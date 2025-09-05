People online have been sharing such moments where their instincts kicked in just in time. Whether it was dodging a dangerous accident or steering clear of someone who gave off the wrong vibe, these stories highlight how gut feelings can sometimes protect us in ways logic can’t.

Better safe than sorry: that saying really hits home when you trust your gut and it proves right. Sometimes you skip a plan or avoid a situation simply because something feels off , only to realize later that it actually kept you safe.

#1 Met this guy on Tinder and he asked if I fancied going for a walk on this nature trail near where he lived because it had a river and the flowers were blooming and all. I said no and we met for coffee in the city centre instead. He seemed nice enough, a little weird but my gut instinct was screaming at me to leave and never see him again. We never actually spoke after that date and I didn't think much of it after.



A few weeks later he m******d a jogger on the nature trail he suggested we go on. Apparently, when police raided his house, they found a list of "types" of women he wanted to k**l. As a huge overthinker, I always thought my intuition was me overthinking but after that I trust it with my life.

RELATED:

#2 My husband took the kids trick or treating and I stayed home to hand out candy.

At the end of the night a young kid came to the door and I handed him candy. As he was walking off the porch I noticed a teenage boy standing on the stairs staring at me, and he started walking toward me.



Before I could think, I loudly said to him, "Hey hold on" as I looked back into the house and yelled "Ok, wait a minute!"



The teen stopped, looked at me and then turned and walked away. I quickly locked the door.



There was noone in the house, I just pretended to answer someone so that the teen didn't think I was alone.



About one month later the teen was arrested for r**ing and m**dering someone in our neighborhood. The feeling he gave off in those seconds of meeting can only be described as evil.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Oh my god. There was this guy trying to get close to me. He was nice, attractive, we had friends in common.



I can't say what it was. But I just didn't want to be around him. One of my friends told me I should just be nice to his cause his girlfriend just died.



Died?



Died. And weeks later he was found to have m******d her.

In life, there are moments when listening to your instincts really pays off. Sometimes it’s about avoiding danger, other times it’s about seizing the right opportunity. Our survival instincts as humans are deeply ingrained, and often, they know what’s best before our minds catch up. These posts online show just how powerful trusting your gut can be, not only in life-threatening situations but also in everyday decisions. And when it comes to running a business, those instincts can be the difference between failure and success. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 When I was 14yo we had the same youth pastor at church for years. I didn’t like him. He was weird, kinda touchy feely and could be physically oddly aggressive during games, like snowball fights, etc. I told my mom he was kind of “touchy feely” and I didn’t really like him. She dismissed it as a misunderstanding. A couple years later it blew up that he was sleeping with a 17 year old girl in the youth group and had been for a year. My intuition was spot on.

#5 I'd asked for days off to see The Dark Knight in theaters. I had the seniority at my retail job to get the days off and asked 3 weeks in advance for the days. The scheduling manager hated me and didnt give me the days off. I'd really wanted to say f**k it and go anyway and just go to work on 4 hours or less of sleep. The say rolled around and my gut instinct told me to just go to bed and to see the movie the next week. Had I gone that night I would have been in the Aurora theater James Holmes had been in. I'd had 3 friends in the theater that all lived but multiple coworkers lost friends or family. My dad heard the news break when it happened (he worked nights out of his truck and heard it on the radio) and called my mom frantic to check I was in bed and hadn't gone to the theater since he knew I loved batman and wouldn't shut up about the movie. I'm glad I went to bed. I saw the movie when it was released to DVD. I couldn't bring myself to see it in a theater.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 I worked at a gas station in college and a guy in his 50's used to come in every day for lottery tickets. He flirted with the staff and most of them liked him...but I would feel nauseated, dizzy and panicked when he came in. I used to find a reason to escape to the back room when he came in. He drove a cream colored vw van with orange striped curtains and I would book it when I saw the van pull in.



He didn't show up for a few days....and we saw him on the news after he was arrested for abducting and r**ing a child.

To understand this better, we spoke with Ankita Chopra, the founder of Ankita’s Fashion Hub, a home-based business specializing in affordable kids’ gifts and party favors. Ankita’s journey shows how listening to her inner voice guided her through both personal and professional challenges. What started as a passion project eventually grew into something that supported her family during difficult times, all because she chose to trust her gut. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I was “friends” with this guy, let’s call him rob. Rob was a grade above me and always tried to be super cool to me but he always made it weird. Every time he came by my stomach would turn, then one day I was walking home alone with earbuds in just listening to a podcast. When all of a sudden he’s right next to me on his bike. I say hello and try and be polite but my stomach turned into a huge knot and told me to run. I made small talk and tried to make an excuse to get rid of him.



While we were talking rob starting saying some weird things, asking if I was still with my boyfriend and why I was with a guy like him. I just answer them and start walking faster. Well so did he then he said something that made know i was in trouble. He said “wow your thighs are amazing. I bet those would feel amazing around me face, though I don’t think your arms could push me off if I tried to do that.”



I was terrified and I told him to leave me alone and started to reach for my phone. He took it out of my hands and wrapped his arms around me and grabbed my a*s. He told me to calm down and stop or I’ll get hurt. Well we were still on a busy Main Street so I struggled and go free and I used my “amazing thighs” to run straight for him and use all my strength to kick him in the “family bits.” Little did he know I was on the football team (aka soccer) and I got some power behind me. He fell so hard on his face breaking a couple of teeth, I called the police and a friend to meet me. The police arrived and medics, nothing happened to me since tons of drivers saw my struggle and pulled over while I was calling the police.



He got expelled and arrested and can now no longer have children according to the officer.



Always listen to your gut and always walk home with someone you trust.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 I was coming home from having a drink with my best friend at a bar in the hip midtown area. Made it to my front porch and started to unlock my storm door. Something told me to turn around and look behind me (and I’ve never had that feeling before while going into my house.) So I did and noticed there was a car that had quietly pulled up in front of my neighbors' house. A man wearing a bandana and holding a gun jumped out of it and charged at me. I managed to get the second door unlocked and moved inside and locked it behind me. It was terrifying. Don’t know what told me to turn around, but I’m glad I did.

#9 When I was around 10 years old I was walking home from GEMS. One of the church dads offered to give me a ride home. But he was a little off. Tall, gumpy, and just gave me a gross vibe. I said no, and continued home. Fast forward 2 months and his family isn't in church. Turns out he was arrested and sent to prison for the r**e and m**der of a 12 year old special needs girl. He picked her up in his apartment complex as she was walking and he lured her in by saying he was taking her to a pool party.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“I remember when I had just become a mother, I decided to start my home business,” Ankita recalls. “It didn’t work out the way I expected. Managing a newborn while trying to grow a business was overwhelming. People around me kept suggesting that I quit, and eventually, I did.” The pause felt like a setback at the time, but as Ankita explains, it was also the turning point that allowed her instincts to lead her back stronger.

#10 In college, I dated this guy I met through Tinder. Didn’t take long for him to schmooze me into being his girlfriend. He was charming, romantic and sweet so I gave it a shot.



