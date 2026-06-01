ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re an avid Bored Panda reader, you likely know of our monthly collection of parenting tweets. Child-rearing is no picnic, and these pieces are our way of tipping our hats to those who have willingly taken on these responsibilities.

So, here’s the May edition. As always, you’re about to read social media posts from moms and dads who gladly shared their parenting misadventures for everyone on the internet to enjoy.

If you’re going through similar predicaments, these will hit home. Be sure to upvote those that resonate the most with you!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Parenting tweet about kids accepting arbitrary rules about candy on movie night

justalexoki Report

5points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Relatable parenting tweet about a toddler insisting on eating salmon

    ariibay Report

    5points
    POST
    #3

    Funny parenting confession about a toddler trying to watch Jaws movie

    JaneDashley Report

    5points
    POST

    Most of the posts on this list came from younger parents who are Gen X, millennial, or older Gen Z. And each generation has a distinct parenting style shaped by the environment they grew up in. 
    #4

    Funny parenting tweet about wearing adidas Buzz Lightyear shoes and kids at a brewery

    PabloEscoburner Report

    5points
    POST
    binurithenabadu avatar
    Tempest
    Tempest
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A recent pair of shoes I bought turned out to be a pair from a series Nike specifically put out for kids. I didn’t know they were for kids when I bought them but I don’t care cause those shoes are so pretty! Why can’t adult shoes be pretty and colourful too?! (The series is called the “Playground pack” from Summer 2024 and I’ve got the Air force 1 low version)

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Parenting joke about cooking for kids and tasting bad food

    kitakartel Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Funny sign banning smoking, bare foot, and pets in building

    Dad_2_The_Bone Report

    5points
    POST

    Let’s start with Gen X. Some significant events that shaped their lives include the fall of the Berlin Wall, the rise of personal computers, and the emergence of MTV as a cultural beacon. 

    And according to licensed psychologist Dr. Holly Schiff, Gen Xers are likely to subscribe to helicopter parenting.

    #7

    Parenting humor about figuring out kids' birthday party invitations timing

    deloisivete Report

    5points
    POST
    tmcd avatar
    TMTMTMTM
    TMTMTMTM
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aside from the bloody obvious of "do a web search for a calendar", a slightly more clever way is to ask what's 3 months AFTER mid-May, because 3+9=12, the number of months in a year. (Modular arithmetic, for those who know that math.) Mid-September, to spare people even more effort.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Relatable parenting tweet about a 5-year-old loving a grocery store promotional reel

    ashleyeleanor Report

    5points
    POST
    #9

    Humorous tweet on raising teens feeling dumb but needing parental help

    DustinNickerson Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    As Dr. Schiff tells Parents.com, Gen X would likely want to be more involved in their kids' lives, considering they got the exact opposite from their Baby Boomer parents. However, she also noted that they are likely to move away from authoritarianism and instead lean towards the best methods. 
    #10

    Parent shares a funny exchange about asking a son his favorite movie

    YungYinkv Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Classic rock radio playing Pearl Jam and Nirvana tweet joke

    jdflynn Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    Parenting truth about being recognized as a mother unexpectedly

    HunadiFlorah Report

    5points
    POST

    “They like to get and give advice about parenting and always learn about how to be a better parent,” Dr. Schiff explained. “Generation X parents like to volunteer and be very involved in their children's development, including being very involved in their child's school.”
    #13

    Tweet highlighting family values with seven kids from different women

    Zoya_ki_batein Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    Relatable parenting tweet about son's reaction to dinner announcement

    sarcasticmommy4 Report

    4points
    POST
    mikkelchristiansen avatar
    Stygtand
    Stygtand
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In always up for chicken. There are so many ways to make it.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Humorous tweet about wine and surviving multiple kid birthday parties

    deloisivete Report

    4points
    POST

    Next on the list are millennials, who experienced the rise of social media, rising living and childcare costs, the Great Recession, and the invention of smartphones.

    According to Dr. Schiff, millennial parents are more open-minded and do not ascribe to specific parenting styles. They also place greater value on positive reinforcement and tend to rely on social media. 

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Funny parenting tweet about child's anger and self-control at school

    tieyoo Report

    4points
    POST
    #17

    Relatable parenting Mother's Day card story with simple card photo

    KevinBuffalo Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    Parenting humor about preferring Peppa Pig over Bluey for father role

    ElijahCone Report

    4points
    POST

    “Millennial parents also rely much more on technology, both in learning about how to parent, but also letting their kids play games or watch videos on a tablet or smartphone," Dr. Schiff said. 

    However, she also noted that millennial parents encourage their children to ask questions about emotional intelligence, self-improvement, and the world around them. In turn, their children grow up being more self-aware.

    #19

    Tweet describing parents understanding toddler being carried sideways

    sarcasticmommy4 Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Funny parenting confession about holding a three-week old grandson napping on chest

    kristenrudd Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    Relatable parenting confession about a kid asking to go to Dunkin for Mother's Day

    deloisivete Report

    4points
    POST

    Finally, we have Gen Z, who have never known life without smartphones and digital technology. The pandemic had a huge impact on their upbringing, and they grew up in a world where they could make a living from being an “influencer.” 

