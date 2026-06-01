Scroll through to read their stories , and perhaps be inspired to do something similar.

However, there are also those who would rather live their lives to the fullest. These women , for example, have left their long-time professions to pursue a passion that has so far given them contentment.

Many people spend a chunk of their lives working jobs that don’t give them fulfillment. They get up, go to work for 8 hours, go home, sleep, and repeat the cycle for 5 days a week. Before they know it, they’re in their late 60s, mulling over a laundry list of what-could’ve-beens .

#1 Left my job as a graphic designer at an ad agency to become a firefighter 🤠

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#2 I found my calling in repairing sewing machines. A far cry from my role as Director of Product at a financial news website (but immensely more satisfying.)

#3 I quit after ten years working for the State of Washington in mental health and prisons. Now? I make bags ❤️

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#4 I was a software engineer and now I just paint the waves!

#5 Started a charity to help mamas out of poverty. It escalated quickly now I get to do it full time with 30+ amazing souls

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#6 Training and walking dogs on a trail I made. I have a mini bus for pick up/drop off. During Covid my husband job didn’t exist so I got him working w me, then we had a baby and we bring him to work with us along with our 3 dogs too.

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#7 I had so many jobs before, I worked at a jewelry shop, I worked office jobs, and in healthcare, but none gave me any energy or satisfaction. I was always stressed and overworked.



I quit my job to become a fulltime weaver of high end babywraps. It was awesome, but after 10 years of being alone in my studio and the market crashing, I started doing pottery. I still work alone in my studio, but now I have big fantasy festivals I attend, which is so cool! 😍

#8 I quit being a corporate attorney to open a coffee shop.

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#9 Opening a bookstore next month!!

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#10 I am 15 years into production of a women’s history podcast!

#11 Left my job where I was being paid poverty wages in a position that required a PhD. Now I’m a full time author 🥰

#12 Putting curse words on candles

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#13 I have a degree in finance, and now I work as a zookeeper. Honestly, it was the best decision of my life

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#14 I left the medical field that was actively contributing to me trying to drink myself to passing away. I got sober (5 years baby!!) and am now finishing up an oceanography degree to study deep sea carbon sequestration!

#15 I worked for the state government. Now I have a podcast about true crime and diss on the government to millions of people a month.

Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

#16 Volunteering in Ukraine. 😎

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#17 running a massive sewing pattern shop :)

#18 Hi! Making art and helping others to do the same ✨

#19 I thought I would work in decarbonization world all my life and save the planet. After the 526279 billionaire satellite explodes into smoke and pushed me to nihilism, trying to see if watercolors brings my mental peace back...

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#20 Repairing and fixing jeans, dresses and all sorts of clothings on my own studio. Not getting rich, but it doesn’t matter.

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#21 I started as a student of psychology, gogo dancing on weekends, and avoided the soul sucking job altogether. I simply allowed my interests to gradually create income as I developed proficiency. I now work as a yoga teacher, fire dancer, belly dancer, mermaid, face painter, balloon twister and tarot reader, depending on the week.

#22 I used to manage PPC ads for denture cream and batteries. I hated it but was terrified that if I changed careers I’d have to go back to an entry-level wage.

Instead, I quit my job to solo travel Southeast Asia and blog about it for six months. The blog took off and I’ve been a full-time travel blogger for more than 15 years now, teaching women how to travel solo safely, and will visit my 100th country this summer.

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#23 I help people future-proof their bodies. One of my favorite clients is 94; she had a bad fall and subsequent surgeries last year and is now walking stairs like they’re no problem. I want that resilience for everyone.

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#24 For the people wondering about how the money works: most businesses fail because they have NO idea how much traffic (eyeballs) are needed to make it work (small biz attorney and biz owner here!). You can sell literally any thing or service, but if you want it to work, you have to nail the traffic. Spend your resources getting educated on this and you can do ANYTHING!! You've got this ♡♡♡♡

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#25 Left a job in advertising that gave me heart problems and took years to recover from both physically and mentally.

