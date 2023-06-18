Even the most seasoned and battle-hardened social media veterans can end up getting surprised by the content they stumble upon. No matter how experienced you are, no matter how many degrees in Internet Browsing and Meme Appreciation you might have, you can never be truly prepared for how hard ‘cursed’ memes hit.

And, wow, does one Instagram page know how to pick ‘em! One popular account with 57.4k followers documents some of the most cursed and downright bizarre memes from the darkest corners of the net. Scroll down to check them out, but be warned—many of them are so nonsensical that they may end up raising more questions than answering them.