To celebrate these times, Bored Panda brings you the newest compilation of posts from the Internet's favorite " Sad Cringe " subreddit. It's a community dedicated to awkward and embarrassing screenshots that suddenly take an unfortunate and sad turn. "Cringing until you're sad," their bio reads, so, let's do just that, Pandas, shall we?

People like to cringe; otherwise, " The Office " wouldn't be one of the most-watched shows in TV history. But cringing sometimes goes hand in hand with another emotion, and it's not laughter. Some events may start out as delightfully cringy, but end up being only awkwardly sad.

#1 More Sad Than Cringe

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 Ahh

#3 He’ll Never Show His Face In That Place Again

#4 Christ

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Ah Okay

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 How Are They Supposed To Cope With The Fact That The Person They’ve Never Met Isn’t The Person That They Thought They Were?

#7 A Naughty Husband

#8 Ouchie

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Walmart

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Jesus Dude Get Off The Internet For A Bit

#11 My Friend Went On A First Date A Few Days Ago. I Ask Him How It Went, He Sends Me This Screenshot

#12 Say You’re Insecure Without Saying You’re Insecure

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 He Bought Tinder Gold To Improve His Chances But Still

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Why Would You Trust Some Random Billionaire?

#15 Why Tho?

#16 This Is Sad

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Girl Pretends To Be At Hospital To Get Her Man Back

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 My Girlfriend And My Best Guy Friend Going On A Trip Alone For 3 Weeks (I Was Not Invited)

#19 When A Mental Breakdown Is The Better Option

#20 How Do You Even Recover From This?

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Sent Out A Drunk Text To My Project Peer Last Night And Just Found Out Whatsapp Won't Let You Delete Messages Older Than An Hour

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Jeez

#23 Three Years

#24 That Is Just Sad

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 How Rude

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Realization

#27 Ubereats Driver

#28 You Ever Realise That It’s You Who Is The Sad Cringe?

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 I Dont Even Know What To Say About This

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 F

#31 Caption Was "My Wife Made Donuts"

#32 My Dad Forgot My Birthday Again And This Text Exchange Hurts To Look At

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Man Tries To Get Two Lesbians To Marry Him And His Homie

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 These Kids Won't Even Have A Chance

#36 Capitalism Level: 500%

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Just Dont Go Man

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Reddit Moment

#39 Good Intentions, Terrible Execution

#40 Never Seen Anyone Begging It As Hard As This Guy

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Thank You For Your Service

#43 I Found This While Shopping At Tj Maxx. I Completely Forgot About This Whole Mess

#44 Ahhhh

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 Not My Type

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Girlfriend, AKA Paid Model

#47 Yikes

#48 Getting Upset When AI Doesn't Have Feelings

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Every Vote Counts

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 I Don’t Even Know What To Say

#51 That's Just Sad, Man

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 D(AI)ly Reminder This Exists

#53 Couldn't Bear To Complete Even Half The Video

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 If You Can’t Convince Him, Surely Everyone Else Can!

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 No Refunds!

#56 Self Report: Spent About $200 On Food, Drink And Decorations For My 30th Birthday Party. Nobody Showed Up (Either Ghosted, Cancelled Last Minute, Or Couldn't Come Until Late)

#57 Hurts To The Bone

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 “Worst She Can Say Is No”

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 Pls No

#60 Redditor Has An Imaginary Wife

#61 Somebody Hurt Her…

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 When I Tried To Breakup With My Ex, He Sent Me A Picture Of Myself Eating Steak

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 How Pathetic Is That?

#65 Nft Bro

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 Millennial Birthday Card

ADVERTISEMENT

#67 The Dogefather Badge #69420

#68 Most Embarrassing AI Slop I've Seen In A Minute

#69 Oh... I Just Got Dumped, I Think

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 This Is Just Really Sad, Man

ADVERTISEMENT

#71 How Can Someone So Rich Have Such A Sad Life?

#72 Cool Guy In A Cybertruck

#73 Its So Ridiculous That Its Funny

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 People Mad At Vtuber For Getting Flowers For Her Dad On International Men’s Day

ADVERTISEMENT

#75 Why Would Anyone Post It

#76 Buying An Ad To Wish Yourself Happy Birthday

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#79 Whole Foods Women Must Be Stopped 😰

#80 Dude Pays $10k For Onlyahug

#81 54 Year Old Billionaire Is Rating The Hotness Of An 18 Year Old Girl

ADVERTISEMENT

#82 Totally Normal Thrift Store Finds

ADVERTISEMENT

#83 This Post On Pet Free

#84 Remember Kids! To Wash Your Hands Before Being Picked Up By A Clout Chaser!

#85 These People Are So Miserable

ADVERTISEMENT

#86 Celebrity Second Hand Embarrassment

ADVERTISEMENT