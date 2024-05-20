ADVERTISEMENT

The internet, social media—and arguably the entire world—run on memes. Not only do they help us relate to others and make us laugh, but they also offer a unique glimpse into the spirit and culture of the times.
Social media influencer and profane-humor lover Josh Ostrovsky, aka ‘The Fat Jewish,’ is extremely well known on Instagram, where his account is followed by millions of people from all around the globe. On it, he shares hilarious and sometimes bizarre memes with his fans. We’ve collected some of his funniest featured posts, so scroll down to check them out.
Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

mihail_librant avatar
Oais Wright
Oais Wright
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There was a serial bank robber in the early 20th century (I think) who would burn the mortgage papers during his every robbery, basically nullifying it

Vote comment up
13
13points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

If a meme’s not relatable, it’s not really a meme. Or, well, not a successful one at least. They’re meant to be shared and reshared so they spread and go viral. So if you have the sudden urge to forward a funny pic or clip to half your contacts on social media, the meme’s a success because it managed to resonate with you on a deeper level. Or, well, at least on some level.

Comedy isn’t a must, but some sort of topic that you connect with, like many others, is paramount.
Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Strawberry Pizza
Strawberry Pizza
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

More places should do this, I would totally travel to America just to buy from Charlene's Walmart. I mean look at her. She already knows she's a rockstar

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Ostrovsky, who is professionally known as ‘The Fat Jewish,’ is not only a social media influencer but also an entrepreneur, writer, musician, designer, ordained minister, as well as a plus-size model and horseback riding enthusiast.

His sense of humor is often very risqué, pushes the limits of what’s socially acceptable, and sometimes relies on shock value.
Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

shaunlee avatar
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think the question just became 'Can I hang out with B-Day doggo, pureetee pweeze?' instead :-)

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

alomonis avatar
Aballi
Aballi
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OMG! So did I. Until I read this post. THANK YOU for awakening me to the truth.

On Instagram, Ostrovsky boasts a jaw-dropping 9.6 million followers. Meanwhile, 217.8k people follow his account on X (formerly Twitter). However, the influencer’s Facebook page, as well as his website, no longer work. It’s also been a while since he shared anything new on his social media accounts.
Funny-Random-Memes

causticbob Report

Funny-Random-Memes

Mormonger Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

‘The Fat Jewish’ Instagram account traces its origins back to late 2012. It went viral a year later after its creator, Ostrovsky, shared a video parodying the fitness company SoulCycle.

That same year, his account was suspended due to ‘inappropriate content.’ He held a protest outside Instagram’s office in New York, which was live-streamed on Vice’s website, and his account was restored after barely 15 minutes.
Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

The New York Times referred to Ostrovsky’s sense of humor as ‘profane,’ mocking social-media culture tropes, as well as the people who propagate them. Meanwhile, Time magazine actually added the influencer to their list of The 30 Most Influential People on the Internet. Ostrovsky claims that he’s the world’s first plus-size model.
Funny-Random-Memes

sarahschauer Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

When you’re dealing with profanity and pushing social boundaries as part of your brand, some controversies are inevitable.

Back in 2015, Ostrovsky was accused of sharing screenshots of other comedians’ jokes on Instagram, as well as on Twitter. This was done without their permission and with the credits cropped out. The influencer later edited those same social media posts to credit the joke authors.
Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

whycraves Report

mihail_librant avatar
Oais Wright
Oais Wright
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why do things like bread and marshmallow all taste the best when they turn golden-brown color?

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

arranrichards avatar
Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Chuck Norris wears sunglasses to protect the sun from his eyes

Ostrovsky is very outspoken, and he’s not afraid of rocking the boat with his jokes. But some internet users think that his content goes too far and might be slightly inappropriate.

That being said, we all have different senses of humor. And no comedian, no matter how popular or skilled, is going to be beloved by the entire crowd. There will always be someone who doesn’t like your jokes/memes/content. And that’s perfectly fine. That’s just how this comedy game works.
Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

sam_88 avatar
Sam
Sam
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, don't worry about her...with genius like that going on in her brain parts....who knows what fun could happen...

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

The influencer previously told Popsugar about the way that he finds content to share online. “It's a variety of things—some of them I make, some of them I find in the crevasses of the internet. And now it's more like 14-year-olds. You can group DM now on Instagram so what happens is, like, kids will add in celebrities or me, like a Z-lister. So there'll be like 10 sixth graders, and they'll add Rihanna, and then like Beyoncé, and me,” he said.
Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

andreadevine avatar
Full of Giggles
Full of Giggles
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It would be a waste of money. Most of the people who think climate change is a hoax also thought COVID was a hoax.

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

cemurray280 avatar
Strawberry Pizza
Strawberry Pizza
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Life hack: ask them how they spell their name. or ask them "what's your name?" and when they tell you their first name, say "no, I meant your last name" (but secretly you did mean their first name hehehe). You're welcome

"I'll jump in and be like 'What's up' and they'll be like 'OH MY GOD'—they can't believe I'm in there. And then I'll be like, 'Send me funny stuff!' I'll talk to them about what's going on in school, who sucks, what music is hot. Just group chatting with tweens basically,” Ostrovsky explained how he finds some of the funny internet content.

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Which of the memes featured on the majorly popular Instagram page did you enjoy the most, dear Pandas? Which ones got a chuckle out of you? Which ones did you bombard your family, friends, and coworkers with? Were you familiar with Ostrovsky’s sense of humor before this post?

Tell us what you think in the comment section at the bottom of this post.
Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

jamesstevenson_1 avatar
james stevenson
james stevenson
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And I, scream at the top of my lungs: "WHAT THE F**K IS GOING ON?!?!?"

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

cemurray280 avatar
Strawberry Pizza
Strawberry Pizza
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It makes it hard for the driver to see in their rear view mirror and can be dangerous.

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

hardrad2009 avatar
hardrad2009
hardrad2009
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It was sufficiently more times in my life, but all them happened when I worked in a big corporate world.

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

jamesstevenson_1 avatar
james stevenson
james stevenson
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Xanax" I'd only ever heard of these. I thought they were called "Zanics"

Vote comment up
Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

zgutrnrkqijpbykmpl avatar
ZGutr
ZGutr
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

owww just great .... you should not have said that, now she wants to speak to the manager.

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

bawilo Report

jamesstevenson_1 avatar
james stevenson
james stevenson
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"So extra" English teachers everywhere are feeling a disturbance in the force

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

nadiad_1 avatar
Nadia D
Nadia D
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Marriage barely if ever had somebody to do with love historically. Which causes a plenty of problems now too imo

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

vmblessing avatar
Verena
Verena
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Spend $5.000 on holidays? Why not, if they saved up for a one time big adventure?

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

jamesstevenson_1 avatar
james stevenson
james stevenson
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Fall look?" Oh, I just remembered that "fall" is americanese for "Autumn"

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

Funny-Random-Memes

thefatjewish Report

