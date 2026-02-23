ADVERTISEMENT

Awkwardness is a powerful emotion. It’s so potent that you can viscerally feel it even through secondhand means, much like the photos you’re about to see. 

These are from the Cringe Pics subreddit, and the page profile says it all: “When it hurts just to look.” Indeed, these images may make you go “Yikes,” then leave you shaking your head out of pity and embarrassment.

We’ve picked some of the photos that stood out to us, which may give you the same emotions as someone who faceplants in front of a large crowd. But be warned, your face may get tired from all the cringing.

#1

The American Tourist I Saw In Greece

Two men at ancient ruins looking confused, unaware of how cringe they are being in public.

ARealHuman Report

ericp_1
eric p
eric p
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Even the ruins are closer to democracy than that guy

RELATED:
    #2

    Saw This Guy At The Airport

    Man wearing a black pinstripe jersey with the phrase "THOUGHTSHEWAS 18" showcasing a cringe moment in a busy indoor setting.

    maxhavoc2000 Report

    alex_81
    Al Fun
    Al Fun
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    The shirt should be prison-orange.

    #3

    Panhandler Patrol

    Two police officers holding a large cardboard sign made from many smaller homeless-themed signs, showing cringe moments.

    wish_yooper_here Report

    “Cringe” as we know it today is fairly new. These days, people take some satisfaction in seeing others' cringeworthy moments. According to psychotherapist Nicholas Balaisis, it’s a way to feel superior while also recognizing that we may be vulnerable to this type of “failed self-display.” 

    “As we increasingly occupy more space online—posting about ourselves as part of the routine of everyday life—we make ourselves vulnerable to inadvertently posting cringeworthy content,” he noted.

    #4

    This Is The Worst Thing I’ve Ever Seen

    Black can of Thirst Trap water with gold lettering, highlighting cringe marketing phrases and sustainable packaging details.

    Aggressive-Loquat-66 Report

    #5

    This

    Screenshot of a news article headline about a woman leaving her husband, featured in cringe moments collection.

    Consiglieri_ Report

    mikefitzpatrick
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago

    Amanda was an idiot. Don't be like Amanda.

    #6

    One Of Elon’s Exes, Grimes Had This To Say About Their Child…

    Tweet from Grimes urgently requesting Elon Musk's attention for a child's medical crisis, showing a cringe public plea.

    N4TETHAGR8 Report

    rhodaguirreparras
    Pittsburgh rare
    Pittsburgh rare
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago (edited)

    Quite frankly, she chose to have not one, but several kids, with that n**i pus excretion. I feel sorry for whatever happens to that kid, starting by their name, but they're both people I wouldn't share the lift with.

    Indeed, there has been a prevalent fear of “being cringe,” especially among young people who are always online. So much so that it has become a source of anxiety and worry, according to psychologist Lauren Zannetino

    "They're stopping themselves from being authentic … and doing the things that they want to do out of fear that it's going to be filmed by someone and posted online,” Zannetino told ABC News Australia.

    #7

    Shoes Of Austrian Far-Right Politician

    Man in formal suit wearing cringe sneakers with wings and stars while standing at a podium giving a speech.

    garrthes Report

    melelliott
    Ripley
    Ripley
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    Looks like he's also wearing his private high-school blazer . . .

    #8

    The Level Of Degeneracy In This Picture Just Shaved Five Years Off My Life

    Person in cosplay sitting in a giant soda machine filled with dark liquid while others watch and pour drinks at an event.

    Alekseyblyat Report

    alex_81
    Al Fun
    Al Fun
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    Text on the vending machine says „sweaty legs possible“

    #9

    Allegedly, These Are Real Photos From A Recently Held Event At Mar-A-Lago. Couldn't Make This Up If I Tried

    People dressed in elaborate historical costumes with animal masks, showcasing cringe moments in new pics.