A month in, my GUT was telling me that he wasn’t genuine with his words. I knew he had told a few other women the “L” word, and he would say sweet nothings like I’m the best woman on the planet, etc etc. but something was telling me he had said it to several other girls before, so it almost felt empty to me. So I broke it off with him.



Fast forward 5 years, I found out the person that was blackmailing me nudes over text was him. (Took 3 years for me to find out it was him doing it.) He’s now in prison for extortion with sexual motivation, and he had over 50 victims.



Creeps me out.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Since March, I have been living at my boyfriend’s house in a typical, quiet, suburban neighborhood. We’ve spent every day together and our relationship is extremely pleasant, so my mom was concerned when I texted her last Monday and asked if I could sleep at her house that night (she lives about 15 mins from him).



My boyfriend kept asking if I was mad at him, if I needed space, etc. I told him that I just had this weird feeling that I should sleep at my parents’ house, and I would go for my morning jog around there instead (I jog about 3 miles each morning around his neighborhood). When I got to my mom’s, I had to keep explaining that we were truly OK and I had a gut feeling that I should hang with her and watch a bunch of movies.



The next morning, I ran through my mom’s neighborhood and came back to a bunch of texts from my boyfriend saying that someone was m******d on his block and the body was found around 8 AM, but had been there since midnight. I always jog super early, and the body was directly on a street that I run through, so I just know I would’ve been the first to find him and would not have handled it well.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 My mom had an awesome job with an airline and the whole family got flight benefits. If there was an empty seat on a flight, we could take it. This meant that impromptu trips were common for us. One rainy day, my mom noticed the flights to Florida were wide open and we decided for a “beach day trip.” I usually LIVE for this stuff. Jumping on a plane with my swim suit and a pair of sandals as my only luggage? I felt like a freaking celebrity. But this day just felt...wrong. I couldn’t articulate the feeling, but I knew with every fiber that I did not want to go. I felt bad disappointing my mom, but we eventually decided to stay home. Later that evening we see a mass shooting had occurred at the airport we would have arrived to, right when we were due to leave. It very well could have been us.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My husband was earning well, so we didn’t really need the money. But something inside me told me to give the business another shot. I ignored the doubts and opinions, and I started again. This time, I worked harder, smarter, and kept my focus. Slowly but surely, my business started to take off.” Listening to that inner voice turned out to be one of the best decisions she ever made.

#13 I was about 11, and this neighbourhood man started kind of hanging around my friends and me sometimes. He was friendly and would buy us junk food from 7-11. My little friend crowd was mostly boys and it wasn't unusual for me to be the only girl with them. This man started inviting them over for snacks, would give them money for 7-11, etc, and they thought he was the greatest thing. I got a creepy feel and didn't like how he seemed to look at me more than the boys, so I never went to his house.



Creep started bringing gifts to my house for me until my mom answered the door one day and told him to hit the road and never come back. The next we heard of him was in the newspaper because he was serving time for "interfering with a minor". He sent his victim a Valentine's card from there.



I'm grown up now and I really hope that piece of s**t is long dead. I escaped him ruining my childhood, but some other little girl didn't. I think about that sometimes.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 I pulled up to the corner of Audubon Blvd. and Fountainbleau Drive, a four-way stop. I'm reading towards the river, and I look to my left and right, after coming to a full stop, and see no one. But, instead of going, I like almost heard a voice in my head say, "Stop and take a drink of your drink." I didn't hear a voice, but I felt this oddly strong prompting in my mind's inner dialogue to take a drink of my drink. As I'm reaching down to grab it, a car flies through that intersection going as fast as you possibly could on that street. It would've crashed right into me on my side, and likely k**led me or F-ed me and my toddler daughter in the car seat behind me up for good.

#15 I was getting gas with my mom on a sunny Saturday afternoon. An old, beat up white car flew into the parking lot, going way too fast, and screeched into a parking spot in front of the store. Something immediately just felt “off.” I turned to my mom and said “get in the car” and we left immediately without pumping the gas we’d paid for. We found out later that the man in the white car robbed the little store of the gas station at gun point, k**ling the cashier and one patron before cops were able to apprehend him.



My mom is usually quite argumentative/slow to catch on to subtle hints, but she said afterward that whatever look I had in my eyes made her comply immediately, no questions asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Within six months, I had saved a decent amount. And in the seventh month, my husband unexpectedly lost his job. But we were prepared. My income kept us afloat for the next three to four months until he got back on his feet.” That one decision, to trust her gut and restart her business, ended up providing stability for her entire family during a time of crisis.

#16 This wasn't me but my mom, and everyday she would take the same route to work and get off at the same highway exit. One day she had a really strong gut feeling to stay off that exit and so she did, and used the next one to get to work. Later that day she sees on the news that there was a really bad accident that happened on the exit at the same time she would've been on it had she taken it. Essentially if she didn't listen to her feeling she at the very least would've been chronically injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Not me but my friend's mother. Apparently a few decades ago she went on a date with a guy from the countryside. Said the date itself didn't go too well, she didn't go home with him and didn't call him again.



The man she went on a date with was Robert Pickton.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 I was walking on a block/route I'd been doing every day. It was early afternoon, not even night time. My dog got stiff very randomly and no one was around so I ignored it. Then I started feeling very anxious and uncomfortable so I turned us around and went straight home.



Pretty much right after I got home, a woman was a**aulted on that block.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ankita’s instincts didn’t just help her in life, but also in business. “Once, a supplier contacted me out of the blue, praising my work and offering to supply products for half the cost. On the surface, it sounded like a dream deal. But something about it felt off.” Her instincts were telling her to be cautious, and she decided not to move forward.

#19 I was at a party my freshman year of college. Wasn't into drinking yet, so I was sober. My friends around me were getting very, very, VERY drunk. I got a few empty Solo cups to fill them with water from the bathroom. As I was handing out water to my friends, I heard a guy say to me "you're Miss Responsibility, aren't you?"



I looked at him and I was terrified of him all at once. I dismissed it because of the extreme emotional reaction. My friend started dating him.



She then later told me that he took her virginity by pinning her down when she was very drunk and r***d her.



I now listen to those extreme emotional reactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 When I was 16, I was walking alone down a trail on my way home from school. It was still light out but about to get dark. I was walking down the trail when I heard some leaves crunching behind me, a quick glance back showed me a tall man with a hoodie on hiding his face walking in my direction. My brain immediately was like "this guy is going to attack you". I'm an overthinker and doubted myself, but grabbed my pepper spray out of the bottle holder on my backpack, slipped it up my sleeve and picked up the pace.



Look back again, he's picked up the pace and closed the distance between us in half. He's about 6 feet from me when I turn around and say "are you following me?" with my pepper spray ready up my sleeve. It felt like before I could even get that out, he lunged towards me and I shot the pepper spray straight into his eyes and ran as fast as I could.



