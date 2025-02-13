They Really Published These: 25 Books That Are Wild From Start To Finish
Forget everything you learned in English class – we're diving into the literary universe where authors clearly ate mushrooms before hitting their keyboards. From coloring books filled with majestic farting animals to a chicken cookbook that somehow involves BDSM (yes, really), these 25 books prove that publishing deals aren't as hard to get as we thought. Each title makes you question not just the author's creative process, but the entire chain of people who nodded and said, "Yes, this needs to exist in print."
Welcome to the section of the bookstore your librarian pretends doesn't exist. Between Snoop Dogg dropping culinary wisdom like it's hot and dad jokes bound in actual hardcover (because apparently somebody thought they deserved permanence), these reads redefine the meaning of "literary genius." The Book of Unusual Knowledge sits casually among them, serving facts that make you sound either brilliant or unhinged at dinner parties, depending on your audience. These aren't just books; they're evidence that somewhere out there, editors are either extremely brave or just stopped asking questions altogether.
Forget Everything You Learned In School. " The Book Of Unusual Knowledge" Is The Education You Never Knew You Needed
Review: "It's waaaaay thicker then I thought it would be but surprisingly very light! Love they sectioned the categories in chapters like "crime" "history" etc. I also like that I can literally just open the book at random and just start reading which is perfect for those odd 5-10minutes you need to kill." - Bunny
" The Field Guide To Dumb Birds Of North America": The Hilariously Snarky Guide To The Feathered Idiots In Your Backyard
Review: "I heard about this online and my husband and I joke about being birders despite knowing nothing about birds. This book interesting and funny. The pictures I added show a lot of thought was put into this with the drawings and labeling." - JS
Your High School History Teacher Wouldn't Dare Tell You About The Wild Events In " On This Day In History Sh!t Went Down"
Review: "I bought this book for myself as a Christmas present because, as a James Fell fan since 2019, I knew I HAD to read it. I've read so many passages out loud to my partner he actually asked if he could read it after me... I've never seen this man seek out a book as long as I've known him! My only complaint is that some of my pages have started falling out. Not sure why, but thankfully I haven't physically lost any yet! In any case, worth EVERY penny." - Jamie Wolf
Obsessed With True Crime Podcasts? " True Crime Activity Book For Adults" Will Let You Dive Deeper Into The Cases That Fascinate You
Review: "So many things to challenge true crime afficiandos, from Name the famous serial killer to “A to Z things that destroy crime scene evidence,” this book is great for adults who dig true crime and quirky, dark humor." - TamilynW
Think The Abcs Are Just For Kids? " K Is For Knifeball: An Alphabet Of Terrible Advice" Will Make You Reconsider
Review: "This book isnt exactly a children's book, but we definitely shared it with our infant child who loves reading books. The pages are vibrant so he seems to love this book too. Overall this book is hilarious! I ended up buying for a couple for my pregnant friends and their little ones even." - Amy F.
Make Your Bookshelf Great Again With The Addition Of " Beautiful Poetry By Donald Trump "
Review: "Very funny stuff, they take lines from Trumps speeches and turn them into poems. It's a great little book." - Buck Tucker
Get Ready For A History Lesson Like No Other With "Napoleon's Hemorrhoids: And Other Small Events That Changed History" That Reveals The Tiny, Awkward, And Downright Bizarre Moments That Altered The Course Of Human Civilization
Review: "I really enjoyed reading this book not only for the history but the trivia is so interesting. I hope I can remember at least half of what I read to be able to share the info with other people." - CYNTHIA DODDS
" Hand Jobs For The Whole Family": A Hilarious Guide To... Well, We'll Let You Read It And Find Out!
Review: "This was a birthday gift for a friend that has everything yet want’s everything. He found it to be hilarious and the most memorable gift he received." - alex
Literary boundaries continue to blur as we explore more titles that make us question everything we know about publishing standards. From historical deep dives that sound fake but aren't to instructional guides that should probably come with warning labels, each upcoming book proves that sometimes the strangest ideas make the most memorable reads.
Tired Of Toxic Positivity? " Disappointing Affirmations" Is The Brutally Honest, Refreshingly Funny Antidote You Need
Review: "Love this book so much! Discovered through the writers account on Instagram. I purchased this for my friend for his birthday, and it was the perfect gift! It is so funny, great conversation piece to have in your home-- it'll definitely make ya laugh and bring you joy lol after all, laughter is the best medicine :)" - LadyCookieLuck
Ranting, Raving, And Ridiculously Relatable, "The Customer Is Always Wrong: An Unhinged Guide To Everything That Sucks About Work" Is The Ultimate Venting Session For Anyone Who's Ever Had To Deal With, Well, Customers
Review: "This book is absolutely hilarious. Scott Seiss’s videos are my favorite but this book is amazing and showcases even more talent. The illustrations are great. The book is told from being to end of employment and all the hilarity in between with well thought out and super funny jokes. If you have ever included a title in a resume that even you didn’t know what it meant… this is the book for you!" - Kat
Bedtime Just Got A Whole Lot More Honest With "Go The F To Sleep" That's A Hilarious, Profane, And Utterly Relatable Take On The Classic Bedtime Story – Because Sometimes A Gentle Lullaby Just Won't Cut It, And A Well-Placed F-Bomb Is The Only Way To Go
Review: "I read this to my child before bed. It gave us a good laugh. This was a classic book lol." - French Alsabrooks
Looking For A Conversation Starter? " True Facts That Sound Like Bull$#*t" Will Make You The Life Of The Party
Review: "Bought this for my boyfriend as a joke-ish gift but we both love it. We read the "random fact of the day" over coffee 🤣" - TattooedNurse
Thinking Of Adopting A Cat? Read " How To Tell If Your Cat Is Plotting To Kill You" First (Just In Case)
Review: "I bought this for a friend who has a cat with an interesting personality. Before giving it to them, I read it first. It was much funnier and creative than I expected. Love the various chapters and content as well as the illustrations." - Angie N.
