Second-hand embarrassment is a condition that varies widely in severity. Mild cases include symptoms like winces and awkward throat clears, while more severe ones involve flinching, clutching your chest, or losing the ability to look directly at the cause.

Since pretty much all of us can contract it, we must be aware of our triggers. The Instagram account 'Your Daily Dose of Kringe' is basically a concentrated exposure test — a collection of posts that, with enough scrolling, make your soul want to leave your body.

Come on, give it a go and you will learn a lot about your personal tolerance levels.

#1

Young man with long hair sitting in a car with cringey text about having a freak-over and interlocking toes.

yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #2

    Text message exchange with humorous misspellings highlighting cringey conversation from an Instagram account sharing cringey pictures.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    angelmomoffour62
    angelmomoffour62
    angelmomoffour62
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    A banana and a Nana sitting in a tree,.... well you know the rest..

    "Humans are social animals, and in order to get along as well as possible with our friends and neighbors, most of us are programmed — neurologically speaking — to feel bad if we do things that cause pain or embarrassment," Loren Soeiro, Ph.D., ABPP, who is a psychologist in private practice in New York City, said about the origins of cringe.

    "For example, when someone feels guilty about taking advantage of another person, they are less likely to do so again; writ large, this tendency promotes an overall movement toward greater interpersonal kindness."
    #3

    Text message conversation showing awkward exchange about relationship status, illustrating cringey moments shared on Instagram.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #4

    Man with poorly maintained dreadlocks and glasses, highlighting cringey pictures shared on an Instagram account.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #5

    Man in a cap sharing a cringey picture with humorous text about confusion on where a woman pees on social media.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    Many of us have probably also re-lived our own embarrassing moments, but we shouldn't dwell on them too much.

    Talking about why we "over-index" on memories of cringey experiences, Soeiro said it's important to recognize that these memories might be exaggerated and faulty.

    "In other words, we could be remembering embarrassing incidents as having been worse than they actually were," the psychologist explained.
    #6

    Man with glasses holding long fingernail piece above jar filled with collected fingernails cringey Instagram pictures.

    qringey Report

    #7

    Screenshot of a cringey Instagram message offering a female-led relationship with unusual terms.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #8

    Man smiling with his head between a woman's thighs in a cringey picture shared on an Instagram account.

    zachgg Report

    The tendency to overestimate the salience of our mistakes to others is called the spotlight effect.

    Research has shown that we consistently imagine others would remember the awkward things we said or did or even wore than they actually do. Plus, we may also be biased toward negativity for self-protective reasons. According to Soeiro, remembering our mistakes can be helpful if it gives us a leg up in avoiding future errors.

    "For example, if you make a dumb joke in polite company and hear nothing but uncomfortable silence in response, you'll be a lot less likely to attempt the same kind of joke again," he explained.

    #9

    Flyer offering a 2004 Buick Regal in exchange for dating their shy son, featured in cringey Instagram pictures.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    Nymbosox
    Nymbosox
    Nymbosox
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    This is from that movie "No Hard Feelings" with Jennifer Lawrence

    #10

    Text message conversation showing a cringey message saying sorry about sister bothering them during hangout.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #11

    Close-up selfie of a woman with text overlay about a cringey moment in a tight dress, shared on a popular Instagram account.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    But if you ruminate too much — if you really do find yourself anxious and unhappy about unpleasant events that happened years ago — please remember that the memory most likely lives on in your mind, alone.

    As you can see from the pictures, everyone embarrasses themselves from time to time, and chances are that those people you're worried about judging you are actually thinking about their own moments rather than yours.
    #12

    Students chatting and laughing in a classroom, with text overlay referencing cringey pictures from an Instagram account.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #13

    Plastic milk jug crushed to fit in the fridge, showcasing a cringey picture shared on an Instagram account.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #14

    Poster at school with cringey pictures of animated vegetables warning about food waste and negative aura in a humorous way.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #15

    Cluttered computer desk setup with wires, monitor, and a large bird in a poorly organized room, showcasing cringey pictures.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    At this point, the internet cringe culture has thoroughly established itself. As writer Kaitlyn Tiffany pointed out in The Atlantic, its early stages dew much of its content from YouTube, and the majority of the cringe came from the fact that the people posting there didn't seem to fully understand that anybody in the world could see them.

    There were beloved cringe clips, like the one of the Star Wars Kid, alone in a nondescript space, wildly swinging around a golf-ball retriever as if it were a lightsaber, and there were repulsive clips, like the infamous My Video for Briona for Our 7 Month, in which a guy winks and licks his lips in between making wild romantic declarations.
    #16

    Man with a mullet and beard outdoors, with text about waking up, featured on a cringey pictures Instagram account.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #17

    Tattooed back of a person wearing a black beanie with a cringey phrase about horses and large horse illustrations.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #18

    Pregnant woman posing inside a fast food restaurant, featured in cringey pictures shared on Instagram.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    Now, the online world is full of subreddits, Instagram accounts, and X (formerly Twitter) threads dedicated exclusively to cringe.

    It's become such a widespread phenomenon that Gen Z daters are "terrified of being cringe" — and that could be one of the reasons why so many of them are single.

    "You can get away with being ugly," Giovanni Wolfram, a 25-year-old from Santa Fe, New Mexico, recently told Wired.

