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Kids really do say the darndest things. They often seem like natural comedians who can tell hilarious jokes without even trying. The way that children view the world is truly amazing, and it’s fascinating to hear their observations and thoughts. But sometimes, kids seem to know a little too much.

Parents on TikTok have recently been revealing the most unsettling things that they’ve ever heard their little ones say. From implying that they’ve reincarnated to claiming that they've seen things that nobody else has, these kids appear to have a sixth sense. So enjoy reading through these stories, and be sure to upvote the ones that would make you nervous as a parent!

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#1

Mother and daughter looking at photo album near decorated Christmas tree When my daughter was three, we were looking at a scrapbook that had photos of my mom who passed when I was 10 in it. “That’s grandma who comes and hangs out with me in my room” she says.

Raine , cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    #2

    Young child giving mother a kiss on the cheek at home Mine told me “I used to be in your belly and then I flew away. But I came back and I have a strong body now”. I had a miscarriage five months because she was conceived.

    CARLYyay , Kamaji Ogino/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    #3

    Mother and child dressed in black walk through cemetery path My brother is buried next to his 2 babies. We were visiting their graves and my daughter (4) asked me why the little kids were running around but she couldn’t. We were the only ones there.

    Adrienne , cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    #4

    Mother talking and smiling with toddler on couch My daughter told me I was pregnant before I even missed a period. “Mum there’s a baby in your tummy. A real one. A boy one”. She now has a brother.

    RachieRoo , Marcial Comeron/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    #5

    Young boy wearing astronaut helmet smiling at camera My son told me he [passed away] in a motorcycle crash because he wasn’t wearing his helmet & he is low key OBSESSED with helmets.

    amnwal1994 , Kindel Media/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    #6

    Smiling child hugging woman outdoors in cozy sweater My son said “some guy in heaven picked me for you because you needed me”- we aren’t religious.

    katwoman110 , ArtHouse Studio/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    #7

    Mother showing photo album to toddler on sofa My son told me he [passed away] in a fire before he was born. Fun fact: my son was born 30 days after my husband [passed away] in the line of duty as a Fireman in a roof collapse house fire. My son doesn’t know.

    Jenga85 , George Pak/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    #8

    Grandfather and grandson sharing joyful moment indoors My son said to his Grandpa, “Remember when we were best friends in that other life, in the war time?”

    Juju19 , Mikhail Nilov/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    #9

    Child sitting on bed with teddy bears in dimly lit room My niece when we were praying before bed she said “God thank u for my lil sister Lily I hope she’s safe” my sister was pregnant then with the chosen name Lily but she’s never mentioned it to anyone.

    olenka , cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
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    #10

    Mother and daughter lying on bed talking and bonding My daughter said to me “remember when I was the mom and you were the kid? Now it’s your turn to be the mom.”

    Krista , Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    #11

    Mother sitting beside sick child drinking orange juice in bed My nephew told me “they kept waking me up and walking around my bedroom.. they have red eyes and no face or body.. I can ask if they want to see you?” .. no ty.

    carole , MART PRODUCTION/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    #12

    Mother interacting with toddler playing with puzzles on bed My sister passed in ‘09. I was doing flash cards w my son when he was 1.5ish and showed him a doctor holding an xray of a skull and he said “Akacia!” (that was her name) I have it on video.

    Sara E. , www.kaboompics.com/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
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    #13

    Boy looking through wooden fence with green grass background My son is 4 and knows everything about bees. Never watched a show, never saw a book about bees. Said he misses when he took care of them. My grandfather was a beekeeper.

    Marina Guimarães , Shvili/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    #14

    Mother and toddler relaxing together on a bed I’m pregnant with my second and my first told me this one will be his friend because his other friend didn’t make it, I had twins with him but lost one, he's 4 now but we’ve never told him.

    Lil.Nel , PNW Production/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    #15

    Child playing with toys and building blocks on floor play area My brother [passed away] when I was 4 months pregnant. My son is 4 & has been “talking” to uncle Mike since he was able to say full words. & I fully believe bc his toys move a lot more than I like to see.

    Kay , Mizuno K/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
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    #16

    My son says he is on his last “Cameron” and that he’s been others before but this is last one.

    Maggie S Report

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    #17

    I asked my son (3 at the time) what songs he sang at preschool that day. He tried singing one, got frustrated, and said “ugh I used to be able to sing it when I was a man.”

    kaymi31 Report

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    #18

    When my oldest was 4 I asked where he was before he was born, he said he was up with the stars watching people live their lives on earth but no one could see or hear him & that made him sad.

    kp Report

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    #19

    Watching home alone 2 the part with the twin towers my 2 year old said a ‘plane landed there. Broke the windows’ he has had zero exposure to 9/11.