Never doubted my gut feeling since.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 When I was 34 weeks pregnant with twins, I had a normal OB appointment, where the OB weighed me, measured my girth etc and said babies were growing. I had had a worried feeling about Baby B my entire pregnancy, and told the doc I wanted an ultrasound to make sure he was growing. Doc said everything is fine, but he always listens to a mother's intuition and I could go to maternal fetal medicine and have an ultrasound, he was going to lunch. I went to MFM, and saw that Baby A had grown a pound and a half since the last US but Baby B had only grown 2 oz. Needless to say, that ultrasound saved my babies' lives. I had a C-section for absent diastolic flow and IUGR and my twins are happy health 6 year olds now. I feel so lucky that I, and my doctor, trusted my gut.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was right,” she says. “What seemed like a lucrative offer turned out to be a fraud case. Another business fell for it and ended up suffering huge losses, in lakhs. That experience taught me to always listen to my gut, no matter how attractive something looks on paper.” Her story is proof that sometimes the best business decisions aren’t about chasing profits, they’re about protecting what you’ve built.

#22 I was driving up the street the other day, and I was approaching an intersection. The way I was coming, there wasnt a stop sign for me, but for the cars coming in from the left and right, there were stop signs. I was driving and I had this feeling all of a sudden and thought “what if a car blew right through those stop signs?”. So I decided to slow down to 20 under the speed limit. Low and behold, a biker zooms right past the stop sign 5 seconds later RIGHT in front of my car. I had to slam on the breaks and they slammed the breaks on their bike and fell off. If I hadn’t slowed down, I would’ve mowed that person down, I was in awe.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 The summer before my freshman year of college, a former coworker of mine asked me on a date. I didn't have anything against the guy, and figured "why not?" He offered up a restaurant and offered to drive, but I told him not to worry and that I would meet him there. Something told me not to let this guy know where I live or to get me alone.



Over the course of dinner, he made some 'off' comments that, by themselves might be strange for a first date, but together became a bit of a red flag. He offered to pay, but I told him not to worry and that I would pay for myself, also internally thinking how I did not want this guy thinking that I owed him anything.



A couple months later, when I start living in a dorm at the university about an hour away, I get a facebook message from the guy saying that he was across the street from campus and wanted to meet up. I saw the preview of the message and didn't open it because I didn't want him to see I had read the message. I hadn't told him that I would be living in a dorm or close to campus.



I met up with another former coworker of mine a week later that I was close with that used to be roommates with the guy I went on a date with. This friend asked if I had heard from that guy recently. I told him that I had received a message but didn't respond, and asked why he asked. He told me that, not long after our date ended, he went home and beat the c**p out of his mom and sister and got arrested for it. He had gotten out of jail the week prior (when he sent me the message) and started breaking into his friends' homes and leaving pokemon cards to let them know that he had been there. He also started making posts on Facebook wondering if people would taste better medium or rare... yeah I'm pretty glad that he didn't know where my parent's house was, and that I didn't meet up with him the week prior.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 Not me but my mom. Growing up my grandparents had a friend who came from the same town in Italy as they did. Coincidentally, he immigrated to the same city that my grandparents did and they stayed friends. My mom says that growing up she always felt creeped out by him. She would make an effort to be out of the home whenever he visited, and made sure she was never alone with him. My grandfather always said she was crazy and that he was a good guy. When I was a toddler, he came to visit my grandparents, and tried to get me to go over to him. I guess I has a weird feeling too, so I hid behind my mom (which she was obviously happy about).



Years later it came out that he had molested multiple young girls going back decades.

“In business, even if something looks tempting, you have to vet it properly. Profit is important, but not at the cost of quality, credibility, or trust,” Ankita explains. “I trust my instincts because I know they’ve guided me right before,” she says. “Whether it’s in my personal life or in running my business, I follow what feels right for me. At the end of the day, your gut often knows the path before you do.” ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#25 I used to date this guy that lived down the street from the bars. One night he and his roommate and I walked down to one of the bars for dinner and drinks. Around 11:00 we started walking back to their house. We were approaching an intersection and there was a young guy walking towards the same intersection from the other street. He just seemed off; not dressed to go out, kind of in a hurry, I don’t know. I just had this weird feeling about him. I started walking really fast so that I would be across the street and further down by the time he got to the intersection. My boyfriend asked what I was doing and ran to catch up. We heard a noise behind us and the guy was mugging my husband’s roommate at gunpoint.



So now I take that little voice in my head seriously.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 There was a neighborhood by where I lived that had really nice houses, then condos and townhouses and then small apartments. I ALWAYS got a weird feeling when driving by with my kids. But I’m an extremely overprotective mom and just didn’t take my kids on our walk there.



It’s important to note my friend lived there and was debating let’s his 10 year old daughter walk home from school ( past these apartments) and stay by herself after school for an hour or two until they got home.



I checked the s*x offender registry and there it was. A man on probation for assaulting a 9 year old girl. I told

My friend and now he has her stay at school/ after school program.



Go with your gut ( and always check the register).

#27 There was this man, the husband and father of a family that i went to a weekly class with (keeping this very vague on purpose). He would always sit and watch while we participated. He never took his eyes off his wife or kids. He always made me uneasy just by sitting there. His demeanor, the way he watched, the way he talked every once in a while. I always kept my distance and made sure to never be close to him or around him alone.



A while later he stopped coming to classes and I felt more comfortable, until I heard he went to prison for molesting his daughter. His wife always had bruises as well and I'm sure it was from him. I'm mostly just proud that the daughter decided to speak up about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

These stories, whether shared online or by entrepreneurs like Ankita, show how instincts can shape outcomes in surprising ways. Sometimes they save us from danger, other times they push us toward opportunities we might have missed. Have you ever had a gut feeling that changed the way things turned out for you?

#28 I was seven years old. It was about 4:00pm — I was home from school, but my father had yet to get back from work. I was upstairs in my room playing Crash Bandicoot, and my alcoholic mother was downstairs, sprawled out on the couch with a bottle of Bacardi in her hand, and I knew she’d soon start the daily process of hiding her bottles, blitzing her mouth with mouthwash, drinking a coffee to further cover her breath, etc.



Usually I’d just stay in my room until my dad got home and called me to dinner, but that day, I felt a sudden urge to go check on my mother to see if everything was okay. I crept downstairs, and sure enough, she was sprawled out on the sofa with a cigarette in one hand and the Bacardi in the other.



I walked down the hall to the kitchen and as soon as I stepped into the room, the smell of gas hit me. I didn’t know what the smell was at the time, but I somehow knew it was bad, so I ran back to my mom in the lounge and told her we needed to go out the front of the house because there was a poisonous smell in the air.



In her half-conscious stupor, she let me lead her by the hand out the front door, and when we were outside, she asked me to repeat what I’d said. I told her, there was a poisonous smell in the kitchen.



I think she sort of sobered up quite quickly when she realized what had happened — she’d left the gas on on the stove. The kitchen, and half the hallway, was filled with gas. She threw down her cigarette and stomped it out, dusted herself off, handed me the Bacardi, and told me to stay outside. She went in, turned the gas off, and opened all the windows.



My dad arrived home as all this was happening, and he saw me stood outside, holding the Bacardi bottle. He was completely perplexed, as he thought she’d managed to kick the habit after a successful detox course six months earlier. I never told him because she threatened me with stuff about ‘mommy leaving’ if I did.



