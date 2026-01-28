ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all had moments where everything is going great, then all of a sudden something less-than-ideal happens that leaves us thinking, “You’ve got to be kidding”. That’s why we’ve put together this list of 44 photos of unfortunate moments we can all probably relate to. From spilling hot coffee on ourselves to having our prized possessions pinched, living through these mishaps is never fun. But because bad days happen to the best of us, it’s certainly reassuring to know that we can all bond over being dealt a bad hand.

#1

Me And The Wife Tried To Do A Romantic Pose. Didnt See Till Later

Pink pins wall with an unfortunate event of a missing hand-shaped imprint, illustrating bad timing or accident.

Stuntz-X Report

    #2

    My Kid Got This In Her Easter Basket. I Was Confused About Why She Didn’t Want It So I Took A Bite. It’s Soap

    Hand holding a damaged chocolate bunny in a kitchen, an unfortunate event that might lighten your day.

    hellogoawaynow Report

    mackenzieleecallahan avatar
    asdfghjkl
    asdfghjkl
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    WHY WOULD SOMEONE DO THAT 😭

    #3

    My “New” Car I’ve Had Less Than A Month Now

    Large hailstones covering a yard and a car with a shattered sunroof from the unfortunate hailstorm event.

    sky28guy Report

    #4

    Terrible Notification To Get On Take Off

    Smartwatch alert about lost suitcase seen near airplane window, capturing an unfortunate event from traveler’s perspective.

    willbuckley235 Report

    #5

    My Cat Finding Out The Can I Just Opened Contains Coffee Beans, Not Cat Food

    Close-up of a cat looking frustrated next to an open can of beans, a humorous unfortunate event captured.

    Koffievos Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor cruelly deceived baby! I hope you apologised and made it worth kitty's while!

    #6

    Coworker Thought My Mug Warmer Was A Charger

    Hand holding a broken white wireless earbud on a charging pad illustrating unfortunate events mishaps.

    jmadden80 Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Coworker should have asked first

    #7

    Just Found Out My BF Of 9 Years Has Been Replacing My Adderall With Sugar

    Yellow and white capsules broken open, spilling powder on a dark textured surface showing an unfortunate event.

    reddit.com Report

    brianleahy avatar
    Beady El
    Beady El
    Community Member
    Premium     46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Press charges.

    #8

    Someone Glued My Bike Lock And Now I Cant Unlock My Bike

    Combination bike lock damaged and numbers scratched, an unfortunate event causing frustration and inconvenience.

    Ihavnoideawhattoput Report

    #9

    These Keys Were Found In The Pocket Of The “New” Coat I Bought On Amazon

    Car key, house key, and broken Apple AirTag on a keyring, showing an unfortunate event that can make your day better.

    annual_mushrooms Report

    leannehailes avatar
    Leanne Hailes
    Leanne Hailes
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yay!!!! You have a new car too!! 🤫🤭

    #10

    Came Home To A Car In My Pool

    Car submerged in a pool with headlights on during nighttime, an unfortunate event captured in a photo.

    bippyboop Report

    mckynleyblasi avatar
    HamsterGirl
    HamsterGirl
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    …. I have so many questions….

    #11

    My Worst Nightmare Finally Became A Reality

    Person stuck in a handicap stall with a wheelchair visible nearby in an unfortunate event photo.

    Scaventa Report

    hlosin10 avatar
    LiuLiu
    LiuLiu
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    as long as no one is going to use it there is no problem using it; also some people have disabilities that are not evident

    #12

    Halfway Through My Run 😭

    Nike running shoe with sole detached placed on box, illustrating unfortunate events making you feel better about your day.

    therocketflyer Report

    #13

    I Came Out Of My Hotel To This

    Silver SUV parked without wheels in a lot, illustrating unfortunate events that can make you feel better about your own day.

    a-hipster-doofus Report

    #14

    HR Accidentally Sent Everyone A “Termination Notice”- Including The CEO

    Screenshot of a work message about an unfortunate automated email mistakenly sent about termination causing confusion.

    Apprehensive_Show561 Report

    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "except for Paul. You know what you did"

    According to science, there’s no particular reason why bad things happen. Simply put, misfortune is an unavoidable part of life, and more often than not, totally random. While chance certainly plays a major role, regrettable events like accidents, illnesses, and disasters are just the natural order of things.
    #15

    Listening To AI Didn't Help

    Blurry image of a man with a distressed expression illustrating unfortunate events that highlight bad luck and mishaps.