    KoreKhthonia Report

    rhodaguirreparras
    Pittsburgh rare
    Pittsburgh rare
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    A Therian ball isn't by any stretch the cringiest thing to happen at Mar-a-Lago

    However, there is a bit of an upside in keeping in mind what cringeworthy behavior is, especially online. According to Balaisis, it’s a form of “psychological discipline” that helps us shape the parameters of what we should and shouldn’t post. 

    “It is perhaps no wonder that we also see a rise in public apologies that try to mitigate self-inflicted damages to our public profile and persona,” he said.

    #10

    Found In My Neighborhood

    Homemade DIY vehicle resembling a crude futuristic car, parked in a neighborhood, showcasing a cringe moment.

    WrongedLolita55 Report

    #11

    Giant "Thank You Elon" Behind A Cybertruck

    Truck on highway with large sign reading thank you Elon, an example of cringe moments captured in new pics.

    ElevatedCow Report

    rhodaguirreparras
    Pittsburgh rare
    Pittsburgh rare
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    Well, thank you indeed. It's never been easier to spot a t**t.

    #12

    Chicks Dig Me

    Man wearing a Bane mask and sunglasses posing with a customized Ducati Monster motorcycle outdoors.

    Mr-Snarky Report

    alexkennedy
    Alex Kennedy
    Alex Kennedy
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago

    Unsurprisingly, wearing a Rosary as if it were a necklace. If he learned to say the Rosary he would be a lot calmer and not need to prove himself so much.

    Meanwhile, Zannettino believes that being cringe should be seen as a sign of authenticity and vulnerability, rather than something shameful. She says, “In order to be free, we have to be a little bit cringe."
    #13

    16 Year Old Me On The Far Left At A Birthday Party I Wasn’t Invited To [2011]

    Group of teenagers dressed up and posing awkwardly on stairs, showing moments of cringe and awkwardness in new pics.

    SeptimiusSeverus_ Report

    #14

    Level 1000 Cringe

    Group of sheriff officers walking in front of police cars with large fire explosions and a helicopter in the background

    My police department posted this stupid photo of their sheriffs. This is our taxes at work. They think they're part of Tropic freaking Thunder.

    ansyhrrian Report

    cougarallen
    Cougar Allen
    Cougar Allen
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    BORING FACT CHECK — DO NOT READ They are deputies, though it only says that on their shirts in small print. There is only one sheriff in a county.

    #15

    My Relatives

    Four people making heart shapes with their arms facing Trump Tower, showing cringe moments captured in new pics.

    OldGodsProphet Report

    suecorvette
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    I wouldn’t be admitting these people were related to me

    But if you’re all about avoiding looking cringeworthy for the internet to see, Balaisis has one piece of advice: pay constant attention to your online presentation of self. That means constantly updating it and staying aware of current trends. 

    “In short, managing your online self involves a great deal of labour and attention,” he said.

    #16

    “Short Pants Vance”

    Man in ripped pants sitting on white chair at CPAC event, unaware of cringe moment during discussion.

    N4TETHAGR8 Report

    andrewbrininstool
    A. Br.
    A. Br.
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    That chair better be plastic coated.

    #17

    A Photo That A 44 Year Old Man From Boston Unironically Sent To What He Thought Was An Underage Girl

    Man wearing a striped beanie and Boston Bruins shirt taking a selfie, showing a cringe unaware expression.

    ChickenWingExtreme Report

    alex_81
    Al Fun
    Al Fun
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    How do you do, fellow kids?

    #18

    What??

    Anime-style poster with a girl promoting bus access, illustrating cringe moments people often miss in public displays.

    Lontology Report

    #19

    Evangelical Cringe

    Two young women holding white shirts with the phrase "Make Gaza Jewish Again" in a crowded event setting, cringe moments.

    Additional-Hour6038 Report

    #20

    So Stunning And Brave… 🙄

    Screenshot of a tweet humorously comparing two presidents, highlighting cringe moments people didn’t realize.