    Diana L 104 Report

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    #20

    My 4yr old cousin told us she used to be a teacher when she was big before, but she [passed away] at her favorite place, the beach. Later That year on vacation she sobbed seeing the ocean for the 1st Time.

    Happee Hippee Report

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    #21

    My son was having full conversations with his Nana who [passed away] a few hours before he was due to meet her. He was telling me word for word what she was saying and was even having little laughs with her.

    Report

    3points
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    #22

    Mine said “my whole family [passed away] in a car crash except me. I was saved by a fireman and came to this family.” My husband is a fireman.

    Ashley Palise Report

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    #23

    8 years ago my youngest brother asked my mum if she was going to [pass away] the day before she [passed away] and she even had a strange feeling the day she [passed away] that something was going to happen.

    layla Report

    3points
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    #24

    told my son he was my favorite and he replied "aww you're my favorite mommy!" "i'm your only mommy" "yeah, but soon you'll be [gone]!" ... excuse me?

    K. Report

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    #25

    When he was younger, he used to call the school a railway station. It was a railway station, just 70 years before he was even born.

    𝐿𝒾𝓈𝒶 Report

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    #26

    When we talked about several years ago I said she wasn‘t with us yet and she said "I have always been with you, I just wasn‘t born then."

    Malea Report

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    #27

    My then 3 year old kept saying an old man comes from her closet & was trying to take her out her window. Former homeowner told me same story about her daughter in that bedroom.

    Lauren Report

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    #28

    My son 4-5 at the time comes to me and says “The kid that lives in the hole in my closet steals my crayons.”

    Jessleigh31 Report

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    #29

    Last week. my 5 y.o. : when i will be old there will be no more electricity in the world.

    nataliabihari25 Report

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    #30

    My son was 3 and told me he was my dad, that he got sick and had to leave but he was back now. My dad [passed away] when I was 9, I was 31 when he told me this.

    JenniferAnne216 Report

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    #31

    2 year old asked me where Lu was. I said sissy? (Lucy) he said no. I said Luna? (our dog). He laughed and said no mommy Lu the angel. My late grandmother's name is Lu.

    Madeline Report

    3points
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    #32

    We used to live in my fiancés late great gmas house. One day we were leaving & my daughter ran to the EXACT spot she passed away in, looked up & said “Bye love you so much” & waved. I was flabbergasted.

    Haven Vega Report

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    #33

    Mine told me she likes me better than her “other mommy that i used to have when i was old.”

    🫶🏻 Report

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    #34

    My daughter was around 3 or 4, looked at me and said, "I was your age when I became a ghost. I was a mother, just like you."

    makattack0723 Report

    3points
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    #35

    My dad visited us in July. As he was riding away on his motorcycle we said bye and my son said, well, we won't see him again. My dad [passed away] July 4th of a massive stroke.

    Virginia757804 Report

    3points
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    #36

    Not my kid, but i was like two months preg and was at a birthday party for a friend’s kid. One of the other kids came up to me and said “you have a baby in your belly” 😵‍💫 found out a month later!

    mintillest Report

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    #37

    I was done having kids. My oldest said “is my sister in your tummy yet? Then again weeks later said “my sister said in my dream that’s she’s going to be in your tummy soon!” I was pregnant a couple weeks later with her sister. We also got a gender test that was false and said boy and my oldest said it was wrong (she was right).

    kmphotographyjax Report

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    #38

    Before I went to bed she told me 'stay safe and don’t look at them.'

    Sarah Report

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    #39

    He said he fought in a war specifically mentioned Russia gave me a date and all looked it up and the date was spot on.

    jamie lee Report

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    #40

    My son said when I was pregnant with him he crawled up into my brain. I asked him what it looked like and he just said small.

    Stephanie Report

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    #41

    My daughter told me her "real name" was Rosa and I needed to take her to find her husband Carlos who still lived in their brick house that looked like a school.

    Samantha Report

    2points
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    #42

    My son goes crazy when he sees the river. He said he crashed in the river and couldn’t get to his family and [passed away]. He’s 3.

    Sissa Report

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    #43

    “One day everything and everyone will be gone. The only thing left will be darkness.” … she was 4🙃

    Chelseaaa Report

    2points
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    #44

    My 3 year old son told me he [passed away] of tuberculosis. He had never heard that word before.

    Molly LaBricciosa Report

    2points
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    #45

    My daughter keeps saying she used to see me when she was a bird and hoped I would be her mother because I looked like a nice person.

    Nathalia Janz Report

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    #46

    My daughter swears she 17 and she can drive and been here before. Said she was a white girl and misses being able to drive. Blew my mind.

