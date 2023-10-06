ADVERTISEMENT

Format and relatability can make or break a meme. If the humor is too niche or the message isn't clear enough, you risk alienating your audience and leaving everyone completely befuddled. However, in some cases, the dreamlike absurdity and utter confusion are actually the entire point. That’s where the r/surrealmemes subreddit comes in.

A popular online community with a dedicated following in the hundreds of thousands, it showcases “memes from a future unreality.” Or, to put it differently, they focus on bizarre memes that are twists on already well-established tropes. And they’re as amusing as they are confusing. We've collected some of the weirdest and most creative images, as featured on the subreddit, for your enjoyment. Scroll down to take a peek and try not to lose your grip on (un)reality.

Bored Panda reached out to the team running the r/surrealmemes subreddit and two of the moderators were kind enough to answer our questions about meme culture and why surreal content resonates with so many people. You'll find our full interview with them as you read on.