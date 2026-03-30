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Becoming a parent changes your life in an instant. But ask any mother or father you know, and they’re almost guaranteed to say that having kids was the best thing that ever happened to them. Start asking specific questions, though, about the more challenging aspects of the job, and they might assure you that yes, there are cons. But the pros far outweigh them.

And one thing that can help any busy parent hold onto their sanity is maintaining a healthy sense of humor. That’s why every month, we compile a list of the funniest and most relatable things parents have shared on social media. Enjoy scrolling through these pics, even if you have to hide from your kids in the bathroom to do so, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you feel seen!

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#1

Tweet from Henpecked Hal about a funny and honest parenting moment involving a pillow fight and unexpected childhood struggles.

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    #2

    Screenshot of a funny and honest parent tweet sharing struggles of parenting on social media platform.

    dadmann_walking Report

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    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Haha, little shît.

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    #3

    Tweet about honest parenting struggles, sharing funny and relatable experiences from parents on X in March 2026.

    DadandBuried Report

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    Despite how difficult being a parent is, the majority of people are still up for the challenge. In fact, according to a 2023 Gallup poll, Americans’ preference for larger families is the highest it has been since 1971. Nearly half the nation believes that having one or two children is ideal, while 45% say three or more kids would make their family the perfect size.

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    Over two-thirds of adults in the United States have kids, and 15% say that they don’t have any yet, but they plan to. And when it comes to who tends to prefer larger families, Gallup found that Black Americans, those who are religious, and younger adults are more likely to want more kids.
    #4

    Tweet from a parent humorously sharing struggles with their child’s attention span in a funny and honest parents thread.

    autogynefiles Report

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    #5

    Tweet from a parent humorously sharing a funny and honest parenting struggle involving a child's toy and Peppa Pig doll.

    Arealmfngl Report

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    #6

    Tweet from Henpecked Hal sharing a funny parenting moment about his son's best friend in kindergarten, highlighting honest parent struggles.

    HenpeckedHal Report

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    So why does becoming a parent appeal to so many people? Well, the Institute for Family Studies notes that there are a variety of factors that come into play. Some people decide to have kids for the greater good. An aging population isn’t great for the economy, so somebody’s gotta keep the workforce alive! Obviously, this isn’t the most sentimental reason to start a family, but it’s something to consider.

    On the other hand, many parents choose to have kids to bring more joy into their lives. Being a parent can be an incredibly rewarding experience, and many moms and dads report that they’re happier after having kids. Plus, some people see having children as their life’s purpose, and they’ve been dreaming about it since they were kids themselves. 
    #7

    Tweet from funny and honest parents sharing relatable struggles of parenting, including kids’ imaginative play with a child-height mirror.

    chionogirl Report

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    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yea, perfectly normal, definitely not creepy, at all.

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    #8

    Tweet showing a funny and honest parenting struggle about kids doing their own laundry and sibling taunts online.

    mom_tho Report

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    #9

    Tweet by a parent humorously sharing honest struggles about kids leaving all the doors open on social media.

    deloisivete Report

    6points
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    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kids light up your life, and the living room, and the kitchen, and the whole house...

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    Sometimes couples decide to have children because they’re worried about who's going to take care of them when they’re older. If they have a few kids around, somebody is guaranteed to take them in, right? Well, not necessarily. But this is a common reason cited for starting a family. 

    Meanwhile, some people just don’t consider any other path. It was always assumed that they would have kids, so they never questioned it. They grew up, got married, and had kids of their own. And now, they get to share hilarious stories about their adorable little ones on the internet.
    #10

    Screenshot of a funny and honest parent sharing relatable parenting struggles in a tweet with humorous text and emojis.

    Softnessa_ Report

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    #11

    Tweet from a parent sharing a funny and honest struggle about growing up without iPads or internet.

    Softnessa_ Report

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    zatrisha
    zatrisha
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My daughter once asked me if there was cutlery in my childhood. When I answered "Yes," she asked, "Really? Made of METAL?" 🙄

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    #12

    Screenshot of a funny and honest parent tweet sharing the struggles of parenting discussed on social media platform X.

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    It’s no secret that parents are expected to juggle countless responsibilities at once. But we have to remember that moms and dads are humans too. They may act like superheroes, but their jobs take a toll on them. So to hold their families together without losing their minds, many parents realize that it’s necessary to be able to find humor in every situation. And according to Parents.com, humor can be an incredibly powerful tool for moms and dads.
    #13

    Tweet from a parent sharing a heartfelt moment illustrating honest parents' struggles and love in everyday life.