After that, she left anyway, because they got divorced and my dad got custody of me.



TL;DR: alcoholic mom almost blew up the house with a cigarette + stove gas extravaganza.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 When I was a teen my mom was driving me out to work one morning and something didn't feel right. I felt like I was in a dream or something, I didn't know why, but I felt like something was going to happen. I told my mom this and she believed me, I've always had a strong intuitive sense, but since I wasn't sure what was going to happen yet we just went on and she told me to let her know if I figured it out.



When we got to the turn in for my job, a car came crashing into us from behind. It was a country back road and they were speeding, our car went flying forward. It was a miracle we were okay, but luckily we weren't hurt, just in shock and sore from being thrown forward. I remember as the other car hit us, that dream state broke and everything felt super real all of a sudden.



My boss saw the accident and came down to check on us and call 911 and everything. After the paramedics cleared us my mom told him I knew something was going to happen to me, and he got super serious and said hey, if you EVER feel that way again, or have any intuition or anxiety, stop and call me and tell me you're not coming to work because you had another bad feeling. I will understand no questions asked. If you're driving, pull over until that feeling passes. Call it God or guardian angels, call it psychic, call it science, call it whatever you want, but always take it seriously.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 I had been dating someone for several months and I was never the type to go through my significant others phone, but they had gone to take a shower and left their phone open on the bed and I was like hmmm why not. And I had other opportunities previously to go through their phone but never did because that’s just not my thing and for whatever reason this time something in my gut was like you need to look through their phone. Sure enough find them cheating on me in about five seconds lol. It was so crazy. I put the phone down in disbelief because the person I was with was my best friend for a long time prior to dating so I thought I could really trust them you know. Lol but now it’s just f****d with my head years later with other relationships, I feel like I can’t trust anyone although I know not everyone is the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 A couple of years ago my husband and I decided to go a hike. We live in the desert so we have to be cautious of rattlesnakes but in the 5+ years of hiking together we’d never ran into one. We started this beautiful hike and within minutes I had a weird feeling come over me and said out loud to my husband “we’re going to see a rattler today.”



He laughed it off because again, it’s probable but not likely since this was a well-marked trail with lots of traffic. At that point though my senses were turned up max and I was extremely cautious. Literally just a few minutes later we were rounding a bend and I heard a rattle and sure enough, I just about stepped on the snake. I backed away and it was in the corner of the bend/curve and because they camouflage so well, you could barely see it.



We ended up hanging out for awhile warning people coming down to go on the other side of the trail since the rattlesnake was still there and now pissed off because I almost stepped on it. A few hikers that had a pole ended up moving the snake and we were able to proceed as normal on the hike. It was a really weird experience for me to have had that gut feeling hit me just minutes before - did I put it in the universe or was I meant to sense it to warn others from harm?

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 My older sister's high school boyfriend (also a high schooler) was someone who always put me on edge. My mother liked him because he was respectful, my two younger sisters liked him because he brought them candy, who knows why my older sister liked him and I'm not sure my dad ever met him (Dad was a long haul trucker most of my life and could only be relied on to be home for birthdays and Christmas).



Anyways, I trusted this guy about as far as I could throw him and would leave the house if he came over. My sister thought I was being mean and we fought about it a lot.



About a year later they broke up and five years after that my dad is reading the newspaper, asks my sister what her ex's name was and announces that he has just been arrested for p**dophilia.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 I was visiting my mom’s home country and some friends talked me into going to this party because they needed a girl in the group to get in. (Sometimes events and parties over there don’t allow groups that only have guys.)



The party was outdoors and was hosted on a massive plot of farmland some rich guy’s family owned. It was in the middle of nowhere, and none of us personally knew the host. We took an Uber to get there, but nobody had cell signal to order a ride back.



I felt really anxious the whole time. Other than the dance floor, it was super dark. People were really tripping on hard d***s, and this is a very conservative country. At the time my mom’s home country had tense relations with their neighboring country and they were on the brink of a war. This farm was only 30 miles from that border.



We finally left early because I was so anxious, but we heard the next day that a fight broke out between two guys. One of them pulled out a gun and fatally shot the other one which led to everyone else panicking and running.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 This isn’t really a personal situation but a couple years ago I started running into this guy in my neighbourhood. I had never seen him before and started seeing him almost daily when I was coming home from work or just going out for a walk.. something about him made me uneasy and I kept my distance but didn’t think much of it. About 2 months after seeing this guy around and not knowing anything about him, I just stopped running into him.



About 2 weeks before realizing it had been a while since I’d seen him there was someone m******d next door to me. I checked out the police report and googled the name of the victim, turned out it was this guy. He was way younger than I thought he was from looking at him, turns out it was d**g related and last I heard it was still unsolved. Really sad, there’s a small vigil where he was shot and I think about him every time I walk by it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Walking dog on a quiet lane in a village near where I live, turn round see a man walking up behind me, about 100ft away, quite quickly, so I step off the path a little way so he can pass me and muzzle my large dog as he can be aggressive.



When I look at him again he's staring at me as he walks up, dog is bristling. So I put a bit more distance between me/dog and the path, and remove his muzzle.



Once the guy saw me hook the muzzle onto my belt he immediately turned around and walked off the way he came.

#36 I was the passenger in the car with my college roommate and we were on the interstate, in the left lane. I suddenly got a bad feeling about a car that had passed us on the right, so I asked her to get over to the middle lane. She thought it was weird, but did it. Shortly thereafter, the car that had passed us on the right caused an accident by cutting off the car that had been in front of us, causing that car to do a 180* and end up facing oncoming traffic. Everyone was okay, but if we had still been in the left lane, we would’ve run into that car, head-on.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 When I was in college, I went into a gas station restroom to pee. I had this instinct to look up before I pulled my pants down, and there was a worker staring down through the vent. I screamed and ran out yelling that there was someone looking down through the vent. The woman who had just been in before me was still washing her hands, and she was mortified. My BF at the time went after the guy and had to be pulled off by his co-worker. I always check vents in public restrooms now before doing my business.

#38 There was a dodgy bloke outside the block of flats where I stayed down south England. I didn't like the look of him whatsoever, so I stayed where I was and just watched for an hour. This was about a year before mobiles were a thing, so I had no way to call a pal down the phone or owt like that.



Anyway, bloke leaves and I gan on home. Couple of days later one of the p**stitutes who lived opposite me told me about the bloke. He'd been arrested on two counts of kidnapping two girls. One for three hours and one for four. He got a few other charges anorl, but it was 22 years ago so the details are fuzzy.



He was proper shifty, though.

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 Not as dramatic, but walking to uni I halted at some random point and one second later seagull poop lands right in front of me.

Felt blessed at that moment.

#40 I had an opportunity to move to the West Coast all expenses paid. It seemed like a great opportunity. I was deep into planning and I said to my wife "you know what, let's wait 6 months and be really sure it's what we want". Four months later, everyone at that site was laid off. I would have been in a new State with no job and no safety net.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 I decided to get gas on my way home recently, at around 10pm. This place is right next to my apartment, and it’s always busy. It was completely empty that night, besides a couple people’s cars who were in the store. I start the pump and get back into my car, while talking to my boyfriend on the phone.



