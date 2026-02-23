73 Times People Didn’t Realize How Cringe They Were Being (New Pics)
Awkwardness is a powerful emotion. It’s so potent that you can viscerally feel it even through secondhand means, much like the photos you’re about to see.
These are from the Cringe Pics subreddit, and the page profile says it all: “When it hurts just to look.” Indeed, these images may make you go “Yikes,” then leave you shaking your head out of pity and embarrassment.
We’ve picked some of the photos that stood out to us, which may give you the same emotions as someone who faceplants in front of a large crowd. But be warned, your face may get tired from all the cringing.
The American Tourist I Saw In Greece
Saw This Guy At The Airport
Panhandler Patrol
“Cringe” as we know it today is fairly new. These days, people take some satisfaction in seeing others' cringeworthy moments. According to psychotherapist Nicholas Balaisis, it’s a way to feel superior while also recognizing that we may be vulnerable to this type of “failed self-display.”
“As we increasingly occupy more space online—posting about ourselves as part of the routine of everyday life—we make ourselves vulnerable to inadvertently posting cringeworthy content,” he noted.
One Of Elon’s Exes, Grimes Had This To Say About Their Child…
Quite frankly, she chose to have not one, but several kids, with that n**i pus excretion. I feel sorry for whatever happens to that kid, starting by their name, but they're both people I wouldn't share the lift with.
Indeed, there has been a prevalent fear of “being cringe,” especially among young people who are always online. So much so that it has become a source of anxiety and worry, according to psychologist Lauren Zannetino.
"They're stopping themselves from being authentic … and doing the things that they want to do out of fear that it's going to be filmed by someone and posted online,” Zannetino told ABC News Australia.
Shoes Of Austrian Far-Right Politician
The Level Of Degeneracy In This Picture Just Shaved Five Years Off My Life
Allegedly, These Are Real Photos From A Recently Held Event At Mar-A-Lago. Couldn't Make This Up If I Tried
A Therian ball isn't by any stretch the cringiest thing to happen at Mar-a-Lago
However, there is a bit of an upside in keeping in mind what cringeworthy behavior is, especially online. According to Balaisis, it’s a form of “psychological discipline” that helps us shape the parameters of what we should and shouldn’t post.
“It is perhaps no wonder that we also see a rise in public apologies that try to mitigate self-inflicted damages to our public profile and persona,” he said.
Found In My Neighborhood
Giant "Thank You Elon" Behind A Cybertruck
Well, thank you indeed. It's never been easier to spot a t**t.
Chicks Dig Me
Unsurprisingly, wearing a Rosary as if it were a necklace. If he learned to say the Rosary he would be a lot calmer and not need to prove himself so much.
Meanwhile, Zannettino believes that being cringe should be seen as a sign of authenticity and vulnerability, rather than something shameful. She says, “In order to be free, we have to be a little bit cringe."
16 Year Old Me On The Far Left At A Birthday Party I Wasn’t Invited To [2011]
Level 1000 Cringe
My police department posted this stupid photo of their sheriffs. This is our taxes at work. They think they're part of Tropic freaking Thunder.
BORING FACT CHECK — DO NOT READ They are deputies, though it only says that on their shirts in small print. There is only one sheriff in a county.
My Relatives
But if you’re all about avoiding looking cringeworthy for the internet to see, Balaisis has one piece of advice: pay constant attention to your online presentation of self. That means constantly updating it and staying aware of current trends.
“In short, managing your online self involves a great deal of labour and attention,” he said.
“Short Pants Vance”
A Photo That A 44 Year Old Man From Boston Unironically Sent To What He Thought Was An Underage Girl
What??
Evangelical Cringe
So Stunning And Brave… 🙄
No
Kirk used his last words to vilify inner city gang members (code for blacks) just as a white person shot him on a college campus, months after carrying guns on Utah campuses was made legal, which Kirk fully supported. Kirk himself agreed that unnecessary gun deaths were a small price to pay for the freedom to carry guns; he died literally gushing about gun rights.
Huh
This Woman Is Completely Serious
Crocs Boots
Bro Thinks He's A Hero
Dad’s New Instagram
I Wish There Was An Emoji For The Face I Made
If someone has this sign in their home, leave as fast as you can
Cyber Truck With Damage Stickers
Photo Of The Bride & Groom For A Wedding In The Park I Found Today
I’m Sorry What The Hell
What Is Going On In The Chatgpt Subreddit?
Absolute Winner At My Local Gym Seeks Young, Lactose-Tolerant Girlfriend
The Message On This Dudes Car
Does This Guy Actually Think This Works?
Clearance Rack "Patriotism"
Cringe Or No?
Not cringe. I have one of those on my own pickup. It’s just an antenna
This Is So Unexpected
“Welcome To Florida”
Sent This In Response To A Spam Text But Accidentally Sent It To A Cremation Business For My Cat
Found At The Supermarket
Sea World Pr Team Really Cooked With This One
Swedish Sweets Company (Temporarily) Changing The Name Of Sour Tutti Frutti Sweets
This Person's Reply
That Sounds Like A You-Problem
Average MRI machines are made for the average person...not being harsh but it's a fact that if you are a physical outlier, then things like this happen. Same as a 6ft 7 inch person not being able to stand up straight on the bus...no one accuses the buses of being tall-phobic...
A Real Post From The President Of The United States, Donald Trump:
The White House Is So Cringe Now
Bizarre Photo Of Jd Vance Wearing A Blonde Wig And Silver Chains For A College Halloween Party
I Mean, Really? 🙄
Just AI "Boyfriend" Things
Isn’t It Illegal To Deface Us Currency?
Pick-Me Celeb
This Definitely Happened
Not To Sure What To Think
This Bar In My Area Uses Edgy AI Imagery As Decor
Hello Mr. Monopoly
Once Upon A Time I Sang In This Band Called Jamie’s Elsewhere. One Day There Was A Photo Shoot And All I Was Told Was “There Will Be Balloons”…
Cringe In The Comment And Cringe At The Unnecessary Charges
Elderly Women Swooning Over Trump
Text I Sent To A Girl When I Was In 6th Grade😭
Dad Remembers When He "Was Going To Join," But Didn't Because He Got His Son's Mom Pregnant
Is This Really An Ad For What Looks Like… An Apology Necklace For Cheating??
Men Want One Thing
This looks really nice and all, but you don’t want to learn why you don’t walk barefoot in a pasture!
Pretty Much Every Product At These Mall Stores
Local Woman Is Tattooing In Her Kitchen. Make Your Appointment Now!
Imagine The Bravery It Takes To Announce This To TSA…
Dawg
My 9 Year Old Daughter And Her 2 Friends Asked Me To Read These Pages... While They Laughed... Because I'm Obviously Too Old (33) To Say This Stuff
Copyright Law Shouldn't Exist
When Pumpkin Spice Goes To Far
NBA Star Lamelo Ball Just Got Quite Possibly The Worst Tattoo Of All Time:
The Sticker On This Car I Saw Today. The Car Had AZ Veteran License Plates To Boot. They Fought For Your Freedom Abroad, But Wants A Wall At The Arizona Border Like It’s A Gated Community
The “Everyone is 12 Now” theory gains ever more substance