    With social media as a primary influence, Dr. Schiff says Gen Z parents put pressure on themselves to live the same “perfect” lives that they see online.

    #22

    Parenting humor about moms solving many emergencies daily

    calidaysay Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Funny parenting confession about people needing to re-watch Sesame Street before public outings

    kristabellerina Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Relatable parenting confession about enjoying Monday off

    deloisivete Report

    4points
    POST

    And because Gen Z values expressing themselves, Dr. Schiff says their children may also grow up with a much better state of well-being.  

    “Psychologically, children of Gen Z may be healthier because (their) parents tend to prioritize their child's mental health and well-being.”
    #25

    Humorous tweet about kids putting shoe box in kitchen trash

    simoncholland Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    Parenting tweet about a son's obsession with chocolate cherry overnight oats for 20 days

    JaneDashley Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Parenting tweet about confusing texts to boss and child with same name

    RYGdance Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    Parenting tweet on kids putting kitchen garbage in small bathroom trash cans

    simoncholland Report

    3points
    POST
    #29

    Hilarious parenting moment about an 8-year-old calling mom a black thumb with plants

    allholls Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    Gen Z hacky sack trend joke with Jansport and jeans tweet

    momTruthBomb Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Parenting relatable moment sharing Facebook post with mom tweet

    RealRodLacroix Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Parenting humor about enjoying Cinco de Mayo with Dino nuggets tweet

    sarcasticmommy4 Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    Funny parenting moment with chatty kids and grocery store cashier tweet

    deloisivete Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    Relatable parenting tweet about teenager wanting steaks but getting nuggets instead

    dadmann_walking Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    Parent humor about requesting to play Free Bird at Kindergarten concert tweet

    kryzazzy Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Parenting confession about banning clothes that need ironing on social media post

    ericamorecambe Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    Relatable parenting tweet about sleepless nights and being the problem now

    allholls Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    Relatable parenting tweet about cutting sandwich vertically to show being mad

    deloisivete Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Funny parenting confession about husband's surprise over Hawaiian pizza pineapple topping

    deloisivete Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Kids imitating Operation game in parenting moment

    RYGdance Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Humorous parenting confession about toddler refusing candy

    ariibay Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    Relatable parenting tweet on kids balancing each other at breakfast

    ariibay Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Funny parenting confession about being best friends with toddler and daddy

    ariibay Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Parenting humor about sweating in business casual at kid's field day

    simoncholland Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    Mother shares kids arguing after Mother's Day shopping as best parenting gift

    sarcasticmommy4 Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    Funny Mother's Day parenting confession about sharing champagne with husband

    Parkerlawyer Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Newborn feeding schedule changes once kids turn 18 and move out parenting

    LurkAtHomeMom Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Parenting confession about dealing with a sick child and husband managing school routine

    JaneDashley Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    Funny parenting confession about flying with a baby and treat bags on airplanes

    HenpeckedHal Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    Humorous parenting tweet about saying no to pizza for lunch as a dad

    HenpeckedHal Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    Relatable parenting tweet about family greetings and a $143 parking ticket

    HenpeckedHal Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    Relatable parenting moment embarrassing son by wearing sunscreen at soccer

    HenpeckedHal Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    Funny parenting confession about taking kids to the park and running errands on Mother's Day

    HenpeckedHal Report

    3points
    POST
    #54

    Mom wants peace but kids offer fragile school-made flower vase that leaks

    HenpeckedHal Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    Parenting tweet about teenager confused by orthodontist appointment timing

    dadmann_walking Report

    2points
    POST
    #56

    Humorous parenting advice about telling younger self not to buy kids gum

    deloisivete Report

    2points
    POST
    #57

    Parenting confession asking to keep kids in thoughts during power outage

    dadmann_walking Report

    2points
    POST
    #58

    Sarcastic parenting tweet on kids and great summer chore chart

    sarcasticmommy4 Report

    2points
    POST
    #59

    Funny parenting breakfast with tomato and olives face on food

    sarcasticmommy4 Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    Relatable parenting post missing simple solutions like snacks and naps for kids

    sarcasticmommy4 Report

    2points
    POST
    #61

    Parenting confession about pretending not to panic when grown children say they have something to tell you

    sarcasticmommy4 Report

    2points
    POST
    #62

    Parenting books don't warn about artsy kids taking over house with projects

    LurkAtHomeMom Report

    2points
    POST
    #63

    Funny parenting moment with son misquoting saying about losing an eye

    LurkAtHomeMom Report

    2points
    POST
    #64

    Parent reflects on first year of kids' lives with mixed emotions and sleeplessness

    chionogirl Report

    2points
    POST
    #65

    Toddler losing baby fat wrist rolls signaling growth and change in parenting

    etirabys Report

    2points
    POST
    #66

    Parent shares 3 year old cheats at rock paper scissors by choosing losing option

    chionogirl Report

    2points
    POST
    #67

    Parenting confession about people being nicer if they knew how little sleep a parent gets

    chionogirl Report

    2points
    POST
    Follow