    N4TETHAGR8 Report

    #21

    No

    Historical figures portrayed in a regretful pose with text illustrating cringe moments caused by words.

    cheesypuffs15 Report

    mfernandez
    Michael Fernandez
    Michael Fernandez
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago

    Kirk used his last words to vilify inner city gang members (code for blacks) just as a white person shot him on a college campus, months after carrying guns on Utah campuses was made legal, which Kirk fully supported. Kirk himself agreed that unnecessary gun deaths were a small price to pay for the freedom to carry guns; he died literally gushing about gun rights.

    #22

    Huh

    Profile of a woman with a brain diagram showing cringe thoughts like block him and friend zone him.

    reddit.com Report

    #23

    This Woman Is Completely Serious

    Person in military uniform with a hat, smiling and sharing a humorous cringe moment about quick love and marriage.

    UndeadSalamander Report

    #24

    Crocs Boots

    Black Crocs boots with star and croc skin patterns displayed on a shelf, showcasing cringe fashion moments.

    Euphoric_Intern170 Report

    colleen1969
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    Just when you thought crocs couldn’t look any stupider

    #25

    Bro Thinks He's A Hero

    Note left on table expressing happiness with service but opposing tipping culture, showcasing cringe moments caught on camera.

    KremlinHoosegaffer Report

    submirco
    azubi
    azubi
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago

    .....but of course I order for the price that doesn't include a living wage.

    #26

    Dad’s New Instagram

    Social media profile showing cringe behavior with zero posts and awkward bio about midlife renewal.

    Kidwreckage Report

    #27

    I Wish There Was An Emoji For The Face I Made

    Sign with cringe dating rules warning others to respect a mother’s son, emphasizing protectiveness and threats in bold text.

    Bubblegumproductions Report

    toujincthlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    If someone has this sign in their home, leave as fast as you can

    #28

    Cyber Truck With Damage Stickers

    Silver car with scratched metal surface and visible dents, showing cringe moments from unaware people captured in new pics.

    PeacefulToast Report

    gohudumone
    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    Do they spray WD40 on them?

    #29

    Photo Of The Bride & Groom For A Wedding In The Park I Found Today

    Couple posing with a cringe sign reading thank you alpha male in an outdoor setting with palm trees in the background

    Jabroni_Balogni Report

    #30

    I’m Sorry What The Hell

    Skibidi Toilet Battle Bucket toy sets on a store shelf with price tag, packaged in red and black plastic containers.

    Willing-Roll-1920 Report

    #31

    What Is Going On In The Chatgpt Subreddit?

    Person sitting and facing a glowing cosmic figure with bright eyes during a colorful sunset, capturing a cringe moment.

    vaughndahlman Report

    #32

    Absolute Winner At My Local Gym Seeks Young, Lactose-Tolerant Girlfriend

    Man with muscular arms taking a mirror selfie, face covered by clown emoji, illustrating cringe moments in new pics.

    Chlorine-Queen Report

    #33

    The Message On This Dudes Car

    Car window with a handwritten cringe message asking a super hot girlfriend to stay away, capturing a cringe moment.

    DuncanAerilious Report

    alex_81
    Al Fun
    Al Fun
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    The girlfriend wrote that

    #34

    Does This Guy Actually Think This Works?

    Man wearing backward cap with tattooed arm and text overlay about healing, illustrating cringe moments caught in new pics.

    rjd014 Report

    #35

    Clearance Rack "Patriotism"

    Pickup truck with multiple flags including American and Tesla flags, showcasing a cringe moment on the road.

    blue_groove Report

    #36

    Cringe Or No?

    Black Ford F-150 truck parked outside with a pen awkwardly stuck in the windshield wiper, showcasing cringe moments.

    ansyhrrian Report

    colleen1969
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago

    Not cringe. I have one of those on my own pickup. It’s just an antenna

    #37

    This Is So Unexpected

    Burned air fryer manual inside the cooking basket causing smoke, showcasing a cringe cooking mistake caught in new pics.

    Pdoom346 Report

    #38

    “Welcome To Florida”

    Bare feet with dirty black marks on the soles standing on a wooden deck, showing a cringe moment outdoors.

    beef_creature Report

    #39

    Sent This In Response To A Spam Text But Accidentally Sent It To A Cremation Business For My Cat

    Text message showing a cringe moment with an apology after sending an embarrassing text in a conversation.

