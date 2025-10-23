ADVERTISEMENT

Wouldn’t it be nice if parenting came with a manual? The kind you find tucked inside a furniture box you purchased at Ikea.

But who are we kidding? Even when given a manual, we don’t always get it right. There are always some screws left over, or some part is on backwards, and we have to do it all over again.

What I’m probably trying to say here is that no manual or amount of books can prepare you for the rollercoaster that parenthood is. Suddenly, you’re along for the ride, being yeeted into the trenches of taking care of a newborn without a wink of sleep, figuring it all out by trial and error. It changes parents in a way they couldn’t even imagine until it happens.

Parents know that this isn’t an exaggeration, it might even be an understatement. To show what parenthood really entails, we gathered the most relatable parenting memes from the Facebook page ‘Pregnant Belly Bump.’ It’s all just a scroll away!