As I got into my car and locked the door (I always do) another car pulled up right behind me. I immediately felt nervous, and I realized that it’s kind of an unspoken rule (at least in the US) to park one or two spaces away from anyone else if possible, we like our space.



I almost got out of my car, thinking I was being paranoid, but decided not to, and I told my boyfriend what was going on. Then the guy in the car behind me sat there. For five minutes. He never got out, never pumped gas or went into the store. Finally he turned his car on and turned his wheel like he was about to leave, and then proceeded to wait another two minutes before finally pulling away. I almost got out again when he acted like he was leaving.



The whole event lasted ten minutes, and I was terrified. If you’re ever nervous, think about what’s throwing you off, even if you’re just being paranoid, and do not second guess your instincts.

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 I used to have a job where I would get off of work pretty late, like 1 or 2 am and I live in a residential area that’s also pretty rural. It’s quiet and mostly just families. So one night I was driving home and was about to turn onto my street when I thought, “What if someone is walking around, I should slow down.” Idk why that thought popped into my head or why I had a feeling that I should listen to it because no one was ever out that late, but I slowed down to basically a crawl and right when I went to turn onto my street there was a guy dressed in all black sweats walking in the middle of the road right where I was about to turn onto. Since I was going so slow I was able to stop, but I was still only like ten feet away from him. When I saw him my blood went cold because I knew that if I hadn’t been driving so slowly I would have definitely hit him. He just glared at me, (I’m guessing he was high or drunk or whatever) and kept walking, crossed the intersection and continued down the street like nothing. I’ll never forget that night and I’m so grateful that I listened to that random thought. This feeling has happened to me a couple of times since, but it’s always been deer that are about to cross in front of me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 My ex-girlfriend and I were driving home late at night from a concert. It was about a three hour drive, so it was probably somewhere around 2AM. It was mid-January and was snowing pretty heavily. She was going around 70mph. I don't know why, but I asked her to slow down. She slowed to around 35mph and not a minute or two later we had to slam on our brakes because there was a semi jack-knifed across both lanes. The brakes locked up and we slid through the slush and only stopped about 15 feet short of the trailer. If I hadn't asked her to slow or if she hadn't listened, I would have likely been a head shorter.

#44 So it was during the Easter holidays, me and my family live in a block of flats, I was 10 , and we were the last ones to leave so we were all lone in the building. We were going to the garage to get the car and my family all 4 of them took the elevator , I however decided to take the stairs cause I had this fear in the back of my head that I might get stuck in there. And while I was walking down the stairs I hear a voice from the elevator shaft. It was stuck and all my family was in it. Long story short they managed to fill me up with courage and I went out asking strangers for help , me a 10 year old, thankfully a lady helped me and called 911 and were able to get my family out of the elevator . I still take the stairs whenever we are leaving for a family trip.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 I don't know if it was my gut speaking to me or my laziness, but I did not go to utøya in 2011. It was the right choice I think.

#46 Not my story but it’s a good one



When my best friend’s mom was young (high school I think) her parents were evangelical Christians who felt called to do all they could to help the less fortunate. They were very active and outgoing in doing this. One day, her sister (my friend’s aunt) came across an elderly homeless woman and asked if she needed help. She ended up driving the woman to their home so she could do her laundry. After the homeless woman had done her laundry and went on her way, my friend’s aunt’s dad (my friend’s grandfather) told her not to bring that lady to the house anymore and to not have any more interaction with her. He couldn’t explain it but he had a bad feeling about her. The very next week the family saw a story in the newspaper and learned that that same elderly homeless woman had stabbed someone else who was helping her because the voices in her head told her to.

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 We were (very) young and stupid. We were at a friend's house, just hanging out. My friend was intoxicated but my head was clear, I never drink. My friend started to act way out of controle, more than what alcool alone would do. Our "friends", older guys, had called their 2 neighbors to come and hang out too... 1 of them started to fool around with her and tried to do the same with me. Another one went for the door to lock it... and I freaked the f**k out! Slapped the guy who was trying to mess with my, then almost passed out friend, grabbed her hand and headed for the door, screeming like a freaking banshee to let us leave. In 20 sec. we were out of there. I left my backpack behind, everything... That was 20 years ago and I will never forget the feeling of urgency that took over me to get the f**k out!

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 My husband and I were driving back from going to see an apartment three hours from my parent’s house where we left our two kids. It was raining extremely hard and super windy the whole way. I had just taken a driving course to get rid of a ticket and distinctly remembered what to do when you hydroplane. Our little car had started hydroplaning and I figured my husband knew already but something told me to ask him and he said “no” so I immediately told him what to do and he gained much better control of the car right before we hit a patch of road with over an inch of water on it. If I hadn’t been a backseat driver we might’ve not made it back.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 My husband always told me to pick up our little dogs whenever big dogs were around. I blew it off, but complied when he was around, because I grew up with big dogs and wasn't scared of them.



One day I was walking my two puppies, both less than 11lbs, and I hear this deep, menacing, warning growl from a backyard in my sub. Instinctively I pick my girls up. Suddenly a huge boxer/pit/mix comes bolting out of a nearby backyard, growling snarling and snapping at us. I knew to walk slowly and ignore him, because he was defending his yard. He eventually gave up, but I was lucky. I've never been so silently panicking in my life, and I was never more grateful for my instinct to pick those babies up. Ok, the hubby was right this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 I was dating this guy when I was very recently out of high school. We really seemed to have a bunch of fun together. I was naive (and he was actually quite controlling and on d***s.)



After a few months I began getting caution awkward feelings around him, feeling physically ill if he'd call but I grew up in a household where I wasn't valid and my feelings were ignored or mocked so i continued to ignore all my feelings around him.



Turns out he was sleeping with a bunch of people, doing hard d***s, gave me an sti and i got pregnant (ended in a miscarriage) then he turned it all on me saying it was all my fault.



It took a very long time to find my self-esteem after that but I have! And I listen to my instincts that have helped me in some sticky situations.

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 One morning, about 5 years ago, I was coming out of Walmart-mart with my then 4 yo son. It was summer in New Mexico so I put him in the car and left the door open while I went to return the cart. As I was going to put the cart away, an older guy was walking up and said something like good morning ma’am. Didn’t think anything of it at first but as soon as I turned my back to him, it was like dread filled every cell in my body and lightning hit me that danger was near. Sure enough I turn around and he is right next to my son, looking at him like he’s a donut or something. Disgusting. I run over, grab him by the collar and threaten him. He walks away fast. Not a minute later a woman comes around the other side of my car w an empty cart. I called the police but they said they couldn’t do anything since technically no crime was committed. Very scary.

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 A group of my co-workers and I were supposed to go to the midnight Batman showing in Aurora, CO. The day of the show I woke up not feeling well so I called in. I started feeling better and I contacted the group and said I still wanted to go but I would only to the Belcaro screening instead (across town). I put my foot down about it and everyone decided to go with me. That is how we did not end up in the m******e that happened that night. I still don't know why I was so adamant but I am sure glad I listened to my instinct.