    "But being cringey is just, like — that’s a character that’s imprinted on you."
    #19

    Person sitting on a bed using a microwave as an alarm, one of the cringey pictures shared on Instagram.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #20

    Man wearing glasses and a fedora hat posing with a cringey Instagram caption expressing affection in an awkward selfie.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #21

    Man posing for cringey birthday photo with balloons and large foam numbers 3 and 8 in humorous Instagram post.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #22

    Screenshots of cringey Instagram videos showing awkward moments and unusual personal stories with a love doll included.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #23

    Teen boy standing indoors in casual clothes with cringey text overlay about making a move on Instagram post.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #24

    Snapchat conversation on a cracked phone screen showing a cringey message about chlamydia.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #25

    Twitter conversation showing a cringey answer about ages of a person and their parents on a social media post.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #26

    Legs raised toward the bright sun in a clear sky, showcasing a cringey Instagram moment about vitamin D.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #27

    Feet in front of a blue Fortnite game screen, showcasing a cringey picture shared on an Instagram account.

    madeyouhard Report

    #28

    Toilet seat with a funny face and text saying nice butt, featured in cringey pictures shared on Instagram accounts.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #29

    Two boys posing with crossed arms on first day of school in a cringey picture shared on Instagram account.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #30

    Person kneeling to take a photo of a girl in edgy clothing, capturing cringey pictures on an urban sidewalk.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #31

    Cringey Instagram message praising a girl gamer, highlighting awkward and exaggerated compliments in a gaming context.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #32

    Man on subway wearing unconventional face covering and unbuttoned shirt in a cringey picture shared on Instagram account.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #33

    Person in four handcuffs being escorted at night, a cringey picture shared on Instagram account.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #34

    Green TruMoo Minecraft milk carton with a humorous caption about milking a creeper, featured in cringey pictures.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #35

    Cringey picture of a confusing Walmart sign about OSHA law and toilet hand lowering to prevent chemical splashback.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #36

    Text message conversation with cringey and awkward messages asking if someone is single and referencing Ramadan.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #37

    Woman making a funny face with text overlay about choosing an apple but getting two bags of chips cringey pictures on Instagram.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #38

    Chocolate cake decorated with Among Us character cookies and a muscular red figure, a cringey picture shared on Instagram.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #39

    Man taking a mirror selfie showing a tattoo on his arm that says Homer and Bart from cringey Instagram account posts.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #40

    Classroom whiteboard with cringey text and drawing, expressing a student wanting to leave, highlighting cringey pictures.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #41

    Man showing thigh tattoos after gym, paired with a humorous cartoon about a tattoo shop pose, in cringey Instagram post.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #42

    Search results showing cringey and awkward book covers, highlighting unusual and bizarre images shared on Instagram.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #43

    Screenshot of a cringey Instagram post showing failed plastic surgery attempts to look Asian.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #44

    Young woman taking a cringey Instagram selfie with heart filters and playful text about dating Bruno Mars.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #45

    Text post from an Instagram account sharing cringey content, with a message about phone confiscation and account behavior.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #46

    Fried egg surrounded by mushrooms in a pan, illustrating cringey and unusual breakfast photo from Instagram account.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #47

    Young woman with glasses and piercings in a cringey Instagram video confronting about cheating.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #48

    Young person with unique haircut featured in a cringey picture shared on a popular Instagram account.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #49

    Black sign with cringey dating rules for my daughter, including having a job and other strict demands shown in a store setting.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #50

    Sheriff delivering eviction notice to a door, featured in a cringey pictures Instagram account post.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #51

    Screenshot of a cringey Instagram post about deleting a brother's girlfriend's photos after his death with many comments.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #52

    Group of people holding phones showing the same cringey selfie with text about friendzone on an Instagram account.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #53

    Cringey Instagram post showing a confusing burger deal sign with a man standing nearby at night.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #54

    Screenshot of a cringey Instagram post by Andrew Tate referencing Ratatouille and hustlers, shared on a cringe pictures account.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #55

    Improvised cooking setup using candles and a bowl amid cringey pictures shared on Instagram account.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #56

    Handwritten cringey drawings and text on a school paper with a caption expressing difficulty, shared on a cringey Instagram account.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #57

    Screenshot of a cringey Instagram post with awkward comments and captions highlighting embarrassing moments online.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #58

    Screenshot of a cringey Instagram post with a humorous compliment about filipinoneness and shortness.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #59

    Chat conversation from Instagram showing cringey messages with playful and awkward flirting in text format.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #60

    Selfie of a man with wrinkles and facial hair, including cringey text, shared on an Instagram account featuring cringey pictures.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #61

    A cringey Instagram post showing a school sign about class rules with humorous and relatable text overlays.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #62

    Screenshot of a cringey Instagram direct message conversation with emotional emojis and text about a breakup.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #63

    Text message exchange showing a neighbor asking to be quieter, with cringey and awkward responses.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #64

    Text conversation with cringey boyfriend messages about tummy pain and a photo of a belly shared on Instagram.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #65

    Fortnite item shop screen showing cringey pregnant character skins with a gaming controller below the TV.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #66

    Person holding phone displaying a cringey Instagram note listing traits that make men appear feminine.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #67

    Text message showing a cringey story about texting mom and still singing karaoke at the bar past midnight.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #68

    Colorful handwritten signs with phrases, shared on Instagram account featuring cringey pictures and awkward humor.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #69

    Young man holding a baby inside a living room, sharing cringey pictures from Instagram with a humorous caption.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #70

    Tattoo proposal on arm with checklist asking Nicole to marry, featured in cringey pictures shared on Instagram account.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #71

    Smartphone showing screen time statistics with a focus on TikTok usage, highlighting cringey picture content.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    #72

    Young woman posing on train tracks in a cringey picture shared on an Instagram account known for awkward photos.

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

