ADVERTISEMENT

Forget everything you learned in English class – we're diving into the literary universe where authors clearly ate mushrooms before hitting their keyboards. From coloring books filled with majestic farting animals to a chicken cookbook that somehow involves BDSM (yes, really), these 25 books prove that publishing deals aren't as hard to get as we thought. Each title makes you question not just the author's creative process, but the entire chain of people who nodded and said, "Yes, this needs to exist in print."

Welcome to the section of the bookstore your librarian pretends doesn't exist. Between Snoop Dogg dropping culinary wisdom like it's hot and dad jokes bound in actual hardcover (because apparently somebody thought they deserved permanence), these reads redefine the meaning of "literary genius." The Book of Unusual Knowledge sits casually among them, serving facts that make you sound either brilliant or unhinged at dinner parties, depending on your audience. These aren't just books; they're evidence that somewhere out there, editors are either extremely brave or just stopped asking questions altogether.

This post may include affiliate links.

Person holding "The Book of Unusual Knowledge," showcasing strange books to explore.

Review: "It's waaaaay thicker then I thought it would be but surprisingly very light! Love they sectioned the categories in chapters like "crime" "history" etc. I also like that I can literally just open the book at random and just start reading which is perfect for those odd 5-10minutes you need to kill." - Bunny

amazon.com , Bunny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:

    Book titled "The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America" with illustrated bird pages, highlighting strange books.

    Review: "I heard about this online and my husband and I joke about being birders despite knowing nothing about birds. This book interesting and funny. The pictures I added show a lot of thought was put into this with the drawings and labeling." - JS

    amazon.com , JS Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Your High School History Teacher Wouldn't Dare Tell You About The Wild Events In " On This Day In History Sh!t Went Down"

    A hand holding a book titled "On This Day in History: Shit Went Down" by James Fell. Strange books to believe are real.

    Review: "I bought this book for myself as a Christmas present because, as a James Fell fan since 2019, I knew I HAD to read it. I've read so many passages out loud to my partner he actually asked if he could read it after me... I've never seen this man seek out a book as long as I've known him! My only complaint is that some of my pages have started falling out. Not sure why, but thankfully I haven't physically lost any yet! In any case, worth EVERY penny." - Jamie Wolf

    amazon.com , Jamie Wolf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    True crime activity book cover with quirky illustrations for adults.

    Review: "So many things to challenge true crime afficiandos, from Name the famous serial killer to “A to Z things that destroy crime scene evidence,” this book is great for adults who dig true crime and quirky, dark humor." - TamilynW

    amazon.com , TamilynW Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Cover of "K is for Knifeball" featuring a red ball with a knife, emphasizing strange book concepts.

    Review: "This book isnt exactly a children's book, but we definitely shared it with our infant child who loves reading books. The pages are vibrant so he seems to love this book too. Overall this book is hilarious! I ended up buying for a couple for my pregnant friends and their little ones even." - Amy F.

    amazon.com , Amy F. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Make Your Bookshelf Great Again With The Addition Of " Beautiful Poetry By Donald Trump "

    Book titled "The Beautiful Poetry of Donald Trump" on a textured surface.

    Review: "Very funny stuff, they take lines from Trumps speeches and turn them into poems. It's a great little book." - Buck Tucker

    amazon.com , Juancarlos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Cover of "Napoleon's Hemorrhoids," a strange book about historical events by Phil Mason.

    Review: "I really enjoyed reading this book not only for the history but the trivia is so interesting. I hope I can remember at least half of what I read to be able to share the info with other people." - CYNTHIA DODDS

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Vintage book cover titled "Hand Jobs for the Whole Family," showcasing a family cooking in a retro kitchen. Strange books.

    Review: "This was a birthday gift for a friend that has everything yet want’s everything. He found it to be hilarious and the most memorable gift he received." - alex

    amazon.com , High Impact Sporting Goods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Literary boundaries continue to blur as we explore more titles that make us question everything we know about publishing standards. From historical deep dives that sound fake but aren't to instructional guides that should probably come with warning labels, each upcoming book proves that sometimes the strangest ideas make the most memorable reads.

    Strange book cover titled "Disappointing Affirmations" by Dave Tarnowski, with a sky background.

    Review: "Love this book so much! Discovered through the writers account on Instagram. I purchased this for my friend for his birthday, and it was the perfect gift! It is so funny, great conversation piece to have in your home-- it'll definitely make ya laugh and bring you joy lol after all, laughter is the best medicine :)" - LadyCookieLuck

    amazon.com , Jessica Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Cover of "The Customer is Always Wrong," showcasing a cartoon retail scene with chaos and humor.