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 Being single at the time, I was supposed to be going on this date with this guy named Posé thru Tinder. He was black and a marine and very cute. I cancelled because he wanted s*x on the first date and I wasn’t into that. Couple months later, he gets picked up by the police for having s*x with someone who is underage. Creepy thing is: I look underage for my age.

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 I was in highschool and my mom had asked me to go to the convenience store that is in our gated community to go buy some groceries we needed. I put on some leggins and a sweatshirt and grab my keys and my mom asked me why i wasn't bringing my dog with me since it's such a short walk and i told her i didn't feel like it. I start walking and i notice that there a some construction workers working on a house and they start catcalling me which i ignored since i'm used to it but then i hear a truck starting and i noticed that the workers were getting in the car and i felt the need to run and hide behind a car on the other street for some reason. I stayed there for a while and i hear how the truck in which the workers just got in passes by the street i am hiding and stops and i listen to one of them say "no dude she's not here let's go check on the other street".



I felt like my heart sank and i couldn't believe that my gut feeling was right and that they were trying to follow me. I stood behind the car for a while and then i got to the store and bought the things my mom asked. On my way home one of the guards of the gated community asked me if i was ok and i told him i was and asked him why was he asking and he told me that a neighbor saw how a truck full of construction workers were following me and that he called so that the guards could check if i was ok. I was in complete shock still and knowing a neighbor saw all that happened and that they called the guards made me feel more at ease. When i got home i left the groceries in the kitchen and i went to tell everything to my mom crying, i felt so scared, who even knows what they wanted to do with me and i know that if i had taken my dog with me i couldn't have hid and that they would have found me, he is a small dog and doesn't like to stay still and barks alot and i am thankful i didn't bring him with me because of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 This isn’t as intense as other stories on here but I thought I should still share.



Last week I went to an old friends birthday party. We were all getting drunk and having fun doing karaoke outside. I’m heavily addicted to nicotine and my vape died. Itching for nicotine and being pretty drunk I went around and asked for anyone who was sober to give me a ride to the gas station so I could buy a puff bar. No one was really able to except my boyfriend. At first he didn’t want to leave and said I should wait but my gut was telling me “leave right now and go get nicotine.”



I finally convinced him to take me. We brought along our two buddies that drove with us.



Went to the gas station and they didn’t even have nic. We were all going to start heading back and I said “no wait let’s just chill here in the car for a little bit” so we did.



When we finally drove back, right as we were pulling into the driveway we saw a cop was parked there.



We hightailed it out of there.



If I didn’t listen to my gut to leave at that very moment we probably would’ve gotten charged. There were people there who were under 21 and some people had weed on them. I’m in nursing school so if I were to get busted it would’ve been the end of the road for me. I’m so glad I forced my bf to drive me to that gas station.

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 I was 13 and there was a guy who was nearly 18 (in a psych ward no less) and we sort of got on and all that but he freaked me out a bit. I put it down to my paranoia and general fear of boys.



On Christmas Day it was only me and him left on the war as everyone else had gone home (they come back after that day). He kept like saying creepy s**t like you don’t look 13 and then it progressed quickly into him telling me how he would like to have s*x with me. I was a little disturbed probably not as much as I should have been. Then things calmed down a bit when the other patient came back onto the ward but then around a couple weeks later I was wearing a skirt, tights and a jumper. He called me a slag and said he didn’t know where to look. I was in a bad way that day anyway and it’s really made me uncomfortable.



I told another lad on the ward about it cuz I needed somebody to talk to and he basically went round calling the other guy a nonce. It ended in me and him only being allowed in the same room with supervision and him on one to one observation. I thought it might have been a bit harsh on him until he started screaming and banging on the door to my room. Scary. He calmed down after the little out burst and eventually was let off the supervision.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 I had an uncle (by marriage) that I always got along really well with. We seemed to have a special bond. (Nothing creepy) we would joke with each other, give each other a hard time etc. Just a great relationship.



Then one time when we came to visit him and my aunt, and I got a horrible feeling as soon as he walked in the room. I was suddenly super creeped out by him. I didn’t want to be alone around him and everything he did irritated me.



We found out soon after he had been having an affair for 5 years with a MUCH younger woman and was a massive a*****e.

#58 This story my instinct was spot on from the very beginning..



I had a coworker lets call him J(50'sM). He and I were both dispatchers for a plumbing company, and J was kind of easy target for bullying (he would handle it well and stand up for himself) so I always made an effort to be nice to him, and J was all about work, he didn't really have a social life so getting to go to work for him was his peak social interaction.



One day J was late (which never happened) and instantly I tell my manager "J is dead" and he looked shocked and said " don't say that... hes just late... maybe he got hit by a car since he rides his bike to work" again I told the Manager "i dont know, I think, I feel like he's dead.. he wouldn't miss work for anything, if he did, he'd call..."



Two days go by and his roommate calls the office asking if we've seen J... and my manager looks at me and I tell him "I told you...." Roommate called back 20 min later hysterically crying, they found his body, he died of a heart attack in his private bathroom (roommate checked his bedroom but not the bathroom when looking for him previously) he died the morning he didn't come in.



At the funeral the plumbers carried his casket.. and so many of them felt guilt and wished they were nicer to him when he was alive, thats why its so important to be kind to people while their alive! RIP J.

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 This is super boring compared to everyone else:



I was out with some girlfriends at a bar and met a dude named “C”. His female friend kept telling me he is such a nice guy, he’s a great guy, blah blah. He was a great conversationalist, but several little things he said really irked me. Kind of unreasonable irked me. When he asked me for a date later over text, I just never replied.



Later, I was out with the same girlfriends. One of my friend’s male friends joined us. I mentioned “C”. The male friend happened to know “C” and confirmed “C” was a d****e bag and even gave the male friend creeper vibes. Like creepy with kids vibes.



Yay for an accurate creep radar!

#60 Not me totally, my friend.



Was at a party in high school, got pulled aside by a guy I thought was sort of cute but had never talked to before. Ended up talking to him for a full hour aside in a hallway about like everything under the sun, very charming guy.



His friends kept making weird comments to him and patting him on the back when they walked past, but otherwise he made no weird actions besides giving me more alcohol and getting a little bit closer to me as time went on in this now two hour conversation.



My friend Bri spots this across the room, strides over and stands right between us and joins the conversation. I remember him being a little annoyed and me being a bit confused. Basically she talked the convo into the ground, made it awkward and then pulled me away. She told me she didn’t like the guy, and had such a bad feeling she couldn’t shake.



A month later he s****************d a girl at party. Bri’s gut is clearly smarter than mine lol.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 Years ago, I knew my husband (then-boyfriend) was cheating. We were kids in college, freshly dating, he was studying abroad for a summer.



I flew over to visit him. I don’t know how I knew. Everything was MORE than fine, we were great. He was attentive, loving, acting exactly the same towards me...but I was in such a weird emotional state the whole time I was with him. Super insecure, but couldn’t pin down why. Many years later...I learned he was having a full-blown, emotional-turned-physical affair with one of his peers. Outwardly, *neither of them* let on. At all. But somewhere deep in my subconscious, signs were definitely trending towards *things are not right*.