    AdeleScalia Report

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    #14

    Tweet from a parent humorously sharing struggles of motherhood, featured in funny and honest parents' posts on social media.

    theerawestbih Report

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    #15

    Tweet from a parent sharing a funny and honest struggle about parenting fears posted on X, highlighting real-life challenges.

    papiwontmiss Report

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    One way humor can benefit parents is by stopping situations from escalating. For example, if your toddler falls off his tricycle and begins to cry, it’s probably not going to be helpful for Mom and Dad to look extremely worried and concerned. He will notice their nervousness and feed off of it. But if they smile, assure him that it’s no big deal, and make silly faces to get him to laugh, he might forget about the whole ordeal almost instantly. At the same time, situations like these can teach kids not to sweat the small stuff and to be more resilient.  

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Screenshot of a funny parent tweet sharing the honest struggles of children’s bedtime tactics and unexpected questions.

    TristinHopper Report

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    #17

    Tweet by Sweet Momissa humorously sharing honest parents’ struggles with teenagers’ mood swings on social media platform X.

    sweetmomissa Report

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    #18

    Tweet from I Hide From My Kids sharing a funny and honest parenting moment about kids finally getting along but then fighting.

    IHideFromMyKids Report

    4points
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    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Spoke/thought too soon.

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    At the same time, being open and honest about parenting blunders online can help moms and dads feel less alone. There are countless examples of seemingly “perfect” parents on the internet, from mommy bloggers to family TikTok accounts. These pages usually try to sell the fantasy that having kids is wonderful, magical, and beautiful every single moment. But that can set unrealistic expectations for parents and make those who do mess up or become frustrated from time to time (i.e. everyone) feel incredibly bad about themselves.

    #19

    Tweet about a 16-year-old cooking steak and the relatable struggles shared by honest parents on social media.

    dadmann_walking Report

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    #20

    Tweet about the struggles of parenting shared by honest parents on social media in March edition.

    mariana057 Report

    4points
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    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is how I feel when I text my 'Little Sister' (I do Big Bro Big Sis), she's 13. I usually tend to keep things short because I'm not a huge fan of texting and it's like pulling teeth to get anything out of her on texting. Yet, every time we hang out, she doesn't stop talking, lol. I don't get it?

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    #21

    Screenshot of a funny parenting tweet about middle school struggles shared by honest parents on social media platform X.

    papiwontmiss Report

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    We need more honesty in the world, in general, but especially when it comes to parenting content. So stories like these are great reminders for moms and dads that doing their best is enough. It’s no big deal if their little one shows up to school wearing two different shoes or if they forgot to brush their hair one morning. The best thing to do is laugh it off and try to make sure that it doesn’t happen again. As long as their children are healthy, happy, and well-fed, there’s nothing to worry about.
    #22

    Tweet screenshot showing a parent sharing a funny and honest moment about buying Girl Scout cookies.

    tweetbywinter Report

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    #23

    Tweet showing a funny and honest parenting struggle about a toddler upset when others say me too, highlighting real parent challenges.

    YungYinkv Report

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    #24

    Screenshot of a tweet sharing honest parenting struggles with pain and challenges experienced as a parent.

    CiTheGoonerxx Report

    4points
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    bobbygoodson avatar
    Bobby
    Bobby
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I learned not to hang my hands over the car door when asking if the kids are buckled. My dear sweet daughter just said yep! And closed the door. My left hand was between the car and the door. I'm now in a cast

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    Are you enjoying these funny stories shared by parents on social media, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones you find particularly relatable, and let us know in the comments below if you have any funny stories about your own little ones to share. Then, if you’re interested in checking out last month’s rendition of parenting posts, look no further than right here!
    #25

    Screenshot of a humorous parent tweet about struggles in pretend play reflecting honest parenting challenges shared on X.

    ok6ixx Report

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    #26

    Tweet showing a funny and honest parenting moment with a child misunderstanding the word dad in a store.

    heckyessica Report

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    #27

    Tweet showing a funny and honest parenting moment about baby gender assumptions and the struggles parents face.

    sofiaicarbone Report

    3points
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    #28

    Tweet from a parent sharing a funny moment with their five-year-old son laughing at Conan O’Brien’s cadence.

    jeffisrael25 Report

    3points
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    #29

    Tweet about pregnancy struggles by Meredith Thornburgh, illustrating honest parenting challenges shared by funny and honest parents on X.

    MCMCD_ Report

    3points
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    #30

    Tweet about a parent sharing funny and honest struggles kids cause at restaurants, part of parents' real-life challenges.

    mindyisser Report

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    #31

    Tweet from a funny and honest parent sharing struggles of parenting a 3-year-old about pregnancy and patience.

    knittermom Report

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    #32

    Screenshot of a tweet from parents sharing honest struggles of parenting late nights with young children.

