If a meme’s not relatable, it’s not really a meme. Or, well, not a successful one at least. They’re meant to be shared and reshared so they spread and go viral. So if you have the sudden urge to forward a funny pic or clip to half your contacts on social media, the meme’s a success because it managed to resonate with you on a deeper level. Or, well, at least on some level.

Comedy isn’t a must, but some sort of topic that you connect with, like many others, is paramount.