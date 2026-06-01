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Many people spend a chunk of their lives working jobs that don’t give them fulfillment. They get up, go to work for 8 hours, go home, sleep, and repeat the cycle for 5 days a week. Before they know it, they’re in their late 60s, mulling over a laundry list of what-could’ve-beens.

However, there are also those who would rather live their lives to the fullest. These women, for example, have left their long-time professions to pursue a passion that has so far given them contentment.

Scroll through to read their stories, and perhaps be inspired to do something similar.

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#1

Female firefighter in uniform standing in front of fire truck Left my job as a graphic designer at an ad agency to become a firefighter 🤠

b3steezy Report

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    #2

    Woman focused on sewing at a machine representing women who quit their horrible jobs for better careers I found my calling in repairing sewing machines. A far cry from my role as Director of Product at a financial news website (but immensely more satisfying.)

    lisaseamswell , Michael Burrows Report

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    #3

    Handmade tote bag with floral and checkerboard handle design I quit after ten years working for the State of Washington in mental health and prisons. Now? I make bags ❤️

    sheebs992000 Report

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    #4

    Painting of ocean waves on an easel with brushes and art supplies I was a software engineer and now I just paint the waves!

    jessmoorestudio Report

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    #5

    Female volunteer carrying aid boxes at a charity event Started a charity to help mamas out of poverty. It escalated quickly now I get to do it full time with 30+ amazing souls

    shannonbigmama , RDNE Stock project Report

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    #6

    Group of dogs sitting together outdoors in a natural setting Training and walking dogs on a trail I made. I have a mini bus for pick up/drop off. During Covid my husband job didn’t exist so I got him working w me, then we had a baby and we bring him to work with us along with our 3 dogs too.

    mo_mountain_mutts Report

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    #7

    Colorful handmade ceramic pottery displayed with funny quotes I had so many jobs before, I worked at a jewelry shop, I worked office jobs, and in healthcare, but none gave me any energy or satisfaction. I was always stressed and overworked.

    I quit my job to become a fulltime weaver of high end babywraps. It was awesome, but after 10 years of being alone in my studio and the market crashing, I started doing pottery. I still work alone in my studio, but now I have big fantasy festivals I attend, which is so cool! 😍

    rinskeramiek Report

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    #8

    Woman working as a barista making coffee in a rustic cafe I quit being a corporate attorney to open a coffee shop.

    catzencoffeesaintpaul , Brooke Cagle Report

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    #9

    Bookshelves filled with colorful books in a cozy library setting Opening a bookstore next month!!

    midnight___books , Toa Heftiba Report

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    #10

    Woman recording podcast with microphone and laptop I am 15 years into production of a women’s history podcast!

    thehistorychicks , Soundtrap Report

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    #11

    Smiling woman holding books wearing green embroidered dress Left my job where I was being paid poverty wages in a position that required a PhD. Now I’m a full time author 🥰

    sosaidvictoria Report

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    #12

    Handmade candles in ceramic holders on wooden board Putting curse words on candles

    effingcandleco , Hanna Balan Report

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    #13

    Mongoose animals inspecting boots on sandy ground in enclosure I have a degree in finance, and now I work as a zookeeper. Honestly, it was the best decision of my life

    sarcastic_desert_ferret Report

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    #14

    I left the medical field that was actively contributing to me trying to drink myself to passing away. I got sober (5 years baby!!) and am now finishing up an oceanography degree to study deep sea carbon sequestration!

    redrevenge09 Report

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    #15

    Woman recording podcast at home with microphone and laptop I worked for the state government. Now I have a podcast about true crime and diss on the government to millions of people a month.

    theheatherashley , Kate Oseen Report

    5points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Ukrainian flags waving at a public rally during sunset Volunteering in Ukraine. 😎

    wolfpartyofone , Karollyne Videira Hubert Report

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    #17

    Shelves filled with organized files and documents in a workspace running a massive sewing pattern shop :)

    candygoellerpatterns Report

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    #18

    Woman sitting in a chair touching a colorful woven wall hanging in a stylish room Hi! Making art and helping others to do the same ✨

    novamercury Report

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    #19

    Hand painting a detailed watercolor of an ancient carved wooden chariot I thought I would work in decarbonization world all my life and save the planet. After the 526279 billionaire satellite explodes into smoke and pushed me to nihilism, trying to see if watercolors brings my mental peace back...