    MrsGoresDiary Report

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    #33

    Screenshot of a funny and honest parent tweet sharing the struggles of packing snacks for kids with sarcasm and humor.

    xevekiah Report

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    #34

    Tweet about a chubby baby who gained weight despite crawling, highlighting funny and honest parents sharing struggles.

    chionogirl Report

    3points
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    #35

    Tweet showing a parent sharing a funny and honest moment about kids’ conversations and parenting struggles on social media.

    silversarahj Report

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    #36

    Screenshot of a humorous X post where a parent shares an honest struggle about their children befriending an annoying child.

    btchsdtm Report

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    #37

    Tweet from a parent humorously sharing struggles of kids making ramen on the stove after cleaning the kitchen, highlighting honest parenting.

    kristabellerina Report

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    #38

    Tweet from Great Lakes Wife about social class and secondhand UPPAbaby Vista stroller, highlighting honest parent struggles shared on X.

    GreatLakesWife_ Report

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    #39

    Tweet from Henpecked Hal humorously sharing a parent's struggles with a teacher about helping their son with math on social media.

    HenpeckedHal Report

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    #40

    Tweet from a parent sharing honest struggles about their child's school project taking a long time to finish.

    LurkAtHomeMom Report

    2points
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    #41

    Tweet from Dadman Walking about kids wanting to eat snacks and stay in the cabin, highlighting honest parenting struggles.

    dadmann_walking Report

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    #42

    Screenshot of a funny and honest parent tweet sharing relatable struggles of parenting on social media in March edition.

    cljack Report

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    #43

    Screenshot of a funny and honest parent tweet sharing a humorous struggle about their two-year-old son’s unexpected behavior.

    MattZeitlin Report

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    #44

    Tweet from parent sharing middle school struggles about carrying a project to class, highlighting honest parenting challenges.

    LurkAtHomeMom Report

    2points
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    #45

    Screenshot of a humorous parent tweet about playing 20 questions with daughter, showing funny parenting struggles shared online.

    HenpeckedHal Report

    2points
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    #46

    Toddler in a green jacket exploring struggles parents face by opening cabinets at a hardware store in a relatable parenting moment.

    cardamomkiss Report

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    #47

    Screenshot of a Twitter post about honest parents sharing struggles of parenting including spirit week outfits challenges.

    mom_tho Report

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    #48

    Tweet showing a funny and honest parent sharing struggles of parenting and sleep challenges with their child.

    _loonielovegood Report

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    #49

    Tweet showing a funny and honest parent sharing a Netflix profile struggle involving their daughter and a random user named Craig.

    ceciATL Report

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    #50

    Tweet from a parent sharing honest and funny struggles about parenting, highlighting unexpected moments with their child.

    tweetbywinter Report

    2points
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    #51

    Tweet showing funny and honest parents sharing unexpected struggles of parenting through child dialogue and actions.

    TiffaniMarie483 Report

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    #52

    Screenshot of a humorous parent tweet about toddler meltdown and struggles shared by funny and honest parents on X.

    acechhh Report

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    #53

    Screenshot of a tweet sharing a funny and honest parenting struggle about a child preferring mother-in-law's cooking.

    selentelechia Report

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    #54

    Tweet from a parent sharing the honest struggle of a child upset about leaving town and saying goodbye to a neighbor dog.

    chionogirl Report

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    #55

    Screenshot of a parent’s social media post showing a child’s handwritten museum heist plan under a pillow.

    MarieleRedclaw Report

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    #56

    Tweet showing a funny and honest parenting moment sharing struggles parents face with their young children on social media.

    homemakinghunny Report

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    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hope they have fun on the moon.

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    #57

    Tweet by parent sharing a funny and honest struggle of parenting about holiday confusion with their four-year-old child.

    lyndseyfifield Report

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    #58

    Screenshot of a funny and honest parent tweet sharing the struggles of parenting young children on social media.

    treydayway Report

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    #59

    Tweet from a parent sharing funny and honest struggles about parenting on social media platform X in March 2026.

    HenpeckedHal Report

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    #60

    Tweet by Andrew Nadeau sharing a funny and honest parenting struggle about feeding a baby before airplanes were invented.

    TheAndrewNadeau Report

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    #61

    Screenshot of a funny and honest tweet by a parent sharing relatable parenting struggles from X (Twitter).

    Ruesavatar Report

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    #62

    Screenshot of a funny and honest parents’ tweet sharing an unexpected toddler moment about a non-existent hedgehog.

    owenbroadcast Report

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    #63

    Tweet about a parent and child discussing football, highlighting funny and honest parents sharing struggles on X.

    _classof92_ Report

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    #64

    Twitter post from a parent sharing funny and honest struggles about parenting, highlighting unexpected moments.

    MOTHERMAGE Report

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    #65

    Screenshot of a funny and honest parent tweet sharing struggles about parenting and children’s beliefs on manifestation and prayer.

    ItsMrsPlugg Report

    1point
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    #66

    Tweet from a parent sharing a funny and honest struggle about taking a toddler to a fine art museum membership.

    beefington420 Report

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