    PirateCaptainSkull Report

    #40

    Reddit Is Getting Worse Every Day

    Icons representing female, male, and gamer with a humorous take on cringe behavior and identity symbols.

    TophatOwl_ Report

    #41

    Found At The Supermarket

    Hand holding a yellow can labeled Brainrot Soda with a large blue number six and the words six seven in bold letters.

    89404 Report

    submirco
    azubi
    azubi
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    A gift for the kids. They'll love it!

    #42

    Sea World Pr Team Really Cooked With This One

    SeaWorld San Diego roller coaster ride on left and animal experience with beluga whale and trainer on right.

    sapnation Report

    #43

    Swedish Sweets Company (Temporarily) Changing The Name Of Sour Tutti Frutti Sweets

    Assorted bags of sour candy including Tutti Frutti, Offline Mode, and Gott & Blandat on store shelves.

    WhoAmIEven2 Report

    #44

    This Person's Reply

    Statue of a boy rising from a wheelchair on a headstone in a cemetery, capturing cringe moments and reactions online.

    Loex_ Report

    gohudumone
    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago (edited)

    As an atheist STFU fellow atheist . This whole article is rage bait naked without an algorithm.

    #45

    That Sounds Like A You-Problem

    Screenshot of a social media post highlighting cringe moments related to fatphobia and insensitive MRI machine policies.

    GaragePractical3670 Report

    englishwill67
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago

    Average MRI machines are made for the average person...not being harsh but it's a fact that if you are a physical outlier, then things like this happen. Same as a 6ft 7 inch person not being able to stand up straight on the bus...no one accuses the buses of being tall-phobic...

    #46

    A Real Post From The President Of The United States, Donald Trump:

    A humorous image showing people unknowingly being cringe while driving on a highway surrounded by police cars.

    N4TETHAGR8 Report

    #47

    The White House Is So Cringe Now

    The Rose Garden with framed presidential portraits on a white building under clear blue sky in new pics.

    Gnatcheese Report

    #48

    Bizarre Photo Of Jd Vance Wearing A Blonde Wig And Silver Chains For A College Halloween Party

    A person wearing a blonde wig and black shirt with a chain necklace, captured in two candid cringe moments.

    reddit.com Report

    #49

    I Mean, Really? 🙄

    Screenshot of a cringe social media post about struggling with a baby's gender identity and doctor’s pronouns confusion.

    N4TETHAGR8 Report

    gohudumone
    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    All fun and games until it's a XY health issue.

    #50

    Just AI "Boyfriend" Things

    Text post showing a humorous message about cringe moments and the most ridiculous questions asked this year.

    Myrandall Report

    #51

    Isn’t It Illegal To Deface Us Currency?

    Person stamping a twenty-dollar bill with a "Donald Trump lives here" message, showing cringe moments in currency modification.

    N4TETHAGR8 Report

    #52

    Pick-Me Celeb

    Neil deGrasse Tyson wearing an Occupy Mars shirt outside, shared in a post about cringe moments in new pics.

    Infamous-Echo-3949 Report

    #53

    This Definitely Happened

    Cringe moment at the gym with a businesswoman correcting assumptions about her work and travel.

    phoexnixfunjpr Report

    #54

    Not To Sure What To Think

    Person wrapped in a Trump flag shopping in a grocery aisle, unaware of the cringe moment captured.

    imthehink Report

    #55

    This Bar In My Area Uses Edgy AI Imagery As Decor

    Anthropomorphic wolf character poster on a door, showcasing a cringe fashion style with ripped jeans and a tank top.

    DeadliftFam Report

    #56

    Hello Mr. Monopoly

    Two people dressed formally with large hats, a cringe moment captured at an event with a large crowd in the background.

    Infamous-Echo-3949 Report

    colleen1969
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago

    And we all know how that’s working/not working for him

    #57

    Once Upon A Time I Sang In This Band Called Jamie’s Elsewhere. One Day There Was A Photo Shoot And All I Was Told Was “There Will Be Balloons”…

    Six young men standing in a field holding colorful balloons, capturing a cringe moment in an outdoor setting.