Dive Into The Weird And Wonderful World Of Gravity Falls With "The Book Of Bill" That's A Journal, A Mystery, And A Portal To The Mind Of The Show's Lovably Bizarre Villain, Bill Cipher
Review: "Bought it for my little sister and she looooves this book! Finding all the hidden clues and new information about Bill and the other characters in Gravity Falls! 🍿🔥" - Binword
Going Nuts For A Good Laugh, "Dee's Big Nuts" Is A Ridiculously Titled Book That's A Real Crack-Up, And We're Not Just Shell-Shocked By The Puns – It's A Genuinely Entertaining Read
Review: "I love this book and read it to friends who cracked up!! Everyone thinks it’s hilarious! It would make a great book maybe for a bachelorette party or even an adult birthday gift." - V. Myers
The celebration of literary chaos continues with volumes that challenge our understanding of what belongs on a bookshelf. Whether delivering knowledge you never knew you needed or combining concepts that should never meet, these next picks demonstrate how sometimes the best books are the ones that make you say "Wait, what?" out loud in public.
Getting Down In The Kitchen With The D-O-G-G, "Snoop Dogg Presents Goon With The Spoon: A Cookbook" Is The Ultimate Recipe For Funk, Flavor, And Fly Eats That's Guaranteed To Drop It Like It's Hot – In The Kitchen, At The Table, And In Your Belly
Review: "Excellent and easy recipes. Lots of ideas and great presentation." - Richard Towne
Just In Case You Ever Find Yourself In A Grizzly Situation, "How To Survive A Freakin' Bear Attack: And 127 Other Survival Hacks You'll Hopefully Never Need" Is The Ultimate Guide To Staying Alive When The Wilderness Gets Wild, And Your Odds Of Needing These Tips Are Hopefully Bear-Ly Minimal
Review: "My 12 year old son thought this was pretty cool. He loves survival shows and ask the outdoor things. So he had fun reading through all the ways to survive different things. Fun was to get a kid reading!" - Mel789
Fascinated By The Macabre? " Morbid Curiosities: Collections Of The Uncommon And The Bizarre" Will Feed Your Dark Curiosity
Review: "I just want to say that it is an excellent book on the subject of people’s oddities collections. The information and the background of each is done well. The book quality is amazing. 👍" - Norrin Radd
Clucking Hilarious And Slightly Disturbing, "Fifty Shades Of Chicken: A Parody In A Cookbook" Is A Recipe Book That Whips Up A Storm Of Laughter, Satire, And Poultry-Themed Bdsm
Review: "Bought this book as a funny gift. Really surprised but the recipes are really good. Must have for any cook!" - Lula twins
Silent-But-Deadly Laughter Guaranteed With "The Fantastic Flatulent Fart Brothers' Big Book Of Farty Facts" That's A Toot-Ally Entertaining And Surprisingly Informative Guide To The Art And Science Of Farting, Because Who Doesn't Love A Good Fart Joke?
Review: "Perfect for my 10-year-old grandson who’s into fart jokes! Lol." - Wendy
Hooked On Dad Jokes And Ready To Reel In The Laughs, "Dock Tok Presents...the Good, The Dad, And The Punny: Jokes From The Water’s Edge" Is A Net-Full Of Fin-Tastic Puns, Jokes, And Aquatic-Themed Groaners That Will Make You Crack A Smile
Review: "I really like this guy and his style for telling jokes. I tried to mimic him, but I don’t come close. I think the book is fun and well done." - DB22
Let Your Creativity Rip (Literally) With "The Farting Animals Coloring Book" That's A Gas-Tastic Combination Of Art, Animals, And Flatulence That Will Leave You In Stitches And Make You LOL With Every Colorful Toot
Review: "I've been coloring for my coworkers and letting them choose the color of their "poot" lol it's a stress reliever for me and hilarious for them!" - Chelsea Hart
Take A Wild Ride Through The Wacky World Of Medical Mishaps With "Quackery: A Brief History Of The Worst Ways To Cure Everything" That Proves Sometimes The Cure Was Worse Than The Disease
Review: "This is an excellent book on the various medical approaches that proved to be quackery over time." - Amazon Customer
Exploring The Wonderfully Weird World Of What-Ifs, "What If?: Serious Scientific Answers To Absurd Hypothetical Questions" Is A Brain-Twisting, Laugh-Out-Loud Ride That Uses Real Science To Tackle Some Truly Ridiculous Scenarios – Because Curiosity Has No Bounds, And Neither Does Weirdness
Review: "This is such an amazing book! It's so easy to read and an individual will never get bored while reading this book. Munroe's quick wit and impeccable ability to explain things makes this book one of my favorites!" - Sasha Isaak
Warning: Reading " Crazy True Tales - A Funny Book For Adults" In Public May Cause Snorting, Wheezing, And The Occasional Outburst Of "No Way, That Actually Happened?!"
Review: "Good book. Great for reading. Words were in a straight line. Just kidding. It was very funny ,I enjoyed it very much. Can't wait to read more from this author." - tim hulsey