For anyone interested in gut instincts — highly recommend reading Blink by Malcolm Gladwell. It’s not long, but pretty life-changing. He deep dives into the cognitive processes that allow us to “thin-slice” situations (AKA make a snap judgement) and how subconsciously, our brains become really, really good at making split-second judgements without us ever realizing what’s happening. Basically, the science behind gut instincts.

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 My ex boyfriend and I had a rocky relationship for years and he sucked at communicating. When we finally decided to give it a real try. Kind of a make or break. He was telling me about his schedules and everything and was making whatever time he had for me a priority. But my intuition kept telling me that there was something wrong in that picture. I couldn’t put my finger on it. I just thought that I was being insensitive and selfish because he was giving me whatever time he had and he never was a good communicator, that I was being really hard on him for no reason. A year and a half later, I actually discovered he had had a son born 9 months earlier and didn’t mention it.

#63 My ex friend’s husband. The minute I interacted with this guy I didn’t like him. I couldn’t figure out why. He was kinda weird yeah but he seemed nice? Albeit just very awkward. Didn’t give off creepy vibes. I just didn’t like him.



Turned out later he had a rampant a*******n to pills and was caught stealing from the family. He also got kicked out of his dad’s house for slashing his tires and breaking things when denied money. Guy was spending A THOUSAND a MONTH on d**g money. And he was hiding it from her.

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 I was on my way home from friends late one night, and as I stopped at a traffic light, I saw a young man, early 20s, tied to the pole wearing nothing but his underwear. It was the middle of winter and he looked distraught - I honestly wanted to jump out and help him somehow but it was after midnight and I was a woman alone in my car, you know the drill.



I couldn't get him out of my mind though, the whole experience had left me with a very strange, dark, uneasy feeling. So I was driving a lot more slowly and cautiously than usual, just trying to make it home in one piece. I stopped at another traffic light closer to home, but this time instead of taking off immediately as it turned green, I hesitated. As I did, a car coming from my right shot through the red light on their side at full speed - if I'd gone through the light as I would have normally, I don't know if I'd have survived being hit at such force. I don't know who the guy was who was tied to the traffic light, but he saved my life.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 Went to a rave when a dude I was talking in a group with “accidentally” dropped the pacifier I had (i wasnt using it, just was on a necklace I was showing someone else) and he tried to get me to leave with him to replace it. I didnt know him before that incident and i think he thought I was actually using the pacifier and thought id want it replaced. He tried to get me to leave with him for like 20mins, i kept saying no and trying to lose him in the crowd since I was getting a really weird feeling-even while under the influence. I finally did lose him and went on with my night and met back up w my friends.

A year or two later I was on a rave message board (bayraves i think? ) and there were a few girls accusing him of r**e at raves. I immediately felt nauseous knowing that could have been me had I not trusted my instincts.

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 My roommate in college had a friend and her friend’s fiancé out for a weekend visit. Her friend, J, was super nice and cool. But J’s Fiance was just weird. He set my internal alarm bells off. Little things he’d say, ways he looked at me, other women, etc... idk... something was just off. I told my roommate I didn’t like him and thought J could do a lot better. My roommate and J blamed it on him drinking while taking allergy meds. Anyway, they got married. 3 years later I hear that J had to like flee in the night with a go bag because he was so a*****e. He was into weird s*x stuff too, like inviting other men into their bedroom and having the other men slap him in the face with their d***s, just for starters. He was a madman. Glad my intuition was spot on, but really awful for J.

ADVERTISEMENT

#67 I had this really bad dream where a man stuffed me in my trunk in order to kidnap me, I woke up at this point very upset because it felt so real, and it bothered me all day. Two days later I am at the grocery store and as I am walking out the door I see a man loitering around near my car. He had a shady look to him, like he was pretending to be busy or to fit in with his surroundings, but he was not actually doing anything except acting weird and wandering around. I had a feeling something was not right so I just stayed right there at the exit to the store for about 10 minutes until he was not close to my car and there were more people around. I feel like that dream and my gut instincts made me much more aware and it could have saved me from something bad. I also called the store after I left and told the manager. There was a girl kidnapped in a Target store parking lot in broad daylight a few years ago so this does happen.

ADVERTISEMENT

#68 I was walking home from work one night last week and I could hear footsteps behind me. I was on the phone to my partner at the time like I do when I have to walk home alone at night. The footsteps start getting louder and when I crossed the road I could hear this person running and saw them out of the corner of my eye, seemingly towards me. So I turn around and look right at them which seems to startle them and they ran in front of me and kept walking. I slow right down at this point and just watch them, describing very loudly to my partner what this man looks like and what he was doing. He was acting very shifty, crossing the road over and over when he didn’t need to and constantly looking back at me. I hid behind some bushes and waited for him to go out of sight after that then carried on home. Pretty sure he was planning on mugging/attacking me. I saw him again when I walked home last night but I wasn’t alone this time. Still pretty freaked out tbh.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 When we ran out of screw-in fuses for the fuse box, I was told it was okay to insert a copper penny as a "temporary fix" until some replacement fuses could be purchased.



When I smelled insulation melting on overheated wires in the wall, I knew that the advice I'd been given was wrong and dangerous. So I immediately pull the "main" fuse for the entire house until new screw-in fuses could be bought.



That simple act likely saved burning down the house due to a potential electrical fire.

#70 I was away on World Challenge in Nicaragua with my school and I was staying in a room with 4 other girls. One of the girls was sleeping in a bed parallel to these huge french doors. Anyway, I had a dream that one of the doors fell onto this girl and I woke up and sat up and looked at the doors. I noticed that it was leaning slightly and as I watched it started to fall.



I have never moved so fast in my life, but I got across the room basically in one huge bound and caught the door a couple of inches from her face. (She was unhurt, just a bit shocked as to why I was suddenly next to her holding up a door)



I still think about it sometimes.

ADVERTISEMENT

#71 I like to hike alone. I was on my way back, still had about two miles to go. I thought I heard something, stopped and listened and it was dead silent. Not a sound in the woods. I thought to myself this isn't good something bad is in this area. I turn around and start scanning and see a large black bear about 20 yards from me. He was frozen still. I started to turn around and he eased forward. Then I turned back to look at him and he froze again. I would pretend to turn around and then turn back to look at him over and over again. Each time he would try to move forward and retract back when I looked at him. I kept doing this for a few minutes trying to think of how in the hell I was going to get myself out of this situation. I turned around and faced him threw my arms in the air and started screaming at the top of my lungs. It did not deter him. He just stood there and looked at me. I have done black bear studies before and this guy was huge looked to be about 400 lbs so I wasn't scaring him off. So the only thing I could think to do was walk backwards while facing him so his instincts don't kick in and hope he doesn't come after me. I walked backwards facing him while he followed me for a little less than a mile and he scampered off. That mile was the longest mile I have ever walked in my life. It felt like it took hours. When I got back to my car I realized I was shaking uncontrollably from the adrenaline. Had to just sit in my car and calm myself down before driving.