    SingTheDamnSong Report

    #58

    Cringe In The Comment And Cringe At The Unnecessary Charges

    Medical bill showing a $40 charge for a brief emotional/behavioral assessment, illustrating cringe moments in bills.

    EngageWithCaution Report

    #59

    Elderly Women Swooning Over Trump

    Group of women reacting awkwardly while listening to a man speak, capturing cringe moments in social interactions.

    HazardousHacker Report

    nathanjlewis
    Fungus John
    Fungus John
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    Lady in red is absolutely soaked. I feel sick.

    #60

    Text I Sent To A Girl When I Was In 6th Grade😭

    Text message conversation showing a cringe attempt to make friends on Roblox with awkward casual language.

    CommercialLab6842 Report

    #61

    Dad Remembers When He "Was Going To Join," But Didn't Because He Got His Son's Mom Pregnant

    Man wearing a United States Marine hat in multiple selfies, showing cringe moments caught in new pics.

    SEF917 Report

    nathanjlewis
    Fungus John
    Fungus John
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    the nerve, stolen valor for your grindr photos?!

    #62

    Is This Really An Ad For What Looks Like… An Apology Necklace For Cheating??

    Necklace with a sentimental message about second chances, mistakes, and rebuilding trust, highlighting cringe moments.

    penngei Report

    #63

    Men Want One Thing

    Mother in white dress holding hands with daughter in black dress near pasture with horses, highlighting cringe moments.

    AlpacaAurelius Report

    alexkennedy
    Alex Kennedy
    Alex Kennedy
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    This looks really nice and all, but you don’t want to learn why you don’t walk barefoot in a pasture!

    #64

    Pretty Much Every Product At These Mall Stores

    Display of cringe fashion and anime-themed apparel at a mall kiosk with mannequins wearing bold graphic hoodies.

    peanutismint Report

    #65

    Local Woman Is Tattooing In Her Kitchen. Make Your Appointment Now!

    Cringe DIY tattoos and piercings offered on Facebook selling market with amateur and poorly drawn ink designs.

    SassySunflower27 Report

    #66

    Imagine The Bravery It Takes To Announce This To TSA…

    Man wearing a gray shirt with a bold statement, captured among people in a public setting showing cringe moments.

    amandanick7 Report

    #67

    Dawg

    Warning sign showing a woman described as very spooky with humorous claims to own the universe and having vampires in cringe moment.

    reddit.com Report

    #68

    My 9 Year Old Daughter And Her 2 Friends Asked Me To Read These Pages... While They Laughed... Because I'm Obviously Too Old (33) To Say This Stuff

    Handwritten cringe notes on paper with phrases like Level 10 gyat, I'm the alpha, and goofy ahhhh.

    FuuuuckOffff Report

    #69

    Copyright Law Shouldn't Exist

    Social media post questioning copyright fairness, showcasing cringe moments people didn’t realize they were being awkward.

    Courtelary Report

    #70

    When Pumpkin Spice Goes To Far

    Display of Dude Wipes in pumpkin spice scent, a cringe product showing awkward fall-themed branding in store.

    EbtWarlord1 Report

    #71

    Alpha Wolf

    Black t-shirt with graphic wolves and text, illustrating cringe moments with bold edgy alpha wolf design.

    kaza12345678 Report

    #72

    NBA Star Lamelo Ball Just Got Quite Possibly The Worst Tattoo Of All Time:

    Close-up of a foot tattoo with flame design, showcasing a cringe tattoo choice from people unaware of their cringe moments.

    N4TETHAGR8 Report

    #73

    The Sticker On This Car I Saw Today. The Car Had AZ Veteran License Plates To Boot. They Fought For Your Freedom Abroad, But Wants A Wall At The Arizona Border Like It’s A Gated Community

    White car with a sticker on the rear window saying no one wants you here, showing a cringe moment captured in public.

    aarogar Report

