ADVERTISEMENT

It’s practically impossible to imagine the modern internet without memes. They’ve become such an integral part of our daily lives that our social media feeds would look barren and boring without them. Besides, what would we do with all of that spare time if we couldn’t spam our friends with memes while they’re at work?

Memes can tell you a lot about what people value when it comes to humor, what they find relatable, and what their attitudes are. Today, we’re featuring some of the wittiest ones, as shared on the popular ‘Slightly Twisted’ page on Facebook. Scroll down to check them out. Oh, and upvote the ones that you vibed with the most.