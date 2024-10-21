ADVERTISEMENT

It's been 11 years since we said goodbye to the Dunder Mifflin gang, but the popularity of "The Office" is still going strong. In 2020, it was the most streamed show in America and held the record of total minutes watched in a single year, until "Suits" dethroned it in 2023.

So, it's no surprise that meme pages and groups inspired by the cult TV show still exist today. One of them is "The Office Memes" group on Facebook, where fans of the show can get lost in funny content featuring their beloved characters.