    Review: "This book is absolutely hilarious. Scott Seiss’s videos are my favorite but this book is amazing and showcases even more talent. The illustrations are great. The book is told from being to end of employment and all the hilarity in between with well thought out and super funny jokes. If you have ever included a title in a resume that even you didn’t know what it meant… this is the book for you!" - Kat

    amazon.com , Kat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Person holding "Go the F**k to Sleep" book with a curious expression, highlighting its bizarre nature.

    Review: "I read this to my child before bed. It gave us a good laugh. This was a classic book lol." - French Alsabrooks

    amazon.com , ECHO2736 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Strange book titled "True Facts That Sound Like Bullsh*t" on a white tray with two glasses.

    Review: "Bought this for my boyfriend as a joke-ish gift but we both love it. We read the "random fact of the day" over coffee 🤣" - TattooedNurse

    amazon.com , TattooedNurse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Cats next to a humorous book titled "How to Tell If Your Cat Is Plotting to Kill You," showcasing strange book themes.

    Review: "I bought this for a friend who has a cat with an interesting personality. Before giving it to them, I read it first. It was much funnier and creative than I expected. Love the various chapters and content as well as the illustrations." - Angie N.

    amazon.com , Quique Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    A strange book with an eye symbol and "The Book of Bill" text on a dark cover.

    Review: "Bought it for my little sister and she looooves this book! Finding all the hidden clues and new information about Bill and the other characters in Gravity Falls! 🍿🔥" - Binword

    amazon.com , Is Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    A person holding a book titled "Dee's Big Nuts" with a cartoon squirrel on the cover.

    Review: "I love this book and read it to friends who cracked up!! Everyone thinks it’s hilarious! It would make a great book maybe for a bachelorette party or even an adult birthday gift." - V. Myers

    amazon.com , V. Myers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The celebration of literary chaos continues with volumes that challenge our understanding of what belongs on a bookshelf. Whether delivering knowledge you never knew you needed or combining concepts that should never meet, these next picks demonstrate how sometimes the best books are the ones that make you say "Wait, what?" out loud in public.

    Cover of "Goon with the Spoon," featuring a chef and rapper with a sandwich, promoting strange books.

    Review: "Excellent and easy recipes. Lots of ideas and great presentation." - Richard Towne

    amazon.com , Da’Stylish Foodie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Book titled "How to Survive a Freakin' Bear Attack" with cartoon bear and hiker on the cover.

    Review: "My 12 year old son thought this was pretty cool. He loves survival shows and ask the outdoor things. So he had fun reading through all the ways to survive different things. Fun was to get a kid reading!" - Mel789

    amazon.com , Mel789 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Person holding "Morbid Curiosities" book, showcasing strange collections and a skull graphic on the cover.

    Review: "I just want to say that it is an excellent book on the subject of people’s oddities collections. The information and the background of each is done well. The book quality is amazing. 👍" - Norrin Radd

    amazon.com , Norrin Radd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Cookbook parody cover, "Fifty Shades of Chicken," featuring a roasted chicken on a plate, highlighting strange books theme.

    Review: "Bought this book as a funny gift. Really surprised but the recipes are really good. Must have for any cook!" - Lula twins

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Book cover titled "Farty Facts" with cartoon characters and fart-themed illustrations on a green background.

    Review: "Perfect for my 10-year-old grandson who’s into fart jokes! Lol." - Wendy

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Man with a mustache in a fur coat holding a mug, beside text of a book title, depicting strange book cover.

    Review: "I really like this guy and his style for telling jokes. I tried to mimic him, but I don’t come close. I think the book is fun and well done." - DB22

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Strange books: "The Farting Animals Coloring Book" cover and a completed coloring page with a horse.

    Review: "I've been coloring for my coworkers and letting them choose the color of their "poot" lol it's a stress reliever for me and hilarious for them!" - Chelsea Hart

    amazon.com , Chelsea Hart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    "Cover of 'Quackery' book featuring a vintage poison bottle, highlighting strange medical practices."

    Review: "This is an excellent book on the various medical approaches that proved to be quackery over time." - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Hand holding the book "What If?" by Randall Munroe, with vibrant purple flowers in the background.

    Review: "This is such an amazing book! It's so easy to read and an individual will never get bored while reading this book. Munroe's quick wit and impeccable ability to explain things makes this book one of my favorites!" - Sasha Isaak

    amazon.com , Sasha Isaak Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Funny book cover featuring a cool cat with sunglasses sipping a drink. Strange stories for adults.

    Review: "Good book. Great for reading. Words were in a straight line. Just kidding. It was very funny ,I enjoyed it very much. Can't wait to read more from this author." - tim hulsey

    amazon.com , tim hulsey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!