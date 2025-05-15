ADVERTISEMENT

Second-hand embarrassment is a condition that varies widely in severity. Mild cases include symptoms like winces and awkward throat clears, while more severe ones involve flinching, clutching your chest, or losing the ability to look directly at the cause.

Since pretty much all of us can contract it, we must be aware of our triggers. The Instagram account 'Your Daily Dose of Kringe' is basically a concentrated exposure test — a collection of posts that, with enough scrolling, make your soul want to leave your body.

Come on, give it a go and you will learn a lot about your personal tolerance levels.

More info: Instagram