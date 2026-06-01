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If you’re an avid Bored Panda reader, you likely know of our monthly collection of parenting tweets. Child-rearing is no picnic, and these pieces are our way of tipping our hats to those who have willingly taken on these responsibilities.

So, here’s the May edition. As always, you’re about to read social media posts from moms and dads who gladly shared their parenting misadventures for everyone on the internet to enjoy.

If you’re going through similar predicaments, these will hit home. Be sure to upvote those that resonate the most with you!