It’s practically impossible to imagine the modern internet without memes. They’ve become such an integral part of our daily lives that our social media feeds would look barren and boring without them. Besides, what would we do with all of that spare time if we couldn’t spam our friends with memes while they’re at work?

Memes can tell you a lot about what people value when it comes to humor, what they find relatable, and what their attitudes are. Today, we’re featuring some of the wittiest ones, as shared on the popular ‘Slightly Twisted’ page on Facebook. Scroll down to check them out. Oh, and upvote the ones that you vibed with the most.

Initially, the term ‘meme’ was coined in the 1970s by renowned evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins. However, memes aren’t a modern ‘invention.’ It’s an anthropological concept that describes behaviors or ideas that—and this is key here—pass among groups.

CNN states that memes end up evolving and adapting over time as they’re shared among people. These days, memes are commonly associated with internet humor, even though as a vague concept they’ve existed since the dawn of humankind.
The BBC notes that memes will probably be here to stay as a format of communication, as they’re a stable way of expressing both your individuality, as well as your relationship with your community.

However, their format might change. For instance, in recent years, there’s been a boom in video memes. As a mode of communication, memes are neutral. They’re a tool with which we can do what we want, whether that’s something positive or negative.
The ‘Slightly Twisted’ page has been a mainstay of Facebook for a very long while. Originally created in late October 2016, over the years, the page has grown by leaps and bounds.

Now, it boasts an impressive following on the social network, having garnered 524k followers from all corners of the globe. We’ve reached out to the team curating the page to hear more about their project and perspective on memes.
mcgeemeghana avatar
Toasted Applesauce
Toasted Applesauce
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I saw these meme a few weeks ago and i genuinely had a nightmare that i was putting it together

A big part of attracting such a large following, whether you’re neck-deep into internet memes or doing something else entirely, is being consistent with your posting. It doesn’t quite matter how often you post content so much as having a schedule that you stick to.

You might post a few (dozen) times a day, once every couple of days, or once a week. But once you’ve found what works for you and your audience, stick to it. That way, your followers will know what to expect.

jamesstevenson_1 avatar
JimSteve
JimSteve
Community Member
58 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do I have to? Can't I just stay home? What's the airspeed velocity of an unladen swallow?

However, consistency alone won’t get you anywhere if you don’t have a clear vision of what exactly it is that you’re doing. In other words, you need to ‘find your voice,’ so to speak. Filter things out and settle on a specific niche of content.

Trying to do everything is tantamount to doing nothing, and your content can easily get lost in the noise. Ideally, you’ll land on something that not only resonates with social media users but that you enjoy, too, on a deeper than superficial level.
jamesstevenson_1 avatar
JimSteve
JimSteve
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

and then I think "F it! I'll be a streaker." and then I remember I can't run either

hjsayen avatar
Bowtechie
Bowtechie
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me saying this but really meaning "I'm going to google until I figure out how to do it"

If you hope to create and (re)share internet content for years and years, you won’t be able to keep it up unless you’re passionate about what you’re doing. Doing things just for likes, views, and engagement isn’t sustainable and you’ll probably end up getting pretty burned out fairly quickly.

The secret to sustainable growth on social media is authenticity. It’s all about building a community, interacting with your fans, and looking beyond making a quick buck.
publicaddressguy avatar
The Announcer
The Announcer
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Even if you don't believe in God, you are important and here for a reason.

Memes can’t be considered (successful) memes if they don’t spread. Their entire essence, so to speak, revolves around being shared and reshared. Memes definitely don’t have to be humorous. Like, at all. But humor certainly helps to make them relatable.

And it’s a content creator’s ability to relate to their audience that makes their memes go viral. No matter how broad or narrow a niche you’ve decided on for your content, you definitely need to find a way to relate to other internet users. At least on some level!
jamesstevenson_1 avatar
JimSteve
JimSteve
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Well in that case I'd like that $22.50 for my ticket back"

There are tons of content creators and meme-smiths on social media. Whether you mean to or not, if you’re sharing memes, you’re directly competing with them for internet users’ attention.

So, if your goal is to grow a following (alongside having fun), you have to look for ways to stand out from the crowd. You could try experimenting with new meme formats and designs, for example. Even adjusting currently popular memes a tiny bit could put you ahead of the curve.
rspanther avatar
panther
panther
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It was dark that night, everybody looks the same when it's dark.

rileyhquinn avatar
Riley Quinn
Riley Quinn
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Moved into this residential building during the pandemic, so the community room was closed since so many here are elderly and/or disabled. Many of the residents complained to no effect. After the pandemic and a renovation, the community room was open, but no one uses it.

Meanwhile, visual clarity is utterly essential in this day and age. If you’re using wonky and weird formats, low-quality pictures, and walls of text, you’re going to push a lot of internet users away. Unless you’re purposely sharing ‘cursed,’ no-context, or post-ironic memes, you want to put yourself in your audience’s shoes and think about what would make their experience more pleasant.

Empathy might not be something you’d immediately associate with making memes, but it really does make a difference when you try to connect with your target audience through the content, as well as the format.
So, Pandas, which of these memes did you enjoy the most? What types of memes do you personally enjoy the most and why? How often do your friends send you memes?

On the flip side, how often do you send memes to your friends? Feel free to tell us what you think in the comments!
rileyhquinn avatar
Riley Quinn
Riley Quinn
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The fools thinking that this is me being crazy. Honey, you best sit down, cause I'm just warming up.

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oups, 4 in morning here, slept 3h and now here....?n

jamesstevenson_1 avatar
JimSteve
JimSteve
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But it's very loud and pretty dangerous if you don't know what you're doing... helicopters too

publicaddressguy avatar
The Announcer
The Announcer
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't forget to cut open every hole so it doesn't end up choking a turtle in the middle of the ocean

wookiee74 avatar
Chewie Baron
Chewie Baron
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This also shows the total amount of fúcks I have to give in a year.

jnogrimes avatar
UncleJohn3000
UncleJohn3000
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It needs more fiber or perhaps something that rhymes with 'mucil'.

jamesstevenson_1 avatar
JimSteve
JimSteve
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And there is no way in **** ****** ***** ** **** that I'm going to disappoint him!

danielmarsh avatar
BrunoVI
BrunoVI
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, lizard and frog do both taste sorta like chicken, but are different in opposite ways. Deer is said to be "gamey," but it turns out "gamey" just means "tastes like red meat, only moreso." Buffalo, likewise, is more flavorful than beef and becoming competitively priced lately. Lamb used to be too expensive, but it's getting cheaper than beef, lately. And so many varieties of seafood! Salmon, tuna, catfish, trout, bluefish, shrimp are all strangely similar in price to beef lately.

publicaddressguy avatar
The Announcer
The Announcer
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's not that I'm just not having a good time, it's that everything is on fire and I'm made of lighter fluid.

rafael_2 avatar
BeesEelsAndPups
BeesEelsAndPups
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah yeah. Imma get you to that ER, just let me get my jams going first

