, highlighting cringy and sad moments shared as screenshots online.

    Surely_Nowwlmao Report

    #53

    Couldn't Bear To Complete Even Half The Video

    Three men, one adjusting glasses, in a video thumbnail depicting cringy and sad moments captured as screenshots online.

    Badassganu Report

    #54

    If You Can’t Convince Him, Surely Everyone Else Can!

    Couple's cringy and sad moments shown in how it started vs how it's going screenshots with proposal sign at concert.

    twerkycat Report

    #55

    No Refunds!

    Reddit user locked out after spending $5,000+ on collectible avatars, showcasing a cringy and sad moment screenshot online.

    Trump_FTW_2024 Report

    #56

    Self Report: Spent About $200 On Food, Drink And Decorations For My 30th Birthday Party. Nobody Showed Up (Either Ghosted, Cancelled Last Minute, Or Couldn't Come Until Late)

    Empty birthday party setup with cringy and sad decorations including a broken Happy Birthday banner and a 30th birthday theme.

    rebel_nature Report

    #57

    Hurts To The Bone

    Text message screenshot showing a cringy and sad moment where someone accidentally called and then denies wanting to talk.

    ellzoni Report

    #58

    “Worst She Can Say Is No”

    Text message screenshot showing a cringy and sad moment with mixed signals about going on dates online.

    reddit.com Report

    #59

    Pls No

    Cringy and sad moments captured in screenshots showing awkward and overly affectionate messages on social media.

    nekkototoro Report

    #60

    Redditor Has An Imaginary Wife

    Screenshot of a Reddit post about having an imaginary wife and children, illustrating cringy and sad moments online.

    Feiruzz Report

    #61

    Somebody Hurt Her…

    Screenshot of a cringy and sad story where an ex-boyfriend faces justice through his successful lawyer ex.

    reddit.com Report

    #62

    When I Tried To Breakup With My Ex, He Sent Me A Picture Of Myself Eating Steak

    Text message screenshot showing a pun about missing steak paired with a photo of a woman eating, capturing cringy and sad moments.

    reddit.com Report

    #63

    How Pathetic Is That?

    Man lying on the floor refusing to wear a face mask, a cringy and sad moment captured as a screenshot online.

    Midnite_St0rm Report

    #64

    Over-Compensating

    Pickup truck overloaded with numerous flags, creating one of the cringy and sad moments captured as screenshots online.

    Fearless-Purpose-133 Report

    #65

    Nft Bro

    Screenshot of a cringy and sad online moment about unrecognized hoodies at busy airports and flights.

    adz568 Report

    #66

    Millennial Birthday Card

    Screenshot of a cringy and sad birthday card joke about millennials and changing a lightbulb with work benefits mentioned.

    _Levitated_Shield_ Report

    #67

    The Dogefather Badge #69420

    Elon Musk's tweet showing a cringy and sad moment with a Doge badge labeled The Dogefather in a humorous context.

    drjmontana Report

    #68

    Most Embarrassing AI Slop I've Seen In A Minute

    Comic featuring a man introducing his bots with playful dialogue, a cringy and sad moment captured as a screenshot online.

    AnonPinkLady Report

    #69

    Oh... I Just Got Dumped, I Think

    Text message screenshot showing a sad and cringy conversation about no longer roleplaying as a husband online.

    imsorrytobother Report

    #70

    This Is Just Really Sad, Man

    Screenshot of a cringy and sad online moment showing a grandfather holding his grandchild with a critical reply.

    WhatYouThinkYouSee Report

    #71

    How Can Someone So Rich Have Such A Sad Life?

    Elon Musk photoshopped as Iron Man with a caption using irony and cringy moments from online screenshots.

    ujp567 Report

    #72

    Cool Guy In A Cybertruck

    Starbucks cup with handwriting that says cool guy in the cyber truck, held inside a Tesla steering wheel, cringy and sad moment screenshot

    No-Session5955 Report

    #73

    Its So Ridiculous That Its Funny

    Screenshot of a cringy and sad online post about a toddler embarrassing an adult at the supermarket.

    PuppyKicker82 Report

    #74

    People Mad At Vtuber For Getting Flowers For Her Dad On International Men’s Day

    Twitter thread of Vtuber apologizing for upsetting people after wishing happy men’s day, a cringy and sad moment screenshot online

    Surely_Nowwlmao Report

    #75

    Why Would Anyone Post It

    Post about estranged family using AI to create images to reconnect with grandkids, fitting cringy and sad moments screenshots online.

    Tararator18 Report

    #76

    Buying An Ad To Wish Yourself Happy Birthday

    Screenshot of a cringy and sad social media post with low engagement, highlighting moments that live as screenshots online.

    OnlyChaseReddit Report

    #77

    :(

    Screenshot of a cringy and sad moment where a pizza order causes an awkward cashier interaction online.

    sk000muh Report

    #78

    “Staff Takeover”

    Screenshot of a cringy and sad birthday message to Congresswoman Nancy Mace shared online.

    freeradioforall Report

    #79

    Whole Foods Women Must Be Stopped 😰

    Screenshot of a Reddit post highlighting a cringy and sad moment about gender roles in shopping habits.

    Any-Dig4524 Report

    #80

    Dude Pays $10k For Onlyahug

    Two screenshots showing a cringy and sad moment where a fan paid 10k but the girl was with her real boyfriend.

    WigsbyLittleMix Report

    #81

    54 Year Old Billionaire Is Rating The Hotness Of An 18 Year Old Girl

    Screenshot of a Twitter thread showing cringy and sad moments about deportation and social media reactions online.

    IAdmitILie Report

    #82

    Totally Normal Thrift Store Finds

    Two metal urns with engraved names and dates on a store shelf, capturing cringy and sad moments online.

    Alextricity Report

    #83

    This Post On Pet Free

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a cringy and sad moment about a dog’s passing from chronic bronchitis.

    Zealousideal_Sign665 Report

    #84

    Remember Kids! To Wash Your Hands Before Being Picked Up By A Clout Chaser!

    Woman lifting a child covered in dirt in an outdoor setting, capturing cringy and sad moments as screenshots online.

    Sufferer-Of-Cheese Report

    #85

    These People Are So Miserable

    Reddit post ranting about people calling their pets babies, highlighting cringy and sad moments shared as screenshots online.

    DayScary1041 Report

    #86

    Celebrity Second Hand Embarrassment

    Screenshot of Rita Ora tweets showing a cringy and sad moment with low retweets and a hacked Twitter claim.

    4reddityo Report

    #87

    A Creepy Text I Received From A Coworker 😬

    Screenshot of a cringy and sad text message describing distraction and discombobulation caused by unexpected powers.

    doonsies Report

