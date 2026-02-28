87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)
People like to cringe; otherwise, "The Office" wouldn't be one of the most-watched shows in TV history. But cringing sometimes goes hand in hand with another emotion, and it's not laughter. Some events may start out as delightfully cringy, but end up being only awkwardly sad.
To celebrate these times, Bored Panda brings you the newest compilation of posts from the Internet's favorite "Sad Cringe" subreddit. It's a community dedicated to awkward and embarrassing screenshots that suddenly take an unfortunate and sad turn. "Cringing until you're sad," their bio reads, so, let's do just that, Pandas, shall we?
More Sad Than Cringe
Ahh
I remember in year 1 a girl gave me a party invitation and I promptly gave it back. She made the mistake of asking why and I told her 'I don't give b*****s presents'.