Now I’m living the dream of helping new fans learn about F1. 🥰

#26 From Hospice Nurse in NYC to teaching English and serving the community in a small village in Guatemala

#27 I left working at an archive for my current job (which sounds cool until you realize the archive was a 5 square mile warehouse of tax records).

I've been running an apothecary and garden specializing in baneful plants and poison as medicine since 2009. Essentially I'm Sally in Practical Magic.

Here's my foxgloves, delphiniums, datura, mugwort, and wormwood:

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#28 I left a soul-sucking job as a training designer + learning systems architect in VC-funded tech.

Now I’m a regenerative farmsteader + a learning designer serving the agriculture, craft food, and craft beverage industries (with occasional clients in crafts and traditional skills just for funsies, because I’m also an artist).

#29 I work 2nd shift (2:30-10:30 pm) in a cheese packaging factory running a machine. No alarm clock, no meetings, no Teams chat, no retreats, no performance reviews, and no ice breakers. After 27 years in management, this is AMAZING!!

#30 Probably not super unconventional but I went from secretary in a tax office to secretary in a school for blind and disabled kids. Best decision of my life. ✨

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#31 Corporate lawyer for 15 years. Quit and opened a bookstore 11 years ago. Never happier!

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#32 I want to follow every single person in this thread. 😍🥹 It makes me so hopeful for what a matriarchal society can look like.

#33 Nursing school at 44. 😳

#34 Writing and coaching and having fun contributing to conscious and positive communities ✨!

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#35 Former White House and congressional staffer here: about two months out of finishing my electrocardiogram technician program. ￼Already feeling so fulfilled and excited about my healthcare path! (: 🫀♥️

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#36 Got an MA. Completed 6000 hours of internship. Got licensed. Started my own practice. Built up said practice. Moved 2 states away. Got licensed in multiple states. Husband became paralyzed and am sole provider.

#37 This thread is amazing! Yay everyone! I left my executive work in nonprofits after 20 years and now source and sell antiques to help people feel happy and peaceful in their homes. 🌿

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#38 I turned my world upside down 6 years ago and started fresh as a mural artist full time and haven’t looked back. It’s challenging and sometimes crazy making but I wouldn’t do differently.

#39 I literally just left psych nursing and have no idea what I’m doing or where I’m going but this thread has made me cry with hope. Thank you to each person who shared. For the first time in a long while, I know that I’m gonna be okay and that choosing me was the best decision. A million thank you’s to all of you amazing women.

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#40 Walking dogs & coaching women entrepreneurs 🎯❤️

#41 Virtual Assistant! Not completely unconventional but I tripled my income..

#42 I quit bartending to try my hand at some street art…6 years later, here I am painting giant murals in spray paint for a living… and I’m the sole provider of a family of 3.

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#43 I want to do this so bad. Sole person No savings due to series of life events. My job crushes my soul and after 25!years in my field i can’t any longer. Don’t know what to do. I need to make the salary I make now but I wanna do something creative and I don’t have anybody to fall back on if it doesn’t go OK I love seeing how people have changed their careers. Maybe I’ll get inspired.

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#44 I’m about to quit my corporate AI job to open a fashion brand.

#45 I produce award-winning podcasts and narrate audiobooks.

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#46 I quit teaching middle school math after 13 years and traveled to all 63 US National Parks solo — monetizing my story on social and traditional media.

#47 Quit waiting tables 4 years ago out of loneliness, being young and immigrant I had a hard time finding real connections. Now I make art for a living, I get to express myself fully and build relationships with people who resonate with my work. 🥺🫶

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#48 I left my job as an Operations Manager to become a wildlife photographer… Beat decision I’ve ever made 💛🌿

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#49 I worked in the creative field full time (photographer for an NFL team, art director for a software company, marketing) and now I teach college art part time and own a pet sitting business. Quality of life is way better!