    samanilai Report

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    #20

    Smiling woman seamstress with mug in creative workspace quitting job Repairing and fixing jeans, dresses and all sorts of clothings on my own studio. Not getting rich, but it doesn’t matter.

    kasityokekkerit Report

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    #21

    Person dressed as a red mermaid posing in a shallow pool I started as a student of psychology, gogo dancing on weekends, and avoided the soul sucking job altogether. I simply allowed my interests to gradually create income as I developed proficiency. I now work as a yoga teacher, fire dancer, belly dancer, mermaid, face painter, balloon twister and tarot reader, depending on the week.

    amytheartofbeing Report

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    #22

    I used to manage PPC ads for denture cream and batteries. I hated it but was terrified that if I changed careers I’d have to go back to an entry-level wage.
    Instead, I quit my job to solo travel Southeast Asia and blog about it for six months. The blog took off and I’ve been a full-time travel blogger for more than 15 years now, teaching women how to travel solo safely, and will visit my 100th country this summer.

    adventurouskate Report

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    #23

    I help people future-proof their bodies. One of my favorite clients is 94; she had a bad fall and subsequent surgeries last year and is now walking stairs like they’re no problem. I want that resilience for everyone.

    melanielopezpilates Report

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    #24

    For the people wondering about how the money works: most businesses fail because they have NO idea how much traffic (eyeballs) are needed to make it work (small biz attorney and biz owner here!). You can sell literally any thing or service, but if you want it to work, you have to nail the traffic. Spend your resources getting educated on this and you can do ANYTHING!! You've got this ♡♡♡♡

    valeriedelgrosso Report

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    #25

    Female reporter standing in front of a Formula 1 race crowd holding a microphone Left a job in advertising that gave me heart problems and took years to recover from both physically and mentally.
    Now I’m living the dream of helping new fans learn about F1. 🥰

    sarahonthegrid Report

    4points
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    #26

    Smiling woman standing by whiteboard with message about Formula One driver Ollie Bearman From Hospice Nurse in NYC to teaching English and serving the community in a small village in Guatemala

    oldrazzlebrazell Report

    4points
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    #27

    Colorful foxglove flowers blooming in a garden with tall trees in the background I left working at an archive for my current job (which sounds cool until you realize the archive was a 5 square mile warehouse of tax records).
    I've been running an apothecary and garden specializing in baneful plants and poison as medicine since 2009. Essentially I'm Sally in Practical Magic.
    Here's my foxgloves, delphiniums, datura, mugwort, and wormwood:

    the.poisongarden Report

    4points
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    #28

    Woman with chicken on her head showing quirky morning routine quitting job I left a soul-sucking job as a training designer + learning systems architect in VC-funded tech.
    Now I’m a regenerative farmsteader + a learning designer serving the agriculture, craft food, and craft beverage industries (with occasional clients in crafts and traditional skills just for funsies, because I’m also an artist).

    mizjackthomas Report

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    #29

    I work 2nd shift (2:30-10:30 pm) in a cheese packaging factory running a machine. No alarm clock, no meetings, no Teams chat, no retreats, no performance reviews, and no ice breakers. After 27 years in management, this is AMAZING!!

    othercindylou Report

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    #30

    Probably not super unconventional but I went from secretary in a tax office to secretary in a school for blind and disabled kids. Best decision of my life. ✨

    charlez_sun Report

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    #31

    Corporate lawyer for 15 years. Quit and opened a bookstore 11 years ago. Never happier!

    inkwoodnj Report

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    #32

    I want to follow every single person in this thread. 😍🥹 It makes me so hopeful for what a matriarchal society can look like.

    leenyrigor Report

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    #33

    Nursing school at 44. 😳

    guidedbynoyces Report

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    #34

    Writing and coaching and having fun contributing to conscious and positive communities ✨!

    iclairemeredith Report

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    #35

    Former White House and congressional staffer here: about two months out of finishing my electrocardiogram technician program. ￼Already feeling so fulfilled and excited about my healthcare path! (: 🫀♥️

    aaliyaharlen Report

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    #36

    Got an MA. Completed 6000 hours of internship. Got licensed. Started my own practice. Built up said practice. Moved 2 states away. Got licensed in multiple states. Husband became paralyzed and am sole provider.