    Key-Tip5559 Report

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Modern solutions require historical problems!

    #16

    One Of Our Sealed Water Bottles Has A Set Of Metal Tongs In It

    Large water jugs with green caps on concrete steps, showing an unfortunate event with a broken spout inside one jug.

    winkieg Report

    #17

    VP From Corporate Had An Ice Cream Cake Delivered To Me On My Day Off… Coworkers Put It In The Fridge

    Partially melted and squished strawberry ice cream cake in a plastic container, showing an unfortunate event.

    DeathAndTonic Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Had they never had an ice cream cake before?

    #18

    Was Recently Told I Won’t Live Past 35, And It’s Just Now Hitting Me

    Close-up of a cat sleeping on a couch with a TV and snacks in the background, capturing unfortunate events vibe.

    Impossible_Nerve_584 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP has CVID (common variable immunodeficiency).

    #19

    Neighbor Just S**t My House. I Moved In Two Weeks Ago

    Broken glass shower door shattered on bathroom floor with shampoo bottles inside, showing unfortunate events that make you feel better.

    bass_jockey Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    S‍h‍it in your house or sh‍o‍t your house? It IS the bathroom, so . . . .

    #20

    Turned 40 Yesterday. No One Showed Up To My Party

    Person wearing dirty boots and jeans resting feet on an office desk in a photo of unfortunate events

    rayneman9970 Report

    miriambarber avatar
    Rathoren
    Rathoren
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I will come hang out! We can celebrate your 40.5yr birthday! Send us all an invite, we love you!

    #21

    I Ate Half A Bag Of Beef Jerky And Realized I Made A Mistake

    Artisan inspired culinary jerky bites for dogs featuring smoked beef brisket and green beans flavor in a pouch.

    bobosdreams Report

    mfernandez avatar
    Michael Fernandez
    Michael Fernandez
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But now you know they’re actually good enough for your dog. Win win.

    #22

    Concrete Overflowed Out Of The Toilet

    Toilet covered in dried cement on floor and seat, an unfortunate event that will make you feel better about your own day.

    SoDakZak Report

    #23

    Oven Stopped Working… Found A Surprise Inside

    Open dishwasher with spilled melted candy inside, showing an unfortunate event that may lighten your own day.

    magic234 Report

    #24

    Brand New E-Bike My Parents Gifted Me Stolen :(

    A broken red bike lock left on outdoor stairs railing, illustrating unfortunate events that make you feel better about your day.

    Hi_Im_Jager Report

    #25

    My Parents Texted Me Saying They Have No Power

    Trampoline caught and tangled on power lines and pole, an unfortunate event causing disruption and hazards outdoors.

    EbolaNoodleSoup Report

    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well there's your problem, you need to replace your doodad.

    #26

    The Time I Took My School Picture Looking Like This

    Young girl with glasses and striped dress with hair standing straight up, an unfortunate event caught on camera.

    Suspicious-Copy-2001 Report

    #27

    Should I Just Grab It With My Fingers?

    Electrical outlet with a broken prong stuck inside, one of many unfortunate events that can make you feel better about your own day.

    tantedbutthole Report

    mckynleyblasi avatar
    HamsterGirl
    HamsterGirl
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NO! That’s the WORST thing you could do here. Ask around or look up other (safer) ways to deal with this! (disclaimer: my info/ opinions may not be correct 🙂)

    #28

    There Were No Other Dogs At The Dog Park And Today Is His Birthday :(

    Small black dog standing alone in an empty park with leafless trees under a clear sky, capturing unfortunate events.

    nomoreusernamesplz Report

    mckynleyblasi avatar
    HamsterGirl
    HamsterGirl
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    😢😢 so sad. Happy birthday tho! 🥳🎂🎉

    Apart from random chance, our very own choices and social interactions put us in some pretty awkward situations more often than we’d care to admit. Other people’s decisions tend to have a domino effect on our experiences, with their actions sometimes resulting in serious consequences for us on a personal level.

    #29

    Forced To Gate Check Guitar, Got It Back Split In Half

    Broken acoustic guitar with shattered neck and missing strings inside a black soft guitar case, illustrating unfortunate events.

    electropicks Report

    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel bad, but also who takes an instrument on public transport in a soft case.

    #30

    Can’t Afford To Go Out For My Birthday, So A Coworker Brought Me A Salmon Steak From His Fishing Trip For Me To Have For Dinner. It Was Gone By 9 Am

    Empty freezer drawer with two ice trays left inside, illustrating unfortunate events making your day feel better.