ADVERTISEMENT

#72 Was standing on the side of a highway trying to get my bearings, and noticed a car backing up towards me. Something told me I needed to get the f**k away, so I hit the crosswalk button and got the green light right away. I ran across the road and the car pulled a U-turn and started following me, I grabbed the license plate and ran into a nearby hotel. Peaked out the front doors and noticed the car had parked nearby. Called the cops, they came to talk to me, I gave them the info and it turned out they’d been after this guy for a while.

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 I answered a job ad, attended an 'interview', turned out to be a CutCo presentation. At the time, I knew literally nothing about them, but even then I knew it was sketch. So when they gave us the opportunity to think it over, I went back into their office, thanked them, then left.



Wasn't life-or-death, but I certainly avoided something horrible.

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 Once I randomly decided to walk the long way home. Later, I found out that there was a shooting around that time on my usual path home.

#75 This is kind of gut instinct/paranormal I suppose. When I was around 18 I was renting a room in a house with my BF of the time. The owner of the house (let’s call him Tom) was a man in his 50’s who also lived there. He was a lovely man but an alcoholic who would get drunk every night.



One day my bf’s dad got sick and was rushed to hospital. The doctor said he would be in there for weeks as he needed multiple surgeries on his liver, so we stayed with his mom at her house for a while to keep her company.



I’m normally a sound sleeper but one night, at around 3am, I woke up to the eeriest, most gut-wrenching feeling. Every hair on my body was standing up. I heard a noise coming from the right-hand corner where the door was. The door handle was moving up and down, as if someone was trying to get in. My first thought was, maybe it’s my bfs mom (she might need something?). So I got jumped up to open it.



To my absolute shock, when I opened the door, nobody was there (and I was really quick to open it). I checked on his mom, and she was sound asleep. I was so freaked out that I walked around to check if anyone else was in the house, but there was nobody. When I got to the living room, I turned on the light and it started dimming and brightening repeatedly by itself. I was shook. I ran to my bf to wake him up but he was sleepy and wasn’t too bothered. I was terrified and got in under the blanket beside him (but didn’t sleep all night).



The next morning, I noticed my leggings had a hole in them so I asked my bf to run around to the house (where we were living) to grab me some clothes. When he got there he called me, and well, he was erratic. He told me to get over there ASAP. I went over immediately and his words to me when opening the door were “I think Tom is dead”. I went upstairs with him to Toms room, and there he was. Slouched over his bed, not responsive, balmy, and ice cold to touch. There was also a smell that I will never forget. We called the police who arrived with medics and after a long discussion and a lot of questions, the medic told us that he probably died of a heart attack (based on his body position). But the creepiest part, was that they estimated time of death as the early hours of that morning.



It was just so strange. I don’t know what happened that night, but it was so creepy.

ADVERTISEMENT

#76 I met J through volunteering. My immediate first impression was that this guy was WEIRD. But I’d committed to the event so I figured I’d stay. We chat a bit and he seems nice.



Anyway he hosts a social event at his house and immediately when I arrive, I just get a weird feeling. Like- this house is not RIGHT, the people who live here are not RIGHT. Ummm it turns out J has a pattern of making girls uncomfortable and that his uncle who he lives with has a history of violent crimes!!!

ADVERTISEMENT

#77 Last relationship. Easn’t able to relax with him although he wasn’t intimidating at all. For some reason I was always tense even when everything was fine. turned out to be a controlling misogynist who liked to play mind games and gaslight although he literally seemed like the most non threatening person in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 My friend invited me to a party, i knew the host from school. He was really nice and funny, couldn't hurt a fly. I wanted to go but i had an intense feeling that something was off. I basically turned down the offer and felt weird for the rest of the night. I'm glad i didn't go. The host committed s*****e the next morning. My car was broken so i would've had to spend the night at his house. His best friend found him, if i spent the night, i either would've been woken up with terrifying news or found him on accident myself.

#79 Nothing bad, but my gut prevented me from making mistakes in my early 20s.



My good friend hosted a party and kept pleading for me to stay and sleep over. He was slyly convincing me to hook up with him. I was attracted to him, and was veryyyy tempted.. but something in my gut told me to say no.. so I went home. After that, I realized he was a massive player. My mini crush on him went way and I did not think he was attractive anymore at all. I don't do casual hookups, so I'm glad I trusted my instinct to say no. I would have regretted it so much if I hooked up with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

#80 In high school, a friend of mine introduced me to a theater friend of hers in passing and I really disliked her instantly. I felt bad about it cause my friend was great and there wasn't anything wrong with this girl at the surface. Later found out that she dated my brother in secret (our parents were really strict about dating) for 2 years and was a*****e and manipulative. Apparently later she dated a much older p**n star and moved across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

#81 Had the urge to reach out to a guy I saw one time. Things had ended horribly the first time because I caught him in a lie about another girl. I didn't want to be exclusive, just didn't make sense to lie though.



Two years pass, got the urge to talk to him when I knew I wasn't attracted to him. Did it anyways, he had lost some teeth, was stranger than ever, acted like a victim and I was pretty sure he was a closeted gay at this point.

Nothing wrong with that but not dating material.

Fast forward 3 months, I'm still wondering why I'm talking to him and I decide to fly out to see what's up. We were originally in the same state but when I linked back up he had moved across the country. I wanted closure on why I felt this gut instinct to talk to him when I truly couldn't stand him. Nothing about him was my type.

The day I land, we go to his only friends house to hang. The only friend had another friend over, who is now my partner. We met that day and it was like lightning struck both of our hearts. We spent the whole week getting to know each other and I had my first real long distance relationship.

We've been together for 2 years now. It's been one hell of a ride but he's the greatest thing I've ever "stumbled" upon and I'm thankful for him everyday.

ADVERTISEMENT

#82 A coworker who seemed to be really funny, popular and dated a lot of women. He kind of gave me that weird little feeling in my gut, so I didn’t really hang out with him.

Turns out he had a****d and r***d several women across several states (he moved around a lot) had a secret child and was a functioning alcoholic.

#83 My grandpa one day asked me if I wanted to sleep in his bed with him (I was 9) . I said no because I had a bad day and wanted to go to bed early. A year later I found out he was a registered s*x offender. Dodged a thick f*****g bullet right there.

ADVERTISEMENT

#84 I was at the Grand Canyon at one of those spots where the guard rail was super small. People were walking around, and I was standing still looking at the view. Suddenly, a guy fell right next to me, and I didn't see him. I saw his shadow, and I thought someone might be running towards me. My gut told me to move, and I did. I don't think he tried to fall tho.

ADVERTISEMENT

#85 One time in Iraq, we were in a convoy going towards a reported HVT (a bomb maker) and en route, the first vehicle took a wild a*s left turn down a sand road we didn't even know was there. We asked the lead vehicle what the f**k he was doing. He replied

"It just didn't feel right." and we were all okay with it.



Don't know why he did it. Maybe there was an IED in the road ahead. But I'm sure glad we took that turn.

ADVERTISEMENT