    christinesuffieldjay Report

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    #37

    This thread is amazing! Yay everyone! I left my executive work in nonprofits after 20 years and now source and sell antiques to help people feel happy and peaceful in their homes. 🌿

    gathered_goods Report

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    #38

    I turned my world upside down 6 years ago and started fresh as a mural artist full time and haven’t looked back. It’s challenging and sometimes crazy making but I wouldn’t do differently.

    kay_ray_art Report

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    #39

    I literally just left psych nursing and have no idea what I’m doing or where I’m going but this thread has made me cry with hope. Thank you to each person who shared. For the first time in a long while, I know that I’m gonna be okay and that choosing me was the best decision. A million thank you’s to all of you amazing women.

    sigryd_wolfe Report

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    #40

    Walking dogs & coaching women entrepreneurs 🎯❤️

    thehealingpack Report

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    #41

    Virtual Assistant! Not completely unconventional but I tripled my income..

    deskfreelife Report

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    #42

    Man with child in front of goat mural representing quitting horrible jobs I quit bartending to try my hand at some street art…6 years later, here I am painting giant murals in spray paint for a living… and I’m the sole provider of a family of 3.

    jennariceart Report

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    #43

    I want to do this so bad. Sole person No savings due to series of life events. My job crushes my soul and after 25!years in my field i can’t any longer. Don’t know what to do. I need to make the salary I make now but I wanna do something creative and I don’t have anybody to fall back on if it doesn’t go OK I love seeing how people have changed their careers. Maybe I’ll get inspired.

    jessas_jam Report

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    #44

    I’m about to quit my corporate AI job to open a fashion brand.

    lillyrezaee Report

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    #45

    I produce award-winning podcasts and narrate audiobooks.

    ashleyjhobbs Report

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    #46

    Woman traveler with national parks checklist enjoying nature outdoors I quit teaching middle school math after 13 years and traveled to all 63 US National Parks solo — monetizing my story on social and traditional media.

    emilyventures Report

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    #47

    Woman artist painting iridescent abstract art quitting horrible job Quit waiting tables 4 years ago out of loneliness, being young and immigrant I had a hard time finding real connections. Now I make art for a living, I get to express myself fully and build relationships with people who resonate with my work. 🥺🫶

    regiena.mae.art Report

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    #48

    Yellow and black bird perched on red flowers singing I left my job as an Operations Manager to become a wildlife photographer… Beat decision I’ve ever made 💛🌿

    allisonpremischook Report

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    #49

    Smiling woman holding black dog outdoors on sunny day I worked in the creative field full time (photographer for an NFL team, art director for a software company, marketing) and now I teach college art part time and own a pet sitting business. Quality of life is way better!

    jodi.l.pena Report

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    #50

    Content creator and small business owner who makes bookish things with whimsy. My doctorate is in the health care field 😅

    thegiacobra Report

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    #51

    i’m building websites and app that i think are cool and fun, renovating my house, and planting a garden

    turbofunk_ Report

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    #52

    Black and white photo of woman in elegant black dress posing I started a formal wear brand in India 😌😌😌❤️

    bhelawearpita Report

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    #53

    Colorful children’s book Hue Glue's Colorful World on display Went from being an attorney and realtor to writing and illustrating childrens picture books and painting.

    lindyhedgesart Report

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    #54

    This is what I’m trying to break into!!! I’m practicing my illustration skills now cuz I’ve got a couple books already written.

    brandy_from_the_other_realms Report

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    #55

    Yay! You can do it! I wrote a couple but never took them any further. I wanted to do the illustrations because i had a clear vision in my head but didn't think I had the skill. With my first book I just tried different methods and went with what felt doable in mixed media. Now I'm on my second and drawing digitally on a tablet. There are so many options. Have fun with it!

    lindyhedgesart Report

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    #56

    I'm a former house cleaner and decided to pursue writing and wrote a book called MAID.

    stepville Report

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    #57

    Currently screaming at my book to write itself but otherwise happy

    bethrevis Report

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    #58

    This thread is making me tear up. I am in the middle of a transition and trying to forge my own creative pathway. It’s scary but I know it’s right!