    NoveltyLawnFlamingo Report

    victoriaguitarte avatar
    Potato Vic
    Potato Vic
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People are such a$$hóles! I hope you were still able to have a fantastic birthday somehow! 🎂

    #31

    My Wife Had A Birthday Earlier This Week. I Didn’t Send Her This And My Name Doesn’t Start With An A

    Unfortunate events shown in a printed birthday note with an incomplete message on floral paper background.

    quikbit Report

    victoriaguitarte avatar
    Potato Vic
    Potato Vic
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Could be a girlfriend of hers 😊 I call my platonic girlfriends "love" 🤗

    #32

    My Daughter Decided To Cool Off Her Hot Pot Of Pasta On Our Deck

    Faded ring stain on wood deck showing an unfortunate event among photos that make you feel better about your day.

    Shaneblaster Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Happens when you put a hot pot on plastic composite decking

    #33

    I Just Broke A $5,000.00 Bottle Of Remy Martin Louis Xiii Cognac At Work

    Broken glass and spilled liquid on store floor with packaging, illustrating unfortunate events in everyday life.

    VoilaLeDuc Report

    marneederider40 avatar
    Marnie
    Marnie
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is no liquor in the world that is good enough that it should be worth that. It's just a fake price.

    #34

    I Just Had One Job For The Family Christmas Dinner

    Spilled food mess inside car floor causing an unfortunate event that will make you feel better about your own day

    Shaneblaster Report

    #35

    Left Chicken In The Oven 4-5 Hours As I Slept. No Dinner For Me Last Night

    Burnt and charred food on a baking tray after an unfortunate cooking fail, a photo perfect for unfortunate events.

    camport95 Report

    #36

    First Time Smoking

    Burnt ribs on grill showing one of many unfortunate events that highlight cooking fails and disaster moments.

    reddit.com Report

    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First time smoking, just try a little less weed

    #37

    My Favorite Water Bottle Was Not Dishwasher Safe (It Used To Be A Gallon)

    Clear plastic water bottle with motivational time markings, a relatable photo from unfortunate events to brighten your day.

    LordNikoli Report

    #38

    Tried To Make Ratatouille With The First Harvest From My Garden

    Unfortunate events show a carefully arranged vegetable dish dropped on the floor after being prepared to bake.

    TooManyCarrotsIsBad Report

    #39

    Guess My New Cutting Board Wasn’t Dishwasher Safe…

    Wooden pieces cut unevenly showing an unfortunate event in woodworking, perfect for photos of unfortunate events.

    maxitoman007 Report

    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The board was. The glue was not.

    #40

    Put Plastic Mat Under Computer Desk To Protect Floor In Apartment

    Worn shoes revealing a cleaner floor patch, an unfortunate event captured on a wooden surface.

    WestFade Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Carpet works better and no spiky bits. Credit for the attempt but good luck getting your damage deposit back

    #41

    Kid And Groceries In The Back Seat. This Is Fine

    Worn-out key unable to start the car, illustrating unfortunate events that make your day feel better.

    thr33cats Report

    #42

    I Dropped My AirPods

    Snow-covered ground with a broom and footprints, showing an unfortunate event during snow cleanup.

    Milkteahoneyy Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From OP: "I’d like to give an update and say that I found them! It was actually not in frame. It was in a snow pile on the left side. I had to ask my neighbor to turn off his snow blower for a minute and I used the find my app. I had to crawl around on my knees put my ear to the snow and move around in circles, pick up a pile of snow and listen, discard, pick up a pile of snow and listen, discard. Until I eventually found it lol. Also no I was not cleaning the driveway with a broom… that was for the car."

    If you’re a spiritual or philosophical person, then you’re probably familiar with the age-old saying, “You get what you give”. Some religious beliefs and traditions suggest that the hardships we experience are a reflection of our actions, while others hint at how our mindset shapes what we attract in life.
    #43

    My Apartment Called Today Saying I Had To Come Home

    Broken wall debris scattered outside apartment doors illustrating unfortunate events and mishaps.

    Standard-Piglet-2948 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP says: "My neighbor drove his car into the building. Now my front door won’t shut and they have to rebuild the whole wall." I have included the second pic from the OP that makes more sense - see below.

    #44

    I Just Noticed My Husband Didn't Get One Yearbook Signature From Middle To High School :(

    Blank pages inside multiple opened books, an unfortunate event that might make you feel better about your day.

    mshappy Report