    AshleeTV Report

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    #47

    My son had an imaginary friend named Bobby. But when we moved Bobby wasn’t around anymore. “Bobby had to stay at our old house mommy, he couldn’t come with us.”

    Violet Haze✧Spiritual Services Report

    2points
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    #48

    I mentioned a car (a Saturn) my dad had when I was in HS, 20 yrs before she was born. My daughter immediately said, "Was it gold?!" "YES! how did you know?" "Because I saw it when I was a ghost."

    Tammy Havey❌️ Report

    2points
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    #49

    My daughter woke up from a nap when she was 3 and demanded she call her aunt, that her special angel said she looked pretty in her wedding dress. My husbands brother passed 20 years ago…

    kaitlynkelly_M Report

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    #50

    My daughter was fixated on johnny cash for a while, and started getting scared of a specific corner of the house (she refused to go near it until we moved). she would point to the corner and say “johnny cash is in the walls.” she wasn’t even 2 yet.

    paryn 🍐 Report

    2points
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    #51

    My son used to say he was a German soldier during ww2 and even pointed out where he lived. He was about 2-4 years then.

    🇦🇲🇬🇪🇬🇷 Report

    2points
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    #52

    My brother passed away from ocular melanoma years ago. When my son was about 3 he told me “Uncle Bruddy has 2 eyes & no glasses & is in Heaven!” My bro had a fake eye and wore glasses to protect it.

    JMGipson Report

    2points
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    #53

    “Before I was born I was waiting with all the other babies and I chose you to be my mummy. Then I woke up in a plastic box and asked the nurse where is my mummy?” She was in neo natal for a week!

    W͓̊i͓̊t͓̊c͓̊h͓̊ẙ͓K͓̊i͓̊r͓̊å͓ Report

    2points
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    #54

    My daughter kept saying she had two brothers and I was like girl you have one and she would always say we will meet the other soon and a month later I found out I was pregnant w my youngest boy.

    Rochelle Report

    2points
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    #55

    Were I live there used to be a pier it got knocked down in the late 1960s and my friends little brother used to say he visited it with his other mum. He was born in 2010.

    Abbie greetham Report

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    #56

    My nephew told his mom “I remember being in your belly it was so warm and safe” like bro what.

    Rose Report

    2points
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    #57

    My daughter is 2.5 she has spoken about my dad who passed (poppy Dave) since she could say anything. I told her he is an Angel in the sky and she said “No poppy Dave is a baby again” like girrrrll do you know about reincarnation or what.

    Christie 🕯️✨ Report

    2points
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    #58

    My son said 'mommy do you remember we used to play together when you was a baby.'

    Abii 🍓 Report

    2points
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    #59

    My daughter told me she was in heaven before she came to me. I asked what is heaven like?...she said, like your birthday every day. She was 2. Walked at 8 months and talked well before one.

    The good life Report

    2points
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    #60

    My daughter kept mentioning a church she went to in Ireland. We never been to Ireland. Years later my mom does a 23andMe found out her fathers side is from Maghera Ireland the church is St Lurach's Church of Ireland.

    Yochell85 🇨🇦 Report

    2points
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    #61

    My kid says he has lived a thousand lives before this one. his last life he "passed away when he was a baby" and the one before that "he lived til he was 100 and did backflips."

    treeya.g Report

    2points
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    #62

    My 3 yr old pointed out my father in laws mother from a photo album she's never seen before. Then told us she (my 3 yr old) ran off the road and then got sick. His mother was in a car accident.

    skimberly_ Report

    2points
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    #63

    My daughter kept saying for years her previous mom was called Dimitra (Greek name), and they lived in a house with a huge fireplace.

    Jo.s Report

    2points
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    #64

    I let my son use my neck book light to do some sort of craft and he said “you know I used to use these when I was a doctor?” He was 4.

    Katie Wright5502 Report

    1point
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    #65

    My daughter tells me she remember how dark it was in my belly and she couldn’t see anything.

    ev Report

    1point
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    #66

    My brother used to tell my mom what specific gun he used in war and that he was much older than her. He was 3-4 when he said that. Also knew about a plane crash that had happened way long ago

    lilp38 Report

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    #67

    My nephew while at a wedding in an old mansion in Joliet... "I used to cut the grass here when I was an old man." I BEG YOUR FINEST PARDON?

    Lisa Hughes F Report

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    #68

    My neighbor passed. His family invited us over for the first time and my daughter goes to the bathroom and comes back. She asked “why’d you change the bathroom” in a tone we’ve never heard before.

    letsgobindi Report

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    #69

    My step daughter asked "who’s that man behind you?" We were alone.

    🥨olly Report

    1point
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