    rcifrino Report

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    #59

    Writing and coaching and having fun contributing to conscious and positive communities ✨!

    iclairemeredith Report

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    #60

    Enjoyed my job as a documentary producer but floristry is my real calling.

    thewyldingfloral Report

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    #61

    I left my corporate job in finance to be a tv writer. I hated every second of cubicle life and now I spend all day building worlds with my imagination and playing make-believe with other talented people 🥰
    I’ll take writing a scene and seeing it produced over boring spreadsheets any day!

    daniellenicki Report

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    #62

    Woman artist holding large abstract painting in bright studio I used to study space & now I paint it!

    stellerarts Report

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    #63

    Embellished black and white costume on mannequin I quit software development and decided to make figure skating dresses lol.

    kimmyjwp Report

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    #64

    People walking through a rural village pathway under blue sky I left my stable job in Hong Kong and join humanitarian services and working in refugee camps and war zones such as Gaza.. etc

    hinpui Report

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    #65

    Colorful floral painting on canvas with cup on table Got two science degrees 10 years ago, and immediately went off to make pretty things

    alyssahamiltonart Report

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    #66

    Woman celebrating with book and drink after quitting a horrible job I quit teaching to travel the world on a budget for one year, then moved to New Zealand and became a spicy romance author writing about my travels! 100/10 can’t recommend enough!!!

    kylarowseauthor Report

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    #67

    Oh my god you are ✨all✨ so inspiring! I’ve been a mom for 19 years and I’m about to take a leap into selling my crafts… so thank you all very much for showing me how possible it all is!

    timetraveltoaster Report

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    #68

    Quit corporate and I’m applying to be a production potter for a local studio 🙂‍↕️

    potchamp Report

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    #69

    So cool! May I asked how you published your book? Thank you!

    sgc2010 Report

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    #70

    Working as a Brand Consultant for a luxury company ❤️ dream job!!

    chanivegasinlondon Report

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    #71

    I'm a former house cleaner and decided to pursue writing and wrote a book called MAID.

    stepville Report

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    #72

    Making wooden toys, caring for our land, and educating and raising our boys to be GOOD. Much better than making rich people richer by having them use every tax loophole imaginable

    greenwoodworksnh Report

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    #73

    Went from corporate finance and law to teaching piano in my home studio. I also accompany high school choirs and I play piano for churches in my area, as well as sing in a chamber choir. It’s soul soothing.

    dahliahandmadeil Report

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    #74

    Audiobook narrator and voice actor. I literally tell stories for a living and I’m the happiest I’ve ever been and I have no regrets leaving a job that had me at the beck and call of someone else.

    danisoleilnarrator Report

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    #75

    Strawberry and cream desserts neatly arranged on a tray I was an executive assistant and now I’m a Pastry Chef!!

    hippiebff Report

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    #76

    I quit working full time to freelance with non profits. I help attorneys host Expugment events to help people clear their criminal record for free, and more event pop ups but that’s my main job now. I also do marketing in Chicago and help promote Chicago early learning and hand out free products at summer events.

    only1maribody Report

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    #77

    Woman farming in a green field with rows of crops I started a veggie farm with the fiance 🥰 after working in medical admin almost 10 years I started getting crazy migraine episodes. Haven’t had one since I quit and I feel healthier than ever. Plus I get to spend all day every day with my cute lil family 🥰

    nayeli.odette Report

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    #78

    Woman selling fresh herbs and produce at a market stall I grow veggies for a local farmers market, design campaigns that pay creators make content about outdoor advocacy, and do marketing for a local medical 😮‍💨🥦 brand. Living every single one of my dreams (aside from generally not dreaming of labor hahaha)!

    katieboue Report

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    #79

    Labrador dog laying on a rug inside a room with wooden door I worked at Five Below for 3 years, they started training me for store manager. My store manager said “You don’t really want this… do you?” I said “nope, actually i don’t”.. I quit and now I’m working my DREAM job. I train service dogs🥰👏🏼

    cmhott12 Report

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    #80

    Making fun of Republicans

    amandasmildtakes Report

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    #81

    Historic stone castle with tower under clear blue sky Bought a chateau, use it to bring people together to geek out and be creative. (And I sew in between retreats.)

    manorandmaker Report

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