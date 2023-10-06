56 Surreal Memes To Confuse And Amuse You, As Shared On This Online Group Interview
Format and relatability can make or break a meme. If the humor is too niche or the message isn't clear enough, you risk alienating your audience and leaving everyone completely befuddled. However, in some cases, the dreamlike absurdity and utter confusion are actually the entire point. That’s where the r/surrealmemes subreddit comes in.
A popular online community with a dedicated following in the hundreds of thousands, it showcases “memes from a future unreality.” Or, to put it differently, they focus on bizarre memes that are twists on already well-established tropes. And they’re as amusing as they are confusing. We've collected some of the weirdest and most creative images, as featured on the subreddit, for your enjoyment. Scroll down to take a peek and try not to lose your grip on (un)reality.
Bored Panda reached out to the team running the r/surrealmemes subreddit and two of the moderators were kind enough to answer our questions about meme culture and why surreal content resonates with so many people. You'll find our full interview with them as you read on.
One of the moderators running r/surrealmemes, u/horrorkitten96, opened up to Bored Panda that they've always had an unusual sense of humor that was different from that of their friends'. "I’ve always loved memes that are unexpected, a bit random (without going overboard), and completely unique. I was very excited to find this subreddit and finally put a name to the type of memes that I love and that my friends don’t understand: surreal memes," they told us.
"This community showcases everything I love about surrealism and humor combined, and I couldn’t be happier to be a part of it," the moderator said that humor is often found in the unexpected.
"When you think you’re going to see or read something normal and then suddenly it’s something completely unexpected, it can take you by surprise and leave you laughing. I also think surreal memes can sometimes give you a dreamlike experience. The meme can be weird, unexplainable, and maybe even not make sense (in a funny way), just like our dreams sometimes can."
Moderator u/horrorkitten96 highlighted the fact that the memes shared on the subreddit definitely have to be more than just random images. "Of course, there can be (and usually is) an element of randomness to these memes overall, but it can’t be the only thing going for them. Surreal memes need to be outside the realm of normal memes, but not quite inside the realm of anti-memes either," they explained.
They added that dreamlike memes are welcome on the sub, however, something like Artificial Intelligence-generated images are not.
Meanwhile, another moderator, redditor u/spacemanaut, also shared their thoughts. They said that the community builds upon the proud tradition of surrealism.
"Subverting established tropes through a distorted but revealing lens has a long history, from David Lynch with cinema through Salvador Dalí with painting and probably for as long as people have been making art, telling stories, and having dreams," they told Bored Panda.
"/r/surrealmemes is the natural extension of that into the internet age, along with other strains like /r/coaxedintoasnafu."
In the meantime, we were curious to get the moderator's thoughts on why surreal memes resonate with so many internet users. They said that people often find what's unexpected to be humorous.
According to the moderator, even if it might not sometimes seem like it, the memes shared on the sub do have context, "which is the 'real' memes they echo, with a twist."
The Reddit user urged anyone who's confused about the types of memes that they should be posting to check out the guide that is stickied in the subreddit. It's entertaining and will clear up a lot of questions about what kind of content r/surrealmemes is home to.
The mod added that the true voice of the subreddit are the users, not necessarily the team in charge of managing the group.
Founded all the way back in early 2016, the ‘Surreal Memes’ subreddit has always done exactly what it says on the tin: unsurprisingly, it shares surreal memes that are sometimes difficult to understand (but make us giggle regardless). But the weirdness and dreamlike quality of the posts are all part of the enjoyment.
Over the years, the community has grown by leaps and bounds. At the time of writing, the sub boasted nearly 905k members. It’s a testament to the fact that bizarre content is definitely going to find a following on the internet.
The moderator team that’s volunteering to run the group asks its members to follow a few simple rules, so that the subreddit’s a pleasant (albeit absurdly confusing) environment for everyone to spend time in. The main thing to keep in mind is to keep the content focused on a single theme: surrealness. If a post isn’t surreal, then you might want to consider sharing it elsewhere on Reddit or social media.
Is it just me, or does the sand being pours by the guy on the left look like a praying child?
At the end of the day, it’s the moderators who decide whether a post is surreal enough to be shared on the subreddit. “Do not defy the gods,” they quip. The mods have actually created a handy flowchart to determine whether a pic belongs on r/surrealmemes. It’s probably a good idea to check it out before sharing anything.
In the meantime, the comments you write don’t necessarily have to follow the same pattern. They don’t need to be surreal, but the mods prefer it if they are.
Even though the content is super weird, that’s no excuse to forget your manners. Anyone hoping to become a long-term community member needs to understand that there’s no tolerance for hate speech or personal insults. On top of that, all members should refrain from making reposts and talking about politics. “Transcend reality. Don’t make political posts,” they point out.
Something that’s surreal has a sense of being fantastical and irrational, as well as a deeply dream-like quality.
Surrealism, as a cultural movement, developed in Europe after the end of the First World War. It spread into many areas of creative life, from painting and writing to filmmaking, photography, and even theater. Surrealist works of art are often surprising and create unexpected contrasts. They’re also quite experimental and aim to delve into the artist’s unconscious mind and literate their imagination.
Taking all of this context into account, it only makes sense that surreal memes follow the same logic. They’re also highly experimental and often seem like they’ve been plucked straight out of a dream. The creators of these memes find creative ways to shock the audience with the content, as well as how it’s presented. You can see that they’ve put in a lot of effort.
As we’ve explained on Bored Panda before, memes are symbolic ideas and behaviors that are spread from person to person. In the Digital Age, memes are mostly associated with short-form images that people share on social media and with their family and friends. Often, comedy is at the center of these posts.
Above everything else, many memes are relatable. Or at least they should be if you want them to get a lot of attention. And a meme without attention isn’t all that meme-worthy. Virality is part of a meme’s DNA. The popularity of r/surrealmemes shows that even without a clear context, in many cases, bizarre images resonate with a lot of internet users.
One thing that’s not likely to change, no matter how many years and decades pass, is the link between comedy and memes. What we joke about might be completely different in the future, and many memes that we enjoy today might fade away, sure, but humor itself is definitely here to stay.
Enjoying comedy, from absurd humor to innocent dad jokes, is a fundamental part of being a human being. And we can’t really imagine even a far-off future where even the grimmest and uptight people don’t find at least something to laugh at to take the stress away.
After you’ve upvoted all the surreal memes that you enjoyed and were confused by the most, dear Pandas, feel free to scroll down to the comment section. If you’re feeling up to it, share a few thoughts about this post, the subreddit, and how you feel about strange memes as a whole.
No one understands the s͌t͌r͌u͌g͌g͌l͌e͌ of the Negative Americans
Not happy. ps, I like the comment that Hilbert's hotel is full, that brings up some very interesting mathematics.
i know it shouldn’t, but it looks like… something
That's a serious question. Has to be college graduates. Am I right?
Sue the Dr who refused you a vasectomy
It says that I’m supposed to be confused and amused, but now I’m just confused
