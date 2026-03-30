ADVERTISEMENT

Becoming a parent changes your life in an instant. But ask any mother or father you know, and they’re almost guaranteed to say that having kids was the best thing that ever happened to them. Start asking specific questions, though, about the more challenging aspects of the job, and they might assure you that yes, there are cons. But the pros far outweigh them.

And one thing that can help any busy parent hold onto their sanity is maintaining a healthy sense of humor. That’s why every month, we compile a list of the funniest and most relatable things parents have shared on social media. Enjoy scrolling through these pics, even if you have to hide from your kids in the bathroom to do so, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you feel seen!