#50 Content creator and small business owner who makes bookish things with whimsy. My doctorate is in the health care field 😅

#51 i’m building websites and app that i think are cool and fun, renovating my house, and planting a garden

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#52 I started a formal wear brand in India 😌😌😌❤️

#53 Went from being an attorney and realtor to writing and illustrating childrens picture books and painting.

#54 This is what I’m trying to break into!!! I’m practicing my illustration skills now cuz I’ve got a couple books already written.

#55 Yay! You can do it! I wrote a couple but never took them any further. I wanted to do the illustrations because i had a clear vision in my head but didn't think I had the skill. With my first book I just tried different methods and went with what felt doable in mixed media. Now I'm on my second and drawing digitally on a tablet. There are so many options. Have fun with it!

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#56 I'm a former house cleaner and decided to pursue writing and wrote a book called MAID.

#57 Currently screaming at my book to write itself but otherwise happy

#58 This thread is making me tear up. I am in the middle of a transition and trying to forge my own creative pathway. It’s scary but I know it’s right!

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#59 Writing and coaching and having fun contributing to conscious and positive communities ✨!

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#60 Enjoyed my job as a documentary producer but floristry is my real calling.

#61 I left my corporate job in finance to be a tv writer. I hated every second of cubicle life and now I spend all day building worlds with my imagination and playing make-believe with other talented people 🥰

I’ll take writing a scene and seeing it produced over boring spreadsheets any day!

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#62 I used to study space & now I paint it!

#63 I quit software development and decided to make figure skating dresses lol.

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#64 I left my stable job in Hong Kong and join humanitarian services and working in refugee camps and war zones such as Gaza.. etc

#65 Got two science degrees 10 years ago, and immediately went off to make pretty things

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#66 I quit teaching to travel the world on a budget for one year, then moved to New Zealand and became a spicy romance author writing about my travels! 100/10 can’t recommend enough!!!

#67 Oh my god you are ✨all✨ so inspiring! I’ve been a mom for 19 years and I’m about to take a leap into selling my crafts… so thank you all very much for showing me how possible it all is!

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#68 Quit corporate and I’m applying to be a production potter for a local studio 🙂‍↕️

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#69 So cool! May I asked how you published your book? Thank you!

#70 Working as a Brand Consultant for a luxury company ❤️ dream job!!

#71 I'm a former house cleaner and decided to pursue writing and wrote a book called MAID.

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#72 Making wooden toys, caring for our land, and educating and raising our boys to be GOOD. Much better than making rich people richer by having them use every tax loophole imaginable

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#73 Went from corporate finance and law to teaching piano in my home studio. I also accompany high school choirs and I play piano for churches in my area, as well as sing in a chamber choir. It’s soul soothing.

#74 Audiobook narrator and voice actor. I literally tell stories for a living and I’m the happiest I’ve ever been and I have no regrets leaving a job that had me at the beck and call of someone else.

#75 I was an executive assistant and now I’m a Pastry Chef!!

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#76 I quit working full time to freelance with non profits. I help attorneys host Expugment events to help people clear their criminal record for free, and more event pop ups but that’s my main job now. I also do marketing in Chicago and help promote Chicago early learning and hand out free products at summer events.

#77 I started a veggie farm with the fiance 🥰 after working in medical admin almost 10 years I started getting crazy migraine episodes. Haven’t had one since I quit and I feel healthier than ever. Plus I get to spend all day every day with my cute lil family 🥰

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#78 I grow veggies for a local farmers market, design campaigns that pay creators make content about outdoor advocacy, and do marketing for a local medical 😮‍💨🥦 brand. Living every single one of my dreams (aside from generally not dreaming of labor hahaha)!

#79 I worked at Five Below for 3 years, they started training me for store manager. My store manager said “You don’t really want this… do you?” I said “nope, actually i don’t”.. I quit and now I’m working my DREAM job. I train service dogs🥰👏🏼

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#80 Making fun of Republicans

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